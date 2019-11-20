Remrise launches as a personalized, holistic solution for quality sleep

"I struggled with sleep for years and tried everything on the market to help me fall asleep. I always felt terrible in the morning and groggy throughout the day," says CEO and Founder Veronica Lee. "I created Remrise to give people a natural alternative to prescription drugs and over the counter medicines. There is no one-size-fits-all fix for sleep problems, so our solution helps people develop a healthy sleep practice through personalized, natural aids and behavior change."

To begin their Remrise journey, customers take an online questionnaire to share their detailed sleep issues. From there, they are matched with a sleep profile, which helps Remrise recommend a sleep aid regimen. Each profile is matched with a healing blend of Eastern herbs, Western herbs, and amino acids that offer both immediate and long term benefits. All of the formulas rotate different ingredients on a daily basis to ensure no one builds up tolerance to any specific ingredient.

In addition to personalized formulas, Remrise combines a full suite of digital tools through its mobile app, including sleep tracking and targeted content to improve sleep such as sleep meditation and behavioral content recommendations. As consumers interact with the tools and provide answers to daily questions about their lifestyle and goals, Remrise is able to personalize its recommendations even further. Through this approach, Remrise aims to help people prioritize a nighttime routine and develop a positive, long-lasting relationship with sleep.

"Remrise is introducing a modern, holistic alternative to prescription sleep drugs," says Brian Singerman, Founders Fund partner and lead investor in Remrise. "Remrise's solution has the potential to provide health benefits beyond just one night of sleep to millions of people struggling with sleep."

About Remrise

Remrise is a modern sleep care brand that offers personalized sleep aids and a dynamic suite of tools to help improve sleep over time. The company combines the best of East and West practices to present a holistic sleep solution that goes beyond a one night fix to bring long-lasting health and balance.

Remrise believes the way we sleep, rest, and recover is just as purposeful and consequential as the way we spend our days. To learn more about Remrise and the benefits of a great night's sleep, visit www.getremrise.com .

