Renaissance Centro announces new luxury condominiums in Tysons, VA

Monarch will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, as well as extraordinary penthouses with up to three bedrooms and a den, in a setting of unparalleled luxury. From the dramatic lobby and spacious clubroom to the resort-style, landscaped garden terrace with pool, outdoor kitchen, dining spaces and fireplace, Monarch will be home to elegant living. Additional amenities will include a 24/7 concierge service, state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga room and The Crown, a private 20th-floor dining room offering panoramic views. Featuring as few as four to six residences per floor, some with incredibly convenient direct-entry elevators and all with expansive balconies overlooking northern Virginia, Monarch will set a new standard for privacy and comfort.

"We're thrilled to bring Monarch to market. These exquisite condominium residences will provide an unparalleled opportunity for people to live in the new Tysons while enjoying a superior level of service and amenities more accustomed to a boutique hotel," said Albert H. "Sonny" Small, Jr., President of Renaissance Centro.

Having chosen top designers and architects with vast experience in the luxury market, Renaissance Centro will add a new landmark to the Tysons skyline. The distinctive interiors will bring a new level of sophistication for the area's most discerning homebuyers.

With sales by The Mayhood Company, the Monarch Sales Gallery is expected to open late summer.

Real estate development company Renaissance Centro was founded by Albert H. Small, Jr., and has a 30-year legacy of nationally recognized projects. Renaissance Centro's focus on quality urban, walkable, transit-oriented projects helps ensure that each development endures over time and has resulted in consistent praise from purchasers, neighbors and public officials as well as the real estate community at large.

