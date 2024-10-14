Renaissance Launches New RenConnect℠ Platform To Enable Quick and Seamless Connections and Data Exchanges for Customers

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America has launched a new technology initiative called RenConnect℠ to increase efficiency and ease of doing business for its customers. RenConnect℠ enables quick and seamless connections and data exchanges between Renaissance and its customers and partners across all its product lines, including dental, vision, life, disability and accident insurance.

Innovation, Customer-focus and Teamwork Are the Foundation of RenConnect℠

"Three primary areas of emphasis for Renaissance are innovation, customer-focus and teamwork," said Earl Shaw, Chief Information Officer at Renaissance. "We are continually looking at ways to make the insurance process easier and more efficient for our customers, and RenConnect℠ is a prime example of how our teams are working together to apply new technology to do this."

Using a stable, secure platform, RenConnect℠ offers a reliable way for group customers to rapidly connect and transfer data to Renaissance. It also facilitates real-time data insights that help to ensure more streamlined processes and accuracy.

"When brokers and customers sign on with Renaissance, they expect immediate results and service. So, from a technology perspective we want to be able to connect almost instantly," added Shaw. "RenConnect℠ provides smooth integration as well as rapid setup processes."

Ongoing Focus on Technology and Innovation Propels Success

RenConnect℠ is the latest step in the Renaissance innovation strategy, which has included significant technology enhancements in recent years. It follows the launch of new online portals for benefits administrators and customers as well as the adoption of a new cloud-based operating system that brings together all the company's product lines on a single platform. This means benefits can be managed from one convenient system with 24/7 access, real-time eligibility updates, claim status and the ability to print ID cards, as well as receive consolidated billing statements.

"What's going to define Renaissance as the premier insurance company over the next couple of years is our focus on technology and innovation to make sure that we're the 'easy-to-do-business-with' company," said Shaw. "That focus will strengthen our ability to deliver quality insurance products that support our clients' health and wellbeing."

Renaissance offers customizable ancillary insurance coverage throughout the United States and serves individuals and groups, with a special emphasis on groups of 2 to 250.

