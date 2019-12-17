HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to preparing your pool for the winter, there can be a lot of questions about the best way to go about it. It's better to heir on the side of caution and ask questions to make sure you are taking the best possible care of your pool. Sometimes, people aren't even sure where to start when it comes to asking questions, so the experts have compiled some common ones to get pool owners started.

Removable pool fence manufacturer, LOOP-LOC, answers FAQs regarding pool winterizing.

Why is winterizing my pool important?

Winterizing your pool is essential for protecting your pool, liner, equipment, and water quality. Not only does it make it easier to get your pool ready for use next season, it protects the lifespan of your pool. Winterizing is an important step in being able to enjoy your pool season after season.

Do I need to cover my pool?

Covering your pool is a must if you live in a climate where you won't be using your pool for the winter. Covers protect your pool from debris that can cause damage. Safety pool covers also keep your pool area secure and keep your family, friends, and pets safe.

What else do I need to do to winterize my pool?

There are a number of steps you can take to fully winterize your pool. Your pool should be thoroughly cleaned before closing, as well as all equipment and pipelines. Pool water chemical levels should be balanced and water levels adjusted. Be sure to consult your care and maintenance instructions or a swimming pool professional for specific instructions based on your pool and climate.

How do I choose the right pool cover?

Not all pool covers are created equal. Make sure you select a cover that is manufactured using the highest-quality materials, exceeds ASTM industry standards, and are backed by a 15-year prorated warranty. To know you are getting the best possible cover, trust the brand that is strong enough to support an elephant.

These are just a few of the most commonly asked questions when it comes to pool winterizing. If there are any other questions you have, be sure to consult your swimming pool professional.

About LOOP-LOC

There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC safety pool fence manufacturer is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica.

SOURCE LOOP-LOC

Related Links

https://www.looploc.com/pool-fencing-baby-loc/

