HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doing anything the first time is difficult. And that is no different for a first-time pool owner - you're not sure how the filtering systems work, how the water needs to be maintained, what chemicals need to be used, or at the very least, where to even start. A pool is a huge responsibility that requires a steep learning curve on how to properly maintain it and make sure it is performing at optimal levels. However, it is not impossible to learn. By doing research and familiarizing yourself with your pool, you will become adept at taking care of your backyard oasis. To have a starting point on pool care, removable pool fence manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, discusses basic pool knowledge for new pool owners.

Organize Your Files. While it may not seem like this is a part of pool care, it is crucial that you keep every manual, receipt, and any paperwork that comes with your pool. By organizing them and keeping them in a place where you can easily find them, whenever you have to fix something in your pool - whether it be you or a handyman - you will have no issue figuring out what parts are needed for the situation. Also, with smartphones in each of our pockets, it is wise to take a couple of photos of key information involving the pool in case you misplace documentation and need the information in a pinch. By doing all of this, you will have the foresight of being prepared five or ten years down the road when you inevitably need to replace a part or two. Study online. It can be troubling not knowing how to take care of your new expensive investment. You do not want to take the chance of ruining it. However, there is always room to learn. By going online, you can read and watch instructional videos on how to learn to properly care of your pool. This can range from learning the correct chemicals to purchase to knowing when exactly to use them. Put it on Your Calendar. While pools are beautiful, they require regular maintenance to stay that way. It also requires what you learned about pool care to be put into practice. The best way to do this that it doesn't become so daunting and overwhelming is to create a weekly schedule for all your pool care activities. Whether you have to add chlorine one day or brush and vacuum a different day, it is best to stagger the cleaning activities so it does not all pile up at once. And if you live a busy life and do not have time to properly maintain your pool, you could always hire a pool cleaning company to ensure that your pool is always in prime swimming condition. Observe and Report. If you can implement everything you've learned about pool care, you will be well on your way to becoming a successful pool owner. However, a key part of being a pool owner is being vigilant to how your pool is holding up. By keeping an eye on the pool equipment, you can not only prevent a disaster in your pool but avoid a financial headache as well. Things like wear and tears on seals, checking for leaks, paying attention to any sounds that are out of the ordinary can all save you from potential issues that may arise in your pool.

Becoming a new pool owner can be a lot to handle at once - the maintenance is a handful in it of itself. However, if you put in the time to learn how your pool functions, you will be ahead of the curve. By following these tips, you will be well on your way to enjoying your pool for many summers to come.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC mesh pool fence . LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

