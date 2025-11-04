Renaissance Completes Acquisition of Ansel Health, Accelerating Innovation in Supplemental Health Benefits

Through the acquisition, Renaissance will integrate Ansel's proprietary technology platform and team with its own national distribution and extensive ancillary benefits experience, accelerating product development and enhancing customer experience. It builds on the year-long collaboration between the two companies, which included the launch of RenSecureHealth, a supplemental health plan that covers more than 13,000 medical conditions, pays direct cash benefits generally within 72 hours, and eliminates accident or hospitalization requirements.

"This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter at Renaissance," said Diana Steinhoff, LMHC, president and CEO of Renaissance. "Ansel's innovative technology and vision are perfectly aligned with our mission to make benefits simpler and more accessible, while helping customers reach their financial, health and wellness goals."

Meeting a Growing Market Need

The acquisition comes at a time when high-deductible health plans are now the norm, rising from 38 percent availability in 2015 to 50 percent in 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. At the same time, 59 percent of Americans would need to borrow to cover a $1,000 unexpected expense, according to a 2025 Bankrate report. RenSecureHealth helps address rising medical costs with a simplified claims experience, guaranteed issue coverage, customizable benefits and flexible funding options, whether offered as an employer-paid benefit or a voluntary employee-paid insurance option.

"As healthcare costs continue to increase, employers are looking for new ways to support their employees with high-value benefits," said Steinhoff. "The addition of Ansel strengthens our ability to offer flexible solutions to meet our members where they are at. Our RenSecureHealth product equips employers and brokers with a forward-thinking solution, providing breadth of coverage, simplified claims, rapid payouts, and dedicated support that make it easy to offer and implement. It's not surprising we're already seeing strong interest in this new product."

Leading with Innovation and Outstanding Service

Throughout the integration process, all Ansel partners, RenSecureHealth customers and members will continue to receive uninterrupted service and support from their trusted Renaissance and Ansel teams. The acquisition reinforces Renaissance's long-term strategy to expand its product lines, reach new markets and lead with innovative employee benefits.

About Renaissance

Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America and its sister company Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York underwrite ancillary benefits for employer groups and individuals nationwide. Group products include dental, vision, life, disability, accident, supplemental health and PFML insurance as well as absence management solutions. Individual products include dental and vision insurance. With headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana, Renaissance companies are focused on providing their members and partners with outstanding products and services. Visit renaissancebenefits.com , and find Renaissance on Facebook , LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) .

About Ansel Health Inc.

Founded in 2019, Ansel Health Inc. ("Ansel") is an insurance technology company on a mission to build a world where health hardships don't create financial hardships. Its new type of supplemental health insurance plan covers 13,000+ conditions and pays cash benefits upon diagnosis of a covered condition with no accident or hospitalization requirements. Ansel is made available in partnership with established insurance carriers that insure tens of millions of Americans and their families. For more information, visit joinansel.com and follow Ansel on LinkedIn.

