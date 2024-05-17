Renal Research Institute and Karolinska Institutet announce chronic kidney disease management symposium, highlighting new therapeutics

NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renal Research Institute (RRI), a global leader in dialysis and nephrology research and a subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG, today announced together with the Karolinska Institutet a joint symposium, "Prevention of CKD progression: the impact of new therapeutics." The Karolinska Institutet is one of the world's leading medical universities.

Medical experts from across the globe will discuss clinical trials, prescription practices, pharmaco-epidemiology and more at this workshop in Stockholm on May 22.

With chronic kidney disease (CKD) affecting about 1 in 10 adults worldwide, new therapeutics have been developed to potentially delay its progression. Notable among these are glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RA) and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors (SGLT2i).

"In the realm of chronic kidney disease management, GLP-1 RAs and SGLT2is have shown promising results in clinical trials," said Dr. Peter Kotanko, Head of Biomedical and Evidence Generation and Research Director, Renal Research Institute. "Our symposium aims to further advance the conversation on the potential of these new therapeutics, bringing together internationally recognized experts in diabetes, obesity, kidney and cardiovascular medicine to pave the way for improving patient care."

The symposium aims to explore these medications and their potential impact on CKD progression in the light of the clinical trials, bringing together global medical experts and fostering an open dialogue to advance knowledge on the research through Q&A sessions, while simultaneously providing a comprehensive overview of the current landscape and future developments in the field through specialized presentations from experts.

About Peter Kotanko, MD, FASN

Head of Biomedical Evidence Generation and Research Director, Renal Research Institute Researcher and scholar Dr. Peter Kotanko leads RRI's scientists and fellows, heading the Institute's research initiatives to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. His prolific research career comprises more than 400 research papers, book chapters, and scholarly works. With over 20 years of clinical background and expertise in physiology, internal medicine, and nephrology, Dr. Kotanko is an adjunct professor of medicine and nephrology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York. He is former vice chair of the Department of Internal Medicine, Barmherzige Brüder Hospital in Graz, Austria.

About Renal Research Institute (RRI)

Renal Research Institute (RRI), a subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care, achieves its mission to improve the outcomes of patients with kidney disease through research and innovation. RRI's highly developed and specialized expertise in computational biomedicine, translational clinical and biomedical research, and data analytics underscore the Institute's track record of thinking outside the box and identifying high-value areas. Through alliance and collaboration agreements, RRI has forged strategic research relationships with leading universities in the Americas, Asia, and Europe, fostering RRI's position at the forefront of research activities in the field of dialysis and nephrology.

About Fresenius Medical Care:

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 4.1 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,862 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approx. 325,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

Media Contact

