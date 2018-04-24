Renasant Corporation Announces Dividend Increase And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018

TUPELO, Miss., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the "Company") today announced earnings results for the first quarter of 2018. Net income for the first quarter of 2018 was approximately $33.8 million, as compared to $24.0 million for the first quarter of 2017. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.69 and $0.68, respectively, for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.54 for the first quarter of 2017.
On April 24, 2018, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share to be paid June 30, 2018, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2018. The per share dividend represents a $0.01 increase from the dividend paid in the previous quarter and the third increase to the Company's quarterly dividend since March 31, 2016.
On March 28, 2018, the Company and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. ("Brand"), the parent company of The Brand Banking Company, jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which the Company will acquire Brand for a combination of cash and Renasant common stock. Brand operates 13 locations throughout the greater Atlanta market. As of December 31, 2017, Brand had approximately $2.4 billion in total assets, which included approximately $1.9 billion in total loans (excluding mortgage loans held for sale), and approximately $1.9 billion in total deposits.
Impact from Infrequent or Nonrecurring Items
The Company incurred expenses and charges in connection with certain transactions that are considered to be infrequent or non-recurring in nature. The following table presents the impact of these charges on reported earnings for the dates presented (in thousands):
|
Three months ended
|
Three months ended
|
Pre-tax
|
After-tax
|
Diluted
|
Pre-tax
|
After-tax
|
Diluted
|
Earnings, as reported
|
$
|
43,499
|
$
|
33,826
|
$
|
0.68
|
$
|
35,227
|
$
|
23,972
|
$
|
0.54
|
Merger and conversion expenses
|
900
|
700
|
0.02
|
345
|
235
|
0.01
|
Debt prepayment penalty
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
205
|
140
|
—
|
Earnings, adjusted
|
44,399
|
34,526
|
0.70
|
35,777
|
24,347
|
0.55
"Renasant opened the year with very strong results. Our continued focus on profitability in this competitive interest rate environment coupled with our strategies around expense containment were the driving factors behind our record earnings for the quarter," commented Renasant Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, E. Robinson McGraw. "We're also excited to announce an increase in our quarterly dividend, effective in the second quarter of 2018. This increase represents the third dividend increase in the last eight quarters and boosts our annual cash dividend from $0.76 to $0.80. It is also my pleasure to announce that, effective May 1, 2018, our Board of Directors has elected Mitch Waycaster as Chief Executive Officer of both Renasant Corporation and Renasant Bank and Kevin Chapman as Chief Operating Officer, in addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer, of both Renasant Corporation and Renasant Bank."
C. Mitchell Waycaster added, "Our strong results for the first quarter of 2018 demonstrate that Renasant is positioned well for a successful year. Furthermore, we believe our proposed merger with Brand, which we currently expect to complete in the third quarter of 2018, will bolster our prospects as we team with an experienced group of management and expand our presence and offerings in the Atlanta metro area. Finally, as Robin transitions into his new role as Executive Chairman of the Company, the entire Renasant family thanks him for his honorable dedication to Renasant and exemplary leadership as the Company grew from $1.2 billion in assets to $10.2 billion in assets under his oversight as CEO. We look to capitalize on this legacy and enjoy continued success into the future."
Profitability Metrics
The following table presents the Company's profitability metrics for the three months ended March 31, 2018, including and excluding the impact of after-tax merger and conversion expenses, which are non-recurring in nature:
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2018
|
As Reported
|
Excluding
|
Return on average assets
|
1.36
|
%
|
1.39%
|
Return on average tangible assets
|
1.51
|
%
|
1.54%
|
Return on average equity
|
9.00
|
%
|
9.19%
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
16.02
|
%
|
16.34%
Return on average tangible assets and return on average tangible equity are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these financial measures from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the table at the end of this release.
Other financial highlights from the first quarter of 2018 include the following:
- Total assets were $10.2 billion at March 31, 2018, as compared to $9.8 billion at December 31, 2017.
- Total loans increased to $7.7 billion at March 31, 2018, from $7.6 billion at December 31, 2017, which represents an annual linked quarter growth rate of 4.14%. Loans not purchased were $5.8 billion at March 31, 2018, as compared to $5.6 billion at December 31, 2017.The following table reconciles the reported loan yield to the adjusted loan yield excluding the impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on purchased loans for the periods presented (in thousands):
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
Taxable equivalent interest income on loans (as reported)
|
$
|
93,373
|
$
|
97,307
|
$
|
73,710
|
Interest income collected (foregone) on problem loans
|
358
|
4,543
|
556
|
Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1)
|
6,118
|
5,878
|
5,604
|
Interest income on loans (adjusted)
|
$
|
86,897
|
$
|
86,886
|
$
|
67,550
|
Average loans
|
$
|
7,646,991
|
$
|
7,535,199
|
$
|
6,198,705
|
Loan yield, as reported
|
4.95
|
%
|
5.07
|
%
|
4.82
|
%
|
Loan yield, adjusted
|
4.61
|
%
|
4.52
|
%
|
4.42
|
%
|
(1)
|
Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $3,358, $2,747 and $2,731 for the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively, which increased loan yield by 18 basis points, 14 basis points and 18 basis points for the same periods, respectively.
- Total deposits increased to $8.4 billion at March 31, 2018, from $7.9 billion at December 31, 2017. For the first quarter of 2018, the cost of total deposits was 40 basis points, as compared to 36 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 29 basis points for the first quarter of 2017. The following table presents the mix and cost of all funding sources for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2017.
|
Percentage of Total Average Deposits and
|
Cost of Funds
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
21.52
|
%
|
21.74
|
%
|
21.00
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
46.31
|
43.80
|
45.96
|
0.35
|
0.32
|
0.22
|
Savings
|
6.88
|
6.63
|
7.46
|
0.11
|
0.07
|
0.07
|
Time deposits
|
21.56
|
21.12
|
21.79
|
1.00
|
0.90
|
0.81
|
Borrowed Funds
|
3.73
|
6.71
|
3.79
|
3.98
|
2.74
|
3.92
|
Total deposits and borrowed funds
|
100.00
|
%
|
100.00
|
%
|
100.00
|
%
|
0.53
|
%
|
0.52
|
%
|
0.43
|
%
- Net interest income was $89.2 million for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $93.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $74.0 million for the first quarter of 2017. Net interest margin was 4.20% for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to 4.25% for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 4.01% for the first quarter of 2017. The following table reconciles reported net interest margin to adjusted net interest margin excluding the impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on purchased loans for the periods presented (in thousands):
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
Taxable equivalent net interest income (as reported)
|
$
|
90,807
|
$
|
96,448
|
$
|
75,907
|
Interest income collected (foregone) on problem loans
|
358
|
4,543
|
556
|
Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans (1)
|
6,118
|
5,878
|
5,604
|
Taxable equivalent net interest income (adjusted)
|
$
|
84,331
|
$
|
86,027
|
$
|
69,747
|
Average earning assets
|
$
|
8,760,679
|
$
|
8,913,675
|
$
|
7,668,582
|
Net interest margin, as reported
|
4.20
|
%
|
4.25
|
%
|
4.01
|
%
|
Net interest margin, adjusted
|
3.90
|
%
|
3.78
|
%
|
3.69
|
%
|
(1)
|
Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $3,358, $2,747 and $2,731 for the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively, which increased net interest margin by 16 basis points, 12 basis points and 14 basis points for the same periods, respectively.
- Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $34.0 million, as compared to $32.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $32.0 million for the first quarter of 2017. The addition of Metropolitan, coupled with growth in fee income on legacy Renasant loan and deposit products, contributed to the growth in service charges on deposits and fees and commissions on loans and deposits for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017. Mortgage banking income for the first quarter of 2018 was $11.0 million, compared to $9.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $10.5 million for the first quarter of 2017.
- Noninterest expense was $77.9 million for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $76.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $69.3 million for the first quarter of 2017. The impact from the addition of the Metropolitan operations has been slightly offset by expense containment efforts through contract renegotiations.
Asset Quality Metrics
Total nonperforming assets were $37.5 million at March 31, 2018, a decrease of $1.9 million from December 31, 2017, and consisted of $22.9 million in nonperforming loans (loans 90 days or more past due and nonaccrual loans) and $14.6 million in other real estate owned ("OREO").
The Company's nonperforming loans and OREO that were purchased in previous acquisitions (collectively referred to as "purchased nonperforming assets") were $9.9 million and $9.8 million, respectively, at March 31, 2018, as compared to $10.2 million and $11.5 million, respectively, at December 31, 2017. The purchased nonperforming assets were recorded at fair value at the time of acquisition, which significantly mitigates the Company's actual loss. As such, the remaining information in this release on nonperforming loans, OREO and the related asset quality ratios focuses on non-purchased nonperforming assets.
- Excluding purchased loans, nonperforming loans decreased to $13.0 million, or 0.22% of total loans, at March 31, 2018, from $13.3 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2017. Early stage delinquencies, or loans 30-to-89 days past due, as a percentage of total loans were 0.33% at March 31, 2018, as compared to 0.30% at December 31, 2017.
- Excluding purchased OREO, OREO was $4.8 million at March 31, 2018, as compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2017. OREO sales totaled $677 thousand in the first quarter of 2018.
- The allowance for loan losses was 0.60% of total loans at March 31, 2018, as compared to 0.61% at December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses was 0.80% of non-purchased loans at March 31, 2018, as compared to 0.83% at December 31, 2017.
- Net loan charge-offs were $1.6 million, or 0.08% on an annualized basis of average total loans, for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $470 thousand, or 0.02% on an annualized basis of average total loans, for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $1.3 million, or 0.09% on an annualized basis of average total loans, for the first quarter of 2017.
- The provision for loan losses was $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2017.
Capital Ratios
- At March 31, 2018, Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.61%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.38%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.41%, and total risk-based capital ratio was 14.44%. All regulatory ratios exceed the minimums required to be considered "well-capitalized."
- Tangible common equity ratio was 9.36% at March 31, 2018, as compared to 9.56% at December 31, 2017.
RENASANT CORPORATION
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Q1 2018 -
|
For The Three Months Ending
|
2018
|
2017
|
Q4 2017
|
March 31,
|
First
|
Fourth
|
Third
|
Second
|
First
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Variance
|
2018
|
2017
|
Variance
|
Statement of earnings
|
Interest income - taxable equivalent basis
|
$
|
101,947
|
$
|
107,773
|
$
|
102,613
|
$
|
89,429
|
$
|
83,781
|
(5.41)
|
$
|
101,947
|
$
|
83,781
|
21.68
|
Interest income
|
$
|
100,380
|
$
|
104,587
|
$
|
100,695
|
$
|
87,579
|
$
|
81,889
|
(4.02)
|
$
|
100,380
|
$
|
81,889
|
22.58
|
Interest expense
|
11,140
|
11,325
|
10,678
|
7,976
|
7,874
|
(1.63)
|
11,140
|
7,874
|
41.48
|
Net interest income
|
89,240
|
93,262
|
90,017
|
79,603
|
74,015
|
(4.31)
|
89,240
|
74,015
|
20.57
|
Provision for loan losses
|
1,750
|
2,150
|
2,150
|
1,750
|
1,500
|
(18.60)
|
1,750
|
1,500
|
16.67
|
Net interest income after provision
|
87,490
|
91,112
|
87,867
|
77,853
|
72,515
|
(3.98)
|
87,490
|
72,515
|
20.65
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
8,473
|
8,659
|
8,676
|
7,958
|
7,931
|
(2.15)
|
8,473
|
7,931
|
6.83
|
Fees and commissions on loans and deposits
|
5,685
|
5,647
|
5,618
|
5,470
|
5,199
|
0.67
|
5,685
|
5,199
|
9.35
|
Insurance commissions and fees
|
2,005
|
1,955
|
2,365
|
2,181
|
1,860
|
2.56
|
2,005
|
1,860
|
7.8
|
Wealth management revenue
|
3,262
|
3,000
|
2,963
|
3,037
|
2,884
|
8.73
|
3,262
|
2,884
|
13.11
|
Securities gains (losses)
|
—
|
91
|
57
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Mortgage banking income
|
10,960
|
9,871
|
10,616
|
12,424
|
10,504
|
11.03
|
10,960
|
10,504
|
4.34
|
Other
|
3,568
|
3,218
|
3,118
|
3,195
|
3,643
|
10.88
|
3,568
|
3,643
|
(2.06)
|
Total noninterest income
|
33,953
|
32,441
|
33,413
|
34,265
|
32,021
|
4.66
|
33,953
|
32,021
|
6.03
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
48,784
|
48,787
|
48,530
|
45,014
|
42,209
|
(0.01)
|
48,784
|
42,209
|
15.58
|
Data processing
|
4,244
|
4,226
|
4,179
|
3,835
|
4,234
|
0.43
|
4,244
|
4,234
|
0.24
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
9,822
|
10,153
|
9,470
|
8,814
|
9,319
|
(3.26)
|
9,822
|
9,319
|
5.4
|
Other real estate
|
657
|
554
|
603
|
781
|
532
|
18.59
|
657
|
532
|
23.5
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
1,651
|
1,708
|
1,766
|
1,493
|
1,563
|
(3.34)
|
1,651
|
1,563
|
5.63
|
Merger and conversion related expenses
|
900
|
723
|
6,266
|
3,044
|
345
|
24.48
|
900
|
345
|
160.87
|
Debt extinguishment penalty
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
205
|
—
|
—
|
205
|
(100.00)
|
Other
|
11,886
|
10,657
|
9,846
|
11,860
|
10,902
|
11.53
|
11,886
|
10,902
|
9.03
|
Total noninterest expense
|
77,944
|
76,808
|
80,660
|
74,841
|
69,309
|
1.48
|
77,944
|
69,309
|
12.46
|
Income before income taxes
|
43,499
|
46,745
|
40,620
|
37,277
|
35,227
|
(6.94)
|
43,499
|
35,227
|
23.48
|
Income taxes
|
9,673
|
30,234
|
14,199
|
11,993
|
11,255
|
(68.01)
|
9,673
|
11,255
|
(14.06)
|
Net income
|
$
|
33,826
|
$
|
16,511
|
$
|
26,421
|
$
|
25,284
|
$
|
23,972
|
104.87
|
$
|
33,826
|
$
|
23,972
|
41.11
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.69
|
$
|
0.33
|
$
|
0.54
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.54
|
109.09
|
$
|
0.69
|
$
|
0.54
|
27.78
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.68
|
0.33
|
0.53
|
0.57
|
0.54
|
106.06
|
0.68
|
0.54
|
25.93
|
Average basic shares outstanding
|
49,356,417
|
49,320,377
|
49,316,572
|
44,415,423
|
44,364,337
|
0.07
|
49,356,417
|
44,364,337
|
11.25
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
49,502,950
|
49,456,289
|
49,435,225
|
44,523,541
|
44,480,499
|
0.09
|
49,502,950
|
44,480,499
|
11.29
|
Common shares outstanding
|
49,392,978
|
49,321,231
|
49,320,225
|
44,430,335
|
44,394,707
|
0.15
|
49,392,978
|
44,394,707
|
11.26
|
Cash dividend per common share
|
$
|
0.19
|
$
|
0.19
|
$
|
0.18
|
$
|
0.18
|
$
|
0.18
|
—
|
$
|
0.19
|
$
|
0.18
|
5.56
|
Performance ratios
|
Return on avg shareholders' equity
|
9.00
|
%
|
4.31
|
%
|
7.01
|
%
|
8.06
|
%
|
7.80
|
%
|
9.00
|
%
|
7.80
|
%
|
Return on avg tangible s/h's equity (1)
|
16.02
|
%
|
7.94
|
%
|
12.74
|
%
|
13.76
|
%
|
13.48
|
%
|
16.02
|
%
|
13.48
|
%
|
Return on avg assets
|
1.36
|
%
|
0.64
|
%
|
1.02
|
%
|
1.16
|
%
|
1.11
|
%
|
1.36
|
%
|
1.11
|
%
|
Return on avg tangible assets (2)
|
1.51
|
%
|
0.73
|
%
|
1.13
|
%
|
1.28
|
%
|
1.23
|
%
|
1.51
|
%
|
1.23
|
%
|
Net interest margin (FTE)
|
4.20
|
%
|
4.25
|
%
|
4.08
|
%
|
4.27
|
%
|
4.01
|
%
|
4.20
|
%
|
4.01
|
%
|
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
|
4.72
|
%
|
4.75
|
%
|
4.55
|
%
|
4.68
|
%
|
4.43
|
%
|
4.72
|
%
|
4.43
|
%
|
Cost of funding
|
0.53
|
%
|
0.52
|
%
|
0.49
|
%
|
0.43
|
%
|
0.43
|
%
|
0.53
|
%
|
0.43
|
%
|
Average earning assets to average assets
|
87.12
|
%
|
86.92
|
%
|
87.03
|
%
|
87.81
|
%
|
87.55
|
%
|
87.12
|
%
|
87.55
|
%
|
Average loans to average deposits
|
94.04
|
%
|
93.51
|
%
|
90.96
|
%
|
88.03
|
%
|
86.81
|
%
|
94.04
|
%
|
86.81
|
%
|
Noninterest income (less securities gains/
|
losses) to average assets
|
1.37
|
%
|
1.25
|
%
|
1.29
|
%
|
1.58
|
%
|
1.48
|
%
|
1.37
|
%
|
1.48
|
%
|
Noninterest expense (less debt prepayment penalties/
|
penalties/merger-related expenses) to
|
average assets
|
3.11
|
%
|
2.94
|
%
|
2.87
|
%
|
3.3
|
%
|
3.18
|
%
|
3.11
|
%
|
3.18
|
%
|
Net overhead ratio
|
1.74
|
%
|
1.69
|
%
|
1.58
|
%
|
1.72
|
%
|
1.70
|
%
|
1.74
|
%
|
1.70
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (4)
|
60.43
|
%
|
57.75
|
%
|
57.97
|
%
|
60.75
|
%
|
62.26
|
%
|
60.43
|
%
|
62.26
|
%
|
RENASANT CORPORATION
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Q1 2018 -
|
For The Three Months Ending
|
2018
|
2017
|
Q4 2017
|
March 31,
|
First
|
Fourth
|
Third
|
Second
|
First
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Variance
|
2018
|
2017
|
Variance
|
Average Balances
|
Total assets
|
$
|
10,055,755
|
$
|
10,254,774
|
$
|
10,277,476
|
$
|
8,720,660
|
$
|
8,759,448
|
(1.94)
|
$
|
10,055,755
|
$
|
8,759,448
|
14.80
|
Earning assets
|
8,760,679
|
8,913,675
|
8,944,067
|
7,657,848
|
7,668,582
|
(1.72)
|
8,760,679
|
7,668,582
|
14.24
|
Securities
|
833,076
|
1,043,075
|
1,147,157
|
1,069,244
|
1,043,697
|
(20.13)
|
833,076
|
1,043,697
|
(20.18)
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
152,299
|
188,795
|
226,512
|
168,650
|
112,105
|
(19.33)
|
152,299
|
112,105
|
35.85
|
Loans, net of unearned
|
7,646,991
|
7,535,199
|
7,375,410
|
6,293,497
|
6,198,705
|
1.48
|
7,646,991
|
6,198,705
|
23.36
|
Intangibles
|
634,898
|
636,533
|
636,977
|
492,349
|
493,816
|
(0.26)
|
634,898
|
493,816
|
28.57
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
1,817,848
|
$
|
1,877,789
|
$
|
1,849,396
|
$
|
1,608,467
|
$
|
1,558,809
|
(3.19)
|
$
|
1,817,848
|
$
|
1,558,809
|
16.62
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
6,314,114
|
6,180,075
|
6,259,249
|
5,540,698
|
5,581,853
|
2.17
|
6,314,114
|
5,581,853
|
13.12
|
Total deposits
|
8,131,962
|
8,057,864
|
8,108,645
|
7,149,165
|
7,140,662
|
0.92
|
8,131,962
|
7,140,662
|
13.88
|
Borrowed funds
|
314,228
|
579,920
|
575,816
|
233,542
|
282,008
|
(45.82)
|
314,228
|
282,008
|
11.43
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,523,873
|
1,518,131
|
1,495,591
|
1,258,935
|
1,246,903
|
0.38
|
1,523,873
|
1,246,903
|
22.21
|
Q1 2018 -
|
As of
|
2018
|
2017
|
Q4 2017
|
March 31,
|
First
|
Fourth
|
Third
|
Second
|
First
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Variance
|
2018
|
2017
|
Variance
|
Balances at period end
|
Total assets
|
$
|
10,238,313
|
$
|
9,829,981
|
$
|
10,323,687
|
$
|
8,872,272
|
$
|
8,764,711
|
4.15
|
$
|
10,238,313
|
$
|
8,764,711
|
16.81
|
Earning assets
|
8,938,117
|
8,493,741
|
8,943,570
|
7,763,775
|
7,690,045
|
5.23
|
8,938,117
|
7,690,045
|
16.23
|
Securities
|
948,365
|
671,488
|
1,150,459
|
1,076,625
|
1,044,862
|
41.23
|
948,365
|
1,044,862
|
(9.24)
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
204,472
|
108,316
|
207,288
|
232,398
|
158,619
|
88.77
|
204,472
|
158,619
|
28.91
|
Non purchased loans
|
5,830,122
|
5,588,556
|
5,293,467
|
5,058,898
|
4,834,085
|
4.32
|
5,830,122
|
4,834,085
|
20.6
|
Purchased loans
|
1,867,948
|
2,031,766
|
2,155,141
|
1,312,109
|
1,401,720
|
(8.06)
|
1,867,948
|
1,401,720
|
33.26
|
Total loans
|
7,698,070
|
7,620,322
|
7,448,608
|
6,371,007
|
6,235,805
|
1.02
|
7,698,070
|
6,235,805
|
23.45
|
Intangibles
|
633,905
|
635,556
|
637,264
|
491,552
|
493,045
|
(0.26)
|
633,905
|
493,045
|
28.57
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
1,861,136
|
$
|
1,840,424
|
$
|
1,835,300
|
$
|
1,642,863
|
$
|
1,579,581
|
1.13
|
$
|
1,861,136
|
$
|
1,579,581
|
17.82
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
6,496,633
|
6,080,651
|
6,283,218
|
5,559,162
|
5,651,269
|
6.84
|
6,496,633
|
5,651,269
|
14.96
|
Total deposits
|
8,357,769
|
7,921,075
|
8,118,518
|
7,202,025
|
7,230,850
|
5.51
|
8,357,769
|
7,230,850
|
15.58
|
Borrowed funds
|
265,191
|
297,360
|
591,933
|
312,077
|
202,006
|
(10.82)
|
265,191
|
202,006
|
31.28
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,532,765
|
1,514,983
|
1,511,826
|
1,271,786
|
1,251,065
|
1.17
|
1,532,765
|
1,251,065
|
22.52
|
Market value per common share
|
$
|
42.56
|
$
|
40.89
|
$
|
42.90
|
$
|
43.74
|
$
|
39.69
|
4.08
|
$
|
42.56
|
$
|
39.69
|
7.23
|
Book value per common share
|
31.03
|
30.72
|
30.65
|
28.62
|
28.18
|
1.02
|
31.03
|
28.18
|
10.11
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
18.20
|
17.83
|
17.73
|
17.56
|
17.07
|
2.07
|
18.20
|
17.07
|
6.59
|
Shareholders' equity to assets (actual)
|
14.97
|
%
|
15.41
|
%
|
14.64
|
%
|
14.33
|
%
|
14.27
|
%
|
14.97
|
%
|
14.27
|
%
|
Tangible capital ratio (3)
|
9.36
|
%
|
9.56
|
%
|
9.03
|
%
|
9.31
|
%
|
9.16
|
%
|
9.36
|
%
|
9.16
|
%
|
Leverage ratio
|
10.61
|
%
|
10.18
|
%
|
10.05
|
%
|
10.68
|
%
|
10.39
|
%
|
10.61
|
%
|
10.39
|
%
|
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|
11.38
|
%
|
11.34
|
%
|
11.21
|
%
|
11.65
|
%
|
11.69
|
%
|
11.38
|
%
|
11.69
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
12.41
|
%
|
12.39
|
%
|
12.26
|
%
|
12.86
|
%
|
12.93
|
%
|
12.41
|
%
|
12.93
|
%
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
14.44
|
%
|
14.46
|
%
|
14.30
|
%
|
15.00
|
%
|
15.11
|
%
|
14.44
|
%
|
15.11
|
%
|
RENASANT CORPORATION
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Q1 2018 -
|
As of
|
2018
|
2017
|
Q4 2017
|
March 31,
|
First
|
Fourth
|
Third
|
Second
|
First
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Variance
|
2018
|
2017
|
Variance
|
Non purchased loans
|
Commercial, financial, agricultural
|
$
|
803,146
|
$
|
763,823
|
$
|
707,835
|
$
|
657,713
|
$
|
626,237
|
5.15
|
$
|
803,146
|
$
|
626,237
|
28.25
|
Lease Financing
|
52,536
|
54,013
|
51,902
|
49,066
|
47,816
|
(2.73)
|
52,536
|
47,816
|
9.87
|
Real estate- construction
|
582,430
|
547,658
|
477,638
|
424,861
|
378,061
|
6.35
|
582,430
|
378,061
|
54.06
|
Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages
|
1,785,271
|
1,729,534
|
1,644,060
|
1,551,934
|
1,485,663
|
3.22
|
1,785,271
|
1,485,663
|
20.17
|
Real estate - commercial mortgages
|
2,503,680
|
2,390,076
|
2,311,340
|
2,281,220
|
2,203,639
|
4.75
|
2,503,680
|
2,203,639
|
13.62
|
Installment loans to individuals
|
103,059
|
103,452
|
100,692
|
94,104
|
92,669
|
(0.38)
|
103,059
|
92,669
|
11.21
|
Loans, net of unearned
|
$
|
5,830,122
|
$
|
5,588,556
|
$
|
5,293,467
|
$
|
5,058,898
|
$
|
4,834,085
|
4.32
|
$
|
5,830,122
|
$
|
4,834,085
|
20.6
|
Purchased loans
|
Commercial, financial, agricultural
|
$
|
243,672
|
$
|
275,570
|
$
|
301,100
|
$
|
102,869
|
$
|
115,229
|
(11.58)
|
$
|
243,672
|
$
|
115,229
|
111.47
|
Lease Financing
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Real estate- construction
|
75,061
|
85,731
|
100,082
|
35,946
|
35,673
|
(12.45)
|
75,061
|
35,673
|
110.41
|
Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages
|
572,830
|
614,187
|
651,792
|
400,460
|
431,904
|
(6.73)
|
572,830
|
431,904
|
32.63
|
Real estate - commercial mortgages
|
960,273
|
1,037,454
|
1,079,049
|
759,743
|
804,790
|
(7.44)
|
960,273
|
804,790
|
19.32
|
Installment loans to individuals
|
16,112
|
18,824
|
23,118
|
13,091
|
14,124
|
(14.41)
|
16,112
|
14,124
|
14.08
|
Loans, net of unearned
|
$
|
1,867,948
|
$
|
2,031,766
|
$
|
2,155,141
|
$
|
1,312,109
|
$
|
1,401,720
|
(8.06)
|
$
|
1,867,948
|
$
|
1,401,720
|
33.26
|
Asset quality data
|
Non purchased assets
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
9,403
|
$
|
10,250
|
$
|
9,970
|
$
|
11,413
|
$
|
12,629
|
(8.26)
|
$
|
9,403
|
$
|
12,629
|
(25.54)
|
Loans 90 past due or more
|
3,605
|
3,015
|
3,295
|
1,283
|
2,175
|
19.57
|
3,605
|
2,175
|
65.75
|
Nonperforming loans
|
13,008
|
13,265
|
13,265
|
12,696
|
14,804
|
(1.94)
|
13,008
|
14,804
|
(12.13)
|
Other real estate owned
|
4,801
|
4,410
|
4,524
|
4,305
|
5,056
|
8.87
|
4,801
|
5,056
|
(5.04)
|
Nonperforming assets not purchased
|
$
|
17,809
|
$
|
17,675
|
$
|
17,789
|
$
|
17,001
|
$
|
19,860
|
0.76
|
$
|
17,809
|
$
|
19,860
|
(10.33)
|
Purchased assets
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
5,340
|
$
|
4,424
|
$
|
4,868
|
$
|
5,927
|
$
|
8,495
|
20.71
|
$
|
5,340
|
$
|
8,495
|
(37.14)
|
Loans 90 past due or more
|
4,564
|
5,731
|
7,349
|
8,128
|
11,897
|
(20.36)
|
4,564
|
11,897
|
(61.64)
|
Nonperforming loans
|
9,904
|
10,155
|
12,217
|
14,055
|
20,392
|
(2.47)
|
9,904
|
20,392
|
(51.43)
|
Other real estate owned
|
9,754
|
11,524
|
13,296
|
15,409
|
16,266
|
(15.36)
|
9,754
|
16,266
|
(40.03)
|
Nonperforming assets purchased
|
$
|
19,658
|
$
|
21,679
|
$
|
25,513
|
$
|
29,464
|
$
|
36,658
|
(9.32)
|
$
|
19,658
|
$
|
36,658
|
(46.37)
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|
$
|
1,560
|
$
|
470
|
$
|
1,768
|
$
|
524
|
$
|
1,314
|
231.91
|
$
|
1,560
|
$
|
1,314
|
18.72
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
$
|
46,401
|
$
|
46,211
|
$
|
44,531
|
$
|
44,149
|
$
|
42,923
|
0.41
|
$
|
46,401
|
$
|
42,923
|
8.10
|
Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans
|
0.08
|
%
|
0.02
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.08
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
Nonperforming loans / total loans*
|
0.30
|
%
|
0.31
|
%
|
0.34
|
%
|
0.42
|
%
|
0.56
|
%
|
0.30
|
%
|
0.56
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets / total assets*
|
0.37
|
%
|
0.40
|
%
|
0.42
|
%
|
0.52
|
%
|
0.64
|
%
|
0.37
|
%
|
0.64
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses / total loans*
|
0.60
|
%
|
0.61
|
%
|
0.60
|
%
|
0.69
|
%
|
0.69
|
%
|
0.60
|
%
|
0.69
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans*
|
202.52
|
%
|
197.31
|
%
|
174.75
|
%
|
165.04
|
%
|
121.95
|
%
|
202.52
|
%
|
121.95
|
%
|
Nonperforming loans / total loans**
|
0.22
|
%
|
0.24
|
%
|
0.25
|
%
|
0.25
|
%
|
0.31
|
%
|
0.22
|
%
|
0.31
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets / total assets**
|
0.17
|
%
|
0.18
|
%
|
0.17
|
%
|
0.19
|
%
|
0.23
|
%
|
0.17
|
%
|
0.23
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses / total loans**
|
0.80
|
%
|
0.83
|
%
|
0.84
|
%
|
0.87
|
%
|
0.89
|
%
|
0.80
|
%
|
0.89
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans**
|
356.71
|
%
|
348.37
|
%
|
335.70
|
%
|
347.74
|
%
|
289.94
|
%
|
356.71
|
%
|
289.94
|
%
|
*Based on all assets (includes purchased assets)
|
**Excludes all purchased assets
|
RENASANT CORPORATION
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
March 31, 2017
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield/
|
Balance
|
Income/
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Income/
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Income/
|
Rate
|
Expense
|
Expense
|
Expense
|
Assets
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans
|
Non purchased
|
$
|
5,689,210
|
$
|
64,611
|
4.61
|
%
|
$
|
5,446,973
|
$
|
62,994
|
4.51
|
%
|
$
|
4,752,628
|
$
|
51,143
|
4.36
|
%
|
Purchased
|
1,957,781
|
28,762
|
5.96
|
2,088,226
|
34,313
|
6.52
|
1,446,077
|
22,567
|
6.33
|
Total loans
|
7,646,991
|
93,373
|
4.95
|
7,535,199
|
97,307
|
5.07
|
6,198,705
|
73,710
|
4.82
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
152,299
|
1,671
|
4.45
|
188,795
|
2,071
|
4.35
|
112,105
|
1,148
|
4.15
|
Securities:
|
Taxable(1)
|
606,642
|
3,914
|
2.62
|
735,923
|
4,240
|
2.29
|
704,805
|
4,070
|
2.34
|
Tax-exempt
|
226,434
|
2,406
|
4.31
|
307,152
|
3,604
|
4.66
|
338,892
|
4,297
|
5.14
|
Total securities
|
833,076
|
6,320
|
3.08
|
1,043,075
|
7,844
|
2.98
|
1,043,697
|
8,367
|
3.25
|
Interest-bearing balances with banks
|
128,313
|
583
|
1.84
|
146,606
|
551
|
1.49
|
314,075
|
556
|
0.72
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
8,760,679
|
101,947
|
4.72
|
8,913,675
|
107,773
|
4.75
|
7,668,582
|
83,781
|
4.43
|
Cash and due from banks
|
163,141
|
161,202
|
131,874
|
Intangible assets
|
634,898
|
636,533
|
493,816
|
Other assets
|
497,037
|
543,364
|
465,176
|
Total assets
|
$
|
10,055,755
|
$
|
10,254,774
|
$
|
8,759,448
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Deposits:
|
Interest-bearing demand(2)
|
3,911,802
|
3,407
|
0.35
|
3,783,056
|
3,072
|
0.32
|
3,410,606
|
1,813
|
0.22
|
Savings deposits
|
581,194
|
151
|
0.11
|
572,397
|
99
|
0.07
|
553,985
|
96
|
0.07
|
Time deposits
|
1,821,118
|
4,501
|
1.00
|
1,824,622
|
4,152
|
0.90
|
1,617,262
|
3,240
|
0.81
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
6,314,114
|
8,059
|
0.52
|
6,180,075
|
7,323
|
0.47
|
5,581,853
|
5,149
|
0.37
|
Borrowed funds
|
314,228
|
3,081
|
3.98
|
579,920
|
4,002
|
2.74
|
282,008
|
2,725
|
3.92
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
6,628,342
|
11,140
|
0.68
|
6,759,995
|
11,325
|
0.66
|
5,863,861
|
7,874
|
0.54
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
1,817,848
|
1,877,789
|
1,558,809
|
Other liabilities
|
85,692
|
98,859
|
89,875
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,523,873
|
1,518,131
|
1,246,903
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
10,055,755
|
$
|
10,254,774
|
$
|
8,759,448
|
Net interest income/ net interest margin
|
$
|
90,807
|
4.20
|
%
|
$
|
96,448
|
4.25
|
%
|
$
|
75,907
|
4.01
|
%
|
Cost of funding
|
0.53
|
0.52
|
0.43
|
Cost of total deposits
|
0.40
|
0.36
|
0.29
|
(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which we operate.
|
(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.
|
RENASANT CORPORATION
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
|
Three Months Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
March 31,
|
First
|
Fourth
|
Third
|
Second
|
First
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
33,826
|
$
|
16,511
|
$
|
26,421
|
$
|
25,284
|
$
|
23,972
|
$
|
33,826
|
$
|
23,972
|
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax
|
1,284
|
1,133
|
1,149
|
1,013
|
1,064
|
1,284
|
1,064
|
Tangible net income (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
35,110
|
$
|
17,644
|
$
|
27,570
|
$
|
26,297
|
$
|
25,036
|
$
|
35,110
|
$
|
25,036
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
33,826
|
16,511
|
$
|
26,421
|
$
|
25,284
|
$
|
23,972
|
$
|
33,826
|
$
|
23,972
|
Merger & conversion expenses, net of tax
|
700
|
479
|
4,075
|
2,065
|
235
|
700
|
235
|
Debt prepayment penalties, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
140
|
—
|
140
|
Write-down of net deferred tax assets
|
—
|
14,486
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net income with exclusions (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
34,526
|
$
|
31,476
|
$
|
30,496
|
$
|
27,349
|
$
|
24,347
|
$
|
34,526
|
$
|
24,347
|
Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|
$
|
1,523,873
|
$
|
1,518,131
|
$
|
1,495,591
|
$
|
1,258,935
|
$
|
1,246,903
|
$
|
1,523,873
|
$
|
1,246,903
|
Intangibles
|
634,898
|
636,533
|
636,977
|
492,349
|
493,816
|
634,898
|
493,816
|
Average tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
888,975
|
$
|
881,598
|
$
|
858,614
|
$
|
766,586
|
$
|
753,087
|
$
|
888,975
|
$
|
753,087
|
Average total assets (GAAP)
|
$
|
10,055,755
|
$
|
10,254,774
|
$
|
10,277,476
|
$
|
8,720,660
|
$
|
8,759,448
|
$
|
10,055,755
|
$
|
8,759,448
|
Intangibles
|
634,898
|
636,533
|
636,977
|
492,349
|
493,816
|
634,898
|
493,816
|
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
9,420,857
|
$
|
9,618,241
|
$
|
9,640,499
|
$
|
8,228,311
|
$
|
8,265,632
|
$
|
9,420,857
|
$
|
8,265,632
|
Actual shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|
$
|
1,532,765
|
$
|
1,514,983
|
$
|
1,511,826
|
$
|
1,271,786
|
$
|
1,251,065
|
$
|
1,532,765
|
$
|
1,251,065
|
Intangibles
|
633,905
|
635,556
|
637,264
|
491,552
|
493,045
|
633,905
|
493,045
|
Actual tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
898,860
|
$
|
879,427
|
$
|
874,562
|
$
|
780,234
|
$
|
758,020
|
$
|
898,860
|
$
|
758,020
|
Actual total assets (GAAP)
|
$
|
10,238,313
|
$
|
9,829,981
|
$
|
10,323,687
|
$
|
8,872,272
|
$
|
8,764,711
|
$
|
10,238,313
|
$
|
8,764,711
|
Intangibles
|
633,905
|
635,556
|
637,264
|
491,552
|
493,045
|
633,905
|
493,045
|
Actual tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
9,604,408
|
$
|
9,194,425
|
$
|
9,686,423
|
$
|
8,380,720
|
$
|
8,271,666
|
$
|
9,604,408
|
$
|
8,271,666
|
(1) Return on Average Equity
|
Return on avg s/h's equity (GAAP)
|
9.00
|
%
|
4.31
|
%
|
7.01
|
%
|
8.06
|
%
|
7.80
|
%
|
9.00
|
%
|
7.80
|
%
|
Effect of adjustment for intangible assets
|
7.02
|
%
|
3.63
|
%
|
5.73
|
%
|
5.70
|
%
|
5.68
|
%
|
7.02
|
%
|
5.68
|
%
|
Return on avg tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP)
|
16.02
|
%
|
7.94
|
%
|
12.74
|
%
|
13.76
|
%
|
13.48
|
%
|
16.02
|
%
|
13.48
|
%
|
Return on avg s/h's equity with exclusions (GAAP)
|
9.19
|
%
|
8.23
|
%
|
8.09
|
%
|
8.71
|
%
|
7.92
|
%
|
9.19
|
%
|
7.92
|
%
|
Effect of adjustment for intangible assets
|
7.15
|
%
|
6.44
|
%
|
6.53
|
%
|
6.13
|
%
|
5.76
|
%
|
7.15
|
%
|
5.76
|
%
|
Return on avg tangible s/h's equity with exclusion (non-
|
16.34
|
%
|
14.67
|
%
|
14.62
|
%
|
14.84
|
%
|
13.68
|
%
|
16.34
|
%
|
13.68
|
%
|
(2) Return on Average Assets
|
Return on (average) assets (GAAP)
|
1.36
|
%
|
0.64
|
%
|
1.02
|
%
|
1.16
|
%
|
1.11
|
%
|
1.36
|
%
|
1.11
|
%
|
Effect of adjustment for intangible assets
|
0.15
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.11
|
%
|
0.12
|
%
|
0.12
|
%
|
0.15
|
%
|
0.12
|
%
|
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
1.51
|
%
|
0.73
|
%
|
1.13
|
%
|
1.28
|
%
|
1.23
|
%
|
1.51
|
%
|
1.23
|
%
|
Return on avg assets with exclusions (GAAP)
|
1.39
|
%
|
1.22
|
%
|
1.18
|
%
|
1.26
|
%
|
1.13
|
%
|
1.39
|
%
|
1.13
|
%
|
Effect of adjustment for intangible assets
|
0.15
|
%
|
0.13
|
%
|
0.12
|
%
|
0.12
|
%
|
0.12
|
%
|
0.15
|
%
|
0.12
|
%
|
Return on avg tangible assets with exclusions (non-
|
1.54
|
%
|
1.35
|
%
|
1.30
|
%
|
1.38
|
%
|
1.25
|
%
|
1.54
|
%
|
1.25
|
%
|
(3) Shareholder Equity Ratio
|
Shareholders' equity to (actual) assets (GAAP)
|
14.97
|
%
|
15.41
|
%
|
14.64
|
%
|
14.33
|
%
|
14.27
|
%
|
14.97
|
%
|
14.27
|
%
|
Effect of adjustment for intangible assets
|
5.61
|
%
|
5.85
|
%
|
5.62
|
%
|
5.02
|
%
|
5.11
|
%
|
5.61
|
%
|
5.11
|
%
|
Tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP)
|
9.36
|
%
|
9.56
|
%
|
9.03
|
%
|
9.31
|
%
|
9.16
|
%
|
9.36
|
%
|
9.16
|
%
|
RENASANT CORPORATION
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO
|
Three Months Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
March 31,
|
First
|
Fourth
|
Third
|
Second
|
First
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
2018
|
2017
|
Interest income (FTE)
|
$
|
101,947
|
$
|
107,773
|
$
|
102,613
|
$
|
89,429
|
$
|
83,781
|
$
|
101,947
|
$
|
83,781
|
Interest expense
|
11,140
|
11,325
|
10,678
|
7,976
|
7,874
|
11,140
|
7,874
|
Net Interest income (FTE)
|
$
|
90,807
|
$
|
96,448
|
$
|
91,935
|
$
|
81,453
|
$
|
75,907
|
$
|
90,807
|
$
|
75,907
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
33,953
|
$
|
32,441
|
$
|
33,413
|
$
|
34,265
|
$
|
32,021
|
$
|
33,953
|
$
|
32,021
|
Securities gains (losses)
|
—
|
91
|
57
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
33,953
|
$
|
32,350
|
$
|
33,356
|
$
|
34,265
|
$
|
32,021
|
$
|
33,953
|
$
|
32,021
|
Total Income (FTE)
|
$
|
124,760
|
$
|
128,798
|
$
|
125,291
|
$
|
115,718
|
$
|
107,928
|
$
|
124,760
|
$
|
107,928
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$
|
77,944
|
$
|
76,808
|
$
|
80,660
|
$
|
74,841
|
$
|
69,309
|
$
|
77,944
|
$
|
69,309
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
1,651
|
1,708
|
1,766
|
1,493
|
1,563
|
1,651
|
1,563
|
Merger-related expenses
|
900
|
723
|
6,266
|
3,044
|
345
|
900
|
345
|
Debt extinguishment penalty
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
205
|
—
|
205
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$
|
75,393
|
$
|
74,377
|
$
|
72,628
|
$
|
70,304
|
$
|
67,196
|
$
|
75,393
|
$
|
67,196
|
(4) Efficiency Ratio
|
60.43
|
%
|
57.75
|
%
|
57.97
|
%
|
60.75
|
%
|
62.26
|
%
|
60.43
|
%
|
62.26
|
%
