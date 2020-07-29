Rémy Martin And Chef Kwame Onwuachi Launch Summer Culinary Series: "Flavor by the Grill"

The partnership launches with a video series titled, "Flavor by the Grill" featuring classic, regionally inspired grilling dishes with a creative twist by Chef Kwame, paired with a signature Rémy Martin cocktail. Through curated content, Rémy Martin and the former Top Chef contestant collaborate to highlight the depth of flavors and versatility of cognac, specifically enjoying Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal and Rémy Martin VSOP in the summer months. The rich complexity and unique aromas of the Rémy Martin portfolio have established it as the preferred cognac by Chefs globally, making it the optimal choice for crafting bright, refreshing cocktails.

"Rémy Martin's commitment to excellence is something that I am truly excited about being a part of," said Kwame Onwuachi, "Rémy resonates with me on a personal level because it's part of my heritage and has been a favorite drink in my family for generations. I am looking forward to growing with this amazing brand and creating authentic experiences!"

While creating these new recipes, Chef Kwame, whom recently received the Best New Chef title by Food & Wine magazine, found inspiration from his time spent traveling, working and living in the Northeast, South, West and Midwest regions of the United States. These past experiences, blended with his culinary exploration of the Rémy Martin Cognac, have resulted in the dynamic meals and vibrant cocktails highlighted in this series.

"We are incredibly proud to team up with Chef Kwame Onwuachi," said Ian McLernon, President and CEO Americas at Rémy Cointreau. "Chef Kwame's wholehearted dedication to excellence in his craft and the culinary space inspires us and is celebrated here at Rémy Martin. We are excited to see his culinary prowess in action with our liquid and look forward to his talent being spotlighted in this partnership."

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has produced premium cognacs that consistently appeal to the world's most discerning connoisseurs and restaurateurs, many of which have selected Rémy Martin for serve at their renowned venues. The partnership follows previous collaborations with some of the world's most acclaimed food influencers and brands, including Danielle Chang of LUCKYRICE and Michelin-starred Chef Jean-François Piège, solidifying Rémy Martin's legacy in the global food scene and as the preferred cognac of the culinary world.

In the coming months, programming will include exciting experiences such as masterclasses, culinary events and more. For more information and to watch the episodes, visit www.remymartin.com

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN 1738 ACCORD ROYAL:

Born from the cask and named after a royal approval, Rémy Martin®1738 Accord Royal is a truly distinctive cognac. Its exceptional smoothness and rounded oakiness starts with the toasting of the casks, before the eaux-de-vie even begin to mature. This unique aromatic profile is then revealed through a rigorous selection of eaux-de-vie. Recognized for its outstanding quality year after year in international competitions, Rémy Martin®1738 Accord Royal celebrates true depth of character and the sheer indulgence of sharing good moments.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN VSOP:

In 1927, André Renaud, Rémy Martin's owner and Cellar Master creates the very first VSOP Cognac Fine Champagne. Year after year, our Cellar Masters give birth to a Rémy Martin® VSOP cognac with the same elegant taste and vibrant style as the 1927 original : sensual ,stylish, edgy and intense. A perfect harmony between the firm character of ripe fruit and subtle notes of licorice; a rich complexity of elegant and powerful aromas.

ABOUT KWAME ONWUACHI:

KWAME ONWUACHI is the James Beard Award winning chef, born on Long Island and raised in New York City, Nigeria, and Louisiana. Onwuachi was first exposed to cooking by his mother, in the family's modest Bronx apartment, and he took that spark of passion and turned it into a career. From toiling in the bowels of oil clean up ships to working at some of the best restaurants in the world, he has seen and lived his fair share of diversity. Onwuachi trained at the Culinary Institute of America and has opened five restaurants before turning thirty. A former Top Chef contestant, he has been named one of Food & Wine's Best New Chefs, Esquire Magazine's 2019 Chef of the year and a 30 Under 30 honoree by both Zagat and Forbes.

