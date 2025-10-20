Remsoft Acquires Australian Forestry Tech Firm LOGR, Expanding Global Forest Intelligence Platform

Acquisition strengthens Canadian company's end-to-end forestry planning, operations, and sustainability solutions

FREDERICTON, NB, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - October 20, 2025 – Remsoft, a global leader in Forest Intelligence solutions, has acquired LOGR, an Australian forestry technology company known for its innovative real-time data capture and operational multi-party analytics platform. The acquisition advances Remsoft's strategy to build a unified, cloud-based ecosystem that connects every stage of the forest value chain.

LOGR's software improves safety and efficiency at busy delivery sites by tracking each transaction in real time and automatically recording product details, optimizing transportation and logistics. By introducing custody tracking earlier in the process, the platform enhances visibility and control across the chain of custody. It integrates seamlessly with enterprise systems, giving forestry stakeholders—including mills, contractors, and landowners—greater traceability and operational insight into areas that were previously inaccessible.

Together, Remsoft and LOGR will deliver a single source of truth for forestry operations, from harvest planning to mill delivery. The combined capabilities will help companies reduce reporting time, minimize manual data entry, and make faster, data-driven decisions that improve profitability, transparency, and sustainability.

"LOGR brings powerful field-level intelligence into our ecosystem, connecting delivery site operations with strategic planning in real time through its advanced edockets and chain of custody features," said Kevin Lim, CEO of Remsoft. "This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver real-time insight and measurable efficiency gains across the forestry value chain, helping customers make smarter decisions faster."

The move supports Remsoft's vision of a modular, data-driven platform that serves everyone in the forest sector, from landowners and contractors to public agencies and investors. LOGR's mobile-first tools and Australian market presence will also accelerate Remsoft's expansion across Asia-Pacific and other global markets.

"We are thrilled to join Remsoft and contribute to a shared mission of transforming forestry through technology," said Grant Hull, CEO of LOGR. "Our team has always focused on solving real-world challenges in the field. With Remsoft's support, we can scale our impact and bring our innovations to a global audience."

"Joining Remsoft marks a new chapter for our team and for me personally," said Craig Hull, Director and COO of LOGR. "After two decades of building LOGR alongside Grant, I'm excited to continue driving innovation and operational excellence as we integrate our solutions into Remsoft's global platform. Together, we're creating something truly transformative for the forestry sector."

The acquisition builds on Remsoft's ongoing growth strategy, supported by Banneker Partners, to strengthen and expand its Forest Intelligence Platform through targeted investments. It follows Remsoft's earlier integration of geospatial and telematics capabilities through its partnership with Lim Geomatics.

"Remsoft continues to lead the way in forest intelligence," said Steven Ballantyne, Operating Partner at Banneker Partners. "Adding LOGR enhances its end-to-end solutions and extends its impact across the global forestry sector."

About Remsoft – www.remsoft.com

Remsoft provides intelligent planning software for the forestry supply chain. Combining advanced analytics with decades of industry expertise, the company helps organizations plan with precision, act with confidence, and adapt to change. With Remsoft, every decision is powered by intelligence—supporting sustainable growth in an evolving world.

About LOGR – www.logr.com.au

LOGR delivers mobile-first forestry software that simplifies field data collection, improves visibility, and enhances safety and compliance. Trusted by leading forestry companies across Australia and Europe, LOGR bridges the gap between field operations and strategic planning, helping forestry teams work smarter and safer.

About Banneker Partners – www.bannekerpartners.com

Banneker Partners is a private equity firm specializing in investing in and growing enterprise software businesses. They focus on sustainable value through best practices, growth initiatives, and strategic acquisitions—supporting founders and management teams in enhancing customer value.

