Renalys Pharma Closes ¥6.0Bn Series A Financing to Advance Kidney Disease Treatments Across Asia

Financing Round Co-led by Catalys Pacific and SR One, Investment to Drive the Development of Sparsentan for IgA Nephropathy in Japan and Other Asian Countries

TOKYO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renalys Pharma, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company has completed a ¥6.0Bn Series A financing. The financing was led by Catalys Pacific and SR One, along with additional investors, including JPS Growth Investment Limited Partnership, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Co., Ltd., Japan Co-Invest IV Limited Partnership, NVCC NO.9 Investment Limited Partnership.

The Series A financing will enable Renalys Pharma to complete its Phase III clinical trial for sparsentan, a promising treatment for IgA nephropathy, in Japan. IgA nephropathy is a prevalent kidney disease in Japan and throughout Asia. Renalys Pharma obtained the rights to sparsentan through a licensing agreement with Travere Therapeutics, Inc. In April 2024, Renalys Pharma submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for sparsentan to the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in Japan and plans to initiate an open-label registrational study in Q2 2024, with anticipated results from the urine protein/creatinine ratio endpoint in the second half of 2025. This Phase III registration study will bring Renalys Pharma closer to providing a much-needed treatment option for patients living with IgA nephropathy across the region.

"Renalys is committed to developing innovative treatments that address growing healthcare inequities for patients in Japan and Asia," said BT Slingsby, founding CEO of Renalys Pharma and Founder and Managing Director of Catalys Pacific. "At Renalys, our paramount objective is to introduce new medicines that transform clinical medicine and patients' lives, beginning with sparsentan for IgA nephropathy."

"SR One is proud to actively partner with entrepreneurs, offering our full support to build transformative biotechnology companies," said Rajeev Dadoo, PhD, Managing Partner of SR One. "We are thrilled to join forces with Renalys as they push forward their pipeline of what we believe to be innovative renal disease therapies. Our investment in Renalys reflects our confidence in their ability to develop much-needed new medicines for patients in Japan and across Asia."

About Renalys Pharma, Inc.

Renalys Pharma, a privately held late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company based in Japan, is committed to the development of multiple innovative therapeutics targeting unmet needs in the management of renal disease for Japanese and Asian patients. Founded by Catalys Pacific and SR One in 2023, the company aims to address the growing problem of "drug loss" by catalyzing access to new treatments for kidney disease patients in Japan and other Asian regions. To learn more about Renalys Pharma, please visit https://renalys.com/.

About Catalys Pacific

Catalys Pacific is a transpacific life sciences investment firm that provides solutions for patients worldwide through the creation of investments in biopharma companies. Catalys Pacific is led by a team of entrepreneurs and investors who work closely with partners in academia, venture capital, and the pharmaceutical industry. The firm maintains offices in Japan and the West Coast of the US. For more information, visit catalyspacific.com.

About SR One

SR One is a transatlantic biotechnology investment firm that collaborates with entrepreneurs and investment partners in an eﬀort to build elite biotechnology companies. SR One's mission is to translate innovative technologies and scientific discoveries into next-generation medicines with the potential to benefit patients with significant unmet medical needs. For more information, visit www.srone.com.

Disclaimer

Information concerning pharmaceutical products (compound under development) contained herein is not intended as advertising or medical advice but intended for disclosure of management information.

