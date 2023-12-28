RemotePC is Offering a High Performance Remote Desktop Solution for Enterprise Customers - Now Including Unlimited Endpoint Cloud Backup

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePC, one of the fastest and most reliable remote desktop services on the market, is offering enterprise users a highly affordable and scalable solution that now includes unlimited endpoint cloud backup space at little extra cost.

With the high demand for remote work and the need for efficient tools to help boost productivity, RemotePC continues to enhance its offering, now by including unlimited cloud backup space from IDrive Backup for just $20/year. With the inclusion of this cloud backup space, users can remotely enable backup for selected computers from within the dashboard of their RemotePC account, quickly allowing them to perform, manage, and restore backups from wherever they are.

This backup solution comes integrated with the user's RemotePC account, allowing for instant backup activation and deployment and ensuring data recovery in the event of an accidental data loss, data disaster, or ransomware attack.

With a RemotePC Enterprise plan, IT admins for large organizations can now reliably scale to thousands of computers, giving businesses of any size an affordable and feature-packed service without sacrificing on performance, with near 60 FPS speed making it possibly the world's fastest solution.

Along with the addition of unlimited cloud backup, enterprises have the opportunity to leverage one of the most robust and feature-packed remote access solutions available.

Features include:

  • Remote Deployment - allow deployment for users and grant them permission to install RemotePC on other computers and access them remotely.
  • Computer Grouping - add computers, organize them into groups, and view the most recently accessed computers.
  • User Management - create new user accounts, organize them into groups, provide access permissions and more. RemotePC Enterprise also offers unlimited user licenses.
  • Attended Access - secure and instant access to any computer by entering a shared session code.
  • Mass Deployment - remotely install the RemotePC™ application on multiple target PCs and Macs in one-go.
  • Logs and Reports - track activities across the entire account or individual users with remote access logs and web activity logs.
  • Compliance - RemotePC™ assists businesses in ensuring the remote access solution meets regulatory compliance governing their industry.
  • Single sign-on - allow users to access RemotePC by signing in to a central identity provider.

RemotePC utilizes TLS v 1.2/AES-256 encryption for transferring user authentication data between the remote computer and local computer, ensuring remote sessions are secure. Personal Key, a unique password set for each computer, acts as an extra layer of protection.

Pricing for RemotePC Enterprise starts at $599.50/year for 100 computers, with the option to add-on computers as needed, and custom plans are also available by contacting the RemotePC sales team. The company also offers a full-featured free 7-day trial with no credit card required.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup. The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

SOURCE IDrive Inc.

