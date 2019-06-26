Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel to Celebrate Centennial Year with Grand Relaunch Event
DES MOINES, Iowa, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel will mark its 100-year anniversary and completion of its recent renovation with a grand relaunch event on June 27. After a two-year transformation, the iconic hotel reopened its doors in October 2018, unveiling 209 fully reimagined guest rooms, gourmet restaurant and a remodeled event space. The hotel, which originally opened in 1919, has been serving dignitaries, celebrities and Iowans for 100 years and is excited to welcome guests and events from all over the world to their new, modern and chic space.
"It's surreal that the Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel has reached its 100-year anniversary and that it's been one year since our relaunch," reflects Tara McFarling, marketing director, Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel. "We're proud of the hotel's growth, and we look forward to celebrating this extraordinary milestone with our fellow supporters and guests at our relaunch event on June 27."
The hotel now boasts two popular downtown Des Moines restaurants — Scopri and Coda Lounge. Scopri guests to experience reinvented culinary classics from the old world that pay homage to the local mainstays of Des Moines through its own unique Italian cuisine.
Coda Lounge offers a wide selection of craft cocktails and wines that pair perfectly with the modern Italian cuisines from Coda and Scopri's menu. Coda Lounge showcases local artwork from Olsen-Larson Gallery throughout the space, and each week, local artists are featured through the Evenings at Renaissance program.
The renovations to the second floor event space incorporate unique furniture, paparazzi-type escapes to "recharge" and a glamourous walkway that leads guests to the Des Moines skywalk. The artwork within the event space features classic looks from the 1940–1950s. The Savery Ballroom's historical arched ceiling was reconstructed to include new lighting features and decorative tiles, which add a unique element for any event hosted in the space.
The reinvented guest rooms include a newly designed bathroom with ample counter space, walk-in showers with surrounding tile and modern features throughout. Guest rooms also include new mattresses and linens, larger televisions, Keurig machines and plush furniture.
