Remove Volume to Restore Volume With BeautiFill™, The First Laser-Based Procedure For Autologous Fat Transfer

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma Lasers a global innovator of laser, light-based, radiofrequency and ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets announces today the availability of BeautiFill, the first laser-based procedure pioneered for quick and gentle fat harvesting for patients seeking to address volume loss on the face or body.

For decades physicians and patients have been experimenting with fat to fill and contour areas due to aging. "I've been performing autologous fat transfer for over a decade in my practice and primarily recommend it to patients that require pan-facial volumization," said Yael Halaas, M.D., FACS., a board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Manhattan, New York. "Today, more than ever, patients want natural, longer-lasting results, so while fat transfer is becoming more of a relevant conversation for my patients, there haven't been any real advancements for decades that improved the efficacy and efficiency of this procedure until BeautiFill."

BeautiFill, a simple, in-office procedure performed under local anesthetic, uses a proprietary laser system engineered to gently loosen and harvest live fat cells from common problem areas such as the abdomen, hips, flanks, and thighs. "Viability or survival of live fat cells is one of the most important variables in autologous fat transfer, yet has historically been the most unpredictable," says Jeffrey T.S. Hsu, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in the greater Chicago area, IL. "In a clinical study BeautiFill reported one of the highest average fat viability results–greater than 95 percent. What impressed me further was that every patient in the study achieved greater than 90 percent fat survival. That's less than 3 percent variability from patient to patient. This data addressed one of the most common challenges we as providers had clinically when performing this procedure."

"I started seeing some change to my face in my 30s but now that I'm in my 40s the volume loss is definitely more apparent," says Irina Colella, a financial advisor in Manhattan, NY and patient of Dr. Halaas. "I didn't want synthetic fillers because the cost didn't justify the temporary results. The BeautiFill procedure was the perfect option because it addressed the subtle volume I needed throughout my face without breaking my bank. The best part I was able to return to work the next day."

Follow Irina's BeautiFill journey here

"At Alma we collaborate aggressively alongside our physician partners to safely and effectively advance the frontiers of innovation forward," says Avi Farbstein, CEO of Alma Lasers, Inc. "BeautiFill, made by LipoLife™, is an all-in-one, closed loop fat transfer solution designed to take the guesswork and homework out of autologous fat transfer so more aesthetic practitioners and their patients can enjoy the benefits of this novel and natural alternative."

For more information about BeautiFill or to locate a BeautiFill provider visit www.beautifill.com.

About Alma Lasers

Alma Lasers is a global innovator of laser, light-based, radiofrequency and ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. For more information visit the company's website: http://www.almalasers.com/us/

SOURCE Alma Lasers

Related Links

http://www.almalasers.com/us/

