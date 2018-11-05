Removal of Exams Offers Rich Learning Opportunities with Adept Learning

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the announcement from Ministry of Education (MOE) last month of mid-year exams being scrapped for some levels as well as test-free years for Primary 1s and 2s, it is not just parents and students heaving sighs of relief. Teachers too are rejoicing since many experience time crunches, struggling with having enough time to help their young learners enjoy the learning journey and build deep knowledge.

Various titles by Adept Learning

Adept Learning's successful lines of tools, resources and publications — which have been well-received by educators and are currently used by 40,000 students across 70 schools — will be invaluable in the classroom and at home. MOE's changes will free up about three weeks of curriculum time every two years; with significantly more time in classrooms to explore novel, interesting ways to make learning enjoyable and lasting, teachers can now turn to Adept Learning's publications, which feature not only solid content based on real-world issues and local topics such as social mobility and globalisation, but also discussion questions for critical thinking and debate, links to YouTube videos and QR codes linked to online resources to offer extra content knowledge on topics. Educators can utilise their freed-up time to use an inquiry-based approach to get their students to discuss, ask good questions and brainstorm for solutions and ideas.

Education Minister, Mr Ong explained that these measures were indicative of a move towards a new phase in the Singaporean education system, which has so far been focused on obtaining stellar grades, that values lifelong learning and imparts skills and attitudes in this new direction.

The titles by Adept such as ACE, Whiz, Horizons, Beyond, Heads Up! and 'O' Level Preparatory Programme are beloved by teachers for the practice sections aligned to exam formats. With exams removed in the near future, these worksheets as supporting resources can be used as small practice tests, quizzes or mini-assessments so teachers and parents can evaluate students' learning, are kept informed of progress, and so students don't lose sight of exams.

MOE's move away from grades to deepen teaching and learning also means teachers can use Adept Learning's supporting teaching resources and targeted worksheets tailored to different levels and streams to boost students' literacy and analytical skills. Online access to a portal offering related videos and discussion questions, as well as upcoming online games will help engage students, while an online archive of past articles and new material that teachers can access and select according to a particular topic or interest help teachers tailor their lessons away from a narrow exam focus.

MOE's new measures are indicative of new demands, new ways of teaching and learning, and new ways to engage with the world around. Our future generation of learners need to go beyond mastering word banks and exams, to be creative, independent, confident and self-directed learners. If learning is now no longer a competition, and performance are now measured differently, then schools need powerful, flexible and adaptable new tools and resources to arm their students with for a changing world.

About Adept Learning

Adept Learning is an educational services and subscription agency that started in 2008 as a leading distributor in schools providing a range of targeted reading materials with specially designed learning resources to cater to the various literacy needs of the classroom. www.adept-learning.com.

