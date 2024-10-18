Ren Partners with Janney Montgomery Scott to Deliver a Branded Donor-Advised Fund Solution

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ren, the leading provider of comprehensive philanthropic solutions, is proud to announce a partnership with Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, a leading wealth management and investment banking firm, to deliver a branded donor-advised fund (DAF) solution with Renaissance Charitable Foundation Inc. (RCF) for Janney's Financial Advisors and their clients. Janney's Charitable Giving Fund went live on Monday, October 14.

Through this collaboration, Ren will power Janney's full-service donor-advised fund program at RCF, which provides Janney's clients with access to the fastest-growing philanthropic vehicle as part of their comprehensive financial plans. The program will integrate directly into administrative and financial advisory workflows through Janney's proprietary advisor operations technology, SMART.

"We are beyond excited to count Janney as a new partner to deliver a cutting-edge solution that not only integrates with its existing technology but empowers its advisors to offer enhanced philanthropic options to their clients," said Joseph Fisher, CEO at Ren. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing premier service and innovative solutions in the financial services space that we believe should be available to all asset owners."

Janney's decision to partner with Ren reflects its commitment to delivering innovative wealth management solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients. Ren's offerings provide new options for advisors and clients, giving everyone more control over their investment options in their DAFs.

"We're excited to partner with Ren and utilize its operational and technology services to provide our clients with an innovative wealth management solution. The Janney Charitable Giving Fund seamlessly integrates with our platform, making it easier for our advisors to offer tailored advice and highlight the benefits of a donor-advised fund to our clients" said Zane Byramji, Head of Investment Company Products at Janney.

Janney joins other wirehouses, independent broker-dealers, and asset managers who have chosen Ren as their trusted partner. With nearly four decades of experience providing charitable giving solutions across the wealth management and philanthropic spectrum, Ren supports over $140B in charitable accounts, including Donor-Advised Funds, through its technology and services solutions.

About Ren

Ren is the premier provider of philanthropic solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of services designed to safeguard and simplify charitable giving. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and exceptional client service, Ren partners with financial institutions to deliver customized philanthropic programs that drive meaningful and measurable impact. Ren's technology and extensive expertise empower firms and their clients to navigate the complexities of charitable giving with confidence, ensuring that every philanthropic effort is as effective and fulfilling as possible. From Donor-Advised Funds (DAFs) to charitable trusts, Ren's solutions are designed to meet the diverse needs of today's philanthropic landscape.

About Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC is a leading wealth management and investment banking firm dedicated to putting client needs first. We are committed to providing individuals, families, businesses, and institutions with tailored financial advice to help reach their personal or business goals.

About Renaissance Charitable Foundation Inc.

The Renaissance Charitable Foundation Inc. (RCF) is a 501(c)3 qualified public charity and a sponsoring organization of donor advised funds. RCF utilizes Ren's technology and managed services offerings for its donor advised fund programs.

SOURCE Ren