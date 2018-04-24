Renasant Corporation Announces Dividend Increase And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018

TUPELO, Miss., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the "Company") today announced earnings results for the first quarter of 2018. Net income for the first quarter of 2018 was approximately $33.8 million, as compared to $24.0 million for the first quarter of 2017. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.69 and $0.68, respectively, for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.54 for the first quarter of 2017.

On April 24, 2018, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share to be paid June 30, 2018, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2018.  The per share dividend represents a $0.01 increase from the dividend paid in the previous quarter and the third increase to the Company's quarterly dividend since March 31, 2016.

On March 28, 2018, the Company and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. ("Brand"), the parent company of The Brand Banking Company, jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which the Company will acquire Brand for a combination of cash and Renasant common stock. Brand operates 13 locations throughout the greater Atlanta market. As of December 31, 2017, Brand had approximately $2.4 billion in total assets, which included approximately $1.9 billion in total loans (excluding mortgage loans held for sale), and approximately $1.9 billion in total deposits.

Impact from Infrequent or Nonrecurring Items
The Company incurred expenses and charges in connection with certain transactions that are considered to be infrequent or non-recurring in nature. The following table presents the impact of these charges on reported earnings for the dates presented (in thousands):

Three months ended
March 31, 2018

Three months ended
March 31, 2017

Pre-tax

After-tax

Diluted
EPS

Pre-tax

After-tax

Diluted
EPS

Earnings, as reported

$

43,499

$

33,826

$

0.68

$

35,227

$

23,972

$

0.54

Merger and conversion expenses

900

700

0.02

345

235

0.01

Debt prepayment penalty





205

140


Earnings, adjusted

44,399

34,526

0.70

35,777

24,347

0.55

"Renasant opened the year with very strong results.  Our continued focus on profitability in this competitive interest rate environment coupled with our strategies around expense containment were the driving factors behind our record earnings for the quarter," commented Renasant Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, E. Robinson McGraw. "We're also excited to announce an increase in our quarterly dividend, effective in the second quarter of 2018. This increase represents the third dividend increase in the last eight quarters and boosts our annual cash dividend from $0.76 to $0.80. It is also my pleasure to announce that, effective May 1, 2018, our Board of Directors has elected Mitch Waycaster as Chief Executive Officer of both Renasant Corporation and Renasant Bank and Kevin Chapman as Chief Operating Officer, in addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer, of both Renasant Corporation and Renasant Bank."

C. Mitchell Waycaster added, "Our strong results for the first quarter of 2018 demonstrate that Renasant is positioned well for a successful year. Furthermore, we believe our proposed merger with Brand, which we currently expect to complete in the third quarter of 2018, will bolster our prospects as we team with an experienced group of management and expand our presence and offerings in the Atlanta metro area. Finally, as Robin transitions into his new role as Executive Chairman of the Company, the entire Renasant family thanks him for his honorable dedication to Renasant and exemplary leadership as the Company grew from $1.2 billion in assets to $10.2 billion in assets under his oversight as CEO. We look to capitalize on this legacy and enjoy continued success into the future."

Profitability Metrics
The following table presents the Company's profitability metrics for the three months ended March 31, 2018, including and excluding the impact of after-tax merger and conversion expenses, which are non-recurring in nature:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

As Reported

Excluding
nonrecurring charges

Return on average assets

1.36

%

1.39%

Return on average tangible assets

1.51

%

1.54%

Return on average equity

9.00

%

9.19%

Return on average tangible equity

16.02

%

16.34%

Return on average tangible assets and return on average tangible equity are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these financial measures from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the table at the end of this release.

Other financial highlights from the first quarter of 2018 include the following:

  • Total assets were $10.2 billion at March 31, 2018, as compared to $9.8 billion at December 31, 2017.

  • Total loans increased to $7.7 billion at March 31, 2018, from $7.6 billion at December 31, 2017, which represents an annual linked quarter growth rate of 4.14%. Loans not purchased were $5.8 billion at March 31, 2018, as compared to $5.6 billion at December 31, 2017.The following table reconciles the reported loan yield to the adjusted loan yield excluding the impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on purchased loans for the periods presented (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2018

2017

2017

Taxable equivalent interest income on loans (as reported)

$

93,373

$

97,307

$

73,710

Interest income collected (foregone) on problem loans

358

4,543

556

Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1)

6,118

5,878

5,604

Interest income on loans (adjusted)

$

86,897

$

86,886

$

67,550




Average loans

$

7,646,991

$

7,535,199

$

6,198,705




Loan yield, as reported

4.95

%

5.07

%

4.82

%

Loan yield, adjusted

4.61

%

4.52

%

4.42

%



(1)      

Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $3,358, $2,747 and $2,731 for the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively, which increased loan yield by 18 basis points, 14 basis points and 18 basis points for the same periods, respectively.





 

  • Total deposits increased to $8.4 billion at March 31, 2018, from $7.9 billion at December 31, 2017. For the first quarter of 2018, the cost of total deposits was 40 basis points, as compared to 36 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 29 basis points for the first quarter of 2017. The following table presents the mix and cost of all funding sources for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2017.

Percentage of Total Average Deposits and
Borrowed Funds

Cost of Funds

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2018

2017

2017

2018

2017

2017

Noninterest-bearing demand

21.52

%

21.74

%

21.00

%

%

%

%

Interest-bearing demand

46.31

43.80

45.96

0.35

0.32

0.22

Savings

6.88

6.63

7.46

0.11

0.07

0.07

Time deposits

21.56

21.12

21.79

1.00

0.90

0.81

Borrowed Funds

3.73

6.71

3.79

3.98

2.74

3.92

Total deposits and borrowed funds

100.00

%

100.00

%

100.00

%

0.53

%

0.52

%

0.43

%

 

  • Net interest income was $89.2 million for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $93.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $74.0 million for the first quarter of 2017. Net interest margin was 4.20% for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to 4.25% for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 4.01% for the first quarter of 2017. The following table reconciles reported net interest margin to adjusted net interest margin excluding the impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on purchased loans for the periods presented (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2018

2017

2017

Taxable equivalent net interest income (as reported)

$

90,807

$

96,448

$

75,907

Interest income collected (foregone) on problem loans

358

4,543

556

Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans (1)

6,118

5,878

5,604

Taxable equivalent net interest income (adjusted)

$

84,331

$

86,027

$

69,747




Average earning assets

$

8,760,679

$

8,913,675

$

7,668,582




Net interest margin, as reported

4.20

%

4.25

%

4.01

%

Net interest margin, adjusted

3.90

%

3.78

%

3.69

%



(1)      

Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $3,358, $2,747 and $2,731 for the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017, respectively, which increased net interest margin by 16 basis points, 12 basis points and 14 basis points for the same periods, respectively.





 

  • Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $34.0 million, as compared to $32.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $32.0 million for the first quarter of 2017. The addition of Metropolitan, coupled with growth in fee income on legacy Renasant loan and deposit products, contributed to the growth in service charges on deposits and fees and commissions on loans and deposits for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017. Mortgage banking income for the first quarter of 2018 was $11.0 million, compared to $9.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $10.5 million for the first quarter of 2017.

  • Noninterest expense was $77.9 million for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $76.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $69.3 million for the first quarter of 2017. The impact from the addition of the Metropolitan operations has been slightly offset by expense containment efforts through contract renegotiations.

Asset Quality Metrics
Total nonperforming assets were $37.5 million at March 31, 2018, a decrease of $1.9 million from December 31, 2017, and consisted of $22.9 million in nonperforming loans (loans 90 days or more past due and nonaccrual loans) and $14.6 million in other real estate owned ("OREO").

The Company's nonperforming loans and OREO that were purchased in previous acquisitions (collectively referred to as "purchased nonperforming assets") were $9.9 million and $9.8 million, respectively, at March 31, 2018, as compared to $10.2 million and $11.5 million, respectively, at December 31, 2017. The purchased nonperforming assets were recorded at fair value at the time of acquisition, which significantly mitigates the Company's actual loss. As such, the remaining information in this release on nonperforming loans, OREO and the related asset quality ratios focuses on non-purchased nonperforming assets.

  • Excluding purchased loans, nonperforming loans decreased to $13.0 million, or 0.22% of total loans, at March 31, 2018, from $13.3 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2017. Early stage delinquencies, or loans 30-to-89 days past due, as a percentage of total loans were 0.33% at March 31, 2018, as compared to 0.30% at December 31, 2017.

  • Excluding purchased OREO, OREO was $4.8 million at March 31, 2018, as compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2017. OREO sales totaled $677 thousand in the first quarter of 2018.

  • The allowance for loan losses was 0.60% of total loans at March 31, 2018, as compared to 0.61% at December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses was 0.80% of non-purchased loans at March 31, 2018, as compared to 0.83% at December 31, 2017.   

    • Net loan charge-offs were $1.6 million, or 0.08% on an annualized basis of average total loans, for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $470 thousand, or 0.02% on an annualized basis of average total loans, for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $1.3 million, or 0.09% on an annualized basis of average total loans, for the first quarter of 2017.

    • The provision for loan losses was $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2017.

Capital Ratios

  • At March 31, 2018, Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.61%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.38%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.41%, and total risk-based capital ratio was 14.44%. All regulatory ratios exceed the minimums required to be considered "well-capitalized."

  • Tangible common equity ratio was 9.36% at March 31, 2018, as compared to 9.56% at December 31, 2017.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

The webcast can be accessed through Renasant's investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://services.choruscall.com/links/rnst180425.html. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation First Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com beginning one hour after the call and will remain accessible for one year. Replays can also be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 10119302 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until May 9, 2018.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 114-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $10.2 billion and operates more than 180 banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:
This news release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward looking statements usually include words such as "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "potential," "possible," "approximately," "should" and variations of such words and other similar expressions.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include significant fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, economic recession, significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment, significant underperformance in the Company's portfolio of outstanding loans, and competition in the Company's markets. Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company's forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.  The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Certain non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses exclude purchase accounting adjustments and interest income collected (foregone) on problem loans from loan interest income and net interest income when calculating the Company's taxable equivalent loan yields and net interest margin, respectively. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is presented with these non-GAAP measures. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate ongoing operating results and to assess ongoing profitability.

Certain other non-GAAP financial measures (namely, return on average tangible shareholders' equity, return on average tangible assets, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets (commonly referred to as the "tangible capital ratio") and the efficiency ratio) adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and certain charges that the Company considers to be non-recurring in nature. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets, such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, and non-recurring charges can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution's regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company's results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the table at the end of this release under the caption "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP."

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release is intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company's calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

RENASANT CORPORATION















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























Q1 2018 -

For The Three Months Ending




2018

2017

Q4 2017

March 31,




First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent




Percent

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2018

2017

Variance

Statement of earnings
















Interest income - taxable equivalent basis

$

101,947

$

107,773

$

102,613

$

89,429

$

83,781

(5.41)

$

101,947

$

83,781

21.68

Interest income

$

100,380

$

104,587

$

100,695

$

87,579

$

81,889

(4.02)

$

100,380

$

81,889

22.58

Interest expense

11,140

11,325

10,678

7,976

7,874

(1.63)

11,140

7,874

41.48

Net interest income

89,240

93,262

90,017

79,603

74,015

(4.31)

89,240

74,015

20.57

Provision for loan losses

1,750

2,150

2,150

1,750

1,500

(18.60)

1,750

1,500

16.67

Net interest income after provision

87,490

91,112

87,867

77,853

72,515

(3.98)

87,490

72,515

20.65

Service charges on deposit accounts

8,473

8,659

8,676

7,958

7,931

(2.15)

8,473

7,931

6.83

Fees and commissions on loans and deposits

5,685

5,647

5,618

5,470

5,199

0.67

5,685

5,199

9.35

Insurance commissions and fees

2,005

1,955

2,365

2,181

1,860

2.56

2,005

1,860

7.8

Wealth management revenue

3,262

3,000

2,963

3,037

2,884

8.73

3,262

2,884

13.11

Securities gains (losses)



91

57












Mortgage banking income

10,960

9,871

10,616

12,424

10,504

11.03

10,960

10,504

4.34

Other

3,568

3,218

3,118

3,195

3,643

10.88

3,568

3,643

(2.06)

Total noninterest income

33,953

32,441

33,413

34,265

32,021

4.66

33,953

32,021

6.03

Salaries and employee benefits

48,784

48,787

48,530

45,014

42,209

(0.01)

48,784

42,209

15.58

Data processing

4,244

4,226

4,179

3,835

4,234

0.43

4,244

4,234

0.24

Occupancy and equipment

9,822

10,153

9,470

8,814

9,319

(3.26)

9,822

9,319

5.4

Other real estate

657

554

603

781

532

18.59

657

532

23.5

Amortization of intangibles

1,651

1,708

1,766

1,493

1,563

(3.34)

1,651

1,563

5.63

Merger and conversion related expenses

900

723

6,266

3,044

345

24.48

900

345

160.87

Debt extinguishment penalty









205





205

(100.00)

Other

11,886

10,657

9,846

11,860

10,902

11.53

11,886

10,902

9.03

Total noninterest expense

77,944

76,808

80,660

74,841

69,309

1.48

77,944

69,309

12.46

Income before income taxes

43,499

46,745

40,620

37,277

35,227

(6.94)

43,499

35,227

23.48

Income taxes

9,673

30,234

14,199

11,993

11,255

(68.01)

9,673

11,255

(14.06)

Net income

$

33,826

$

16,511

$

26,421

$

25,284

$

23,972

104.87

$

33,826

$

23,972

41.11

Basic earnings per share

$

0.69

$

0.33

$

0.54

$

0.57

$

0.54

109.09

$

0.69

$

0.54

27.78

Diluted earnings per share

0.68

0.33

0.53

0.57

0.54

106.06

0.68

0.54

25.93

Average basic shares outstanding

49,356,417

49,320,377

49,316,572

44,415,423

44,364,337

0.07

49,356,417

44,364,337

11.25

Average diluted shares outstanding

49,502,950

49,456,289

49,435,225

44,523,541

44,480,499

0.09

49,502,950

44,480,499

11.29

Common shares outstanding

49,392,978

49,321,231

49,320,225

44,430,335

44,394,707

0.15

49,392,978

44,394,707

11.26

Cash dividend per common share

$

0.19

$

0.19

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.18



$

0.19

$

0.18

5.56

Performance ratios
















Return on avg shareholders' equity

9.00

%

4.31

%

7.01

%

8.06

%

7.80

%


9.00

%

7.80

%

Return on avg tangible s/h's equity (1)

16.02

%

7.94

%

12.74

%

13.76

%

13.48

%


16.02

%

13.48

%

Return on avg assets

1.36

%

0.64

%

1.02

%

1.16

%

1.11

%


1.36

%

1.11

%

Return on avg tangible assets (2)

1.51

%

0.73

%

1.13

%

1.28

%

1.23

%


1.51

%

1.23

%

Net interest margin (FTE)

4.20

%

4.25

%

4.08

%

4.27

%

4.01

%


4.20

%

4.01

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE)

4.72

%

4.75

%

4.55

%

4.68

%

4.43

%


4.72

%

4.43

%

Cost of funding

0.53

%

0.52

%

0.49

%

0.43

%

0.43

%


0.53

%

0.43

%

Average earning assets to average assets

87.12

%

86.92

%

87.03

%

87.81

%

87.55

%


87.12

%

87.55

%

Average loans to average deposits

94.04

%

93.51

%

90.96

%

88.03

%

86.81

%


94.04

%

86.81

%

Noninterest income (less securities gains/

















losses) to average assets

1.37

%

1.25

%

1.29

%

1.58

%

1.48

%


1.37

%

1.48

%

Noninterest expense (less debt prepayment penalties/

















penalties/merger-related expenses) to

















average assets

3.11

%

2.94

%

2.87

%

3.3

%

3.18

%


3.11

%

3.18

%

Net overhead ratio

1.74

%

1.69

%

1.58

%

1.72

%

1.70

%


1.74

%

1.70

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (4)

60.43

%

57.75

%

57.97

%

60.75

%

62.26

%


60.43

%

62.26

%

RENASANT CORPORATION















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























Q1 2018 -

For The Three Months Ending




2018

2017

Q4 2017

March 31,




First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent




Percent

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2018

2017

Variance

Average Balances
















Total assets

$

10,055,755

$

10,254,774

$

10,277,476

$

8,720,660

$

8,759,448

(1.94)

$

10,055,755

$

8,759,448

14.80

Earning assets

8,760,679

8,913,675

8,944,067

7,657,848

7,668,582

(1.72)

8,760,679

7,668,582

14.24

Securities

833,076

1,043,075

1,147,157

1,069,244

1,043,697

(20.13)

833,076

1,043,697

(20.18)

Mortgage loans held for sale

152,299

188,795

226,512

168,650

112,105

(19.33)

152,299

112,105

35.85

Loans, net of unearned

7,646,991

7,535,199

7,375,410

6,293,497

6,198,705

1.48

7,646,991

6,198,705

23.36

Intangibles

634,898

636,533

636,977

492,349

493,816

(0.26)

634,898

493,816

28.57

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,817,848

$

1,877,789

$

1,849,396

$

1,608,467

$

1,558,809

(3.19)

$

1,817,848

$

1,558,809

16.62

Interest-bearing deposits

6,314,114

6,180,075

6,259,249

5,540,698

5,581,853

2.17

6,314,114

5,581,853

13.12

Total deposits

8,131,962

8,057,864

8,108,645

7,149,165

7,140,662

0.92

8,131,962

7,140,662

13.88

Borrowed funds

314,228

579,920

575,816

233,542

282,008

(45.82)

314,228

282,008

11.43

Shareholders' equity

1,523,873

1,518,131

1,495,591

1,258,935

1,246,903

0.38

1,523,873

1,246,903

22.21















































Q1 2018 -

As of

2018

2017

Q4 2017

March 31,

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent




Percent

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2018

2017

Variance

Balances at period end
















Total assets

$

10,238,313

$

9,829,981

$

10,323,687

$

8,872,272

$

8,764,711

4.15

$

10,238,313

$

8,764,711

16.81

Earning assets

8,938,117

8,493,741

8,943,570

7,763,775

7,690,045

5.23

8,938,117

7,690,045

16.23

Securities

948,365

671,488

1,150,459

1,076,625

1,044,862

41.23

948,365

1,044,862

(9.24)

Mortgage loans held for sale

204,472

108,316

207,288

232,398

158,619

88.77

204,472

158,619

28.91

Non purchased loans

5,830,122

5,588,556

5,293,467

5,058,898

4,834,085

4.32

5,830,122

4,834,085

20.6

Purchased loans

1,867,948

2,031,766

2,155,141

1,312,109

1,401,720

(8.06)

1,867,948

1,401,720

33.26

Total loans

7,698,070

7,620,322

7,448,608

6,371,007

6,235,805

1.02

7,698,070

6,235,805

23.45

Intangibles

633,905

635,556

637,264

491,552

493,045

(0.26)

633,905

493,045

28.57

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,861,136

$

1,840,424

$

1,835,300

$

1,642,863

$

1,579,581

1.13

$

1,861,136

$

1,579,581

17.82

Interest-bearing deposits

6,496,633

6,080,651

6,283,218

5,559,162

5,651,269

6.84

6,496,633

5,651,269

14.96

Total deposits

8,357,769

7,921,075

8,118,518

7,202,025

7,230,850

5.51

8,357,769

7,230,850

15.58

Borrowed funds

265,191

297,360

591,933

312,077

202,006

(10.82)

265,191

202,006

31.28

Shareholders' equity

1,532,765

1,514,983

1,511,826

1,271,786

1,251,065

1.17

1,532,765

1,251,065

22.52

Market value per common share

$

42.56

$

40.89

$

42.90

$

43.74

$

39.69

4.08

$

42.56

$

39.69

7.23

Book value per common share

31.03

30.72

30.65

28.62

28.18

1.02

31.03

28.18

10.11

Tangible book value per common share

18.20

17.83

17.73

17.56

17.07

2.07

18.20

17.07

6.59

Shareholders' equity to assets (actual)

14.97

%

15.41

%

14.64

%

14.33

%

14.27

%


14.97

%

14.27

%

Tangible capital ratio (3)

9.36

%

9.56

%

9.03

%

9.31

%

9.16

%


9.36

%

9.16

%

Leverage ratio

10.61

%

10.18

%

10.05

%

10.68

%

10.39

%


10.61

%

10.39

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.38

%

11.34

%

11.21

%

11.65

%

11.69

%


11.38

%

11.69

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.41

%

12.39

%

12.26

%

12.86

%

12.93

%


12.41

%

12.93

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.44

%

14.46

%

14.30

%

15.00

%

15.11

%


14.44

%

15.11

%

RENASANT CORPORATION















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























Q1 2018 -

As of




2018

2017

Q4 2017

March 31,




First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent




Percent

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2018

2017

Variance

Non purchased loans
















Commercial, financial, agricultural

$

803,146

$

763,823

$

707,835

$

657,713

$

626,237

5.15

$

803,146

$

626,237

28.25

Lease Financing

52,536

54,013

51,902

49,066

47,816

(2.73)

52,536

47,816

9.87

Real estate- construction

582,430

547,658

477,638

424,861

378,061

6.35

582,430

378,061

54.06

Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages

1,785,271

1,729,534

1,644,060

1,551,934

1,485,663

3.22

1,785,271

1,485,663

20.17

Real estate - commercial mortgages

2,503,680

2,390,076

2,311,340

2,281,220

2,203,639

4.75

2,503,680

2,203,639

13.62

Installment loans to individuals

103,059

103,452

100,692

94,104

92,669

(0.38)

103,059

92,669

11.21

Loans, net of unearned

$

5,830,122

$

5,588,556

$

5,293,467

$

5,058,898

$

4,834,085

4.32

$

5,830,122

$

4,834,085

20.6

Purchased loans
















Commercial, financial, agricultural

$

243,672

$

275,570

$

301,100

$

102,869

$

115,229

(11.58)

$

243,672

$

115,229

111.47

Lease Financing


















Real estate- construction

75,061

85,731

100,082

35,946

35,673

(12.45)

75,061

35,673

110.41

Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages

572,830

614,187

651,792

400,460

431,904

(6.73)

572,830

431,904

32.63

Real estate - commercial mortgages

960,273

1,037,454

1,079,049

759,743

804,790

(7.44)

960,273

804,790

19.32

Installment loans to individuals

16,112

18,824

23,118

13,091

14,124

(14.41)

16,112

14,124

14.08

Loans, net of unearned

$

1,867,948

$

2,031,766

$

2,155,141

$

1,312,109

$

1,401,720

(8.06)

$

1,867,948

$

1,401,720

33.26

Asset quality data
















Non purchased assets
















Nonaccrual loans

$

9,403

$

10,250

$

9,970

$

11,413

$

12,629

(8.26)

$

9,403

$

12,629

(25.54)

Loans 90 past due or more

3,605

3,015

3,295

1,283

2,175

19.57

3,605

2,175

65.75

Nonperforming loans

13,008

13,265

13,265

12,696

14,804

(1.94)

13,008

14,804

(12.13)

Other real estate owned

4,801

4,410

4,524

4,305

5,056

8.87

4,801

5,056

(5.04)

Nonperforming assets not purchased

$

17,809

$

17,675

$

17,789

$

17,001

$

19,860

0.76

$

17,809

$

19,860

(10.33)

Purchased assets
















Nonaccrual loans

$

5,340

$

4,424

$

4,868

$

5,927

$

8,495

20.71

$

5,340

$

8,495

(37.14)

Loans 90 past due or more

4,564

5,731

7,349

8,128

11,897

(20.36)

4,564

11,897

(61.64)

Nonperforming loans

9,904

10,155

12,217

14,055

20,392

(2.47)

9,904

20,392

(51.43)

Other real estate owned

9,754

11,524

13,296

15,409

16,266

(15.36)

9,754

16,266

(40.03)

Nonperforming assets purchased

$

19,658

$

21,679

$

25,513

$

29,464

$

36,658

(9.32)

$

19,658

$

36,658

(46.37)

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

1,560

$

470

$

1,768

$

524

$

1,314

231.91

$

1,560

$

1,314

18.72

Allowance for loan losses

$

46,401

$

46,211

$

44,531

$

44,149

$

42,923

0.41

$

46,401

$

42,923

8.10

Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans

0.08

%

0.02

%

0.10

%

0.03

%

0.09

%


0.08

%

0.09

%

Nonperforming loans / total loans*

0.30

%

0.31

%

0.34

%

0.42

%

0.56

%


0.30

%

0.56

%

Nonperforming assets / total assets*

0.37

%

0.40

%

0.42

%

0.52

%

0.64

%


0.37

%

0.64

%

Allowance for loan losses / total loans*

0.60

%

0.61

%

0.60

%

0.69

%

0.69

%


0.60

%

0.69

%

Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans*

202.52

%

197.31

%

174.75

%

165.04

%

121.95

%


202.52

%

121.95

%

Nonperforming loans / total loans**

0.22

%

0.24

%

0.25

%

0.25

%

0.31

%


0.22

%

0.31

%

Nonperforming assets / total assets**

0.17

%

0.18

%

0.17

%

0.19

%

0.23

%


0.17

%

0.23

%

Allowance for loan losses / total loans**

0.80

%

0.83

%

0.84

%

0.87

%

0.89

%


0.80

%

0.89

%

Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans**

356.71

%

348.37

%

335.70

%

347.74

%

289.94

%


356.71

%

289.94

%

*Based on all assets (includes purchased assets)















**Excludes all purchased assets















RENASANT CORPORATION















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended


March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017


Average

Interest

Yield/

Average

Interest

Yield/

Average

Interest

Yield/

Balance

Income/

 Rate

Balance

Income/

 Rate

Balance

Income/

 Rate

Expense

Expense

Expense

Assets

















Interest-earning assets:

















Loans

















Non purchased

$

5,689,210

$

64,611

4.61

%

$

5,446,973

$

62,994

4.51

%

$

4,752,628

$

51,143

4.36

%

Purchased

1,957,781

28,762

5.96

2,088,226

34,313

6.52

1,446,077

22,567

6.33

Total loans

7,646,991

93,373

4.95

7,535,199

97,307

5.07

6,198,705

73,710

4.82

Mortgage loans held for sale

152,299

1,671

4.45

188,795

2,071

4.35

112,105

1,148

4.15

Securities:

















Taxable(1)

606,642

3,914

2.62

735,923

4,240

2.29

704,805

4,070

2.34

Tax-exempt

226,434

2,406

4.31

307,152

3,604

4.66

338,892

4,297

5.14

Total securities

833,076

6,320

3.08

1,043,075

7,844

2.98

1,043,697

8,367

3.25

Interest-bearing balances with banks

128,313

583

1.84

146,606

551

1.49

314,075

556

0.72

Total interest-earning assets

8,760,679

101,947

4.72

8,913,675

107,773

4.75

7,668,582

83,781

4.43

Cash and due from banks

163,141





161,202





131,874




Intangible assets

634,898





636,533





493,816




Other assets

497,037





543,364





465,176




Total assets

$

10,055,755





$

10,254,774





$

8,759,448




Liabilities and shareholders' equity

















Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Deposits:

















Interest-bearing demand(2)

3,911,802

3,407

0.35

3,783,056

3,072

0.32

3,410,606

1,813

0.22

Savings deposits

581,194

151

0.11

572,397

99

0.07

553,985

96

0.07

Time deposits

1,821,118

4,501

1.00

1,824,622

4,152

0.90

1,617,262

3,240

0.81

Total interest-bearing deposits

6,314,114

8,059

0.52

6,180,075

7,323

0.47

5,581,853

5,149

0.37

Borrowed funds

314,228

3,081

3.98

579,920

4,002

2.74

282,008

2,725

3.92

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,628,342

11,140

0.68

6,759,995

11,325

0.66

5,863,861

7,874

0.54

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,817,848





1,877,789





1,558,809




Other liabilities

85,692





98,859





89,875




Shareholders' equity

1,523,873





1,518,131





1,246,903




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,055,755





$

10,254,774





$

8,759,448




Net interest income/ net interest margin


$

90,807

4.20

%


$

96,448

4.25

%


$

75,907

4.01

%

Cost of funding




0.53





0.52





0.43

Cost of total deposits




0.40





0.36





0.29



















(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which we operate.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

RENASANT CORPORATION











(Unaudited)












(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

















Three Months Ended




2018

2017

March 31,




First

Fourth

Third

Second

First




Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

2018

2017

Net income (GAAP)

$

33,826

$

16,511

$

26,421

$

25,284

$

23,972

$

33,826

$

23,972

Amortization of intangibles, net of tax

1,284

1,133

1,149

1,013

1,064

1,284

1,064

Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$

35,110

$

17,644

$

27,570

$

26,297

$

25,036

$

35,110

$

25,036

















Net income (GAAP)

$

33,826

16,511

$

26,421

$

25,284

$

23,972

$

33,826

$

23,972

Merger & conversion expenses, net of tax

700

479

4,075

2,065

235

700

235

Debt prepayment penalties, net of tax









140



140

Write-down of net deferred tax assets



14,486










Net income with exclusions (non-GAAP)

$

34,526

$

31,476

$

30,496

$

27,349

$

24,347

$

34,526

$

24,347

















Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

1,523,873

$

1,518,131

$

1,495,591

$

1,258,935

$

1,246,903

$

1,523,873

$

1,246,903

Intangibles

634,898

636,533

636,977

492,349

493,816

634,898

493,816

Average tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP)

$

888,975

$

881,598

$

858,614

$

766,586

$

753,087

$

888,975

$

753,087

















Average total assets (GAAP)

$

10,055,755

$

10,254,774

$

10,277,476

$

8,720,660

$

8,759,448

$

10,055,755

$

8,759,448

Intangibles

634,898

636,533

636,977

492,349

493,816

634,898

493,816

Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

9,420,857

$

9,618,241

$

9,640,499

$

8,228,311

$

8,265,632

$

9,420,857

$

8,265,632

















Actual shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

1,532,765

$

1,514,983

$

1,511,826

$

1,271,786

$

1,251,065

$

1,532,765

$

1,251,065

Intangibles

633,905

635,556

637,264

491,552

493,045

633,905

493,045

Actual tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP)

$

898,860

$

879,427

$

874,562

$

780,234

$

758,020

$

898,860

$

758,020

















Actual total assets (GAAP)

$

10,238,313

$

9,829,981

$

10,323,687

$

8,872,272

$

8,764,711

$

10,238,313

$

8,764,711

Intangibles

633,905

635,556

637,264

491,552

493,045

633,905

493,045

Actual tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

9,604,408

$

9,194,425

$

9,686,423

$

8,380,720

$

8,271,666

$

9,604,408

$

8,271,666

















(1) Return on Average Equity












Return on avg s/h's equity (GAAP)

9.00

%

4.31

%

7.01

%

8.06

%

7.80

%

9.00

%

7.80

%

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets

7.02

%

3.63

%

5.73

%

5.70

%

5.68

%

7.02

%

5.68

%

Return on avg tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP)

16.02

%

7.94

%

12.74

%

13.76

%

13.48

%

16.02

%

13.48

%

















Return on avg s/h's equity with exclusions (GAAP)

9.19

%

8.23

%

8.09

%

8.71

%

7.92

%

9.19

%

7.92

%

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets

7.15

%

6.44

%

6.53

%

6.13

%

5.76

%

7.15

%

5.76

%

Return on avg tangible s/h's equity with exclusion (non-
GAAP)

16.34

%

14.67

%

14.62

%

14.84

%

13.68

%

16.34

%

13.68

%

















(2) Return on Average Assets












Return on (average) assets (GAAP)

1.36

%

0.64

%

1.02

%

1.16

%

1.11

%

1.36

%

1.11

%

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets

0.15

%

0.09

%

0.11

%

0.12

%

0.12

%

0.15

%

0.12

%

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1.51

%

0.73

%

1.13

%

1.28

%

1.23

%

1.51

%

1.23

%

















Return on avg assets with exclusions (GAAP)

1.39

%

1.22

%

1.18

%

1.26

%

1.13

%

1.39

%

1.13

%

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets

0.15

%

0.13

%

0.12

%

0.12

%

0.12

%

0.15

%

0.12

%

Return on avg tangible assets with exclusions (non-
GAAP)

1.54

%

1.35

%

1.30

%

1.38

%

1.25

%

1.54

%

1.25

%

















(3) Shareholder Equity Ratio












Shareholders' equity to (actual) assets (GAAP)

14.97

%

15.41

%

14.64

%

14.33

%

14.27

%

14.97

%

14.27

%

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets

5.61

%

5.85

%

5.62

%

5.02

%

5.11

%

5.61

%

5.11

%

Tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP)

9.36

%

9.56

%

9.03

%

9.31

%

9.16

%

9.36

%

9.16

%


































RENASANT CORPORATION











(Unaudited)












(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO


































Three Months Ended




2018

2017

March 31,




First

Fourth

Third

Second

First







Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

2018

2017

Interest income (FTE)

$

101,947

$

107,773

$

102,613

$

89,429

$

83,781

$

101,947

$

83,781

Interest expense

11,140

11,325

10,678

7,976

7,874

11,140

7,874

Net Interest income (FTE)

$

90,807

$

96,448

$

91,935

$

81,453

$

75,907

$

90,807

$

75,907

















Total noninterest income

$

33,953

$

32,441

$

33,413

$

34,265

$

32,021

$

33,953

$

32,021

Securities gains (losses)



91

57








Total noninterest income

$

33,953

$

32,350

$

33,356

$

34,265

$

32,021

$

33,953

$

32,021

Total Income (FTE)

$

124,760

$

128,798

$

125,291

$

115,718

$

107,928

$

124,760

$

107,928

















Total noninterest expense

$

77,944

$

76,808

$

80,660

$

74,841

$

69,309

$

77,944

$

69,309

Amortization of intangibles

1,651

1,708

1,766

1,493

1,563

1,651

1,563

Merger-related expenses

900

723

6,266

3,044

345

900

345

Debt extinguishment penalty









205



205

Total noninterest expense

$

75,393

$

74,377

$

72,628

$

70,304

$

67,196

$

75,393

$

67,196

















(4) Efficiency Ratio

60.43

%

57.75

%

57.97

%

60.75

%

62.26

%

60.43

%

62.26

%































 

