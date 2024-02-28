RENAISSANCE HONOLULU HOTEL & SPA DEBUTS WHERE SKY MEETS SAND IN THE HEART OF HONOLULU

Hawaii's First Renaissance Hotel Invites Travelers to Discover the Best of Oahu with Innovative Design, World-Class Cuisine and Locally-Inspired Living

HONOLULU, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highgate, a leading hotel management, investment and development company, announces the grand opening of Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa, a captivating new destination located in the adventurous heart of Honolulu. The hotel is set to redefine Oahu's hospitality scene with a seamless blend of accessibility and indulgence, satisfying today's discerning travelers with an urban, residential experience, effortless discovery and immersive island activities.

"We are ready to bring the Renaissance brand to Oahu and provide a new and inspiring haven that features contemporary design, cutting-edge amenities and a distinctively residential feel to Honolulu's thriving Ala Moana district," said Matthew Grauso, general manager, Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa. "With a strong commitment to transformative wellness, engaging art and culture, and masterful culinary programs, Renaissance Honolulu will ensure every stay is a journey into the rich tapestry of Hawaii."

Situated near the world's largest open-air retail oasis, Ala Moana Center, and the island's cosmopolitan coastline, the soaring 39-story oasis in the sky features 187 meticulously designed rooms and suites and 112 welcoming residences with panoramic ocean and mountain range views. As one of Renaissance Hotels' featured services, the on-property Navigator serves as a friendly, neighborhood ambassador and can connect guests with local experts as well as help them discover the best things to savor, shop and see across the island. Revitalized wellness is a core value for Renaissance Honolulu, offering residents and guests personalized wellness rituals at Uhiwai Spa, home to Oahu's first traditional Japanese ofuro. In addition, concierge service includes a daily Mercedes shuttle for easy exploration and customized pre-arrival groceries delivered via room service.

"We are proud to introduce Renaissance Hotels to the island of Oahu with the opening of Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa," said Jennifer Connell, vice president and global brand lead, Renaissance Hotels. "In a city buzzing with new and exciting retail, restaurants and more, this is a property and a brand that will not only match the energy and vibrancy of the destination but also support its continued growth by shining a light on the businesses and people that make this neighborhood – and the island overall – such a special place."

Design & Rooms

Step into a realm of island-inspired luxury, where each space is artfully designed as a testament to the cultural heritage and natural beauty of Oahu. From hand-crafted wooden furnishings to the locally sourced artwork adorning the walls, every detail reflects the unique spirit of Hawaii. Spacious rooms and residences boast floor-to-ceiling glass windows, showcasing the iconic natural beauty of Oahu's South Shore. Large bathrooms with deep soaking tubs, Toto washlets and Aveda bath amenities complete each room, and premier residences come fully equipped with kitchens featuring Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, adding an elevated and personalized aspect of convenience to each stay.

Dining

A compelling culinary experience has been curated by Highgate and TableOne Hospitality, led by renowned restaurateur Patric Yumul. Renaissance Honolulu boasts the highly anticipated debut of MARA, where masterful Mediterranean cuisine is prepared with Hawaii's finest local ingredients and savored amidst a modern 6,700 square-foot restaurant. Chef Michael Ocampo and Chef Franz Wohlrab offer family-style tapas, grilled meats and fresh seafood along with a lively full-service bar and lounge, which includes al fresco dining.

When the sun sets in paradise, 'Evenings at Renaissance' are illuminated in celebration of Honolulu's refined and engaging social culture. Each stay affords immersive experiences with daily bar rituals, weekly programmed events, performances and exhibitions – all of which encourage guests to experience the island like a local.

The Coral Club Lounge, located on the 15th floor, offers an unparalleled combination of service and breathtaking ocean views, serving breakfast, midday refreshments, evening hors d'oeuvres and cocktails. SWAY, the expansive pool, deck, bar and grill, showcases locally-inspired al fresco dining underneath gently swaying palm trees and poolside cabanas. Renaissance Honolulu's grand lobby café features LAMILL Coffee Co., the award-winning Los Angeles-based coffee roaster's first location in Hawaii. LAMILL will empower the day with delightful light bites and made-to-order coffees. In-room dining is also available for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Immersive Wellness

The vast eighth floor Sky Deck is a sanctuary for wellness. Amenities include a full-service spa, meditation gardens, fully equipped fitness center with state-of-the-art LifeFitness and Peloton equipment, glass-enclosed yoga studio and an outdoor MoveStrong strength training experience. The Uhiwai Spa offers a variety of treatments including massages, facials and more. Relaxation and socialization are prevalent in Oahu's first traditional Japanese ofuro indoor and outdoor soaking tubs, Himalayan salt saunas, steam rooms and cold plunge baths.

The sprawling outdoor Sky Deck features a 25-meter lap pool, two hot tubs and a heated saltwater swimming pool surrounded by large, shaded cabanas and BBQ pavilions. While relaxing, guests can purchase convenient barbecue packages from MARA, inclusive of all the necessary ingredients for a delightful poolside meal, to be self-grilled or further elevated with private chef service.

Art & Culture

Art is a gateway to exploration and discovery for the multi-cultural diversity that makes up the island's heritage and identity. Artwork is seamlessly blended from Hiroshi Sugimoto from Japan, renowned local artist Sig Zane and photographer Mark Kushimi. The depth and diversity in the pieces and uniforms provide a launchpad for guests to venture into previously undiscovered and delightful expressions of the soul. Visitors are invited to learn more through curated collateral at The Discovery Center.

Meetings & Events

R.E.N. meetings and events programming blends sophistication and functionality with both indoor and outdoor spaces for groups of up to 75 people. The lush tropical surroundings, gentle island breeze and panoramic views inspire creativity and collaboration. Groups will enjoy farm-to-table delights bursting with flavors of the island along with personalized culinary creations. Conveniently situated just a mile from the Hawaii Convention Center and seven miles from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), this strategically located property is the perfect destination for crafting unforgettable group experiences.

Around Town

Set within walking distance to the Ala Moana Center, the world's largest open-air shopping center, and the lively microbrewery and urban art scene in Kaka'ako, Renaissance Honolulu offers premiere access to the island's best activities. Discover the neighborhood with bespoke shopping experiences and explore its pristine coastline and popular surf breaks. Partnerships with local shops such as Aloha Got Soul, Na Mea, MONO Hawaii, Paiko and Surf Garage showcase the hotel's commitment to supporting the community while enriching the guest experience.

Rates at Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa begin at $332 per night. For more information or reservations, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/hnlbr-renaissance-honolulu-hotel-and-spa/overview/ or follow along at @renaissancehonolulu.

