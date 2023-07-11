Renaissance Venture Capital Announces Hotlist of Top Michigan Early-Stage Companies

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance Venture Capital, a fund of funds that supports the growth of venture capital investment in the Midwest, has published its semi-annual "Hotlist," a listing of top early-stage Michigan startups that are seeking venture capital investment. The first Hotlist was published by Renaissance in 2018.

"Michigan has become one of the fastest growing states for venture capital, and our Hotlist spotlights some of the state's most interesting up-and-coming startups, helping venture capitalists from around the country find their next investment here," said Chris Rizik, CEO and founder of Renaissance Venture Capital. "This list is part of Renaissance's work to connect the country's venture capital community to Michigan's burgeoning startup community."

This group of around 50 high potential startups is curated from hundreds of recommendations made by Renaissance local partners of universities, incubators, accelerators, seed funds, angel networks, etc.

The Renaissance Hotlist anticipates the semiannual Renaissance UnDemo Day® event, scheduled for October 10-11, 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit. UnDemo Day® is a unique event bringing together high-potential startups seeking funding, venture capitalists from around the U.S., and Michigan corporations. The event has received national acclaim for its attraction of venture capital to the state. At each UnDemo Day®, Renaissance curates more than 500 one-on-one meetings between venture capitalists and startups. Dozens of local startups have received venture funding from UnDemo Day® introductions.

Current Hotlist startups are shown below, and can be found with more detail at https://renvcf.com/hotlist/.

About Renaissance Venture Capital

Renaissance Venture Capital (Renaissance) is a fund of funds that supports the growth of venture capital in Michigan while serving as a bridge between the state's emerging innovation company community and its strong industrial and commercial base. For more information, visit www.renvcf.com.

