Renalytix™ and Carna Health Partner to Solve Kidney Disease Crisis: Bridging the Existing Gap Between Population Screening and Precision Intervention

The novel care model will integrate FDA-approved kidneyintelX.dkd™ and Carna Health's digital health platform to identify at-risk patients, halt disease progression, and slash healthcare costs, significantly benefiting US health systems and providers

NEW YORK and BOSTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renalytix PLC (LSE: RENX) (OTCQB: RNLXY), a precision medicine diagnostics company, and Carna Health, an AI-enabled digital health company revolutionizing chronic disease prevention, both leaders in improving outcomes in chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced a landmark partnership designed to transform how health systems identify, stratify, and manage chronic kidney disease and its interconnected cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) complications.

By integrating Renalytix's FDA-approved kidneyintelX.dkd test, the gold standard in predicting progressive decline in kidney function in patients with type 2 diabetes and early-stage CKD, with Carna Health's AI-driven prevention and digital care management platform, health systems can benefit from moving beyond traditional detection to risk-guided, personalized care pathways that enable earlier, targeted interventions before patients reach catastrophic, high-cost clinical milestones.

With Medicare spending on CKD exceeding $130 billion annually, the status quo is no longer sustainable. This partnership stands to improve patient outcomes and help solve the economic crisis of "crash" dialysis starts by providing a clear, preemptive, actionable roadmap for clinicians and their eligible patients in a health system's population.

THE EVIDENCE-BASED IMPERATIVE

PROVEN SCALE: As it moves into the US market, Carna Health's infrastructure has already demonstrated the power of large-scale screening and monitoring internationally, identifying undiagnosed CKD in nearly 50% of a screened community in Bermuda and enrolling 35,000 individuals in Cameroon, ensuring at-risk patients are not left behind.



Building on that momentum, Carna Health is launching an additional 75,000-patient multi-regional CKD prevention program in Cameroon. Globally, Carna Health projects screening an additional 1 to 1.5 million lives by year-end, positioning the company as one of the fastest-scaling CKM screening infrastructures operating internationally.

Carna Health's platform integrates seamlessly with health systems, laboratories, POCT (point of care testing) devices, EHRs, and other clinical systems, enabling rapid deployment at population scale without increasing administrative burden.

As it moves into the US market, Carna Health's infrastructure has already in nearly 50% of a screened community in Bermuda and enrolling 35,000 individuals in Cameroon, ensuring at-risk patients are not left behind.

IMPACT ON CARE: The use of kidneyintelX.dkd, which combines proprietary blood-based biomarkers with clinical data and a machine-learning algorithm, allows for targeted treatment in early-stage (1-3b) diabetic kidney disease, the most critical segment of the overall chronic kidney disease population.





The use of kidneyintelX.dkd, which combines proprietary blood-based biomarkers with clinical data and a machine-learning algorithm, allows for SUPERIOR PREDICTIVE ACCURACY: In clinical validation studies, KidneyIntelX technology demonstrated a 72% relative improvement in identifying patients at high risk for progressive decline in kidney function compared to current standard-of-care markers (eGFR and UACR) alone.





In clinical validation studies, KidneyIntelX technology demonstrated a in identifying patients at high risk for progressive decline in kidney function compared to current standard-of-care markers (eGFR and UACR) alone. INCREASED THERAPEUTIC UTILITY: Real-world utility data showed that patients identified as "high risk" by the test were 4.5X more likely to be prescribed life-preserving medications, such as SGLT2 inhibitors, compared to those in lower-risk categories.





Real-world utility data showed that patients identified as "high risk" by the test were to be prescribed life-preserving medications, such as SGLT2 inhibitors, compared to those in lower-risk categories. POINTED REFERRALS: High-risk patients identified by kidneyintelX.dkd are also significantly more likely (OR = 2.49) to be referred to a specialist, such as a nephrologist or endocrinologist, also compared to low-risk patients.





High-risk patients identified by kidneyintelX.dkd are also significantly more likely (OR = 2.49) to be referred to a specialist, such as a nephrologist or endocrinologist, also compared to low-risk patients. CRITICAL HEDIS METRIC IMPROVEMENT: When KidneyIntelX technology was leveraged in higher risk patients, HbA1c levels declined from 8.3 to 7.5%, UACR levels were reduced by 10-20% and there was an increase from 33% to 61% in those meeting target metrics at the 12-month mark.

BOLD KIDNEY HEALTH VISION

"Health systems are under enormous pressure to identify kidney disease earlier, manage risk proactively, and deliver better outcomes under value-based care models," said Elise Wilfinger, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer of Renalytix. "This partnership provides a seamless, end-to-end CKD management system that addresses broader population health needs while bringing the benefits of next-generation precision medicine to the forefront. It will unearth those actionable insights needed to target the right interventions, at the right time, allocate resources precisely, improve patient outcomes, and we believe, fundamentally change the trajectory of kidney disease."

"Combining broader population prevention programs with screening and serial monitoring, ongoing CKD education, and precision management, with insights on which patients are most likely to experience disease progression will take standard of care to the next level," said Salvatore Viscomi, MD and CEO of Carna Health. "By integrating our platform with Renalytix's precision diagnostics, we are creating a scalable model that aligns population health strategy with individualized patient care. We believe this will be game-changing in kidney disease management, improving outcomes and operational efficiencies. This is the missing link in value-based care. We are giving health systems the power to manage CKD populations with the same precision they apply to oncology or cardiology."

About Renalytix

Renalytix (LSE: RENX) (OTCQB: RNLXY) is an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to optimizing kidney disease management through precision based care intervention. It's KidneyIntelX™ technology and data-driven insights help clinical teams understand patient level of risk for progressive decline in kidney function in the earliest stages of diabetic kidney disease. This enables clinicians to focus resources and guideline-recommended treatment, providing the best chance for improving kidney and overall renal-cardio-metabolic outcomes. Renalytix has received FDA approval and Medicare reimbursement for kidneyintelX.dkd which is offered commercially throughout the United States. To learn more about Renalytix, visit renalytix.com, and for information about the kidneyintelX.dkd test, visit kidneyintelx.com.

About Carna Health

Carna Health is a global AI-enabled digital health company addressing the silent, costly progression of Cardio-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) disease through population-scale screening and monitoring, predictive analytics, and care enablement. The intelligent platform aggregates point-of care and laboratory diagnostics and clinical data into a secure Patient 360, applying machine learning to identify undiagnosed risk, predict disease progression, and deliver actionable guidance to providers and patients, particularly in environments with limited specialist access. Carna Health, recognized on Fortune America's Most Innovative Companies 2026 list, is focused on advancing CKM care innovation. For more information, visit www.carna.health.

For further information, please contact:

Renalytix plc

Elise Wilfinger

Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer

[email protected]

www.renalytix.com

SOURCE Renalytix plc