Renaissance Venture Capital Announces Hotlist of Top Michigan Early-Stage Companies

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance Venture Capital, a fund of funds that supports the growth of venture capital investment in the Midwest, has published its semi-annual "Hotlist," a listing of top early-stage Michigan startups that are seeking venture capital investment.  The first Hotlist was published by Renaissance in 2018.

"Michigan has become one of the fastest growing states for venture capital, and our Hotlist spotlights some of the state's most interesting up-and-coming startups, helping venture capitalists from around the country find their next investment here," said Chris Rizik, CEO and founder of Renaissance Venture Capital.  "This list is part of Renaissance's work to connect the country's venture capital community to Michigan's burgeoning startup community."

This group of around 50 high potential startups is curated from hundreds of recommendations made by Renaissance local partners of universities, incubators, accelerators, seed funds, angel networks, etc.

The Renaissance Hotlist anticipates the semiannual Renaissance UnDemo Day® event, scheduled for October 10-11, 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit.  UnDemo Day® is a unique event bringing together high-potential startups seeking funding, venture capitalists from around the U.S., and Michigan corporations. The event has received national acclaim for its attraction of venture capital to the state. At each UnDemo Day®, Renaissance curates more than 500 one-on-one meetings between venture capitalists and startups. Dozens of local startups have received venture funding from UnDemo Day® introductions. 

Current Hotlist startups are shown below, and can be found with more detail at https://renvcf.com/hotlist/.

17 Ways

AdAdapted, INC

Akeila Bio

AleloPharma, Inc.

Alpha-Otto Technologies

AngioInsight, Inc.

Arborsense, Inc.

Aries

Atterx Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Automation Workz

Bedestrian LLC

blueflite inc

BrandXR

Claira

CrossBraining

Culturebie

Diet ID

DonateStock, Inc

DroneView Technologies

EagleView Imaging, Inc.

Elroi Enterprise Inc

Every Two Minutes, Inc.

EVOQ Therapeutics, Inc.

EXOForce

Feedless

FirstIgnite

FreightRoll

Giggso Inc

Grapefruit Health

Hush

Iaso Therapeutics, Inc.

INHERET

Inpathy

iReprogram Inc.

JAYDA (Joining Adults & Youth With Disabilities Through Access)

Jottful

JustAir Solutions Inc.

KindKatch

Lerch

Life Magnetics, Inc.

Liiv

LiveRoad Analytics, Inc.

LivNow Relocation

Locus Mobility

Magsorbeo Biomedical

MagWerks Vision Inc.

MAREL Power Solutions

Money Pickle

Mood LIfters

Motorcity Systems LLC

Partum Health

PassiveBolt

Peptinovo Biopharma

Pluck.eco

Plug Zen

Pocketnest

REVEL Moments

Rex Academy, Inc.

Rivet Work

SCnewton Inc.

Socian Technologies

Stack Medical

Tandem

TelezecareMD LLC

Thread Medical

Throdle Inc.

Ulendo Technologies, Inc.

UnicuStar Therapeutics Inc (USTAR)

Vayoom

Vetr Health

VMX International LLC

Waldo Solutions, Inc.

WorkTorch

Zakuro, Inc.

About Renaissance Venture Capital
Renaissance Venture Capital (Renaissance) is a fund of funds that supports the growth of venture capital in Michigan while serving as a bridge between the state's emerging innovation company community and its strong industrial and commercial base. For more information, visit www.renvcf.com.

