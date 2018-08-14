Renaissance Jewellery Receives Prestigious GJEPC Award As The Largest Exporter

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Verigold Jewelry announced today that its parent company Renaissance Jewellery Ltd. has been presented the prestigious award from the Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India for the country's largest exports in studded precious metal jewelry category for the year April 2016 – March 2017. Renaissance has been judged based on their excellent export performance, value additions to their company and their investment in R&D.

Renaissance Jewellery has received this distinguished award for the 7th time.



The company's continuous investment in product development and design innovation has set it apart as an industry-leading manufacturer. Over the past 10 years Verigold Jewelry has grown in scale and breadth, covering Diamond Fashion, Diamond Bridal and Gemstone product. The company also further differentiates its product offering through licensing, branding and by creating unique collections for key retailers. The creative and dedicated partnership between Verigold and its customers have brought forth many successful collections and key products. Due to Verigold's investment in building its various product assortments, it is in a unique position to be able to provide jewelry ranging from gemstone countertop product to fine diamond bridal.

Mr. Sumit Shah, the Vice Chairman of Renaissance Jewellery Ltd., attributed the success to innovative designs and continued investment in product development. He stated, "A focus on design and product innovation, focus on newer geographies and product categories is the key to our success". He further added, "Renaissance believes that a well-run corporate set-up coupled with good governance practices alone will provide stability, sustenance and growth in a volatile business environment."

For additional information please visit http://www.renjewellery.com/pressreleases/press.asp.

About Renaissance Jewelry New York (dba Verigold Jewelry)

Renaissance Jewelry New York (dba Verigold Jewelry) is the US division of Renaissance Jewellery Ltd. (RJL) which is based in India and is publicly traded on the Indian Stock Exchange (BSE symbol: RJL). Renaissance Jewellery Ltd is engaged in the business of design, manufacturing, and sales of various types of jewelry – gold, silver, platinum jewelry, studded with diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones. Categories under which the products sell are Diamond Fashion, Diamond Bridal and Gemstones. Renaissance has sales subsidiaries in USA, UK, and UAE and its manufacturing facilities are in Mumbai, Bhavnagar (Gujarat), UAE and Bangladesh with a workforce of over 4,000 people. It exports products to USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Hong Kong and Australia. For more information please visit www.renjewellery.com.

SOURCE Verigold Jewelry