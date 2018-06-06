Renaissance Paris Vendome Hotel Celebrates A Triumphant Relaunch Following Its Theatrical Renovation

BETHESDA, Md., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the brand's annual Global Day of Discovery, Renaissance Hotels today officially unveiled the Renaissance Paris Vendome Hotel following a multi-million dollar transformation of its guest rooms and public spaces. Reimagined by Didier Gomez Interior Design, the 97-room intimate hotel evokes its enviable location in the heart of the historic 1st arrondissement. The dramatically designed Renaissance Paris Vendome Hotel serves as an impressive example of the brand's reinvigorated momentum to evolve and grow its global portfolio of hotels around the world – with openings planned this year in the United States, the Netherlands, Indonesia and Taiwan.

Reimagined by Didier Gomez, Renaissance Vendome Hotel features 97 intimate rooms with creatively layered patterns, textures and statement art pieces of French feminine style that playfully wrap the ceiling, a signature of the brand. The transformed Renaissance Vendome Hotel is anchored by stylish cocktail bar and restaurant Balagan ─ a joint venture between The Experimental Group and acclaimed Israeli Chef Assaf Granit, which opened last year.

"Today's announcement reaffirms our commitment to strengthening our portfolio of artfully designed properties in destinations such as Paris, where our guests are seeking unscripted travel experiences," said John Licence, VP Premium & Select Brands Europe, Marriott International. "Each Renaissance hotel is an open invitation to discover the local neighbourhood, employing different design principles to introduce a sense of theatricality and the local scene to our guests. This design strategy is particularly evident in our portfolio of six Parisian Renaissance hotels; each a unique interpretation of the locality."

Tucked away on a quiet street between the Tuileries Garden and the boutiques of Rue Saint-Honoré, Renaissance Paris Vendome Hotel is inspired by the fashion designers and jewellers that have had their salons in the neighbourhood. Contrasting eighteen century style with contemporary design, the hotel conveys softness and elegance reflective of today's Parisian sense of style. With creatively layered patterns and textures throughout the interiors, each guestroom features striking art pieces of French feminine style that playfully wrap the ceiling, a signature of the brand.

The hotel's transformation is anchored by stylish cocktail bar and restaurant Balagan ─ a joint venture between The Experimental Group and acclaimed Israeli Chef Assaf Granit, which opened last year. Amidst the welcoming décor, cus­tom-designed by Dorothée Meilichzon to reflect the spectrum of blues and earthy colours of the coast, patrons can expect to savour a scintillating menu of fresh and seasonal dishes indicative of the culinary richness of the Mediterranean. The adjoining bar serves up imaginative cocktails in a warm boudoir atmosphere.

"We want to encourage curiosity and reframe our guests' stay through an indigenous lens that leaves them inspired," said Pierre-Henri Perrin, General Manager of the Renaissance Paris Vendome Hotel. "Through its contemporary design and a kaleidoscope of signature experiences, Renaissance Paris Vendome Hotel is perfect for those who value the unexpected and seek the unconventional in their travels."

The hotel's buzzy Le Studio lobby lounge will host locally-inspired events to showcase emerging talent in music, the arts, mixology and gastronomy, while the hotel's Navigator, who – counter to a typical concierge – knows a destination's hidden gems and handpicks local discoveries that cannot be found in a guidebook.

With the needs of the next-generation traveller in mind, keyless room entry is offered through the Marriot Mobile App. For those looking to relax and revitalise during their stay, there is a well-equipped fitness centre, pool and signature spa offering a sensory escape in the heart of the hotel. A newly created venue L'Atelier is the ultimate blank space for clients to create tailored events, from co-working hub to showroom, and private dinners to pop-up exhibitions.

Rates for Renaissance Paris Vendome Hotel start from $450 per night. For further information and reservations please visit www.renhotels.com.

About Renaissance Hotels

With over 160 hotels in more than 35 countries around the world, Renaissance Hotels has a dynamic global portfolio. Designed for spontaneous global travelers, Renaissance Hotels extends an open invitation to experience the unexpected both inside and out of the hotel. Distinctly local, personalized service is brought to life through each hotel's engaging Navigators, the brand's ambassadors who connect you to the locale and help you discover the neighborhood's hidden gems and handpicked local discoveries. To learn more visit www.renhotels.com; like us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @RenHotels, Instagram and YouTube.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renaissance-paris-vendome-hotel-celebrates-a-triumphant-relaunch-following-its-theatrical-renovation-300660820.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.marriott.com

