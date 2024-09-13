RENAISSANCE ORLANDO RESORT AND SPA OPENS IN DISNEY SPRINGS® RESORT AREA IN LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA

An Official Walt Disney World® Hotel, the Resort Unveils Newly Reimagined Rooms and Signature Experiences After a Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in the Disney Springs® Resort Area in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa is now open for accommodations, meetings and events, spa, and dining experiences. Renaissance Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, is known for connecting travelers to the spirit of the neighborhood through unexpected discoveries. The full-service resort features 394 newly appointed guest rooms, more than 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, a zero-entry pool and hot tub, and signature farm-to-table restaurant, American Kitchen Bar & Grill.

Following the $25 million renovation, Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa boasts newly renovated amenities including the expansive Indulged Spa + Wellness Retreat with an array of rejuvenating services and treatments, a 5,000 square foot outdoor terrace perfect for events and groups, a fitness studio, updated rooms and lobby. As an Official Walt Disney World® Hotel, guests have access to a theme park shuttle service and early entry into Walt Disney World® theme parks. Onsite outdoor amenities include the pool, hot tub, and more. Ground-level rooms feature stunning lanai-style accommodations circling the pool for resort-style ambience.

"We are delighted to offer a vibrant stay with elevated amenities and engaging activities," said Charlie Kingston, General Manager for the Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa. "Our staff is deeply connected to the neighborhood, an essential experience at Renaissance Hotels, and we look forward to providing premium services for all of our guests."

The resort tapped New York-based hospitality design firm Stonehill Taylor to complete the interior design for the renovation, with modern aesthetics exemplifying the tropical essence of Florida. Inspired by the local citrus groves of Orlando, the resort's modern design pops with blue-greens, crisp white, and accents of terracotta. Along with new carpeting, signage, and light fixtures in the corridors, the rooms provide distinct and memorable decor elements including a ceiling design that emulates a sun canopy. The resort's pool bar unifies the lobby's tropical theme with geometric palm-inspired tile updated, pool loungers and umbrellas, all offering a playful and vibrant feel throughout.

The Renaissance Navigator, the brand's on-property neighborhood expert, is always on hand to help guests uncover the DNA of the surrounding area with handpicked discoveries not found in guidebooks. For those interested in a truly tailored outing, guests can build a custom itinerary to stimulate their senses with the locally attuned insight of the Renaissance Navigator.

Only 13 miles from Orlando International Airport, the resort is conveniently located for intimate meetings, cocktail receptions, corporate retreats, weddings, celebratory events, and more. The intimate convention space allows for tailored experiences such as chef-curated specialties. The resort's $25 million renovation provides the opportunity to choose from indoor or outdoor meetings, with flexible function space and a personalized experience. The newly opened 5,000 square foot terrace provides exceptional space for creative decor and programming.

Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. For a limited time, meeting planners can take advantage of Marriott Bonvoy points as a bonus for 2024 and 2025 bookings.

Brand-new, high-resolution imagery of the Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa is available here, with photo credit to Ron Blunt. For more information or reservations, call +1 407-828-2828 or visit https://www.marriott.com/mcobu.

About Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa

Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa is an Official Walt Disney World® Hotel located in the Disney Springs® Resort Area in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, offering 394 sophisticated and family-flexible rooms near Walt Disney World® theme parks. The resort provides rest and rejuvenation with the newly renovated Indulged Spa + Wellness Retreat, delectable bites at multiple dining outlets, outdoor adventures with a pool and hot tub. With a brand-new 5,000 square foot outdoor terrace and an additional 20,000 square feet of indoor meeting rooms, the resort provides ample space to gather and celebrate. As a premium hotel brand, the resort participates in the Marriott Bonvoy points program. For more information, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/mcobu-renaissance-orlando-resort-and-spa/overview/.

About Renaissance® Hotels

With over 170 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories around the world, Renaissance Hotels has a dynamic and inspiring global portfolio, where every trip is an opportunity for unscripted discoveries. Renaissance Hotels connects travelers to the spirit of the neighborhood through its theatrical design, entertaining evening bar rituals, and engaging Navigators, extending an open invitation to experience the unexpected both inside and out of the hotel. For more information, please visit www.renaissancehotels.com and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Renaissance Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Davidson Hotels

Davidson Hotels is the operating vertical dedicated to managing heritage brand assets for Davidson Hospitality Group, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024. Over the decades, Davidson Hotels has built a trusted brand that values financial cunning and employs an owner's mentality, while remaining true to heart for hospitality. Founded in experience and expertise, Davidson Hotels crafts a beautiful synergy between guest hospitality, personalized services, and management goals, positioning ownership partners for unparalleled success. In 2024, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and X: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHotels

Media Contact:

Kelly Greenfield

DH Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa