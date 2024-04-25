reMothering.org Announces the reMothering Masterclass Super-Summit: A Free Online Event to Deepen Self-Connection and Emotional Wellness

Taking place May 5-10, 2024, with expert talks from world-renowned speakers such as Lindsay C. Gibson, Simona Vivi H, Hailey Magee, and Katherine Fabrizio, among others

PHILADELPHIA, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- reMothering.org is thrilled to announce the reMothering Masterclass Super-Summit , a free online event from May 5 to May 10, 2024. This groundbreaking summit aims to empower attendees with tools to deepen self-connection, break free from outdated programming, and cultivate a self-kind mindset. Registration for this transformative event is now open.

The reMothering Masterclass Super-Summit, a free online event to deepen self-connection and empower emotional wellness, takes place May 5-10, 2024, with expert talks from world-renowned speakers such as Lindsay C. Gibson, Simona Vivi H, Hailey Magee, and Katherine Fabrizio, among others.

"We are excited to present the reMothering Masterclass Super-Summit, offering participants a transformative journey towards self-discovery and empowerment," said globally recognized reMothering expert and reMothering.org founder Simona Vivi Hadjigeorgalis. "Our goal is to provide attendees with tools and insights to embrace their authentic selves, establish healthy boundaries, and thrive forward with clarity, self-alignment, and purpose."

The Masterclass is designed to provide participants with invaluable insights and strategies to foster personal growth and emotional wellness. Attendees will learn how to connect with their inner mother, techniques to tame the inner critic, how to break free from 'boundaries are selfish' conditioning, and cultivate a profound sense of alignment through six essential steps of the reMothering Framework:

reMothering Foundations

Healing Brain States

Recognize Your Adaptations

Connect with Your Inner Wisdom

Break Free from Outdated Programming

Thrive Forward

Masterclass attendees will learn from a lineup of world-renowned practitioners, scholars, and international best-selling authors. Among the esteemed speakers are Lindsay C. Gibson, PsyD, best-selling author of "Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents"; Simona Vivi Hadjigeorgalis, a globally recognized reMothering expert; Katherine Fabrizio, author of "The Good Daughter Syndrome"; Hailey Magee; and many more. There will also be a bonus talk from number one New York Times best-selling author, Dr. Nicole LePera.

Registration for the reMothering Masterclass Super-Summit is now open, visit remothering.org/reMothering2024 to reserve.

About reMothering.org:

reMothering.org is a platform dedicated to empowering individuals with the tools and resources to foster personal growth, emotional wellness, and authentic living. Through online courses, workshops, and events, reMothering.org aims to support individuals in their journey toward self-discovery and empowerment. Learn more at reMothering.org .

Media Contact:

Simona Vivi H, reMothering.org Founder

[email protected]

267-282-1016

SOURCE reMothering.org