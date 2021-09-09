Remus Repeal Reserve Series V now available at retailers

Remus Repeal Reserve is an annual series from George Remus ® Bourbon, crafted by the expert distillers and blenders at MGP's 174-year-old distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Made in the distillery's signature high-rye style, the medley changes each year, allowing the team to experiment with their various mash bills. Remus Repeal Reserve Series V is comprised of 9% 2005 Bourbon (21% Rye), 5% 2006 Bourbon (36% Rye), 19% 2006 Bourbon (21% Rye), 13% 2008 Bourbon (21% Rye) and 54% 2008 Bourbon (36% Rye).

Series V leads with dried fruit, rich caramel, maple syrup, roasted nuts and leather. The beginning includes rich toffee and vanilla, followed by chocolate, glazed nuts and oak. The finish offers candied fruit, caramel, baking spice and a lingering oaky rye spice.

"The Remus Repeal collection is all about showcasing the incredible range of aged reserves and medley combinations we can work with in Lawrenceburg," said Master Blender David Whitmer. "In Series V we have created another exceptional bourbon that is sure to be a fan favorite. The limited number of bottles won't stay on store shelves for long."

Remus Repeal Reserve Series V retails for a suggested $89.99 per 750-ml bottle and is now available on retail shelves. Series V is bottled at 100 proof/50% ABV.

Remus Repeal Reserve was recently awarded bourbon Gold, Best in Class at the 2021 Whiskies of the World Awards.

About George Remus® Bourbon

George Remus, a Bourbon brand named after the legendary "King of the Bootleggers," is crafted at MGP's historic Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a high-rye blend of Bourbon whiskies, aged over four years, with a hint of vanilla, a maple aroma, and a sweet-yet-characteristic rye flavor (SRP: $39.99/750-ml). Remus Repeal Reserve Series V is crafted from 2005, 2006 and 2008 reserve Bourbons and is available in limited quantities (SRP: $89.99/750-ml bottle). Connect with us: GeorgeRemus.com, @GeorgeRemusBourbon (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) and @GeorgeRemus (Twitter). G. Remus Distilling Co., Lawrenceburg, IN, 47% ALC/VOL & 50% ALC/VOL. Be Legendary. Sip Responsibly.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from five distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; MGP's historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced; and the Washington, D.C.-based Green Hat Distillery, producer of the Green Hat family of gins. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com.

Media Contact:

Patrick Barry (314)540-3865

[email protected]

SOURCE Luxco

Related Links

http://luxco.com

