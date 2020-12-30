Remsen Technologies Announces Agreement to Acquire Maid Sailors

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remsen Technologies LLC ("Remsen Tech") today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Maid Sailors and its affiliates ("Maid Sailors") for $10,000,000. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Headquartered in New York City, Maid Sailors is a leading professional home cleaning and office cleaning service with operations in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, and Florida. Maid Sailors was founded by entrepreneurs Edwin Urrutia and Kevin Urrutia in 2014 as an on-demand home cleaning service in New York City and quickly expanded into multiple markets.

"We are excited about the support provided by Remsen Tech's ownership, expertise, and resources," said a spokesperson from Maid Sailors. "We look forward to continuing to serve our customers through exceptional service and excellent customer support. With this transaction, we will be even better positioned to deliver services to help customers maintain healthy and clean lifestyles by leveraging the scale, technology, and efficient leadership of Remsen Technologies."

Whether you need a one-time clean or a recurring cleaning service, Maid Sailors sends a trusted cleaner with the promise of 100% customer satisfaction. Maid Sailors has one of the strictest and most exhaustive hiring processes in the industry. Successful cleaners must pass background checks, training exams, and have a solid track record of cleaning expertise.

About Maid Sailors

Maid Sailors is a top-rated cleaning service. We service all homes, apartments, and offices in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Hoboken, Jersey City, Weehawken, Boston, Chicago, and Miami. We pride ourselves on our excellent work ethic and professionalism. Our cleaners are reliable, trustworthy, and always ready to work. We keep great client relations and provide superior customer service. The company is headquartered in New York City.

For more information, visit https://maidsailors.com

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (212) 299-5170

