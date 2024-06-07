Ren Xianliang visits UK universities and think tanks

READING, England, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The World Internet Conference (WIC) is planning to collaborate with top global think tanks in the internet field to launch a cooperative initiative and establish a platform for academic exchange and intellectual dialogue, said Ren Xianliang, secretary-general of the WIC.

Ren Xianliang, secretary-general of the World Internet Conference, meets with Jean-Pierre Choulet (L3) and Tang Yinshan (L1), vice deans of Henley Business School, and Chris Brown (R), director of the UK-China Business Environment Programme at British Standards Institution, at the University of Reading's Henley Business School in the UK, on June 3. [Photo/wicinternet.org]

Ren made the remarks during a visit to the University of Reading's Henley Business School in the UK on June 3, during which he discussed plans for think tank cooperation under the WIC.

The initiative aims to foster joint research, exchange, and cooperation on key issues such as internet innovation and inclusivity, industry and development, as well as security and governance, according to Ren.

He said that this collaboration will contribute to the advancement of the internet industry and help bridge the digital divide.

Jean-Pierre Choulet and Tang Yinshan, vice deans of Henley Business School, affirmed their willingness to partner with the WIC to implement the think tank cooperative initiative.

They said they are ready to engage in diverse collaborations in the internet field, share their resources and outcomes with the WIC, and jointly conduct research, seminars, and training activities, to promote academic exchange and cooperation.

From June 1 to 4, the WIC delegation headed by Ren visited the University of Cambridge and the China-Britain Business Council. They also met with experts from the University of Münster in Germany to further discuss the think tank cooperation plan.

