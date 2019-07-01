Rempac Foam Wins 3M Supplier of the Year Award

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rempac Foam was honored with the 2019 3M Supplier of the Year Award in recognition of the company's contribution to improving 3M's competitiveness.

This year, 3M recognized 13 suppliers, among thousands in its global supply base, for world-class performance in providing products and/or services. These suppliers were identified and rated based on strategic spend, contract compliance, actions taken to improve 3M's relevance and overall supplier performance (quality, delivery, responsiveness, cost, and technology roadmaps). An awards ceremony was held on June 20, 2019 at the 3M Innovation Center.

"Rempac is honored to be the recipient of this reward - given the scope and complexity of 3M's supplier network. We strive for excellence in all aspects of our business – the recognition of our efforts by 3M is a testament to our employees who are critical to our success," said Barry Zeveloff, V.P. of Sales.

"Supplier collaboration is critical to supply chain success," said Debora Fronczak, vice president, 3M Strategic Sourcing. "We are fortunate to work with great suppliers who are committed to fostering a relationship with 3M. These partnerships help us to serve our customers with innovative and valuable solutions. It's important that we recognize our most outstanding suppliers, and that's what this award is all about."

Rempac Foam started operations in Ft. Lee, N.J. in 1962 – it's currently our 57th year as a U.S. Manufacturer – we are a multi-generational family business, investing in employees & equipping them with tools to succeed – placing a high value on promoting from within and supportive team building.

We are distinguished by our unique focus on surface prep; our coated abrasives and non-abrasive scouring grains onto flexible foam materials generate DIY and kitchen sink sponges that are exceptional in sanding & scrubbing.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 91,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

Rempac Media Contact

Barry Zeveloff

barry@rempac.com

973 925-0216

3M Media Contact:

Caroline Evans

cjevans@mmm.com

651-733-4298

Related Files

3M Supplier of the Year Announcement June 2019.docx

SOURCE Rempac Foam