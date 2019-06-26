Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel to Celebrate Centennial Year with Grand Relaunch Event

"It's surreal that the Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel has reached its 100-year anniversary and that it's been one year since our relaunch," reflects Tara McFarling, marketing director, Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel. "We're proud of the hotel's growth, and we look forward to celebrating this extraordinary milestone with our fellow supporters and guests at our relaunch event on June 27."

The hotel now boasts two popular downtown Des Moines restaurants — Scopri and Coda Lounge. Scopri guests to experience reinvented culinary classics from the old world that pay homage to the local mainstays of Des Moines through its own unique Italian cuisine.

Coda Lounge offers a wide selection of craft cocktails and wines that pair perfectly with the modern Italian cuisines from Coda and Scopri's menu. Coda Lounge showcases local artwork from Olsen-Larson Gallery throughout the space, and each week, local artists are featured through the Evenings at Renaissance program.

The renovations to the second floor event space incorporate unique furniture, paparazzi-type escapes to "recharge" and a glamourous walkway that leads guests to the Des Moines skywalk. The artwork within the event space features classic looks from the 1940–1950s. The Savery Ballroom's historical arched ceiling was reconstructed to include new lighting features and decorative tiles, which add a unique element for any event hosted in the space.

The reinvented guest rooms include a newly designed bathroom with ample counter space, walk-in showers with surrounding tile and modern features throughout. Guest rooms also include new mattresses and linens, larger televisions, Keurig machines and plush furniture.

Promotional rates for the Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel range from $279–$1,500 per suite per night. For more information and to make a reservation, contact (515) 244-2151 or visit https://www.marriott.com/dsmbr. To learn the latest about the Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel, follow the hotel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Schulte Hospitality Group

Schulte Hospitality Group is a full-service hospitality company with experience in all facets of the industry including site selection, franchise affiliation, and operation development of limited, select, and full-service hotels. Schulte Hospitality Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky. In 2018 SHG celebrated the purchase of its 100th hotel in the US.

