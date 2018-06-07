Renal Dialysis Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets

LONDON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope



This report focuses on the global market for renal dialysis and provides an updated review of market trends and applications in the dialysis industry. The report deals with various types of dialysis available, including hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT).



The report looks at the various products used in dialysis, including standalone and portable dialysis equipment, dialysate, and other solutions such as medicines and purified water, and consumables such as catheters, dialyzers, A.V. fistula needles, blood tubing sets, etc.



The report also covers the market for renal dialysis products by end user. The end users of renal dialysis tools covered in this report are broadly divided into two categories: medical center dialysis and in-home dialysis.



The geographical regions covered in the report are North America, Europe and emerging markets. North America includes the U.S. and Canada. Europe includes Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and the U.K., etc. Emerging markets include countries such as India, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia and New Zealand.



Also included in the report are relevant patent analysis and profiles of leading companies in the renal dialysis industry. Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Medical Care, NxStage Medical Inc., Medtronic Plc., Baxter International Inc., DaVita Inc. and Nipro Medical Corp. are some of the key players in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis industry.



Report Includes



- 45 data tables and 18 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for renal dialysis equipment and accessories

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- In-depth examination of product segments, including individual revenue forecasts, drivers, restraints, and technology and product developments

- A look at how companies active in this space have focused on product differentiation based on cost-effective value propositions sought by customers

- Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the market are, Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Medical Care And Medtronic Plc



