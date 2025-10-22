Renalys Pharma Announces Support for Alport Syndrome Registry Study Organized by Japanese Society for Pediatric Nephrology

TOKYO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renalys Pharma, Inc. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; "Renalys") is pleased to announce the company is providing financial support for the Alport Syndrome Registry Study organized by the Japanese Society for Pediatric Nephrology (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo). The study is headed by Professor Kandai Nozu, Department of Pediatrics, Graduate School of Medicine, Kobe University. Renalys will provide research funding for this initiative but will not be involved in the study's undertaking, data analysis, or publication.

Speaking on the announcement, Professor Koichi Nakanishi, President of the Japanese Society for Pediatric Nephrology and Professor of Pediatrics, Graduate School of Medicine, University of the Ryukyus, said: "Registry studies are essential for visualizing real-world medical practice. They are indispensable for improving the quality of healthcare, informing policy decisions, and establishing evidence-based treatment approaches. We sincerely welcome Renalys' support for this Alport Syndrome Registry Study."

Professor Kandai Nozu, Principal Investigator of the study, added: "More than 300 cases have already been registered in this study, and a uniquely high-quality registry, distinct from those overseas, is being established in Japan. The data collected will be invaluable for understanding the clinical characteristics of Alport syndrome, evaluating the effectiveness of existing therapies, and assessing the efficacy of new drugs currently under development. We are deeply grateful to Renalys for its support, which will help sustain this high-quality registry."

Renalys is committed to advancing its mission of delivering better treatment options to patients in Japan and across Asia by developing innovative therapeutics for kidney-related diseases.

About the Alport Syndrome Registry Study

This study aims to collect and analyze data from as many patients with Alport syndrome as possible in Japan. By sharing this information with patients, physicians, and healthcare professionals, the study seeks to promote appropriate disease management and contribute to the development of new treatments and medicines.

For more details, please visit the official website: https://ctportal.tri-kobe.org/studies/TRI1913/

About Alport Syndrome

Alport syndrome is a hereditary kidney disorder characterized by hematuria and proteinuria that begin in childhood and progressively lead to renal impairment. The disease results from mutations in genes encoding type IV collagen, causing structural defects in the glomerular basement membrane and consequent renal dysfunction.

Severe cases often progress to end-stage renal disease in male patients during late adolescence or early adulthood and may also present with hearing loss or ocular symptoms. As a rare disease (designated intractable disease No. 218), Alport syndrome remains without an established curative treatment, and effective therapeutic options are urgently needed.

About Renalys Pharma, Inc.

Renalys Pharma, a privately held late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company based in Japan, is committed to the development of innovative therapeutics targeting unmet needs in the management of renal disease for Japanese and Asian patients. Founded by Catalys Pacific and SR One, the company aims to address the growing "drug loss" in the region by catalyzing access to new treatments for kidney disease patients.

Company Name: Renalys Pharma, Inc.

Address: 3-11, Nihonbashi-honcho 2-chome, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: BT Slingsby, MD, PhD, MPH

URL: https://renalys.com/

[Disclaimer]

Information concerning pharmaceutical products (compound under development) contained herein is not intended as advertising or as medical advice, but intended for disclosure of management information.

