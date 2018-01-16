Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings For The Fourth Quarter Of 2017

News provided by

Renasant Corporation

16:49 ET

TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the "Company") today announced earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2017. Although the Company expects to realize material tax savings in the future as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the Company was required to revalue its net deferred tax assets in the fourth quarter of 2017 to reflect the corporate tax rate reduction implemented by this legislation. This revaluation, addressed in more detail later in this release, resulted in an approximately $14.5 million after-tax write-down of the Company's net deferred tax assets, which was charged against fourth quarter earnings and is reflected in the following discussion of the Company's results of operations for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was approximately $16.5 million, as compared to $23.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.33 for the fourth quarter of 2017, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.56 and $0.55, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2016. The write down of the Company's net deferred tax assets resulted in a $14.5 million decrease to net income, or $0.30 in diluted EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net income for the year ending December 31, 2017, was $92.2 million, as compared to $90.9 million for the same period in 2016. Basic and diluted EPS were $1.97 and $1.96, respectively, for 2017, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $2.18 and $2.17, respectively, for the same period in 2016.  The write down of the Company's net deferred tax assets resulted in a $14.5 million decrease to net income, or $0.31 in diluted EPS, for 2017.

The Company's balance sheet and results of operations as of and for the year ended December 31, 2017, include the impact of the Company's acquisition of Metropolitan BancGroup, Inc. ("Metropolitan"), which was completed on July 1, 2017. As of the acquisition date, Metropolitan operated eight offices in Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee and the Jackson, Mississippi MSA and had approximately $1.4 billion in assets, which included approximately $968 million in total loans, including mortgage loans held for sale, and approximately $942 million in total deposits. The assets acquired and liabilities assumed have been recorded at estimated fair value and are subject to change pending finalization of all valuations.

Impact from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and Other Infrequent or Nonrecurring Items

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was enacted on December 22, 2017, among other things, permanently lowers the federal corporate tax rate, effective for tax years including or beginning January 1, 2018. United States generally accepted accounting principles require the Company to revalue its net deferred tax assets on the date of enactment based on the reduction in the overall future tax benefit expected to be realized at the lower tax rate implemented by the new legislation. After reviewing the Company's inventory of deferred tax assets and liabilities on the date of enactment and giving consideration to the future impact of the lower corporate tax rates and other provisions of the new legislation, the Company's estimated write-down of its net deferred tax assets was approximately $14.5 million, which is inclusive of an approximately $2.0 million write-down of deferred tax items accounted for in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"). This write-down is reflected in the Company's operating results for the fourth quarter of 2017 as an increase to the provision for income taxes. The Company's initial estimate of the net deferred tax assets write-down and the components thereof may be adjusted in future periods based on a number of factors and uncertainties, including the finalization of the Company's 2017 tax returns, further clarification from the Financial Accounting Standards Board on the proper treatment of the tax effects of items presented in AOCI and additional guidance released on the new legislation.

In addition to the write-down of net deferred tax assets, the Company incurred other expenses and charges in connection with certain transactions that are considered to be infrequent or non-recurring in nature. The following table presents the impact of these charges on reported earnings for the dates presented (in thousands):

Three months ended 
December 31, 2017

Three months ended  
December 31, 2016

Pre-tax

After-tax

Diluted EPS

Pre-tax

After-tax

Diluted EPS

Earnings, as reported

$

46,745

$

16,511

$

0.33

$

35,096

$

23,635

$

0.55

Write-down of net deferred tax assets


14,486

0.30




Merger and conversion expenses

723

479

0.01




Loss share termination





2,053

1,495

0.04

Earnings, adjusted

47,468

31,476

0.64

37,149

25,130

0.59


Year ended  
December 31, 2017

Year ended  
December 31, 2016

Pre-tax

After-tax

Diluted EPS

Pre-tax

After-tax

Diluted EPS

Earnings, as reported

$

159,869

$

92,188

$

1.96

$

135,777

$

90,930

$

2.17

Write-down of net deferred tax assets


14,486

0.31




Merger and conversion expenses

10,378

6,925

0.15

4,023

2,694

0.06

Debt prepayment penalty

205

137



2,539

1,700

0.04

Loss share termination





2,053

1,495

0.04

Earnings, adjusted

170,452

113,736

2.42

144,392

96,819

2.31

Managing Assets Below $10 Billion at December 31, 2017

As a result of the acquisition of Metropolitan, coupled with organic balance sheet growth, the Company's assets exceeded $10 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2017. In order to delay the adverse impact of the Durbin Amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act, which, among other things, imposes limitations on the amount of debit card interchange fees certain banking institutions may collect, the Company initiated several strategic initiatives to manage its consolidated assets below $10 billion at December 31, 2017, which is the threshold at which bank holding companies would be subject to the Durbin Amendment. More specifically, the Company sold certain investment securities and shortened the holding period of mortgage loans held for sale. The proceeds from these initiatives were used to reduce certain wholesale funding sources. The pre-tax cost of the overall initiative for the fourth quarter of 2017, which includes interest income foregone on the securities and mortgage loans sold, was approximately $450 thousand, which amount was slightly offset by a pre-tax gain of $91 thousand resulting from the sale of certain investment securities.  The Company had previously disclosed the estimated impact of the Durbin Amendment on the Company's interchange fee income in 2018 would be approximately $2.1 million to $2.3 million per quarter beginning in the third quarter. During the first quarter of 2018, the Company intends to lengthen the holding period of our mortgage loans held for sale portfolio and purchase securities to reestablish the balance of our investment securities portfolio at a level consistent with amounts reported in previous periods.

"Excluding the immediate impact from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the Company closed the year with very strong results. Our continuous efforts to grow net interest income while focusing on efficiency contributed to our profitability during the year. Furthermore, neither our strategies to deleverage the balance sheet during the fourth quarter nor the conversion and integration of Metropolitan's operations during the third quarter significantly impacted our day-to-day operations, as evidenced by our strong loan growth during the year," commented Renasant Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, E. Robinson McGraw. "Our continued success in 2017 was a leading factor considered by our Board of Directors this past November when approving an increase to our quarterly dividend which boosts our annual cash dividend from $0.72 to $0.76."

"We believe we are well positioned for greater success as we enter 2018. Continued focus on our key strategic initiatives, coupled with further benefits to be realized from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, is expected to contribute to our success in the coming year," said C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Operating Officer. "We look to share with our associates, communities, clients and our company any benefits realized from the new tax law as we continue to focus on these constituencies that have provided us with the success we've enjoyed as a company for more than 114 years."

Profitability Metrics

The following table presents the Company's profitability metrics for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017, including and excluding the impact of the write-down of net deferred tax assets, after-tax merger and conversion expenses and, for the twelve-month period, debt prepayment penalties:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2017

As Reported

Excluding nonrecurring charges

As Reported

Excluding nonrecurring charges

Return on average assets

0.64%

1.22%

0.97%

1.20%

Return on average tangible assets

0.73%

1.35%

1.08%

1.32%

Return on average equity

4.31%

8.23%

6.68%

8.24%

Return on average tangible equity

7.94%

14.67%

11.84%

14.48%

The above profitability metrics, excluding return on average assets and return on average equity as reported, are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these financial measures from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the table at the end of this release.

Other financial highlights from the fourth quarter of 2017 and the year ended December 31, 2017 include the following:

  • Total assets were $9.8 billion at December 31, 2017, as compared to $8.7 billion at December 31, 2016.
  • Loans not purchased increased to $5.6 billion at December 31, 2017, from $4.7 billion at December 31, 2016, which represents an annual growth rate of 18.56%. Excluding loans acquired in the Metropolitan acquisition, the fair value of which was $965.0 million at the acquisition date, net loan growth for 2017 was 7.31%. The following tables reconcile the reported loan yield to the adjusted loan yield excluding the impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on purchased loans for the periods presented (in thousands):  


Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2017

2017

2016

Taxable equivalent interest income on loans (as reported)

$

97,307

$

90,693

$

78,267

Interest income collected (foregone) on problem loans

4,543

963

1,971

Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1)

5,878

6,259

8,302

Interest income on loans (adjusted)

$

86,886

$

83,471

$

67,994




Average loans

$

7,535,199

$

7,375,410

$

6,147,076




Loan yield, as reported

5.07

%

4.88

%

5.07

%

Loan yield, adjusted

4.52

%

4.49

%

4.40

%

(1)  

Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $2,747, $2,770 and $4,938 for the three months ended December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively, which increased loan yield by 14 basis points, 15 basis points and 32 basis points for the same periods, respectively.


Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2017

2016

Taxable equivalent interest income on loans (as reported)

$

340,567

$

295,333

Interest income collected (foregone) on problem loans

8,807

4,581

Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1)

23,151

29,436

Interest income on loans (adjusted)

$

308,609

$

261,316




Average loans

$

6,855,802

$

5,895,972




Loan yield, as reported

4.97

%

5.01

%

Loan yield, adjusted

4.50

%

4.43

%

(1)   

Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $10,932 and $14,555 for the year ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively, which increased loan yield by 16 basis points and 25 basis points for the same periods, respectively.

 

  • Total deposits increased to $7.9 billion at December 31, 2017, from $7.1 billion at December 31, 2016. For the fourth quarter of 2017, the cost of total deposits was 36 basis points, as compared to 33 basis points for the third quarter of 2017 and 28 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2016. The cost of total deposits was 32 basis points for the year ending December 31, 2017, as compared to 27 basis points for 2016. The following tables present the mix and cost of total funding sources for the fourth quarter of 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016 and for the year 2017 as compared to 2016.

Percentage of Total Average Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Cost of Funds

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2017

2017

2016

2017

2017

2016

Noninterest-bearing demand

21.74

%

21.30

%

21.34

%

%

%

%

Interest-bearing demand

43.80

44.55

43.46

0.32

0.28

0.20

Savings

6.63

6.63

7.35

0.07

0.07

0.07

Time deposits

21.12

20.89

22.22

0.90

0.87

0.77

Borrowed Funds

6.71

6.63

5.63

2.74

2.65

2.85

Total deposits and borrowed funds

100.00

%

100.00

%

100.00

%

0.52

%

0.49

%

0.42

%


Percentage of Total Average Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Cost of Funds

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2017

2016

2017

2016

Noninterest-bearing demand

21.46

%

20.40

%

%

%

Interest-bearing demand

44.92

42.96

0.26

0.19

Savings

7.06

7.30

0.07

0.07

Time deposits

21.35

22.06

0.85

0.73

Borrowed Funds

5.21

7.28

3.16

1.96

Total deposits and borrowed funds

100.00

%

100.00

%

0.47

%

0.39

%

  • Net interest income was $93.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, as compared to $90.0 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $78.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Net interest margin was 4.25% for the fourth quarter of 2017, as compared to 4.08% for the third quarter of 2017 and 4.24% for the fourth quarter of 2016. The following table reconciles reported net interest margin to adjusted net interest margin excluding the impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on purchased loans for the periods presented (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2017

2017

2016

Taxable equivalent net interest income (as reported)

$

96,448

$

91,935

$

79,774

Interest income collected (foregone) on problem loans

4,543

963

1,971

Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans (1)

5,878

6,259

8,302

Taxable equivalent net interest income (adjusted)

$

86,027

$

84,713

$

69,501




Average earning assets

$

8,913,675

$

8,944,067

$

7,483,222




Net interest margin, as reported

4.25

%

4.08

%

4.24

%

Net interest margin, adjusted

3.78

%

3.76

%

3.69

%

(1)    

Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $2,747, $2,770 and $4,938 for the three months ended December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively, which increased net interest margin by 12 basis points, 12 basis points and 26 basis points for the same periods, respectively.

 

  • Net interest income was $336.9 million for 2017, as compared to $301.0 million for 2016. Net interest margin was 4.16% for 2017, as compared to 4.22% for 2016. The following table reconciles reported net interest margin to adjusted net interest margin excluding the impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on purchased loans for the periods presented (in thousands):

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2017

2016

Taxable equivalent net interest income (as reported)

$

345,743

$

308,002

Interest income collected (foregone) on problem loans

8,807

4,581

Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans (1)

23,151

29,436

Taxable equivalent net interest income (adjusted)

$

313,785

$

273,985




Average earning assets

$

8,301,230

$

7,296,296




Net interest margin, as reported

4.16

%

4.22

%

Net interest margin, adjusted

3.78

%

3.76

%

(1)   

Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $10,932 and $14,555 for the year ended December 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively, which increased net interest margin by 13 basis points and 20 basis points for the same periods, respectively.

 

  • Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $32.4 million, as compared to $30.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $132.1 million, as compared $137.4 million for the same period in 2016. Mortgage banking income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $9.9 million, compared to $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Mortgage banking income for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $43.4 million, compared to $49.4 million for the same period in 2016. The year-over-year decrease in mortgage banking income was driven by lower mortgage loan originations in the current year when compared to the prior year due to a reduction in mortgage refinancing as interest rates have risen. This decrease was slightly offset by the increase in service charges on deposit accounts and fees and commission on loans and deposits. The addition of Metropolitan, coupled with growth in fee income on legacy Renasant loan and deposit products, contributed to the growth in service charges on deposits and fees and commissions on loans and deposits for the twelve months ending December 31, 2017 compared to the same period in 2016.
  • Noninterest expense was $76.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, as compared to $71.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $301.6 million, as compared $295.1 million for the same period in 2016. Excluding nonrecurring charges for merger and conversion expenses, debt extinguishment penalties and the loss share termination charge, the Company's efficiency ratio was 57.75% and 59.55% for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017, respectively, which exceeded the Company's goal of achieving an efficiency ratio below 60%.

Asset Quality Metrics

Total nonperforming assets were $39.4 million at December 31, 2017, a decrease of $19.4 million from December 31, 2016, and consisted of $23.4 million in nonperforming loans (loans 90 days or more past due and nonaccrual loans) and $15.9 million in other real estate owned ("OREO").

The Company's nonperforming loans and OREO that were purchased in previous acquisitions, including the Metropolitan acquisition (collectively referred to as "purchased nonperforming assets"), were $10.2 million and $11.5 million, respectively, at December 31, 2017, as compared to $22.2 million and $17.4 million, respectively, at December 31, 2016. The purchased nonperforming assets were recorded at fair value at the time of acquisition, which significantly mitigates the Company's actual loss. As such, the remaining information in this release on nonperforming loans, OREO and the related asset quality ratios focuses on non-purchased nonperforming assets.

  • Net loan charge-offs were $470 thousand, or 0.02% on an annualized basis of average total loans, for the fourth quarter of 2017, as compared to $4.8 million, or 0.31% on an annualized basis of average total loans, for the fourth quarter of 2016.
  • The provision for loan losses was $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, as compared to $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. The provision was $7.6 million for the full year of 2017, as compared to $7.5 million for the same time period in 2016.
  • Excluding purchased loans, nonperforming loans decreased to $13.3 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2017, from $13.4 million, or 0.28% of total loans, at December 31, 2016. Early stage delinquencies, or loans 30-to-89 days past due, as a percentage of total loans were 0.30% at December 31, 2017, as compared to 0.23% at December 31, 2016.
  • Excluding purchased OREO, OREO was $4.4 million at December 31, 2017, as compared to $5.9 million at December 31, 2016. OREO sales totaled $3.0 million for 2017 and $6.5 million for 2016.
  • The allowance for loan losses was 0.61% of total loans at December 31, 2017, as compared to 0.69% at December 31, 2016. The allowance for loan losses was 0.83% of non-purchased loans at December 31, 2017, as compared to 0.91% at December 31, 2016.

Capital Metrics

  • At December 31, 2017, Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.16%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.32%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.37%, and total risk-based capital ratio was 14.43%. All regulatory ratios exceed the minimums required to be considered "well-capitalized."
  • Tangible common equity ratio was 9.56% at December 31, 2017, as compared to 9.00% at December 31, 2016.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

The webcast can be accessed through Renasant's investor relations website at www.renasant.com or http://services.choruscall.com/links/rnst180117.html. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation Fourth Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com beginning one hour after the call and will remain accessible for one year. Replays can also be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 10115657 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until January 31, 2018.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 114-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $9.8 billion and operates more than 175 banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

This news release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward looking statements usually include words such as "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "potential," "possible," "approximately," "should" and variations of such words and other similar expressions. In this release in particular, the Company's statements about the outlook and expectations with respect to the enactment of H.R.1, commonly known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, including, among other things, the expected impact of this legislation on the Company's net deferred tax assets and the impact of the revaluation of such net deferred tax assets on the Company's fourth quarter 2017 earnings, are forward-looking statements.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties in the Company's preliminary review of, and additional analysis with respect to, the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the risk that the Company may not be able to realize the value of its net deferred tax assets. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks and uncertainties arising in connection with the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include significant fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, economic recession, significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment in addition to the recent tax legislation, significant underperformance in the Company's portfolio of outstanding loans, and competition in the Company's markets. Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company's forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.  The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Certain non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses exclude purchase accounting adjustments and interest income collected (foregone) on problem loans from loan interest income and net interest income when calculating the Company's taxable equivalent loan yields and net interest margin, respectively. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is presented with these non-GAAP measures. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate ongoing operating results and to assess ongoing profitability.

Certain other non-GAAP financial measures (namely, return on average tangible shareholders' equity, return on average tangible assets, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets (commonly referred to as the "tangible capital ratio") and the efficiency ratio) adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and certain charges that the Company considers to be non-recurring in nature. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets, such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, and non-recurring charges can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution's regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company's results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the table at the end of this release under the caption "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP."

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release is intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company's calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

RENASANT CORPORATION






















(Unaudited)






















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










































Q4 2017 -

Twelve Months Ended




2017

2016

Q4 2016

December 31,




Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent




Percent

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2017

2016

Variance

Statement of earnings






















Interest income - taxable equivalent basis

$

107,773

$

102,613

$

89,429

$

83,781

$

87,564

$

84,784

$

85,783

$

78,009

23.08

$

383,596

$

336,149

14.11

Interest income

$

104,587

$

100,695

$

87,579

$

81,889

$

85,840

$

83,032

$

84,008

$

76,259

21.84

$

374,750

$

329,138

13.86

Interest expense

11,325

10,678

7,976

7,874

7,791

7,301

6,851

6,205

45.35

37,853

28,147

34.48

Net interest income

93,262

90,017

79,603

74,015

78,049

75,731

77,157

70,054

19.49

336,897

300,991

11.93

Provision for loan losses

2,150

2,150

1,750

1,500

1,650

2,650

1,430

1,800

30.30

7,550

7,530

0.27

Net interest income after provision

91,112

87,867

77,853

72,515

76,399

73,081

75,727

68,254

19.26

329,347

293,461

12.23

Service charges on deposit accounts

8,659

8,676

7,958

7,931

8,163

8,200

7,521

7,991

6.08

33,224

31,875

4.23

Fees and commissions on loans and deposits

5,647

5,618

5,470

5,199

4,772

4,921

4,877

4,244

18.34

21,934

18,814

16.58

Insurance commissions and fees

1,955

2,365

2,181

1,860

1,951

2,420

2,175

1,962

0.21

8,361

8,508

(1.73)

Wealth management revenue

3,000

2,963

3,037

2,884

2,849

3,040

2,872

2,891

5.30

11,884

11,652

1.99

Securities gains (losses)

91

57









1,257

(71)

100.00

148

1,186

(87.52)

Mortgage banking income

9,871

10,616

12,424

10,504

8,262

15,846

13,420

11,915

19.47

43,415

49,443

(12.19)

Other

3,218

3,118

3,195

3,643

4,258

3,845

3,464

4,370

(24.42)

13,174

15,937

(17.34)

Total noninterest income

32,441

33,413

34,265

32,021

30,255

38,272

35,586

33,302

7.23

132,140

137,415

(3.84)

Salaries and employee benefits

48,787

48,530

45,014

42,209

39,966

44,702

45,387

42,393

22.07

184,540

172,448

7.01

Data processing

4,226

4,179

3,835

4,234

4,503

4,560

4,502

4,158

(6.15)

16,474

17,723

(7.05)

Occupancy and equipment

10,153

9,470

8,814

9,319

8,809

8,830

8,531

8,224

15.26

37,756

34,394

9.77

Other real estate

554

603

781

532

1,585

1,540

1,614

957

(65.05)

2,470

5,696

(56.64)

Amortization of intangibles

1,708

1,766

1,493

1,563

1,624

1,684

1,742

1,697

5.17

6,530

6,747

(3.22)

Merger and conversion related expenses

723

6,266

3,044

345



268

2,807

948

100.00

10,378

4,023

157.97

Debt extinguishment penalty







205



2,210

329





205

2,539

(91.93)

Loss share termination









2,053







(100.00)



2,053

(100.00)

Other

10,657

9,846

11,860

10,902

13,018

12,674

12,347

11,437

(18.14)

43,265

49,476

(12.55)

Total noninterest expense

76,808

80,660

74,841

69,309

71,558

76,468

77,259

69,814

7.34

301,618

295,099

2.21

Income before income taxes

46,745

40,620

37,277

35,227

35,096

34,885

34,054

31,742

33.19

159,869

135,777

17.74

Income taxes

30,234

14,199

11,993

11,255

11,461

11,706

11,154

10,526

163.80

67,681

44,847

50.92

Net income

$

16,511

$

26,421

$

25,284

$

23,972

$

23,635

$

23,179

$

22,900

$

21,216

(30.14)

$

92,188

$

90,930

1.38

Basic earnings per share

$

0.33

$

0.54

$

0.57

$

0.54

$

0.56

$

0.55

$

0.54

$

0.53

(41.07)

$

1.97

$

2.18

(9.63)

Diluted earnings per share

0.33

0.53

0.57

0.54

0.55

0.55

0.54

0.52

(40.00)

1.96

2.17

(9.68)

Average basic shares outstanding

49,320,377

49,316,572

44,415,423

44,364,337

42,441,588

42,091,164

42,066,168

40,324,475

16.21

46,874,502

41,737,636

12.31

Average diluted shares outstanding

49,456,289

49,435,225

44,523,541

44,480,499

42,636,325

42,310,358

42,303,626

40,559,145

16.00

47,001,516

41,989,455

11.94

Common shares outstanding

49,321,231

49,320,225

44,430,335

44,394,707

44,332,273

42,102,224

42,085,690

40,373,753

11.25

49,321,231

44,332,273

11.25

Cash dividend per common share

$

0.19

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.17

5.56

$

0.73

$

0.71

2.82

Performance ratios






















Return on avg shareholders' equity

4.31

%

7.01

%

8.06

%

7.80

%

8.14

%

8.12

%

8.21

%

8.12

%


6.68

%

8.15

%

Return on avg tangible s/h's equity (1)

7.94

%

12.74

%

13.76

%

13.48

%

14.90

%

15.15

%

15.57

%

15.58

%


11.84

%

15.28

%

Return on avg assets

0.64

%

1.02

%

1.16

%

1.11

%

1.09

%

1.08

%

1.08

%

1.07

%


0.97

%

1.08

%

Return on avg tangible assets (2)

0.73

%

1.13

%

1.28

%

1.23

%

1.22

%

1.20

%

1.20

%

1.20

%


1.08

%

1.20

%

Net interest margin (FTE)

4.25

%

4.08

%

4.27

%

4.01

%

4.24

%

4.15

%

4.29

%

4.21

%


4.16

%

4.22

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE)

4.75

%

4.55

%

4.68

%

4.43

%

4.66

%

4.54

%

4.66

%

4.57

%


4.62

%

4.61

%

Cost of funding

0.52

%

0.49

%

0.43

%

0.43

%

0.42

%

0.40

%

0.38

%

0.37

%


0.47

%

0.39

%

Average earning assets to average assets

86.92

%

87.03

%

87.81

%

87.55

%

87.10

%

86.82

%

86.59

%

86.21

%


87.30

%

86.69

%

Average loans to average deposits

93.51

%

90.96

%

88.03

%

86.81

%

88.89

%

89.40

%

87.73

%

87.39

%


90.00

%

88.38

%

Noninterest income (less securities gains/























losses) to average assets

1.25

%

1.29

%

1.58

%

1.48

%

1.40

%

1.78

%

1.62

%

1.69

%


1.39

%

1.62

%

























Noninterest expense (less debt prepayment penalties/















































merger-related expenses) to average assets

2.94

%

2.87

%

3.30

%

3.18

%

3.22

%

3.44

%

3.49

%

3.48

%


3.06

%

3.43

%

Net overhead ratio

1.69

%

1.58

%

1.72

%

1.70

%

1.82

%

1.66

%

1.87

%

1.79

%


1.67

%

1.81

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (4)

57.75

%

57.97

%

60.75

%

62.26

%

61.69

%

62.46

%

63.91

%

63.86

%


59.55

%

63.43

%


























RENASANT CORPORATION

(Unaudited)






















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










































Q4 2017

Twelve Months Ended




2017

2016

Q4 2016

December 31,




Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent




Percent

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2017

2016

Variance

Average Balances






















Total assets

$

10,254,774

$

10,277,476

$

8,720,660

$

8,759,448

$

8,591,795

$

8,562,199

$

8,541,818

$

7,961,700

19.36

$

9,509,308

$

8,416,510

12.98

Earning assets

8,913,675

8,944,067

7,657,849

7,668,582

7,483,222

7,433,461

7,396,284

6,863,905

19.12

8,301,230

7,296,296

13.77

Securities

1,043,075

1,147,157

1,069,244

1,043,697

1,034,270

1,045,905

1,111,831

1,103,504

0.85

1,075,987

1,073,611

0.22

Mortgage loans held for sale

188,795

226,512

168,650

112,105

184,583

241,314

306,011

217,200

2.28

174,369

237,199

(26.49)

Loans, net of unearned

7,535,199

7,375,410

6,293,497

6,198,705

6,147,077

6,048,017

5,897,650

5,482,167

22.58

6,855,802

5,895,972

16.28

Intangibles

636,533

636,977

492,349

493,816

495,404

497,064

499,503

473,852

28.49

565,507

491,530

15.05

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,877,789

$

1,849,396

$

1,608,467

$

1,558,809

$

1,564,150

$

1,510,309

$

1,477,380

$

1,316,495

20.05

$

1,724,834

$

1,467,881

17.51

Interest-bearing deposits

6,180,075

6,259,249

5,540,698

5,581,853

5,351,354

5,255,102

5,245,406

4,956,983

15.49

5,893,118

5,203,437

13.25

Total deposits

8,057,864

8,108,645

7,149,165

7,140,662

6,915,505

6,765,411

6,722,786

6,273,478

16.52

7,617,952

6,671,318

14.19

Borrowed funds

579,920

575,816

233,542

282,008

412,589

550,222

594,459

539,078

40.56

419,070

523,812

(20.00)

Shareholders' equity

1,518,131

1,495,591

1,258,935

1,246,903

1,155,749

1,135,073

1,121,298

1,050,668

31.35

1,380,950

1,116,038

23.74





























































































































Q4 2017 -

As of

2017

2016

Q4 2016

December 31,

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent




Percent

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2017

2016

Variance

Balances at period end






















Total assets

$

9,829,981

$

10,323,687

$

8,872,272

$

8,764,711

$

8,699,851

$

8,542,471

$

8,529,566

$

8,146,229

12.99

$

9,829,981

$

8,699,851

12.99

Earning assets

8,493,741

8,943,570

7,763,775

7,690,045

7,556,760

7,409,068

7,396,888

7,045,179

12.40

8,493,741

7,556,760

12.40

Securities

671,488

1,150,459

1,076,625

1,044,862

1,030,530

1,039,957

1,063,592

1,101,820

(34.84)

671,488

1,030,530

(34.84)

Mortgage loans held for sale

108,316

207,288

232,398

158,619

177,866

189,965

276,782

298,365

(39.10)

108,316

177,866

(39.10)

Loans not purchased

5,588,556

5,293,467

5,058,898

4,834,085

4,713,572

4,526,026

4,292,549

4,074,413

18.56

5,588,556

4,713,572

18.56

Loans purchased & covered by FDIC loss-share agreements











30,533

42,171

44,989








Loans purchased & not covered by FDIC loss-share agreements

2,031,766

2,155,141

1,312,109

1,401,720

1,489,137

1,548,674

1,630,709

1,453,328

36.44

2,031,766

1,489,137

36.44

                         Total loans

7,620,322

7,448,608

6,371,007

6,235,805

6,202,709

6,105,233

5,965,429

5,572,730

22.85

7,620,322

6,202,709

22.85

Intangibles

635,556

637,264

491,552

493,045

494,608

496,233

497,917

476,539

28.50

635,556

494,608

28.50

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,840,424

$

1,835,300

$

1,642,863

$

1,579,581

$

1,561,357

$

1,514,820

$

1,459,383

$

1,384,503

17.87

$

1,840,424

$

1,561,357

17.87

Interest-bearing deposits

6,080,651

6,283,218

5,559,162

5,651,269

5,497,780

5,302,978

5,243,104

5,046,874

10.60

6,080,651

5,497,780

10.60

                         Total deposits

7,921,075

8,118,518

7,202,025

7,230,850

7,059,137

6,817,798

6,702,487

6,431,377

12.21

7,921,075

7,059,137

12.21

Borrowed funds

297,360

591,933

312,077

202,006

312,135

469,580

588,650

561,671

(4.73)

297,360

312,135

(4.73)

Shareholders' equity

1,514,983

1,511,826

1,271,786

1,251,065

1,232,883

1,142,247

1,124,256

1,053,178

22.88

1,514,983

1,232,883

22.88

Market value per common share

$

40.89

$

42.90

$

43.74

$

39.69

$

42.22

$

33.63

$

32.33

$

32.91

(3.15)

$

40.89

$

42.22

(3.15)

Book value per common share

30.72

30.65

28.62

28.18

27.81

27.13

26.71

26.09

10.46

30.72

27.81

10.46

Tangible book value per common share

17.83

17.73

17.56

17.07

16.65

15.34

14.88

14.28

7.07

17.83

16.65

7.07

Shareholders' equity to assets (actual)

15.41

%

14.64

%

14.33

%

14.27

%

14.17

%

13.37

%

13.18

%

12.93

%


15.41

%

14.17

%

Tangible capital ratio (3)

9.56

%

9.03

%

9.31

%

9.16

%

9.00

%

8.03

%

7.80

%

7.52

%


9.56

%

9.00

%

Leverage ratio

10.16

%

10.05

%

10.68

%

10.39

%

10.59

%

9.38

%

9.18

%

9.19

%


10.16

%

10.59

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.32

%

11.21

%

11.65

%

11.69

%

11.47

%

10.16

%

10.13

%

9.88

%


11.32

%

11.47

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.37

%

12.25

%

12.86

%

12.93

%

12.86

%

11.57

%

11.56

%

11.38

%


12.37

%

12.86

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.43

%

14.29

%

15.00

%

15.11

%

15.03

%

13.84

%

12.31

%

12.17

%


14.43

%

15.03

%

























RENASANT CORPORATION

(Unaudited)






















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










































Q4 2017 -

As of




2017

2016

Q4 2016

December 31,




Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent




Percent

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2017

2016

Variance

Loans not purchased






















Commercial, financial, agricultural

$

763,823

$

707,835

$

657,713

$

626,237

$

589,290

$

554,151

$

530,258

$

520,463

29.62

$

763,823

$

589,290

29.62

Lease Financing

54,013

51,902

49,066

47,816

46,841

45,510

43,116

41,937

15.31

54,013

46,841

15.31

Real estate- construction

547,658

477,638

424,861

378,061

483,926

415,934

381,690

325,188

13.17

547,658

483,926

13.17

Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages

1,729,534

1,644,060

1,551,934

1,485,663

1,425,730

1,388,066

1,328,948

1,263,879

21.31

1,729,534

1,425,730

21.31

Real estate - commercial mortgages

2,390,076

2,311,340

2,281,220

2,203,639

2,075,137

2,030,626

1,918,778

1,836,053

15.18

2,390,076

2,075,137

15.18

Installment loans to individuals

103,452

100,692

94,104

92,669

92,648

91,739

89,759

86,893

11.66

103,452

92,648

11.66

     Loans, net of unearned

$

5,588,556

$

5,293,467

$

5,058,898

$

4,834,085

$

4,713,572

$

4,526,026

$

4,292,549

$

4,074,413

18.56

$

5,588,556

$

4,713,572

18.56

Loans purchased and covered by FDIC loss-share agreements






















Commercial, financial, agricultural

$



$



$



$



$



$

14

$

607

$

624



$



$




Lease Financing
























Real estate- construction













83

86








Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages











30,304

34,640

36,350








Real estate - commercial mortgages











180

6,790

7,870








Installment loans to individuals











35

51

59








     Loans, net of unearned

$



$



$



$



$



$

30,533

$

42,171

$

44,989



$



$




Loans purchased and not covered by FDIC loss-share agreements






















Commercial, financial, agricultural

$

275,570

$

301,100

$

102,869

$

115,229

$

128,200

$

139,961

$

152,071

$

133,847

114.95

$

275,570

$

128,200

114.95

Lease Financing
























Real estate- construction

85,731

100,082

35,946

35,673

68,753

71,704

70,958

52,300

24.69

85,731

68,753

24.69

Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages

614,187

651,792

400,460

431,904

452,447

452,274

485,458

477,266

35.75

614,187

452,447

35.75

Real estate - commercial mortgages

1,037,454

1,079,049

759,743

804,790

823,758

864,825

898,108

763,587

25.94

1,037,454

823,758

25.94

Installment loans to individuals

18,824

23,118

13,091

14,124

15,979

19,910

24,114

26,328

17.80

18,824

15,979

17.80

     Loans, net of unearned

$

2,031,766

$

2,155,141

$

1,312,109

$

1,401,720

$

1,489,137

$

1,548,674

$

1,630,709

$

1,453,328

36.44

$

2,031,766

$

1,489,137

36.44

Asset quality data






















Assets not purchased:






















     Nonaccrual loans

$

10,250

$

9,970

$

11,413

$

12,629

$

11,273

$

12,454

$

10,591

$

11,690

(9.07)

$

10,250

$

11,273

(9.07)

     Loans 90 past due or more

3,015

3,295

1,283

2,175

2,079

2,315

1,428

2,495

45.02

3,015

2,079

45.02

     Nonperforming loans

13,265

13,265

12,696

14,804

13,352

14,769

12,019

14,185

(0.65)

13,265

13,352

(0.65)

     Other real estate owned

4,410

4,524

4,305

5,056

5,929

8,429

9,575

12,810

(25.62)

4,410

5,929

(25.62)

     Nonperforming assets not purchased

$

17,675

$

17,789

$

17,001

$

19,860

$

19,281

$

23,198

$

21,594

$

26,995

(8.33)

$

17,675

$

19,281

(8.33)

Assets purchased and subject to loss share:






















     Nonaccrual loans

$



$



$



$



$



$

1,628

$

2,060

$

2,708



$



$




     Loans 90 past due or more











786

2,076

4,343








     Nonperforming loans











2,414

4,136

7,051








     Other real estate owned











926

2,618

1,373








     Nonperforming assets purchased and subject to loss share

$



$



$



$



$



$

3,340

$

6,754

$

8,424



$



$




Assets purchased and not subject to loss share:






















     Nonaccrual loans

$

4,424

$

4,868

$

5,927

$

8,495

$

11,347

$

12,105

$

13,312

$

12,368

(61.01)

$

4,424

$

11,347

(61.01)

     Loans 90 past due or more

5,731

7,349

8,128

11,897

10,815

12,619

13,650

10,805

(47.01)

5,731

10,815

(47.01)

     Nonperforming loans

10,155

12,217

14,055

20,392

22,162

24,724

26,962

23,173

(54.18)

10,155

22,162

(54.18)

     Other real estate owned

11,524

13,296

15,409

16,266

17,370

16,973

17,146

19,051

(33.66)

11,524

17,370

(33.66)

     Nonperforming assets purchased

$

21,679

$

25,513

$

29,464

$

36,658

$

39,532

$

41,697

$

44,108

$

42,224

(45.16)

$

21,679

$

39,532

(45.16)

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

470

$

1,768

$

524

$

1,314

$

4,837

$

824

$

191

$

1,378

(90.28)

$

4,076

$

7,230

(43.62)

Allowance for loan losses

$

46,211

$

44,531

$

44,149

$

42,923

$

42,737

$

45,924

$

44,098

$

42,859

8.13

$

46,211

$

42,737

8.13

Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans

0.02

%

0.10

%

0.03

%

0.09

%

0.31

%

0.05

%

0.01

%

0.10

%


0.06

%

0.12

%

Nonperforming loans / total loans*

0.31

%

0.34

%

0.42

%

0.56

%

0.57

%

0.69

%

0.72

%

0.80

%


0.31

%

0.57

%

Nonperforming assets / total assets*

0.40

%

0.42

%

0.52

%

0.64

%

0.68

%

0.80

%

0.85

%

0.95

%


0.40

%

0.68

%

Allowance for loan losses / total loans*

0.61

%

0.60

%

0.69

%

0.69

%

0.69

%

0.75

%

0.74

%

0.77

%


0.61

%

0.69

%

Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans*

197.31

%

174.75

%

165.04

%

121.95

%

120.34

%

109.59

%

102.28

%

96.51

%


197.31

%

120.34

%

Nonperforming loans / total loans**

0.24

%

0.25

%

0.25

%

0.31

%

0.28

%

0.33

%

0.28

%

0.35

%


0.24

%

0.28

%

Nonperforming assets / total assets**

0.18

%

0.17

%

0.19

%

0.23

%

0.22

%

0.27

%

0.25

%

0.33

%


0.18

%

0.22

%

Allowance for loan losses / total loans**

0.83

%

0.84

%

0.87

%

0.89

%

0.91

%

1.01

%

1.03

%

1.05

%


0.83

%

0.91

%

Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans**

348.37

%

335.70

%

347.74

%

289.94

%

320.08

%

310.95

%

366.90

%

302.14

%


348.37

%

320.08

%

*Based on all assets (includes purchased assets)















**Excludes all assets purchased















RENASANT CORPORATION




















































(Unaudited)




















































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







































































































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

December 31, 2016

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2016



Average


Interest

Yield/


Average


Interest

Yield/


Average


Interest

Yield/


Average


Interest

Yield/


Average


Interest

Yield/

Balance

Income/

 Rate

Balance

Income/

 Rate

Balance

Income/

 Rate


Balance


Income/

 Rate


Balance


Income/

 Rate




Expense




Expense






Expense









Expense









Expense



Assets






















































Interest-earning assets:






















































Loans






















































     Not purchased

$

5,446,973

$

62,994

4.51

%

$

5,095,445

$

57,560

4.48

%

$

4,612,237

$

50,073

4.32

%

$

5,060,496

$

226,524

4.48

%

$

4,294,032

$

187,055

4.36

%

     Purchased

2,088,226

34,313

6.52

2,279,965

33,133

5.77

1,513,121

27,808

7.31

1,795,306

114,043

6.35

1,555,502

104,983

6.75

     Purchased and covered(1)













21,718

386

7.07







46,438

3,295

7.10

Total loans

7,535,199

97,307

5.07

7,375,410

90,693

4.88

6,147,076

78,267

5.07

6,855,802

340,567

4.97

5,895,972

295,333

5.01

Mortgage loans held for sale

188,795

2,071

4.35

226,512

2,419

4.24

184,584

1,627

3.51

174,369

7,469

4.28

237,199

8,497

3.58

Securities:





























Taxable(2)

735,923

4,240

2.29

807,001

4,758

2.34

688,268

3,430

1.98

746,557

17,408

2.33

721,661

15,305

2.12

Tax-exempt

307,152

3,604

4.66

340,156

4,046

4.72

346,002

4,089

4.70

329,430

15,838

4.81

351,950

16,555

4.70

Total securities

1,043,075

7,844

2.98

1,147,157

8,804

3.04

1,034,270

7,519

2.89

1,075,987

33,246

3.09

1,073,611

31,860

2.97

Interest-bearing balances with banks

146,606

551

1.49

194,988

697

1.42

117,292

151

0.51

195,072

2,314

1.19

89,514

459

0.51

Total interest-earning assets

8,913,675

107,773

4.75

8,944,067

102,613

4.55

7,483,222

87,564

4.66

8,301,230

383,596

4.62

7,296,296

336,149

4.61

Cash and due from banks

161,202





152,654





118,851





140,742





130,360




Intangible assets

636,533





636,977





495,404





565,507





491,530




FDIC loss-share indemnification asset













2,693











4,961




Other assets

543,364





543,778





491,625





501,829





493,363




Total assets

$

10,254,774





$

10,277,476





$

8,591,795





$

9,509,308





$

8,416,510




Liabilities and shareholders' equity





























Interest-bearing liabilities:





























Deposits:





























Interest-bearing demand(3)

3,783,056

3,072

0.32

3,869,297

2,757

0.28

3,184,949

1,597

0.20

3,609,567

9,559

0.26

3,090,495

5,874

0.19

     Savings deposits

572,397

99

0.07

575,684

101

0.07

538,323

96

0.07

567,723

394

0.07

525,498

372

0.07

     Time deposits

1,824,622

4,152

0.90

1,814,268

3,976

0.87

1,628,082

3,145

0.77

1,715,828

14,667

0.85

1,587,444

11,610

0.73

Total interest-bearing deposits

6,180,075

7,323

0.47

6,259,249

6,834

0.43

5,351,354

4,838

0.36

5,893,118

24,620

0.42

5,203,437

17,856

0.34

Borrowed funds

579,920

4,002

2.74

575,816

3,844

2.65

412,589

2,952

2.85

419,070

13,233

3.16

523,812

10,291

1.96

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,759,995

11,325

0.66

6,835,065

10,678

0.62

5,763,943

7,790

0.54

6,312,188

37,853

0.60

5,727,249

28,147

0.49

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,877,789





1,849,396





1,564,150





1,724,834





1,467,881




Other liabilities

98,859





97,424





107,953





91,336





105,342




Shareholders' equity

1,518,131





1,495,591





1,155,749





1,380,950





1,116,038




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

10,254,774





$

10,277,476





$

8,591,795





$

9,509,308





$

8,416,510




Net interest income/ net interest margin


$

96,448

4.25

%


$

91,935

4.08

%


$

79,774

4.24

%


$

345,743

4.16

%


$

308,002

4.22

%






























































(1)Represents information associated with purchased loans covered under loss sharing agreements prior to their termination on December 8, 2016.

(2)U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which we operate.

(3)Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

RENASANT CORPORATION






















(Unaudited)






















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


























RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP






















Twelve Months Ended




2017

2016


December 31,




Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First






Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter


2017

2016

Net income (GAAP)

$

16,511

$

26,421

$

25,284

$

23,972

$

23,635

$

23,179

$

22,900

$

21,216



$

92,188

$

90,930

Amortization of intangibles, net of tax

1,133

1,149

1,013

1,064

1,094

1,119

1,171

1,134



4,358

4,518

Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$

17,644

$

27,570

$

26,297

$

25,036

$

24,729

$

24,298

$

24,071

$

22,350



$

96,546

$

95,448

























Net income (GAAP)

16,511

$

26,421

$

25,284

$

23,972

$

23,635

$

23,179

$

22,900

$

21,216



$

92,188

$

90,930

Merger & conversion expenses, net of tax

479

4,075

2,065

235



178

1,888

634



6,925

2,694

Debt prepayment penalties, net of tax







140



1,468

221





137

1,700

Loss share termination, net of tax









1,495











1,495

Write-down of net deferred tax assets

14,486

















14,486



Net income with exclusions (non-GAAP)

$

31,476

 

$

30,496

 

$

27,349

 

$

24,347

 

$

25,130

 

$

24,825

 

$

25,009

 

$

21,850



 

$

113,736

 

$

96,819






















Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

1,518,131

$

1,495,591

$

1,258,935

$

1,246,903

$

1,155,749

$

1,135,073

$

1,121,298

$

1,050,668



$

1,380,950

$

1,116,038

Intangibles

636,533

636,977

492,349

493,816

495,404

497,064

499,503

473,852



565,507

491,530

Average tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP)

$

881,598

$

858,614

$

766,586

$

753,087

$

660,345

$

638,009

$

621,795

$

576,816



$

815,443

$

624,508

























Average total assets (GAAP)

$

10,254,774

$

10,277,476

$

8,720,660

$

8,759,448

$

8,591,795

$

8,562,199

$

8,541,818

$

7,961,700



$

9,509,308

$

8,416,510

Intangibles

636,533

636,977

492,349

493,816

495,404

497,064

499,503

473,852



565,507

491,530

Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

9,618,240

$

9,640,499

$

8,228,311

$

8,265,632

$

8,096,391

$

8,065,135

$

8,042,315

$

7,487,848



$

8,943,801

$

7,924,980

























Actual shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

1,514,983

$

1,511,826

$

1,271,786

$

1,251,065

$

1,232,883

$

1,142,247

$

1,124,256

$

1,053,178



$

1,514,983

$

1,232,883

Intangibles

635,556

637,264

491,552

493,045

494,608

496,233

497,917

476,539



635,556

494,608

Actual tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP)

$

879,427

$

874,562

$

780,234

$

758,020

$

738,275

$

646,014

$

626,339

$

576,639



$

879,427

$

738,275

























Actual total assets (GAAP)

$

9,829,981

$

10,323,687

$

8,872,272

$

8,764,711

$

8,699,851

$

8,542,471

$

8,529,566

$

8,146,229



$

9,829,981

$

8,699,851

Intangibles

635,556

637,264

491,552

493,045

494,608

496,233

497,917

476,539



635,556

494,608

Actual tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

9,194,425

$

9,686,423

$

8,380,720

$

8,271,666

$

8,205,243

$

8,046,238

$

8,031,649

$

7,669,690



$

9,194,425

$

8,205,243

























(1) Return on Average Equity




















Return on avg s/h's equity (GAAP)

4.31

%

7.01

%

8.06

%

7.80

%

8.14

%

8.12

%

8.21

%

8.12

%


6.68

%

8.15

%

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets

3.63

%

5.73

%

5.70

%

5.69

%

6.76

%

7.03

%

7.36

%

7.46

%


5.16

%

7.14

%

Return on avg tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP)

7.94

%

12.74

%

13.76

%

13.48

%

14.90

%

15.15

%

15.57

%

15.58

%


11.84

%

15.28

%

























Return on avg s/h's equity with exclusions (GAAP)

8.23

%

8.09

%

8.71

%

7.92

%

8.65

%

8.70

%

8.97

%

8.36

%


8.24

%

8.68

%

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets

6.45

%

6.53

%

6.13

%

5.77

%

7.12

%

7.48

%

7.96

%

7.66

%


6.25

%

7.55

%

Return on avg tangible s/h's equity with exclusion (non-GAAP)

14.67

%

14.62

%

14.84

%

13.68

%

15.80

%

16.18

%

16.93

%

16.03

%


14.48

%

16.23

%

























(2) Return on Average Assets




















Return on (average) assets (GAAP)

0.64

%

1.02

%

1.16

%

1.11

%

1.09

%

1.08

%

1.08

%

1.07

%


0.97

%

1.08

%

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets

0.09

%

0.11

%

0.12

%

0.12

%

0.12

%

0.12

%

0.13

%

0.13

%


0.11

%

0.12

%

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

0.73

%

1.13

%

1.28

%

1.23

%

1.22

%

1.20

%

1.20

%

1.20

%


1.08

%

1.20

%

























Return on avg assets with exclusions (GAAP)

1.22

%

1.18

%

1.26

%

1.13

%

1.16

%

1.15

%

1.18

%

1.10

%


1.20

%

1.15

%

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets

0.13

%

0.11

%

0.12

%

0.12

%

0.12

%

0.12

%

0.13

%

0.13

%


0.12

%

0.13

%

Return on avg tangible assets with exclusions (non-GAAP)

1.35

%

1.30

%

1.38

%

1.25

%

1.28

%

1.28

%

1.31

%

1.23

%


1.32

%

1.28

%

























(3) Shareholder Equity Ratio




















Shareholders' equity to (actual) assets (GAAP)

15.41

%

14.64

%

14.33

%

14.27

%

14.17

%

13.37

%

13.18

%

12.93

%


15.41

%

14.17

%

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets

5.85

%

5.62

%

5.02

%

5.11

%

5.17

%

5.34

%

5.38

%

5.41

%


5.85

%

5.17

%

Tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP)

9.56

%

9.03

%

9.31

%

9.16

%

9.00

%

8.03

%

7.80

%

7.52

%


9.56

%

9.00

%

RENASANT CORPORATION




















(Unaudited)




















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
































CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO




















































Twelve Months Ended




2017

2016


December 31,




Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First









Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter


2017

2016

Interest income (FTE)

$

107,773

$

102,613

$

89,429

$

83,781

$

87,564

$

84,784

$

85,783

$

78,009



$

383,596

$

336,149

Interest expense

11,325

10,678

7,976

7,874

7,791

7,301

6,851

6,205



37,853

28,147

Net Interest income (FTE)

$

96,448

$

91,935

$

81,453

$

75,907

$

79,773

$

77,483

$

78,932

$

71,804



$

345,743

$

308,002

























Total noninterest income

$

32,441

$

33,413

$

34,265

$

32,021

$

30,255

$

38,272

$

35,586

$

33,302



$

132,140

$

137,415

Securities gains (losses)

91

57









1,257

(71

)


148

1,186

Total noninterest income

$

32,350

$

33,356

$

34,265

$

32,021

$

30,255

$

38,272

$

34,329

$

33,373



$

131,992

$

136,229

Total Income (FTE)

$

128,798

$

125,291

$

115,718

$

107,928

$

110,028

$

115,755

$

113,261

$

105,177



$

477,735

$

444,231

























Total noninterest expense

$

76,808

$

80,660

$

74,841

$

69,309

$

71,558

$

76,468

$

77,259

$

69,814



$

301,618

$

295,099

Amortization of intangibles

1,708

1,766

1,493

1,563

1,624

1,684

1,742

1,697



6,530

6,747

Merger-related expenses

723

6,266

3,044

345



268

2,807

948



10,378

4,023

Debt extinguishment penalty







205



2,210

329





205

2,539

Loss share termination

$



$







2,053











2,053

Total noninterest expense

$

74,377

$

72,628

$

70,304

$

67,196

$

67,881

$

72,306

$

72,381

$

67,169



$

284,505

$

279,737

























(4) Efficiency Ratio

57.75

%

57.97

%

60.75

%

62.26

%

61.69

%

62.46

%

63.91

%

63.86

%


59.55

%

62.97

%

Contacts:

For Media:

For Financials:

John Oxford

Kevin Chapman

Vice President

Executive Vice President

Director of External Affairs

Chief Financial Officer

(662) 680-1219

(662) 680-1450

joxford@renasant.com



kchapman@renasant.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renasant-corporation-announces-earnings-for-the-fourth-quarter-of-2017-300583546.html

SOURCE Renasant Corporation

Related Links

http://www.renasant.com

