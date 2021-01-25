RenalSense Announces Distribution Agreement in Israel with Medtechnica

JERUSALEM, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RenalSense, a leading company in real-time renal diagnostics, today announced a distribution agreement with Medtechnica, Israel's largest distributor of medical equipment and health services. Medtechnica will market RenalSense's Clarity RMS™ critical care monitoring system to hospitals throughout Israel.

Clarity RMS has been clinically proven to facilitate early detection of changes in renal function and Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) risk, and is installed in a number of intensive care units (ICU) in leading medical centers around the world. The system continuously measures urine flow, automatically transmitting real-time data and notifications of fluctuations to enable rapid intervention, monitoring of treatment efficacy and fluid management.

Clarity RMS is marketed in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa by Fresenius Medical Care. RenalSense is currently in discussions with additional partners regarding distribution agreements for other key markets.

"As our customer base in Israel grows, with installations at institutions such as Assuta Ashdod Medical Center, we are delighted to partner with Medtechnica and benefit from their experienced team," said Avi Kleiman, CEO of RenalSense. "We are proud to be enhancing critical care both in the general ICU and COVID-19 ICU, and together with Medtechnica we intend to make the Clarity RMS a standard of care in Israel."

"With the introduction of RenalSense to its portfolio, Medtechnica will further increase its presence in intensive care units and allow better monitoring of critical care patients," said Meir Kadosh, VP, Director of the Hospitals and Community Division of Medtechnica.

About RenalSense

RenalSense (www.renalsense.com) is a privately owned medical device company dedicated to real-time renal diagnostics. The company's first product, Clarity RMS, provides continuous, automatic monitoring for early detection of AKI. RenalSense's next generation products will provide incremental real-time parameters and expanded diagnostic capabilities to further improve the practice of ICU and critical care management.

About Medtechnica

Medtechnica, founded in 1953, is the largest distributor of medical equipment and health services in Israel. The range of products marketed by the company includes X-ray imaging equipment, ultrasound imaging, cardiologic monitoring systems, equipment for operating rooms, therapeutic and surgical equipment, equipment for medical laboratories and more. Manufacturers represented by Medtechnica include Fresenius Kabi, Philips, Boston Scientific, Getinge, Masimo, Hologic, Elekta, J&J, Hill-Rom among other blue chip companies.

SOURCE RenalSense

Related Links

https://www.renalsense.com

