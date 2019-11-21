Removable Pool Fence Supplier, LOOP-LOC, Shares 3 Benefits of a Safety Pool Fence During the Off-Season

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Some people may be hesitant to install a safety pool fence in their yard because they think it is only useful during the time the pool is in use. However, there are many benefits to having a safety pool fence all year long. Removable pool fence supplier, LOOP-LOC, shares three benefits of a safety pool fence during the offseason.

Protect pets and children. While most pool activity takes place in the summer, children and pets spend a lot of time outside in the fall. Therefore, there's still a chance that a child or animal could wander near the pool, attempt to play on top of it, or get caught up in playing and end up falling onto the cover or into the empty pool. Eliminate that chance with a safety fence that keeps children and animals a safe distance from the pool.

Discounted homeowner's insurance. In some areas, homeowners can receive a discount on their homeowner's insurance for having a safety fence. While this does not apply to everyone, it's worth looking into. Even if your homeowner's insurance does not have a safety pool fence discount, having it be a discount for some people still says a lot about its safety value.

Peace of mind. There's no reason to take a chance when it comes to the safety of family, friends, and pets. Having a pool safety fence brings peace of mind about the safety of your backyard in a way nothing else can. Feel confident that your family and pets can enjoy the yard through the fall season, without fear of an accident.

About LOOP-LOC

There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC safety pool fence manufacturer is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

