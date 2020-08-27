Renaissance Foundation Donates $50,000 to Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Renaissance Foundation, established by Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America, announced it will donate $50,000 to the Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund to help people nationwide who need food assistance. The pandemic has created a rapid and dramatic increase in the number of families across the country who are facing hunger.

"The COVID-19 crisis has upended the health, lives and livelihoods of millions of people with devasting effects," says Robert P. Mulligan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance. "Feeding America food banks are responding with extraordinary efforts to help ensure no one goes hungry during the pandemic, and we are proud to be among those supporting their work."

According to Feeding America, 37 million Americans—including 11 million children and 5.3 million seniors—were already in need of food assistance before the COVID-19 crisis. The organization predicts the pandemic may push 17.1 million more people into food insecurity. The increased demand for food is exacerbated by increased costs and a declining number of food donations, volunteers and fundraising events.

"Hunger is an issue that impacts every community in the United States. Feeding America is grateful to Renaissance for their generous donation. Their support will help provide more meals to people who need it most," said Briana Crane, Managing Director of Strategic Gifts at Feeding America.

Feeding America's efficient network combines nationally coordinated strategy with on the ground leadership in every U.S. community, so they are uniquely prepared to respond to crises. The organization has a proud history of supporting communities as they prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters of all types.

About Renaissance

The Renaissance Foundation is a nonprofit, charitable organization established by Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company with a mission to protect the overall health and well-being of individuals and families. Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America and its sister company Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York, offer ancillary benefits for employer groups and individuals nationwide. Dental, vision, life and disability insurance comprise the core line of the company's ancillary benefits solutions. With headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind., Renaissance is focused on providing its members and partners with outstanding products and service. Visit www.renaissancebenefits.com, and find us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, it provides meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people it serves; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find them on Facebook or follow them on Twitter.

SOURCE Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America

