RenalSense Announces Distribution Agreement With Fresenius Medical Care

AKI occurs in over 55% of ICU patients, and is often associated with a high risk of chronic kidney disease, as well as increased morbidity and mortality. Clarity RMS®, which facilitates early detection of changes in renal function and Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) risk, is installed in a number of intensive care units in leading medical centers across the United States and Israel. The system continuously measures urine flow, automatically transmitting real-time data and alerts of fluctuations on a 24/7 basis to enable rapid intervention, monitoring of treatment efficacy and fluid management.

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's largest provider of products and services for patients with chronic renal failure. Through its network of more than 3,700 dialysis clinics worldwide, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for more than 320,000 patients. Fresenius Medical Care is also one of the world's leading providers of products for patients with acute renal failure. With an annual turnover of €17.8B (2017), the company is traded on the Frankfurt (FWB: FME) and New York (NYSE: FMS) Stock Exchanges.

RenalSense® is a privately owned medical device company dedicated to real-time renal diagnostics. The company's first product, Clarity RMS®, provides continuous, automatic monitoring of urine flow, enabling better patient care and ICU economics. RenalSense's next generation products will provide additional real-time parameters and expanded diagnostic capabilities, to further improve the practice of ICU and critical care management.

