Rena Labs Secures $3.3M Funding to Pioneer Trustless On-Chain AI Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rena Labs, the startup aiming to enable the next generation of autonomous and verifiable AI solutions, has announced the successful closure of a $3.3 million pre-seed funding round led by Paper Ventures. The company attracted investment from a number of high-profile venture capital firms, among them Lightspeed Faction, Eterna Capital, Lyrik Ventures, Mapleblock Capital, Selini Capital, Keyrock, and others.

Responsible for developing the first TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) abstraction middleware, Rena Labs now plans to use the capital to accelerate the development of its groundbreaking TrustEE technology and ensure the privacy, security, and scalability of AI apps. It also intends to expand its team by bringing aboard top developers and industry experts while fostering user education and community engagement around trustless AI.

"This raise marks a pivotal moment in our mission to make user-owned, verifiable AI a reality," said Conan, co-founder at Rena Labs. "The endorsement of so many proven investors is testament to the culture of innovation that drives us every day. Rena Labs will build a future where AI systems are not just powerful but fundamentally aligned with user privacy and security. This capital allows us to make tremendous strides."

"We see TEE as being critically important to the evolution of agentic AI, a space with enormous potential, and there's ample evidence to suggest Rena Labs will be at the center of this transformation," added Danish Chaudhry, Cofounder of Paper Ventures. "Few projects combine AI with blockchain technology in such a meaningful way, and we are extremely excited to support their vision."

Rena Labs' TrustEE abstraction stacks create the foundation for verifiable AI, establishing a trustless intelligence platform accessible to both developers and end users. The company's high-impact applications will include a Market-Making Integrity Dashboard, Private Order Execution for DEXs, Fully Autonomous AI Agents for On-Chain Gaming, and Private Data Sales in DePIN.

To date, Rena Labs' collaboration initiatives have spanned multiple domains and include multi-modal large language models (LLMs), autonomous AI agents, DeFi protocols, and innovative applications in gaming and social spheres. Through these efforts, the project aims to deliver impactful, secure, and scalable AI solutions in numerous verticals.

Rena Labs is building the first TEE abstraction middleware to supercharge verifiable on-chain AI use cases. Led by a core team that includes Princeton and MIT PhDs, the company empowers developers and retail users to deploy secure AI models with just a few clicks.

