Renal Dialysis Equipment Technologies and Global Markets 2023: Featuring Allmed Medical, B. Braun Melsungen, Landwind, Dialife & More

DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Renal Dialysis Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The current report provides detailed exposure to the renal dialysis equipment market. This report highlights the current and future market potential of renal dialysis equipment along with a detailed analysis of the drivers and challenges in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2027 and market rank for key market players. It also covers the competitive environment and regulatory scenario. The report details renal dialysis equipment market share based on product, application, and end user.
The market is segmented by product into dialysis equipment, dialysate and other solutions, and dialysis accessories. The market by application is categorized as hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis and CRRT (continuous renal replacement therapy). By end user the market is segmented into medical center dialysis and in-home dialysis. The report includes the company profiles of the key players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. The report also examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.
By geographical region, the market has been arranged into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North America region includes a breakdown for the U.S. and Canada; Europe includes a breakdown for Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes a breakdown for China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 and 2020 as the historic year, 2021 as the base year, and forecasts through 2027.
Report Includes
- Detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global market for renal dialysis equipment and technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Understanding of the current and future market potential for renal dialysis equipment, emerging technologies, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global renal dialysis equipment market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on product, application, end user, and region
- Discussion of the major market dynamics of the renal dialysis products and end user segments, recent industry structure, technology advancements, and regulatory updates within the marketplace
- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the renal dialysis industry, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2027
- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K., France, Japan, China and India, among others
- Review of the key patents granted on renal dialysis across each major category
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent market developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Allmed Medical GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Medical Care, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Medical Corp., Rockwell Medical Inc., and Toray Industries Inc.
Reasons for Doing This Study:
- Chronic kidney disease affects a large population across the globe. Dialysis is a substitute for many of the kidney's normal functions when the kidneys stop functioning. The two leading causes of kidney failure are diabetes and hypertension. The changing world epidemiology with an increasing geriatric population and continuing increases in the prevalence of key risk factors for the development of kidney diseases, such as diabetes mellitus and hypertension, provide extensive opportunities to the players in the market.
- Companies are focusing on providing dialysis care in the homecare setting. This can be attributed to the incorporation of advanced virtual technology. The report will give insights into upcoming technology in the field of renal health.
- This report will thereby provide a detailed analysis of key factors governing the growth of the renal dialysis equipment industry, providing strategic insights and recommendations for those looking to expand their markets.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
2.1 Highlights of the Market for Renal Dialysis Equipment
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
3.1 Definitions of Related Terms
3.2 Introduction
3.3 Introduction to the Kidney and Its Function
3.3.1 Key Functions of the Kidneys
3.4 Understanding Renal Failure
3.4.1 Acute Renal Failure
3.4.2 Chronic Kidney Disease
3.5 Types of Kidney Failure
3.5.1 Acute Prerenal Kidney Failure
3.5.2 Acute Intrinsic Kidney Failure
3.5.3 Chronic Prerenal Kidney Failure
3.5.4 Chronic Intrinsic Kidney Failure
3.5.5 Chronic Post-Renal Kidney Failure
3.5 Methods of Diagnosing Kidney Failure
3.5.1 Urinalysis
3.5.2 Urine Volume Measurements
3.5.3 Blood Samples
3.5.4 Imaging
3.5.5 Kidney Tissue Sample
3.6 Treatment of Kidney Failure
3.6.1 Dialysis
3.6.2 Kidney Transplant
3.7 Epidemiology
3.8 Renal Dialysis
3.9 Principles of Renal Dialysis
3.10 History of Renal Dialysis
3.11 Function of Renal Dialysis
3.12 Types of Renal Dialysis
3.12.1 Hemodialysis
3.12.2 Peritoneal Dialysis
3.13 Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (Crrt)
3.13.1 Types of Crrt
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-user
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Patent Review
Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities
10.1 Factors Affecting the Renal Dialysis Market
10.1.1 Drivers of the Renal Dialysis Market
10.1.2 Current Challenges for the Renal Dialysis Market
Chapter 11 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic
11.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Renal Dialysis Equipment Market
Chapter 12 Emerging Technologies in the Market
12.1 Emerging Technologies in the Renal Dialysis Equipment Market
12.1.1 Living Donor Registry
12.1.2 Connected Health and Remote Sensors
12.1.3 Transitional Care Units
12.1.4 Removing Blood Thinners from Dialysis
12.1.5 Improved Fluid Management
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Chapter 14 Appendix: Abbreviations
