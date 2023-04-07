Renal Anemia Therapeutics Market size to grow by USD 1.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the presence of a large pool of CKD patients - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The renal anemia therapeutics market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1.97 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 8.25%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the presence of a large pool of CKD patients, new drug approvals, and the growing adoption of biosimilars. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report

Renal Anemia Therapeutics Market - Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Renal Anemia Therapeutics Market 2022-2026

The global renal anemia therapeutics market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. The changing consumer consumption patterns may affect vendor performance in the global renal anemia therapeutics market. It can also be affected by consumer tastes, global and regional economic conditions, and other demographic trends. AstraZeneca Plc, Akebia Therapeutics Inc., Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Covis Pharma BV, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., FibroGen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., JSC BIOCAD, Pfizer Inc., and Pharmacosmos AS are some of the major players in the market.

Vendor Offerings -

AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers renal anemia therapeutics, namely Roxadustat.

The company offers renal anemia therapeutics, namely Roxadustat. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. - The company offers renal anemia therapeutics, namely Vadadustat.

The company offers renal anemia therapeutics, namely Vadadustat. Amgen Inc. - The company offers renal anemia therapeutics, namely Aranesp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Renal Anemia Therapeutics Market - Market Segmentation:

This report extensively covers renal anemia therapeutics market segmentation by application (IV and oral) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the IV segment will be significant for the growth of the renal anemia therapeutics market during the forecast period. These products are the least expensive IV iron drugs that can be administered in a large single dose. Hence, the high demand for renal anemia therapeutics is being bolstered by the increasing frequency of product approvals in the IV iron drugs segment. This results in the launch of several new drugs and will drive the growth of the IV drugs segment in the global renal anemia therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Renal Anemia Therapeutics Market - Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers

The presence of a large pool of CKD patients is one of the major drivers supporting the renal anemia therapeutics market growth.

The incidence rate of diabetes, high blood pressure, and other health conditions have increased in recent years, and individuals with these conditions are most prone to chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Affected kidneys are unable to produce the required amount of erythropoietin (EPO) leading to a decline in the production of RBCs, which causes anemia.

The low RBC production results in a reduced oxygen supply that is indicated by symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, breathlessness, and chest pain.

This results in the increased need for renal anemia therapeutics, translating to higher sales for the renal anemia therapeutics market vendors.

Major Trends:

The rising number of CKD dialysis centers in emerging economies is an emerging trend that is contributing to market growth.

Vendors are investing in the renal anemia therapeutics market due to the increasing number of patients with CKD in emerging countries such as India , China , and others.

, , and others. Investments in emerging markets drive the number of dialysis centers. For instance, NephroPlus has announced an investment of USD 25 million in India to pursue growth opportunities across APAC.

in to pursue growth opportunities across APAC. Similarly, in August 2020 , Renal Project, a healthcare start-up in India , raised USD 0.3 million from angel investors to fund its expansion plans.

, Renal Project, a healthcare start-up in , raised from angel investors to fund its expansion plans. Such instances of growing CKD dialysis centers in emerging countries will propel the renal anemia therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

One of the factors hindering the renal anemia therapeutics market growth is the side effect of oral administration.

Patients undergoing oral therapy can face poor gastrointestinal (GI) tolerance or absorption.

The therapeutics need to be administered in multiple doses, which are associated with numerous side effects, which limit the absorption of oral iron drugs into the patient's body.

The protein restricts the absorption of iron from the intestine and limits the release of iron from macrophages and hepatocytes.

Hence, such limitations are expected to hinder the renal anemia therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Renal Anemia Therapeutics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the renal anemia therapeutics market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the renal anemia therapeutics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the renal anemia therapeutics market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the renal anemia therapeutics market vendors

Related Reports:

The renal biomarkers market size is expected to increase by USD 507.23 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.40%. This renal biomarkers market research report extensively covers renal biomarkers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals, clinics and diagnostic laboratories, and research laboratories) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The growing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases is one of the key drivers supporting renal biomarkers market growth.

The gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics market size is expected to increase by USD 1.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.97%. The report extensively covers the gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics market segmentation by route of administration (oral and parenteral) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The growing geriatric population is one of the factors driving the gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics (GIST) market growth.

Renal Anemia Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 7.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AstraZeneca Plc, Akebia Therapeutics Inc., Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Covis Pharma BV, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., FibroGen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, JCR Pharmaceticals Co. Ltd., JSC BIOCAD, Pfizer Inc., and Pharmacosmos AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

