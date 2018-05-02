BALI, Indonesia, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., today announced the debut of Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa, the brand's first hotel in Indonesia. Owned by PT. Alam Bali International, the hotel is the southernmost Marriott hotel on the island and overlooks Bali's Bukit peninsula, best known for the cliff-fringed coastlines.

RENAISSANCE HOTELS DEBUTS IN INDONESIA WITH THE OPENING OF RENAISSANCE BALI ULUWATU RESORT & SPA

"The spectacular new Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa sets the stage for discovering the beautiful island of Bali," said George Fleck, Vice President of Global Marketing & Management, Renaissance Hotels. "With its artful design, vibrant authentic dining scene and engaging experiences around every corner, the hotel joins the current global portfolio of more than 160 hotels, with 15 new hotels scheduled to open in Asia-Pacific over the next two years."

Balanced on the edge of Bali, "Ulu" meaning "Lands' end" and Watu meaning "Rock," the hotel is thoughtfully-designed to reinterpret the destination's rocky cliff coastlines through contrasting materials, such as raw concrete and refined rattan. The exterior roof design can be seen for miles and is inspired by the leatherback turtle that has come to nest on the Bukit for centuries, allowing the sea breeze off the Indian Ocean to flow seamlessly through the lobby and all areas of the resort.

With stunning views of the Indian Ocean or the lush lands of the Bukit, each 207 guestrooms and suites features a private balcony, luxurious bathrooms that include freestanding tubs and artfully designed interiors that layer Ikat patterns on tiles and textiles. The contemporary interiors complement traditional Balinese accents bringing together wooden floors and bamboo with sculptural water features.

"Renaissance Bali Uluwatu & Spa is bound to offer an unexpected and local lens on this stunning destination," said Mike Fulkerson, Vice President, Brand & Marketing, Marriott International Asia Pacific. "Rather than simply suggesting the popular beaches, the brand's Navigator may recommend exploring the iconic Uluwatu Temple at sunset to experience a daily fire dancing performance, telling the Hindu legend of Prince Rama. That's the kind of spontaneous discovery that ignites the senses and really inspires stories worth retelling."

The culinary concepts at Renaissance Bali Uluwatu are as immersive as they are engaging. Clay Craft Restaurant is the hotel's signature three-meal restaurant that incorporates an interactive pottery school concept to its space, while Double Ikat Restaurant offers delicious authentic Indonesian cuisine with a Cooking Studio that allows guests to learn the techniques and secrets of Indonesian cookery, as taught by the Chef in the restaurant's open-plan kitchen.

The Pool Bar is the perfect place to grab a drink and enjoy one of the multiple pools overlooking the ocean. R Bar - located in the hotel's lobby- offers some of Bali's best views and an energetic evening gathering place with live music, canapés, cocktails, craft beers and fresh juices. Guests can find the hotel's Navigator in this space as well, on hand to help guests discover hidden gems in the destination to savor, shop, sip and see the best local discoveries.

Additionally, the hotel also manages Roosterfish Beach Club, located near the hotel. Guests can access the beach club by complimentary shuttle. Touted as Bali's most playful beach club, it features large beachside pools, a restaurant and a bar with fun cocktails.

Guests can enjoy the main infinity pool with views over the ocean and Balinese coastline, the saltwater pool and a separate pool for children. For guests looking to rejuvenate, the hotel's spa offers eleven treatment rooms and a number of private relaxation areas. The Spa specializes in combining local treatments and ingredients while delivering state of the art skilled therapists. The hotels fitness centre overlooks the island of Bali with floor to ceiling windows.

Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa features meeting and event facilities slated to be the largest on Bali's Southern Peninsula with outdoor spaces including the Uluwatu Deck; an impressive venue overlooking the coastline of Bali where guests can meet or party under the stars. With Evenings at Renaissance, guests can connect, socialize, and experience the locale through nightly programming such as the signature bar ritual that provides guests with a visual and taste-based experience centered on local craft beverages, curated by local beverage experts.

