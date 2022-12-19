Remotes market size to grow by 73.85 million units from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global remotes market as a part of the global consumer electronics market, which covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of consumer robotics, home audio and video products, televisions (TV), digital cameras, and related products.

The global remotes market size is estimated to increase by 73.85 million units between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 1.95% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Remotes Market 2023-2027

Remotes market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Remotes market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global remotes market is fragmented, with the presence of many established vendors. The vendors are expanding their product portfolios through the development of sophisticated technologies and the acquisition of regulatory approvals for new items. They are using both organic and inorganic growth tactics to achieve a competitive advantage in the market. Hence, the competition among the vendors in the global remotes market is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

A few prominent vendors that offer remotes in the market are Bose Corp., Crestron Electronics Inc., dreamgear LLC, Dusun Electron Ltd., Infrared Remote Solutions Inc., Laxmi Remote India Pvt Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Reliable Technologies, Remote Solution Co. Ltd., ruwido austria GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Chuangrongfa Electronics Co. Ltd. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Bose Corp. - The company offers remotes that can be included with the Bose Smart Soundbar 700 and Bose Soundbar 500.

- The company offers remotes that can be included with the Bose Smart Soundbar 700 and Bose Soundbar 500. Crestron Electronics Inc. - The company offers remotes that are designed to work with Xbox Series X|S and all Xbox One models where one can pair the controller quickly and easily with just one button.

- The company offers remotes that are designed to work with Xbox Series X|S and all Xbox One models where one can pair the controller quickly and easily with just one button. dreamgear LLC - The company offers remotes that are designed to be sleek with a premium aluminum accent and seamless elastomer keypad that is soft to the touch.

- The company offers remotes that are designed to be sleek with a premium aluminum accent and seamless elastomer keypad that is soft to the touch. Dusun Electron Ltd. - The company offers remotes that have silk screened on overlays, keys, and case.

Remotes market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, application (TVs, set-top boxes, and gaming consoles), type (standard, motion-controlled, and voice-controlled), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By application, the market growth will be significant in the TV segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the rapid adoption of TVs coupled with the increasing spending capability of consumers. In addition, factors such as the decline in TV subscription costs and the introduction of low-cost per-view channels are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global remotes market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global remotes market.

APAC will account for 80% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is mainly driven by the presence of a large number of consumer electronics providers that offer TVs and gaming consoles. Besides, factors such as the rising number of households with TVs, the decreasing TV subscription charges, and the decreasing prices of set-top boxes are also fueling the growth of the remotes market in APAC.

Remotes market – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers –

The market is driven by the availability of multifunctional gaming consoles.

Multifunctional gaming consoles allow users to watch videos, listen to music, and browse the internet apart from playing games.

Popular gaming consoles such as Microsoft Xbox One S, Sony PS4 Slim, New 3DS, and 3DS XL, as well as Nvidia Shield TV offer multifunctional features.

The introduction of such products is increasing the demand for single-user interface motion control devices among consumers.

This is leading to the development of remotes with motion control technologies that can be used for operating multifunctional gaming consoles and other electronic devices, such as smart TVs.

All these factors are driving the growth of the global remotes market.

Key Trends –

The development of low-power remotes is the key trend in the market.

Remote manufacturers are integrating various technologies and components to reduce power consumption.

For instance, vendors are integrating remotes with GreenPeak Emerald GP500 communications controller. This enables remote controllers to run on an nexpensive coin cell battery for more than 15 years, which is equivalent to saving 90% of the batteries used by remote controls.

Such developments among vendors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The increasing use of universal remotes is a major challenge in the market.

Universal remotes offer enhanced capabilities and functionalities.

Their multifunctional nature eliminates the need for individual remotes for each device.

Moreover, these remotes are available at the same price as standard remotes, motivating buyers to purchase universal remotes.

Such factors are hampering the growth of the global remotes market.

What are the key data covered in this remotes market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the remotes market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the remotes market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the remotes market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of remotes market vendors

Remotes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.95% Market growth 2023-2027 73.85 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.59 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 80% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bose Corp., Crestron Electronics Inc., dreamgear LLC, Dusun Electron Ltd., Infrared Remote Solutions Inc., Laxmi Remote India Pvt Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Reliable Technologies, Remote Solution Co. Ltd., ruwido austria GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Chuangrongfa Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Universal Electronics Inc., Wybor, Koninklijke Philips NV, and SMK Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

