REN Athletics Launches $20K Scholarships for Women's Division III Volleyball Student-Athletes

MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REN Athletics, a leading volleyball-apparel company, announced today the launch of the REN Athletics Division III Women's College Volleyball Scholarship, a national initiative awarding $20,000 scholarships to two deserving student-athletes who lead with passion, commitment, integrity, and love for the game.

This new scholarship opportunity is open to current club volleyball players who are planning to enroll at an NCAA Division III institution in the Fall of 2026. With a focus on recognizing academic excellence and a genuine love for the game, REN Athletics will award two $20,000 scholarships to help support recipients' college expenses.

"NCAA Division I and II, as well as NAIA, all offer athletic scholarship opportunities, while Division III students participate in athletics without the promise of scholarship support. Division III colleges are truly an academically focused institution, and we want to recognize the unique dedication of Division III students who play volleyball purely for the love of the game. That's why REN Athletics loves supporting this space, because we believe these students are truly academically centered athletes. To us, volleyball isn't just a sport, it's a family, and we're dedicated to supporting volleyball at all levels, and giving back to our community," said REN Athletics spokesperson.

Applications will be accepted between November 1, 2025 and February 1, 2026. For more information and to apply, visit REN Athletics' official website.

ABOUT REN ATHLETICS:

Founded on the principle of serving the volleyball community, REN Athletics specializes in designing and manufacturing premium volleyball-specific uniforms and apparel that not only meets the highest standards of quality, style, functionality, & innovation but also embodies the unique spirit of volleyball. Led by a team of former collegiate athletes, national champions, and national team members, REN Athletics is committed to growing the sport through innovation and community engagement. The company's name, "REN," meaning "people" in Chinese, reflects its dedication to enriching the volleyball community through meaningful connections and shared experiences.

