Rémy Martin And Recording Artist 6LACK Release Second Episode Of 'Ground's Melody'

"Los Angeles' rich history and legendary music scene created a community of excellence that is unmatched today, and it's been an inspiration to me as an artist since day one," said 6LACK. "The energy that comes from the music, people and culture in LA is truly special, and I loved being able to express that through Rémy Martin's 'Ground's Melody.'"

With the spotlight on Los Angeles in this second episode, 6LACK explains that the city's energy comes from within. A rich musical history continues to charge the city and it stems from the community. Great artists of the past, and those in pursuit of excellence today, have journeyed to Los Angeles from all over the globe, each with a similar dedication and perseverance to be the best in their craft.

Rémy Martin shares the passionate commitment to excellence in crafting their premium Cognacs, masterfully produced only in the Fine Champagne region of Cognac, France. This physical ground which has cultivated Rémy Martin's legacy and spirit is the reason the Cognac house stands firmly behind its terroir.

"At Rémy Martin, we are proud to team up with artists to foster our longstanding support of the music community," said Tina Reejsinghani, Vice President at Rémy Martin Americas. "We look forward to continuing to celebrate collective success and honoring cultures of excellence following the release of 'Ground's Melody.'"

You can view Episode 1 here, and Episode 2 here.

Historically, Rémy Martin has celebrated the sounds that bring communities together. The Rémy Producers series honored the exploration of new sounds from local level artists and created a new platform for music producers and DJs. This program provided these emerging artists with mentorship from industry leaders, including Grammy-award winning talent. This past summer, Rémy Martin announced the first-ever "House Beats Challenge," led by globally recognized music producers, where fans had the chance to submit a beat using sounds from their home for a chance to win a VIP event with talent to foster mentorship. The release of "Ground's Melody" is the next chapter in Rémy Martin's legacy of celebrating community and collective excellence in the global music scene.

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has produced premium spirits that consistently appeal to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for nearly three centuries. As a result of its masterful production and generations of tradition in Cognac, the House of Rémy Martin today produces Fine Champagne Cognacs, including Rémy Martin® XO, Rémy Martin® Tercet, Rémy Martin 1738® Accord Royal and Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P. For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com.

ABOUT 6LACK

Pronounced "Black," the alternative R&B artist and three-time GRAMMY-nominated rapper/singer/songwriter, 6LACK is the #2 most streamed R&B artist behind Frank Ocean. His debut project FREE 6LACK recently went platinum, and his sophomore album released East Atlanta Love Letter (now certified GOLD) to critical acclaim and peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Top R&B Albums. 6LACK has been the most featured artist of 2019-2020 with over 30 features, and hasn't missed a beat releasing his latest project 6 PC HOT EP, which went top 5 on the R&B Charts addition to its R&B debut, 6pc opened at No. 11 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and at No. 15 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

ABOUT RÉMY COINTREAU

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise – the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group's portfolio includes 12 unique brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII Cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,900 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group's strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

