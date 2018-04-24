Renasant Corporation Announces Dividend Increase And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018

On April 24, 2018, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share to be paid June 30, 2018, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2018. The per share dividend represents a $0.01 increase from the dividend paid in the previous quarter and the third increase to the Company's quarterly dividend since March 31, 2016.

On March 28, 2018, the Company and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. ("Brand"), the parent company of The Brand Banking Company, jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which the Company will acquire Brand for a combination of cash and Renasant common stock. Brand operates 13 locations throughout the greater Atlanta market. As of December 31, 2017, Brand had approximately $2.4 billion in total assets, which included approximately $1.9 billion in total loans (excluding mortgage loans held for sale), and approximately $1.9 billion in total deposits.

Impact from Infrequent or Nonrecurring Items

The Company incurred expenses and charges in connection with certain transactions that are considered to be infrequent or non-recurring in nature. The following table presents the impact of these charges on reported earnings for the dates presented (in thousands):



Three months ended

March 31, 2018

Three months ended

March 31, 2017

Pre-tax After-tax Diluted

EPS

Pre-tax After-tax Diluted

EPS Earnings, as reported $ 43,499

$ 33,826

$ 0.68



$ 35,227

$ 23,972

$ 0.54

Merger and conversion expenses 900

700

0.02



345

235

0.01

Debt prepayment penalty —

—

—



205

140

—

Earnings, adjusted 44,399

34,526

0.70



35,777

24,347

0.55



"Renasant opened the year with very strong results. Our continued focus on profitability in this competitive interest rate environment coupled with our strategies around expense containment were the driving factors behind our record earnings for the quarter," commented Renasant Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, E. Robinson McGraw. "We're also excited to announce an increase in our quarterly dividend, effective in the second quarter of 2018. This increase represents the third dividend increase in the last eight quarters and boosts our annual cash dividend from $0.76 to $0.80. It is also my pleasure to announce that, effective May 1, 2018, our Board of Directors has elected Mitch Waycaster as Chief Executive Officer of both Renasant Corporation and Renasant Bank and Kevin Chapman as Chief Operating Officer, in addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer, of both Renasant Corporation and Renasant Bank."

C. Mitchell Waycaster added, "Our strong results for the first quarter of 2018 demonstrate that Renasant is positioned well for a successful year. Furthermore, we believe our proposed merger with Brand, which we currently expect to complete in the third quarter of 2018, will bolster our prospects as we team with an experienced group of management and expand our presence and offerings in the Atlanta metro area. Finally, as Robin transitions into his new role as Executive Chairman of the Company, the entire Renasant family thanks him for his honorable dedication to Renasant and exemplary leadership as the Company grew from $1.2 billion in assets to $10.2 billion in assets under his oversight as CEO. We look to capitalize on this legacy and enjoy continued success into the future."

Profitability Metrics

The following table presents the Company's profitability metrics for the three months ended March 31, 2018, including and excluding the impact of after-tax merger and conversion expenses, which are non-recurring in nature:



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

As Reported Excluding

nonrecurring charges Return on average assets 1.36 % 1.39% Return on average tangible assets 1.51 % 1.54% Return on average equity 9.00 % 9.19% Return on average tangible equity 16.02 % 16.34%

Return on average tangible assets and return on average tangible equity are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these financial measures from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the table at the end of this release.

Other financial highlights from the first quarter of 2018 include the following:

Total assets were $10.2 billion at March 31, 2018 , as compared to $9.8 billion at December 31, 2017 .





at , as compared to at . Total loans increased to $7.7 billion at March 31, 2018 , from $7.6 billion at December 31, 2017 , which represents an annual linked quarter growth rate of 4.14%. Loans not purchased were $5.8 billion at March 31, 2018 , as compared to $5.6 billion at December 31 , 2017.The following table reconciles the reported loan yield to the adjusted loan yield excluding the impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on purchased loans for the periods presented (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, March 31,

2018 2017 2017 Taxable equivalent interest income on loans (as reported) $ 93,373

$ 97,307

$ 73,710

Interest income collected (foregone) on problem loans 358

4,543

556

Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1) 6,118

5,878

5,604

Interest income on loans (adjusted) $ 86,897

$ 86,886

$ 67,550









Average loans $ 7,646,991

$ 7,535,199

$ 6,198,705









Loan yield, as reported 4.95 % 5.07 % 4.82 % Loan yield, adjusted 4.61 % 4.52 % 4.42 %





(1) Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $3,358, $2,747 and $2,731 for the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively, which increased loan yield by 18 basis points, 14 basis points and 18 basis points for the same periods, respectively.











Total deposits increased to $8.4 billion at March 31, 2018 , from $7.9 billion at December 31, 2017 . For the first quarter of 2018, the cost of total deposits was 40 basis points, as compared to 36 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 29 basis points for the first quarter of 2017. The following table presents the mix and cost of all funding sources for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2017.



Percentage of Total Average Deposits and

Borrowed Funds

Cost of Funds

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

2017 Noninterest-bearing demand 21.52 %

21.74 %

21.00 %

— %

— %

— % Interest-bearing demand 46.31



43.80



45.96



0.35



0.32



0.22

Savings 6.88



6.63



7.46



0.11



0.07



0.07

Time deposits 21.56



21.12



21.79



1.00



0.90



0.81

Borrowed Funds 3.73



6.71



3.79



3.98



2.74



3.92

Total deposits and borrowed funds 100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %

0.53 %

0.52 %

0.43 %

Net interest income was $89.2 million for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $93.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $74.0 million for the first quarter of 2017. Net interest margin was 4.20% for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to 4.25% for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 4.01% for the first quarter of 2017. The following table reconciles reported net interest margin to adjusted net interest margin excluding the impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on purchased loans for the periods presented (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, March 31,

2018 2017 2017 Taxable equivalent net interest income (as reported) $ 90,807

$ 96,448

$ 75,907

Interest income collected (foregone) on problem loans 358

4,543

556

Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans (1) 6,118

5,878

5,604

Taxable equivalent net interest income (adjusted) $ 84,331

$ 86,027

$ 69,747









Average earning assets $ 8,760,679

$ 8,913,675

$ 7,668,582









Net interest margin, as reported 4.20 % 4.25 % 4.01 % Net interest margin, adjusted 3.90 % 3.78 % 3.69 %





(1) Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $3,358, $2,747 and $2,731 for the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively, which increased net interest margin by 16 basis points, 12 basis points and 14 basis points for the same periods, respectively.











Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $34.0 million , as compared to $32.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $32.0 million for the first quarter of 2017. The addition of Metropolitan, coupled with growth in fee income on legacy Renasant loan and deposit products, contributed to the growth in service charges on deposits and fees and commissions on loans and deposits for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017. Mortgage banking income for the first quarter of 2018 was $11.0 million , compared to $9.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $10.5 million for the first quarter of 2017.





, as compared to for the fourth quarter of 2017 and for the first quarter of 2017. The addition of Metropolitan, coupled with growth in fee income on legacy Renasant loan and deposit products, contributed to the growth in service charges on deposits and fees and commissions on loans and deposits for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017. Mortgage banking income for the first quarter of 2018 was , compared to for the fourth quarter of 2017 and for the first quarter of 2017. Noninterest expense was $77.9 million for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $76.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $69.3 million for the first quarter of 2017. The impact from the addition of the Metropolitan operations has been slightly offset by expense containment efforts through contract renegotiations.

Asset Quality Metrics

Total nonperforming assets were $37.5 million at March 31, 2018, a decrease of $1.9 million from December 31, 2017, and consisted of $22.9 million in nonperforming loans (loans 90 days or more past due and nonaccrual loans) and $14.6 million in other real estate owned ("OREO").

The Company's nonperforming loans and OREO that were purchased in previous acquisitions (collectively referred to as "purchased nonperforming assets") were $9.9 million and $9.8 million, respectively, at March 31, 2018, as compared to $10.2 million and $11.5 million, respectively, at December 31, 2017. The purchased nonperforming assets were recorded at fair value at the time of acquisition, which significantly mitigates the Company's actual loss. As such, the remaining information in this release on nonperforming loans, OREO and the related asset quality ratios focuses on non-purchased nonperforming assets.

Excluding purchased loans, nonperforming loans decreased to $13.0 million , or 0.22% of total loans, at March 31, 2018 , from $13.3 million , or 0.24% of total loans, at December 31 , 2017. Early stage delinquencies, or loans 30-to-89 days past due, as a percentage of total loans were 0.33% at March 31, 2018 , as compared to 0.30% at December 31, 2017 .





, or 0.22% of total loans, at , from , or 0.24% of total loans, at , 2017. Early stage delinquencies, or loans 30-to-89 days past due, as a percentage of total loans were 0.33% at , as compared to 0.30% at . Excluding purchased OREO, OREO was $4.8 million at March 31, 2018 , as compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2017 . OREO sales totaled $677 thousand in the first quarter of 2018.





at , as compared to at . OREO sales totaled in the first quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 0.60% of total loans at March 31, 2018 , as compared to 0.61% at December 31, 2017 . The allowance for loan losses was 0.80% of non-purchased loans at March 31, 2018 , as compared to 0.83% at December 31 , 2017.





, as compared to 0.61% at . The allowance for loan losses was 0.80% of non-purchased loans at , as compared to 0.83% at , 2017. Net loan charge-offs were $1.6 million , or 0.08% on an annualized basis of average total loans, for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $470 thousand , or 0.02% on an annualized basis of average total loans, for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $1.3 million , or 0.09% on an annualized basis of average total loans, for the first quarter of 2017.





, or 0.08% on an annualized basis of average total loans, for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to , or 0.02% on an annualized basis of average total loans, for the fourth quarter of 2017 and , or 0.09% on an annualized basis of average total loans, for the first quarter of 2017.

The provision for loan losses was $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2017.

Capital Ratios

At March 31, 2018 , Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.61%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.38%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.41%, and total risk-based capital ratio was 14.44%. All regulatory ratios exceed the minimums required to be considered "well-capitalized."





, Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.61%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.38%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.41%, and total risk-based capital ratio was 14.44%. All regulatory ratios exceed the minimums required to be considered "well-capitalized." Tangible common equity ratio was 9.36% at March 31, 2018 , as compared to 9.56% at December 31, 2017 .

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

The webcast can be accessed through Renasant's investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://services.choruscall.com/links/rnst180425.html. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation First Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com beginning one hour after the call and will remain accessible for one year. Replays can also be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 10119302 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until May 9, 2018.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 114-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $10.2 billion and operates more than 180 banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

This news release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward looking statements usually include words such as "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "potential," "possible," "approximately," "should" and variations of such words and other similar expressions.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include significant fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, economic recession, significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment, significant underperformance in the Company's portfolio of outstanding loans, and competition in the Company's markets. Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company's forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Certain non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses exclude purchase accounting adjustments and interest income collected (foregone) on problem loans from loan interest income and net interest income when calculating the Company's taxable equivalent loan yields and net interest margin, respectively. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is presented with these non-GAAP measures. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate ongoing operating results and to assess ongoing profitability.

Certain other non-GAAP financial measures (namely, return on average tangible shareholders' equity, return on average tangible assets, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets (commonly referred to as the "tangible capital ratio") and the efficiency ratio) adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and certain charges that the Company considers to be non-recurring in nature. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets, such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, and non-recurring charges can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution's regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company's results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the table at the end of this release under the caption "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP."

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release is intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company's calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Contacts: For Media:



For Financials:

John Oxford



Kevin Chapman

First Vice President



Executive Vice President

Director of Marketing



Chief Financial Officer

(662) 680-1219



(662) 680-1450

joxford@renasant.com



kchapman@renasant.com

RENASANT CORPORATION































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























































Q1 2018 -

For The Three Months Ending







2018

2017

Q4 2017

March 31,







First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent









Percent

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2018

2017

Variance Statement of earnings

































Interest income - taxable equivalent basis $ 101,947



$ 107,773



$ 102,613



$ 89,429



$ 83,781



(5.41)



$ 101,947



$ 83,781



21.68

Interest income $ 100,380



$ 104,587



$ 100,695



$ 87,579



$ 81,889



(4.02)



$ 100,380



$ 81,889



22.58

Interest expense 11,140



11,325



10,678



7,976



7,874



(1.63)



11,140



7,874



41.48



Net interest income 89,240



93,262



90,017



79,603



74,015



(4.31)



89,240



74,015



20.57

Provision for loan losses 1,750



2,150



2,150



1,750



1,500



(18.60)



1,750



1,500



16.67



Net interest income after provision 87,490



91,112



87,867



77,853



72,515



(3.98)



87,490



72,515



20.65

Service charges on deposit accounts 8,473



8,659



8,676



7,958



7,931



(2.15)



8,473



7,931



6.83

Fees and commissions on loans and deposits 5,685



5,647



5,618



5,470



5,199



0.67



5,685



5,199



9.35

Insurance commissions and fees 2,005



1,955



2,365



2,181



1,860



2.56



2,005



1,860



7.8

Wealth management revenue 3,262



3,000



2,963



3,037



2,884



8.73



3,262



2,884



13.11

Securities gains (losses) —



91



57



—



—



—



—



—



—

Mortgage banking income 10,960



9,871



10,616



12,424



10,504



11.03



10,960



10,504



4.34

Other 3,568



3,218



3,118



3,195



3,643



10.88



3,568



3,643



(2.06)



Total noninterest income 33,953



32,441



33,413



34,265



32,021



4.66



33,953



32,021



6.03

Salaries and employee benefits 48,784



48,787



48,530



45,014



42,209



(0.01)



48,784



42,209



15.58

Data processing 4,244



4,226



4,179



3,835



4,234



0.43



4,244



4,234



0.24

Occupancy and equipment 9,822



10,153



9,470



8,814



9,319



(3.26)



9,822



9,319



5.4

Other real estate 657



554



603



781



532



18.59



657



532



23.5

Amortization of intangibles 1,651



1,708



1,766



1,493



1,563



(3.34)



1,651



1,563



5.63

Merger and conversion related expenses 900



723



6,266



3,044



345



24.48



900



345



160.87

Debt extinguishment penalty —



—



—



—



205



—



—



205



(100.00)

Other 11,886



10,657



9,846



11,860



10,902



11.53



11,886



10,902



9.03



Total noninterest expense 77,944



76,808



80,660



74,841



69,309



1.48



77,944



69,309



12.46

Income before income taxes 43,499



46,745



40,620



37,277



35,227



(6.94)



43,499



35,227



23.48

Income taxes 9,673



30,234



14,199



11,993



11,255



(68.01)



9,673



11,255



(14.06)



Net income $ 33,826



$ 16,511



$ 26,421



$ 25,284



$ 23,972



104.87



$ 33,826



$ 23,972



41.11

Basic earnings per share $ 0.69



$ 0.33



$ 0.54



$ 0.57



$ 0.54



109.09



$ 0.69



$ 0.54



27.78

Diluted earnings per share 0.68



0.33



0.53



0.57



0.54



106.06



0.68



0.54



25.93

Average basic shares outstanding 49,356,417



49,320,377



49,316,572



44,415,423



44,364,337



0.07



49,356,417



44,364,337



11.25

Average diluted shares outstanding 49,502,950



49,456,289



49,435,225



44,523,541



44,480,499



0.09



49,502,950



44,480,499



11.29

Common shares outstanding 49,392,978



49,321,231



49,320,225



44,430,335



44,394,707



0.15



49,392,978



44,394,707



11.26

Cash dividend per common share $ 0.19



$ 0.19



$ 0.18



$ 0.18



$ 0.18



—



$ 0.19



$ 0.18



5.56

Performance ratios

































Return on avg shareholders' equity 9.00 %

4.31 %

7.01 %

8.06 %

7.80 %





9.00 %

7.80 %



Return on avg tangible s/h's equity (1) 16.02 %

7.94 %

12.74 %

13.76 %

13.48 %





16.02 %

13.48 %



Return on avg assets 1.36 %

0.64 %

1.02 %

1.16 %

1.11 %





1.36 %

1.11 %



Return on avg tangible assets (2) 1.51 %

0.73 %

1.13 %

1.28 %

1.23 %





1.51 %

1.23 %



Net interest margin (FTE) 4.20 %

4.25 %

4.08 %

4.27 %

4.01 %





4.20 %

4.01 %



Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.72 %

4.75 %

4.55 %

4.68 %

4.43 %





4.72 %

4.43 %



Cost of funding 0.53 %

0.52 %

0.49 %

0.43 %

0.43 %





0.53 %

0.43 %



Average earning assets to average assets 87.12 %

86.92 %

87.03 %

87.81 %

87.55 %





87.12 %

87.55 %



Average loans to average deposits 94.04 %

93.51 %

90.96 %

88.03 %

86.81 %





94.04 %

86.81 %



Noninterest income (less securities gains/



































losses) to average assets 1.37 %

1.25 %

1.29 %

1.58 %

1.48 %





1.37 %

1.48 %



Noninterest expense (less debt prepayment penalties/



































penalties/merger-related expenses) to



































average assets 3.11 %

2.94 %

2.87 %

3.3 %

3.18 %





3.11 %

3.18 %



Net overhead ratio 1.74 %

1.69 %

1.58 %

1.72 %

1.70 %





1.74 %

1.70 %



Efficiency ratio (FTE) (4) 60.43 %

57.75 %

57.97 %

60.75 %

62.26 %





60.43 %

62.26 %



RENASANT CORPORATION































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























































Q1 2018 -

For The Three Months Ending







2018

2017

Q4 2017

March 31,







First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent









Percent

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2018

2017

Variance Average Balances

































Total assets $ 10,055,755



$ 10,254,774



$ 10,277,476



$ 8,720,660



$ 8,759,448



(1.94)



$ 10,055,755



$ 8,759,448



14.80

Earning assets 8,760,679



8,913,675



8,944,067



7,657,848



7,668,582



(1.72)



8,760,679



7,668,582



14.24

Securities 833,076



1,043,075



1,147,157



1,069,244



1,043,697



(20.13)



833,076



1,043,697



(20.18)

Mortgage loans held for sale 152,299



188,795



226,512



168,650



112,105



(19.33)



152,299



112,105



35.85

Loans, net of unearned 7,646,991



7,535,199



7,375,410



6,293,497



6,198,705



1.48



7,646,991



6,198,705



23.36

Intangibles 634,898



636,533



636,977



492,349



493,816



(0.26)



634,898



493,816



28.57

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,817,848



$ 1,877,789



$ 1,849,396



$ 1,608,467



$ 1,558,809



(3.19)



$ 1,817,848



$ 1,558,809



16.62

Interest-bearing deposits 6,314,114



6,180,075



6,259,249



5,540,698



5,581,853



2.17



6,314,114



5,581,853



13.12

Total deposits 8,131,962



8,057,864



8,108,645



7,149,165



7,140,662



0.92



8,131,962



7,140,662



13.88

Borrowed funds 314,228



579,920



575,816



233,542



282,008



(45.82)



314,228



282,008



11.43

Shareholders' equity 1,523,873



1,518,131



1,495,591



1,258,935



1,246,903



0.38



1,523,873



1,246,903



22.21































































































Q1 2018 -

As of

2018

2017

Q4 2017

March 31,

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent









Percent

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2018

2017

Variance Balances at period end

































Total assets $ 10,238,313



$ 9,829,981



$ 10,323,687



$ 8,872,272



$ 8,764,711



4.15



$ 10,238,313



$ 8,764,711



16.81

Earning assets 8,938,117



8,493,741



8,943,570



7,763,775



7,690,045



5.23



8,938,117



7,690,045



16.23

Securities 948,365



671,488



1,150,459



1,076,625



1,044,862



41.23



948,365



1,044,862



(9.24)

Mortgage loans held for sale 204,472



108,316



207,288



232,398



158,619



88.77



204,472



158,619



28.91

Non purchased loans 5,830,122



5,588,556



5,293,467



5,058,898



4,834,085



4.32



5,830,122



4,834,085



20.6

Purchased loans 1,867,948



2,031,766



2,155,141



1,312,109



1,401,720



(8.06)



1,867,948



1,401,720



33.26



Total loans 7,698,070



7,620,322



7,448,608



6,371,007



6,235,805



1.02



7,698,070



6,235,805



23.45

Intangibles 633,905



635,556



637,264



491,552



493,045



(0.26)



633,905



493,045



28.57

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,861,136



$ 1,840,424



$ 1,835,300



$ 1,642,863



$ 1,579,581



1.13



$ 1,861,136



$ 1,579,581



17.82

Interest-bearing deposits 6,496,633



6,080,651



6,283,218



5,559,162



5,651,269



6.84



6,496,633



5,651,269



14.96



Total deposits 8,357,769



7,921,075



8,118,518



7,202,025



7,230,850



5.51



8,357,769



7,230,850



15.58

Borrowed funds 265,191



297,360



591,933



312,077



202,006



(10.82)



265,191



202,006



31.28

Shareholders' equity 1,532,765



1,514,983



1,511,826



1,271,786



1,251,065



1.17



1,532,765



1,251,065



22.52

Market value per common share $ 42.56



$ 40.89



$ 42.90



$ 43.74



$ 39.69



4.08



$ 42.56



$ 39.69



7.23

Book value per common share 31.03



30.72



30.65



28.62



28.18



1.02



31.03



28.18



10.11

Tangible book value per common share 18.20



17.83



17.73



17.56



17.07



2.07



18.20



17.07



6.59

Shareholders' equity to assets (actual) 14.97 %

15.41 %

14.64 %

14.33 %

14.27 %





14.97 %

14.27 %



Tangible capital ratio (3) 9.36 %

9.56 %

9.03 %

9.31 %

9.16 %





9.36 %

9.16 %



Leverage ratio 10.61 %

10.18 %

10.05 %

10.68 %

10.39 %





10.61 %

10.39 %



Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.38 %

11.34 %

11.21 %

11.65 %

11.69 %





11.38 %

11.69 %



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.41 %

12.39 %

12.26 %

12.86 %

12.93 %





12.41 %

12.93 %



Total risk-based capital ratio 14.44 %

14.46 %

14.30 %

15.00 %

15.11 %





14.44 %

15.11 %



RENASANT CORPORATION































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























































Q1 2018 -

As of







2018

2017

Q4 2017

March 31,







First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent









Percent

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2018

2017

Variance Non purchased loans

































Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 803,146



$ 763,823



$ 707,835



$ 657,713



$ 626,237



5.15



$ 803,146



$ 626,237



28.25

Lease Financing 52,536



54,013



51,902



49,066



47,816



(2.73)



52,536



47,816



9.87

Real estate- construction 582,430



547,658



477,638



424,861



378,061



6.35



582,430



378,061



54.06

Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages 1,785,271



1,729,534



1,644,060



1,551,934



1,485,663



3.22



1,785,271



1,485,663



20.17

Real estate - commercial mortgages 2,503,680



2,390,076



2,311,340



2,281,220



2,203,639



4.75



2,503,680



2,203,639



13.62

Installment loans to individuals 103,059



103,452



100,692



94,104



92,669



(0.38)



103,059



92,669



11.21

Loans, net of unearned $ 5,830,122



$ 5,588,556



$ 5,293,467



$ 5,058,898



$ 4,834,085



4.32



$ 5,830,122



$ 4,834,085



20.6

Purchased loans

































Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 243,672



$ 275,570



$ 301,100



$ 102,869



$ 115,229



(11.58)



$ 243,672



$ 115,229



111.47

Lease Financing —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Real estate- construction 75,061



85,731



100,082



35,946



35,673



(12.45)



75,061



35,673



110.41

Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages 572,830



614,187



651,792



400,460



431,904



(6.73)



572,830



431,904



32.63

Real estate - commercial mortgages 960,273



1,037,454



1,079,049



759,743



804,790



(7.44)



960,273



804,790



19.32

Installment loans to individuals 16,112



18,824



23,118



13,091



14,124



(14.41)



16,112



14,124



14.08

Loans, net of unearned $ 1,867,948



$ 2,031,766



$ 2,155,141



$ 1,312,109



$ 1,401,720



(8.06)



$ 1,867,948



$ 1,401,720



33.26

Asset quality data

































Non purchased assets

































Nonaccrual loans $ 9,403



$ 10,250



$ 9,970



$ 11,413



$ 12,629



(8.26)



$ 9,403



$ 12,629



(25.54)

Loans 90 past due or more 3,605



3,015



3,295



1,283



2,175



19.57



3,605



2,175



65.75

Nonperforming loans 13,008



13,265



13,265



12,696



14,804



(1.94)



13,008



14,804



(12.13)

Other real estate owned 4,801



4,410



4,524



4,305



5,056



8.87



4,801



5,056



(5.04)

Nonperforming assets not purchased $ 17,809



$ 17,675



$ 17,789



$ 17,001



$ 19,860



0.76



$ 17,809



$ 19,860



(10.33)

Purchased assets

































Nonaccrual loans $ 5,340



$ 4,424



$ 4,868



$ 5,927



$ 8,495



20.71



$ 5,340



$ 8,495



(37.14)

Loans 90 past due or more 4,564



5,731



7,349



8,128



11,897



(20.36)



4,564



11,897



(61.64)

Nonperforming loans 9,904



10,155



12,217



14,055



20,392



(2.47)



9,904



20,392



(51.43)

Other real estate owned 9,754



11,524



13,296



15,409



16,266



(15.36)



9,754



16,266



(40.03)

Nonperforming assets purchased $ 19,658



$ 21,679



$ 25,513



$ 29,464



$ 36,658



(9.32)



$ 19,658



$ 36,658



(46.37)

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,560



$ 470



$ 1,768



$ 524



$ 1,314



231.91



$ 1,560



$ 1,314



18.72

Allowance for loan losses $ 46,401



$ 46,211



$ 44,531



$ 44,149



$ 42,923



0.41



$ 46,401



$ 42,923



8.10

Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.08 %

0.02 %

0.10 %

0.03 %

0.09 %





0.08 %

0.09 %



Nonperforming loans / total loans* 0.30 %

0.31 %

0.34 %

0.42 %

0.56 %





0.30 %

0.56 %



Nonperforming assets / total assets* 0.37 %

0.40 %

0.42 %

0.52 %

0.64 %





0.37 %

0.64 %



Allowance for loan losses / total loans* 0.60 %

0.61 %

0.60 %

0.69 %

0.69 %





0.60 %

0.69 %



Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans* 202.52 %

197.31 %

174.75 %

165.04 %

121.95 %





202.52 %

121.95 %



Nonperforming loans / total loans** 0.22 %

0.24 %

0.25 %

0.25 %

0.31 %





0.22 %

0.31 %



Nonperforming assets / total assets** 0.17 %

0.18 %

0.17 %

0.19 %

0.23 %





0.17 %

0.23 %



Allowance for loan losses / total loans** 0.80 %

0.83 %

0.84 %

0.87 %

0.89 %





0.80 %

0.89 %



Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans** 356.71 %

348.37 %

335.70 %

347.74 %

289.94 %





356.71 %

289.94 %



*Based on all assets (includes purchased assets)































**Excludes all purchased assets

































RENASANT CORPORATION































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































Three Months Ended



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017



Average

Interest

Yield/

Average

Interest

Yield/

Average

Interest

Yield/ Balance Income/ Rate Balance Income/ Rate Balance Income/ Rate

Expense



Expense



Expense

Assets



































Interest-earning assets:



































Loans



































Non purchased

$ 5,689,210



$ 64,611



4.61 %

$ 5,446,973



$ 62,994



4.51 %

$ 4,752,628



$ 51,143



4.36 % Purchased

1,957,781



28,762



5.96



2,088,226



34,313



6.52



1,446,077



22,567



6.33

Total loans

7,646,991



93,373



4.95



7,535,199



97,307



5.07



6,198,705



73,710



4.82

Mortgage loans held for sale

152,299



1,671



4.45



188,795



2,071



4.35



112,105



1,148



4.15

Securities:



































Taxable(1)

606,642



3,914



2.62



735,923



4,240



2.29



704,805



4,070



2.34

Tax-exempt

226,434



2,406



4.31



307,152



3,604



4.66



338,892



4,297



5.14

Total securities

833,076



6,320



3.08



1,043,075



7,844



2.98



1,043,697



8,367



3.25

Interest-bearing balances with banks

128,313



583



1.84



146,606



551



1.49



314,075



556



0.72

Total interest-earning assets

8,760,679



101,947



4.72



8,913,675



107,773



4.75



7,668,582



83,781



4.43

Cash and due from banks

163,141











161,202











131,874









Intangible assets

634,898











636,533











493,816









Other assets

497,037











543,364











465,176









Total assets

$ 10,055,755











$ 10,254,774











$ 8,759,448









Liabilities and shareholders' equity



































Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Deposits:



































Interest-bearing demand(2)

3,911,802



3,407



0.35



3,783,056



3,072



0.32



3,410,606



1,813



0.22

Savings deposits

581,194



151



0.11



572,397



99



0.07



553,985



96



0.07

Time deposits

1,821,118



4,501



1.00



1,824,622



4,152



0.90



1,617,262



3,240



0.81

Total interest-bearing deposits

6,314,114



8,059



0.52



6,180,075



7,323



0.47



5,581,853



5,149



0.37

Borrowed funds

314,228



3,081



3.98



579,920



4,002



2.74



282,008



2,725



3.92

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,628,342



11,140



0.68



6,759,995



11,325



0.66



5,863,861



7,874



0.54

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,817,848











1,877,789











1,558,809









Other liabilities

85,692











98,859











89,875









Shareholders' equity

1,523,873











1,518,131











1,246,903









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 10,055,755











$ 10,254,774











$ 8,759,448









Net interest income/ net interest margin





$ 90,807



4.20 %





$ 96,448



4.25 %





$ 75,907



4.01 % Cost of funding









0.53











0.52











0.43

Cost of total deposits









0.40











0.36











0.29







































(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which we operate. (2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

RENASANT CORPORATION























(Unaudited)

























(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP



































Three Months Ended







2018

2017

March 31,







First

Fourth

Third

Second

First









Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

2018

2017 Net income (GAAP) $ 33,826



$ 16,511



$ 26,421



$ 25,284



$ 23,972



$ 33,826



$ 23,972



Amortization of intangibles, net of tax 1,284



1,133



1,149



1,013



1,064



1,284



1,064

Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 35,110



$ 17,644



$ 27,570



$ 26,297



$ 25,036



$ 35,110



$ 25,036



































Net income (GAAP) $ 33,826



16,511



$ 26,421



$ 25,284



$ 23,972



$ 33,826



$ 23,972



Merger & conversion expenses, net of tax 700



479



4,075



2,065



235



700



235



Debt prepayment penalties, net of tax —



—



—



—



140



—



140



Write-down of net deferred tax assets —



14,486



—



—



—



—



—

Net income with exclusions (non-GAAP) $ 34,526



$ 31,476



$ 30,496



$ 27,349



$ 24,347



$ 34,526



$ 24,347



































Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,523,873



$ 1,518,131



$ 1,495,591



$ 1,258,935



$ 1,246,903



$ 1,523,873



$ 1,246,903



Intangibles 634,898



636,533



636,977



492,349



493,816



634,898



493,816

Average tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP) $ 888,975



$ 881,598



$ 858,614



$ 766,586



$ 753,087



$ 888,975



$ 753,087



































Average total assets (GAAP) $ 10,055,755



$ 10,254,774



$ 10,277,476



$ 8,720,660



$ 8,759,448



$ 10,055,755



$ 8,759,448



Intangibles 634,898



636,533



636,977



492,349



493,816



634,898



493,816

Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 9,420,857



$ 9,618,241



$ 9,640,499



$ 8,228,311



$ 8,265,632



$ 9,420,857



$ 8,265,632



































Actual shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,532,765



$ 1,514,983



$ 1,511,826



$ 1,271,786



$ 1,251,065



$ 1,532,765



$ 1,251,065



Intangibles 633,905



635,556



637,264



491,552



493,045



633,905



493,045

Actual tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP) $ 898,860



$ 879,427



$ 874,562



$ 780,234



$ 758,020



$ 898,860



$ 758,020



































Actual total assets (GAAP) $ 10,238,313



$ 9,829,981



$ 10,323,687



$ 8,872,272



$ 8,764,711



$ 10,238,313



$ 8,764,711



Intangibles 633,905



635,556



637,264



491,552



493,045



633,905



493,045

Actual tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 9,604,408



$ 9,194,425



$ 9,686,423



$ 8,380,720



$ 8,271,666



$ 9,604,408



$ 8,271,666



































(1) Return on Average Equity

























Return on avg s/h's equity (GAAP) 9.00 %

4.31 %

7.01 %

8.06 %

7.80 %

9.00 %

7.80 %

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 7.02 %

3.63 %

5.73 %

5.70 %

5.68 %

7.02 %

5.68 % Return on avg tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP) 16.02 %

7.94 %

12.74 %

13.76 %

13.48 %

16.02 %

13.48 %

































Return on avg s/h's equity with exclusions (GAAP) 9.19 %

8.23 %

8.09 %

8.71 %

7.92 %

9.19 %

7.92 %

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 7.15 %

6.44 %

6.53 %

6.13 %

5.76 %

7.15 %

5.76 % Return on avg tangible s/h's equity with exclusion (non-

GAAP) 16.34 %

14.67 %

14.62 %

14.84 %

13.68 %

16.34 %

13.68 %

































(2) Return on Average Assets

























Return on (average) assets (GAAP) 1.36 %

0.64 %

1.02 %

1.16 %

1.11 %

1.36 %

1.11 %

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 0.15 %

0.09 %

0.11 %

0.12 %

0.12 %

0.15 %

0.12 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.51 %

0.73 %

1.13 %

1.28 %

1.23 %

1.51 %

1.23 %

































Return on avg assets with exclusions (GAAP) 1.39 %

1.22 %

1.18 %

1.26 %

1.13 %

1.39 %

1.13 %

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 0.15 %

0.13 %

0.12 %

0.12 %

0.12 %

0.15 %

0.12 % Return on avg tangible assets with exclusions (non-

GAAP) 1.54 %

1.35 %

1.30 %

1.38 %

1.25 %

1.54 %

1.25 %

































(3) Shareholder Equity Ratio

























Shareholders' equity to (actual) assets (GAAP) 14.97 %

15.41 %

14.64 %

14.33 %

14.27 %

14.97 %

14.27 %

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 5.61 %

5.85 %

5.62 %

5.02 %

5.11 %

5.61 %

5.11 % Tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP) 9.36 %

9.56 %

9.03 %

9.31 %

9.16 %

9.36 %

9.16 %



































































RENASANT CORPORATION























(Unaudited)

























(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO





































































Three Months Ended







2018

2017

March 31,







First

Fourth

Third

Second

First















Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

2018

2017 Interest income (FTE) $ 101,947



$ 107,773



$ 102,613



$ 89,429



$ 83,781



$ 101,947



$ 83,781



Interest expense 11,140



11,325



10,678



7,976



7,874



11,140



7,874

Net Interest income (FTE) $ 90,807



$ 96,448



$ 91,935



$ 81,453



$ 75,907



$ 90,807



$ 75,907



































Total noninterest income $ 33,953



$ 32,441



$ 33,413



$ 34,265



$ 32,021



$ 33,953



$ 32,021



Securities gains (losses) —



91



57



—



—



—



—

Total noninterest income $ 33,953



$ 32,350



$ 33,356



$ 34,265



$ 32,021



$ 33,953



$ 32,021

Total Income (FTE) $ 124,760



$ 128,798



$ 125,291



$ 115,718



$ 107,928



$ 124,760



$ 107,928



































Total noninterest expense $ 77,944



$ 76,808



$ 80,660



$ 74,841



$ 69,309



$ 77,944



$ 69,309



Amortization of intangibles 1,651



1,708



1,766



1,493



1,563



1,651



1,563



Merger-related expenses 900



723



6,266



3,044



345



900



345



Debt extinguishment penalty —



—



—



—



205



—



205

Total noninterest expense $ 75,393



$ 74,377



$ 72,628



$ 70,304



$ 67,196



$ 75,393



$ 67,196



































(4) Efficiency Ratio 60.43 %

57.75 %

57.97 %

60.75 %

62.26 %

60.43 %

62.26 %































































View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renasant-corporation-announces-dividend-increase-and-earnings-for-the-first-quarter-of-2018-300635810.html

SOURCE Renasant Corporation

Related Links

http://www.renasant.com

