Renaissance Earns 2024 Great Place to Work Certification

Second-year certification affirms the company's

mission and people focus, ongoing DEI efforts

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance, a leader in pre-K–12 education technology, announces its recognition as a 2024 Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute, marking the second year in a row the company has received this honor. The coveted award is solely based on current employees' experiences working at Renaissance. Overall, 87% of employees said Renaissance is a great place to work–30 points higher than the average company.

"Renaissance is committed to providing solutions to help pre-K–12 students build a strong foundation for success, and that work starts with our dedicated employees," said Chris Bauleke, Chief Executive Officer at Renaissance. "Creating an environment that fosters positive employee experiences increases their satisfaction, which drives the innovation and creativity we need to help educators to truly See Every Student."

Great Place to Work® is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. Certification is uniquely based on direct, anonymous employee feedback about work experience and company culture through a survey and questionnaire.

"We're so pleased that for the second year in a row, Renaissance has been named a Great Place to Work®-certified company," said Kim Mitchell, Chief People Officer at Renaissance. "Our employees' passion, dedication, and commitment to our mission to accelerate learning for all are to thank for this recognition and Renaissance's collective success."

Recognizing Renaissance's commitment to its mission and its people, comments from employees used the terms "mission," "people," and "team" most frequently, and 92% felt that their colleagues genuinely cared about each other.

Other insights include:

Renaissance creates a friendly, accepting environment, with 93% of employees feeling welcomed upon joining the company.





Employees are empowered to reach their full potential; 90% say they are given a lot of responsibility.





Leadership is flexible and understanding. Ninety-five percent (95%) of employees feel they are able to take time off from work when necessary.

In addition to its company mission, Renaissance continues to prioritize inclusion with a mission to accelerate learning for all by building a Renaissance for all. Company-wide efforts include: an Inclusion Council made up of employees who represent different identities, locations, job levels, and functions across the company; multiple Employee Resource Groups (ERGs); partnerships with external vendors to increase Renaissance's ability to attract and source candidates from underrepresented backgrounds; and training on topics like inclusive leadership and practicing allyship.

"This certification reaffirms the strength of our culture at Renaissance and is a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication each person brings to our organization," said Bauleke.

About Renaissance

As a global leader in education technology operating in more than 100 countries, Renaissance is committed to providing educators with insights and resources to accelerate growth and help all students build a strong foundation for success. We believe that technology can unlock a more effective learning experience, ensure that students get the personalized teaching they need to thrive, and help educators and administrators to truly, fully, See Every Student. Learn more at renaissance.com.

About the Great Place to Work® Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience—specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work® Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work®-Certified.

