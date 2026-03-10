Remus Bourbon Introduces Master Distiller Experimental Series No. 2, Its First-Ever Wheat Whiskey

The Second Installment of the Series Exemplifies the Indiana-Based Brand's Continued

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Remus Bourbon, the award-winning whiskey produced by Ross & Squibb Distillery, known for crafting some of the industry's most recognized whiskeys under the MGP portfolio, announces the release of Remus Master Distiller Experimental Series No. 2, a 113-proof straight wheat whiskey, the first wheat whiskey ever released by the Remus brand.

Building on the acclaim of Experimental Series No. 1, including its gold medal win at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the second installment continues the annual limited-edition program. Originally designed as an outlet for creative exploration, the series gives Master Distiller Ian Stirsman a blank canvas to push beyond traditional boundaries by exploring new heirloom grains and unique barrel finishes. The result each year is a one-of-a-kind expression defined by unconventional flavor profiles, depth, and innovation that is made for adventurous whiskey connoisseurs and collectors.

"There is nothing more exciting to a Master Distiller than having the space for exploration" said Stirsman. "With Series No. 2, I set out to create something entirely new for Remus by working with our LKSV, 95% wheat whiskey mashbill for the first time. It's a continuation of our commitment to innovation while respecting the deep-rooted heritage of our distillery."

Distilled in 2017, Remus Master Distiller Experimental Series No. 2 is finished in a combination of Tawny Port, White Port, Oloroso Sherry, and Ruby Port casks. The result is a richly layered whiskey offering aromas of dark chocolate and almond praline, followed by a palate of chocolate, malty sweetness, and subtle earthiness. The finish is lingering and warming, with notes of chocolate and malt gradually fading into gentle nuttiness.

Remus Master Distiller Experimental Series No. 2 will be available in limited quantities nationwide for a suggested retail price of $69.99. Bottled at 113 proof (56.5% ABV), the release will be offered in 700ml bottles.

Kentucky may be known for its bourbon, but no town does rye whiskey and high-rye bourbon better than Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Crafted at the historic Ross & Squibb Distillery under the guidance of Master Distiller Ian Stirsman, Remus Bourbon offers smooth, complex, high-rye bourbons that embody the region's rich distilling legacy by using naturally limestone filtered water from the Great Miami Aquifer. Named after the "King of the Bootleggers," the brand carries a spirit of innovation and the rebellion of Prohibition. With core and highly sought-after limited-edition expressions that appeal to both seasoned connoisseurs and newcomers alike, Remus Bourbon continues to be a standout in the world of American whiskey. For more information about Remus Bourbon, visit www.remusbourbon.com or follow @remusbourbon.

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company's extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including Cortada, El Mayor, Escasa and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com.

