Renal Dialysis Equipment Technologies and Global Markets 2023: Featuring Allmed Medical, B. Braun Melsungen, Landwind, Dialife & More

The current report provides detailed exposure to the renal dialysis equipment market. This report highlights the current and future market potential of renal dialysis equipment along with a detailed analysis of the drivers and challenges in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2027 and market rank for key market players. It also covers the competitive environment and regulatory scenario. The report details renal dialysis equipment market share based on product, application, and end user.

The market is segmented by product into dialysis equipment, dialysate and other solutions, and dialysis accessories. The market by application is categorized as hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis and CRRT (continuous renal replacement therapy). By end user the market is segmented into medical center dialysis and in-home dialysis. The report includes the company profiles of the key players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. The report also examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.

By geographical region, the market has been arranged into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North America region includes a breakdown for the U.S. and Canada; Europe includes a breakdown for Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes a breakdown for China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 and 2020 as the historic year, 2021 as the base year, and forecasts through 2027.

Report Includes

Detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global market for renal dialysis equipment and technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Understanding of the current and future market potential for renal dialysis equipment, emerging technologies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global renal dialysis equipment market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on product, application, end user, and region

Discussion of the major market dynamics of the renal dialysis products and end user segments, recent industry structure, technology advancements, and regulatory updates within the marketplace

Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the renal dialysis industry, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2027

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada , Germany , Italy , Spain , U.K., France , Japan , China and India , among others

, , , , U.K., , , and , among others Review of the key patents granted on renal dialysis across each major category

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent market developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Allmed Medical GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Medical Care, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Medical Corp., Rockwell Medical Inc., and Toray Industries Inc.

Reasons for Doing This Study:

Chronic kidney disease affects a large population across the globe. Dialysis is a substitute for many of the kidney's normal functions when the kidneys stop functioning. The two leading causes of kidney failure are diabetes and hypertension. The changing world epidemiology with an increasing geriatric population and continuing increases in the prevalence of key risk factors for the development of kidney diseases, such as diabetes mellitus and hypertension, provide extensive opportunities to the players in the market.

Companies are focusing on providing dialysis care in the homecare setting. This can be attributed to the incorporation of advanced virtual technology. The report will give insights into upcoming technology in the field of renal health.

This report will thereby provide a detailed analysis of key factors governing the growth of the renal dialysis equipment industry, providing strategic insights and recommendations for those looking to expand their markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

2.1 Highlights of the Market for Renal Dialysis Equipment

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 Definitions of Related Terms

3.2 Introduction

3.3 Introduction to the Kidney and Its Function

3.3.1 Key Functions of the Kidneys

3.4 Understanding Renal Failure

3.4.1 Acute Renal Failure

3.4.2 Chronic Kidney Disease

3.5 Types of Kidney Failure

3.5.1 Acute Prerenal Kidney Failure

3.5.2 Acute Intrinsic Kidney Failure

3.5.3 Chronic Prerenal Kidney Failure

3.5.4 Chronic Intrinsic Kidney Failure

3.5.5 Chronic Post-Renal Kidney Failure

3.5 Methods of Diagnosing Kidney Failure

3.5.1 Urinalysis

3.5.2 Urine Volume Measurements

3.5.3 Blood Samples

3.5.4 Imaging

3.5.5 Kidney Tissue Sample

3.6 Treatment of Kidney Failure

3.6.1 Dialysis

3.6.2 Kidney Transplant

3.7 Epidemiology

3.8 Renal Dialysis

3.9 Principles of Renal Dialysis

3.10 History of Renal Dialysis

3.11 Function of Renal Dialysis

3.12 Types of Renal Dialysis

3.12.1 Hemodialysis

3.12.2 Peritoneal Dialysis

3.13 Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (Crrt)

3.13.1 Types of Crrt

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-user

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Patent Review

Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities

10.1 Factors Affecting the Renal Dialysis Market

10.1.1 Drivers of the Renal Dialysis Market

10.1.2 Current Challenges for the Renal Dialysis Market

Chapter 11 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

11.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Renal Dialysis Equipment Market

Chapter 12 Emerging Technologies in the Market

12.1 Emerging Technologies in the Renal Dialysis Equipment Market

12.1.1 Living Donor Registry

12.1.2 Connected Health and Remote Sensors

12.1.3 Transitional Care Units

12.1.4 Removing Blood Thinners from Dialysis

12.1.5 Improved Fluid Management

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Appendix: Abbreviations

