Renae Barnard Artist Talk at Mindful Materials Textile Summit

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Renae Barnard, MFA will share images and insight into her recent sculptural installations as part of Textile Arts Los Angeles's upcoming inaugural summit Mindful Materials. The highly anticipated event will be held Saturday and Sunday, September 15th - 16th at the historic Helms Bakery Design Center in Culver City, CA. The summit will explore "mindful materials, and the concept of sustainability, the power of innovation, the role of technology, and how collaboration rather than competition can be a path forward."

Propagate Progress. Renae Barnard. 106"W x 80"H x 106"D. Recycled Paper, Wax-Based Pigments, Water-Soluble Inks, and Dyes. Secret Eating. Renae Barnard. 48" x 21" x 14". Electric Blankets.

Recently featured by The Woven Tale Press, Renae Barnard's studio practice includes painting, sculpture, and fiber artworks. Her latest works incorporate recycled materials from the furniture manufacturing industry to create sculptural foundations for painting. The organic formations and layered paint textures reference natural earthen elements and minerals. "Many of my sculptures are worked within inches of collapse and reflect my attraction to the imperfect and aged," says Barnard. This is a recurring theme seen throughout the artist's body of work.

Barnard has created site specific, socially engaged works and exhibited at local and international galleries/film festivals including Shoshana Wayne Gallery, Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery, Rutgers University, Towson University, Drake University, Harriet & Charles Luckman Gallery, SOMArts Gallery, Pete & Susan Barrett Gallery, LGBT Film Festival Boston, Long Beach LGBTQ Film Festival, Tampa International LGBTQ Film Festival, and the Bergamot Station Arts Center in Santa Monica among others.

Barnard has a Master of Fine Arts degree from Claremont Graduate University and is a recipient of the Sue Arlen Walker and Harvey M. Parker Memorial Fellowship, the Armory Center for the Arts Teaching Artist Fellowship, the Ahmanson Annual Fellowship, the Lincoln Fellowship Award and the Christopher Street West Art & Culture Grant.

The summit's focus will be on innovation, accessibility, collaboration, and exploring our impact on the industry, the global economy, and our legacy as artists and as individuals. Simply, "Mindful Materials should be of interest to practicing artists, emerging artists, designers, decision-makers, people working in the design, art, architecture, and apparel industries, active members of the LA community, the curious, the engaged, and the hopeful."

The artist talk begins at 3:15pm on Saturday and immediately follows the seminar "Recycling and Upcycling" with Jessica Schrieber of Fab Scrap. The summit will be held at the Helms Design Center located at 8745 Washington Blvd, Culver City. Free parking is available, see website for details.

