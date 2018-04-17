REMOVABLE PICKUP TRUCK RACK Invented (HUN-364)

The REMOVABLE PICKUP TRUCK RACK provides a more effective way to transport long, bulky loads with a pickup truck. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional cargo racks. As a result, it could enhance safety and it offers added convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for the owners of pickup trucks. Additionally, the REMOVABLE PICKUP TRUCK RACK is easy to remove when not in use and can be installed on full size and small pick-up trucks.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to permanently install a cargo rack on a pickup truck."

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-364, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

