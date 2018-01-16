Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings For The Fourth Quarter Of 2017

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was approximately $16.5 million, as compared to $23.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.33 for the fourth quarter of 2017, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.56 and $0.55, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2016. The write down of the Company's net deferred tax assets resulted in a $14.5 million decrease to net income, or $0.30 in diluted EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net income for the year ending December 31, 2017, was $92.2 million, as compared to $90.9 million for the same period in 2016. Basic and diluted EPS were $1.97 and $1.96, respectively, for 2017, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $2.18 and $2.17, respectively, for the same period in 2016. The write down of the Company's net deferred tax assets resulted in a $14.5 million decrease to net income, or $0.31 in diluted EPS, for 2017.

The Company's balance sheet and results of operations as of and for the year ended December 31, 2017, include the impact of the Company's acquisition of Metropolitan BancGroup, Inc. ("Metropolitan"), which was completed on July 1, 2017. As of the acquisition date, Metropolitan operated eight offices in Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee and the Jackson, Mississippi MSA and had approximately $1.4 billion in assets, which included approximately $968 million in total loans, including mortgage loans held for sale, and approximately $942 million in total deposits. The assets acquired and liabilities assumed have been recorded at estimated fair value and are subject to change pending finalization of all valuations.

Impact from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and Other Infrequent or Nonrecurring Items

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was enacted on December 22, 2017, among other things, permanently lowers the federal corporate tax rate, effective for tax years including or beginning January 1, 2018. United States generally accepted accounting principles require the Company to revalue its net deferred tax assets on the date of enactment based on the reduction in the overall future tax benefit expected to be realized at the lower tax rate implemented by the new legislation. After reviewing the Company's inventory of deferred tax assets and liabilities on the date of enactment and giving consideration to the future impact of the lower corporate tax rates and other provisions of the new legislation, the Company's estimated write-down of its net deferred tax assets was approximately $14.5 million, which is inclusive of an approximately $2.0 million write-down of deferred tax items accounted for in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"). This write-down is reflected in the Company's operating results for the fourth quarter of 2017 as an increase to the provision for income taxes. The Company's initial estimate of the net deferred tax assets write-down and the components thereof may be adjusted in future periods based on a number of factors and uncertainties, including the finalization of the Company's 2017 tax returns, further clarification from the Financial Accounting Standards Board on the proper treatment of the tax effects of items presented in AOCI and additional guidance released on the new legislation.

In addition to the write-down of net deferred tax assets, the Company incurred other expenses and charges in connection with certain transactions that are considered to be infrequent or non-recurring in nature. The following table presents the impact of these charges on reported earnings for the dates presented (in thousands):



Three months ended

December 31, 2017

Three months ended

December 31, 2016

Pre-tax After-tax Diluted EPS

Pre-tax After-tax Diluted EPS Earnings, as reported $ 46,745

$ 16,511

$ 0.33



$ 35,096

$ 23,635

$ 0.55

Write-down of net deferred tax assets —

14,486

0.30



—

—

—

Merger and conversion expenses 723

479

0.01



—

—

—

Loss share termination —

—

—



2,053

1,495

0.04

Earnings, adjusted 47,468

31,476

0.64



37,149

25,130

0.59





Year ended

December 31, 2017

Year ended

December 31, 2016

Pre-tax After-tax Diluted EPS

Pre-tax After-tax Diluted EPS Earnings, as reported $ 159,869

$ 92,188

$ 1.96



$ 135,777

$ 90,930

$ 2.17

Write-down of net deferred tax assets —

14,486

0.31



—

—

—

Merger and conversion expenses 10,378

6,925

0.15



4,023

2,694

0.06

Debt prepayment penalty 205

137

—



2,539

1,700

0.04

Loss share termination —

—

—



2,053

1,495

0.04

Earnings, adjusted 170,452

113,736

2.42



144,392

96,819

2.31



Managing Assets Below $10 Billion at December 31, 2017

As a result of the acquisition of Metropolitan, coupled with organic balance sheet growth, the Company's assets exceeded $10 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2017. In order to delay the adverse impact of the Durbin Amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act, which, among other things, imposes limitations on the amount of debit card interchange fees certain banking institutions may collect, the Company initiated several strategic initiatives to manage its consolidated assets below $10 billion at December 31, 2017, which is the threshold at which bank holding companies would be subject to the Durbin Amendment. More specifically, the Company sold certain investment securities and shortened the holding period of mortgage loans held for sale. The proceeds from these initiatives were used to reduce certain wholesale funding sources. The pre-tax cost of the overall initiative for the fourth quarter of 2017, which includes interest income foregone on the securities and mortgage loans sold, was approximately $450 thousand, which amount was slightly offset by a pre-tax gain of $91 thousand resulting from the sale of certain investment securities. The Company had previously disclosed the estimated impact of the Durbin Amendment on the Company's interchange fee income in 2018 would be approximately $2.1 million to $2.3 million per quarter beginning in the third quarter. During the first quarter of 2018, the Company intends to lengthen the holding period of our mortgage loans held for sale portfolio and purchase securities to reestablish the balance of our investment securities portfolio at a level consistent with amounts reported in previous periods.

"Excluding the immediate impact from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the Company closed the year with very strong results. Our continuous efforts to grow net interest income while focusing on efficiency contributed to our profitability during the year. Furthermore, neither our strategies to deleverage the balance sheet during the fourth quarter nor the conversion and integration of Metropolitan's operations during the third quarter significantly impacted our day-to-day operations, as evidenced by our strong loan growth during the year," commented Renasant Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, E. Robinson McGraw. "Our continued success in 2017 was a leading factor considered by our Board of Directors this past November when approving an increase to our quarterly dividend which boosts our annual cash dividend from $0.72 to $0.76."

"We believe we are well positioned for greater success as we enter 2018. Continued focus on our key strategic initiatives, coupled with further benefits to be realized from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, is expected to contribute to our success in the coming year," said C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Operating Officer. "We look to share with our associates, communities, clients and our company any benefits realized from the new tax law as we continue to focus on these constituencies that have provided us with the success we've enjoyed as a company for more than 114 years."

Profitability Metrics

The following table presents the Company's profitability metrics for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017, including and excluding the impact of the write-down of net deferred tax assets, after-tax merger and conversion expenses and, for the twelve-month period, debt prepayment penalties:



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2017

As Reported Excluding nonrecurring charges

As Reported Excluding nonrecurring charges Return on average assets 0.64% 1.22%

0.97% 1.20% Return on average tangible assets 0.73% 1.35%

1.08% 1.32% Return on average equity 4.31% 8.23%

6.68% 8.24% Return on average tangible equity 7.94% 14.67%

11.84% 14.48%

The above profitability metrics, excluding return on average assets and return on average equity as reported, are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these financial measures from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the table at the end of this release.

Other financial highlights from the fourth quarter of 2017 and the year ended December 31, 2017 include the following:

Total assets were $9.8 billion at December 31, 2017 , as compared to $8.7 billion at December 31, 2016 .

at , as compared to at . Loans not purchased increased to $5.6 billion at December 31, 2017 , from $4.7 billion at December 31, 2016 , which represents an annual growth rate of 18.56%. Excluding loans acquired in the Metropolitan acquisition, the fair value of which was $965.0 million at the acquisition date, net loan growth for 2017 was 7.31%. The following tables reconcile the reported loan yield to the adjusted loan yield excluding the impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on purchased loans for the periods presented (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

December 31, September 30, December 31,

2017 2017 2016 Taxable equivalent interest income on loans (as reported) $ 97,307

$ 90,693

$ 78,267

Interest income collected (foregone) on problem loans 4,543

963

1,971

Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1) 5,878

6,259

8,302

Interest income on loans (adjusted) $ 86,886

$ 83,471

$ 67,994









Average loans $ 7,535,199

$ 7,375,410

$ 6,147,076









Loan yield, as reported 5.07 % 4.88 % 5.07 % Loan yield, adjusted 4.52 % 4.49 % 4.40 %

(1) Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $2,747, $2,770 and $4,938 for the three months ended December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively, which increased loan yield by 14 basis points, 15 basis points and 32 basis points for the same periods, respectively.



Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2017

2016 Taxable equivalent interest income on loans (as reported) $ 340,567



$ 295,333

Interest income collected (foregone) on problem loans 8,807



4,581

Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1) 23,151



29,436

Interest income on loans (adjusted) $ 308,609



$ 261,316









Average loans $ 6,855,802



$ 5,895,972









Loan yield, as reported 4.97 %

5.01 % Loan yield, adjusted 4.50 %

4.43 %

(1) Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $10,932 and $14,555 for the year ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively, which increased loan yield by 16 basis points and 25 basis points for the same periods, respectively.

Total deposits increased to $7.9 billion at December 31, 2017 , from $7.1 billion at December 31, 2016 . For the fourth quarter of 2017, the cost of total deposits was 36 basis points, as compared to 33 basis points for the third quarter of 2017 and 28 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2016. The cost of total deposits was 32 basis points for the year ending December 31, 2017 , as compared to 27 basis points for 2016. The following tables present the mix and cost of total funding sources for the fourth quarter of 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016 and for the year 2017 as compared to 2016.



Percentage of Total Average Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Cost of Funds

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2017

2017

2016

2017

2017

2016 Noninterest-bearing demand 21.74 %

21.30 %

21.34 %

— %

— %

— % Interest-bearing demand 43.80



44.55



43.46



0.32



0.28



0.20

Savings 6.63



6.63



7.35



0.07



0.07



0.07

Time deposits 21.12



20.89



22.22



0.90



0.87



0.77

Borrowed Funds 6.71



6.63



5.63



2.74



2.65



2.85

Total deposits and borrowed funds 100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %

0.52 %

0.49 %

0.42 %



Percentage of Total Average Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Cost of Funds

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2017

2016

2017

2016 Noninterest-bearing demand 21.46 %

20.40 %

— %

— % Interest-bearing demand 44.92



42.96



0.26



0.19

Savings 7.06



7.30



0.07



0.07

Time deposits 21.35



22.06



0.85



0.73

Borrowed Funds 5.21



7.28



3.16



1.96

Total deposits and borrowed funds 100.00 %

100.00 %

0.47 %

0.39 %

Net interest income was $93.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, as compared to $90.0 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $78.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Net interest margin was 4.25% for the fourth quarter of 2017, as compared to 4.08% for the third quarter of 2017 and 4.24% for the fourth quarter of 2016. The following table reconciles reported net interest margin to adjusted net interest margin excluding the impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on purchased loans for the periods presented (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

December 31, September 30, December 31,

2017 2017 2016 Taxable equivalent net interest income (as reported) $ 96,448

$ 91,935

$ 79,774

Interest income collected (foregone) on problem loans 4,543

963

1,971

Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans (1) 5,878

6,259

8,302

Taxable equivalent net interest income (adjusted) $ 86,027

$ 84,713

$ 69,501









Average earning assets $ 8,913,675

$ 8,944,067

$ 7,483,222









Net interest margin, as reported 4.25 % 4.08 % 4.24 % Net interest margin, adjusted 3.78 % 3.76 % 3.69 %

(1) Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $2,747, $2,770 and $4,938 for the three months ended December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively, which increased net interest margin by 12 basis points, 12 basis points and 26 basis points for the same periods, respectively.

Net interest income was $336.9 million for 2017, as compared to $301.0 million for 2016. Net interest margin was 4.16% for 2017, as compared to 4.22% for 2016. The following table reconciles reported net interest margin to adjusted net interest margin excluding the impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on purchased loans for the periods presented (in thousands):



Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2017

2016 Taxable equivalent net interest income (as reported) $ 345,743



$ 308,002

Interest income collected (foregone) on problem loans 8,807



4,581

Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans (1) 23,151



29,436

Taxable equivalent net interest income (adjusted) $ 313,785



$ 273,985









Average earning assets $ 8,301,230



$ 7,296,296









Net interest margin, as reported 4.16 %

4.22 % Net interest margin, adjusted 3.78 %

3.76 %

(1) Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $10,932 and $14,555 for the year ended December 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively, which increased net interest margin by 13 basis points and 20 basis points for the same periods, respectively.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $32.4 million , as compared to $30.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $132.1 million , as compared $137.4 million for the same period in 2016. Mortgage banking income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $9.9 million , compared to $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Mortgage banking income for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $43.4 million , compared to $49.4 million for the same period in 2016. The year-over-year decrease in mortgage banking income was driven by lower mortgage loan originations in the current year when compared to the prior year due to a reduction in mortgage refinancing as interest rates have risen. This decrease was slightly offset by the increase in service charges on deposit accounts and fees and commission on loans and deposits. The addition of Metropolitan, coupled with growth in fee income on legacy Renasant loan and deposit products, contributed to the growth in service charges on deposits and fees and commissions on loans and deposits for the twelve months ending December 31, 2017 compared to the same period in 2016.

, as compared to for the fourth quarter of 2016. Noninterest income for the year ended was , as compared for the same period in 2016. Mortgage banking income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was , compared to for the fourth quarter of 2016. Mortgage banking income for the year ended was , compared to for the same period in 2016. The year-over-year decrease in mortgage banking income was driven by lower mortgage loan originations in the current year when compared to the prior year due to a reduction in mortgage refinancing as interest rates have risen. This decrease was slightly offset by the increase in service charges on deposit accounts and fees and commission on loans and deposits. The addition of Metropolitan, coupled with growth in fee income on legacy Renasant loan and deposit products, contributed to the growth in service charges on deposits and fees and commissions on loans and deposits for the twelve months ending compared to the same period in 2016. Noninterest expense was $76.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, as compared to $71.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $301.6 million , as compared $295.1 million for the same period in 2016. Excluding nonrecurring charges for merger and conversion expenses, debt extinguishment penalties and the loss share termination charge, the Company's efficiency ratio was 57.75% and 59.55% for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017, respectively, which exceeded the Company's goal of achieving an efficiency ratio below 60%.

Asset Quality Metrics

Total nonperforming assets were $39.4 million at December 31, 2017, a decrease of $19.4 million from December 31, 2016, and consisted of $23.4 million in nonperforming loans (loans 90 days or more past due and nonaccrual loans) and $15.9 million in other real estate owned ("OREO").

The Company's nonperforming loans and OREO that were purchased in previous acquisitions, including the Metropolitan acquisition (collectively referred to as "purchased nonperforming assets"), were $10.2 million and $11.5 million, respectively, at December 31, 2017, as compared to $22.2 million and $17.4 million, respectively, at December 31, 2016. The purchased nonperforming assets were recorded at fair value at the time of acquisition, which significantly mitigates the Company's actual loss. As such, the remaining information in this release on nonperforming loans, OREO and the related asset quality ratios focuses on non-purchased nonperforming assets.

Net loan charge-offs were $470 thousand , or 0.02% on an annualized basis of average total loans, for the fourth quarter of 2017, as compared to $4.8 million , or 0.31% on an annualized basis of average total loans, for the fourth quarter of 2016.

, or 0.02% on an annualized basis of average total loans, for the fourth quarter of 2017, as compared to , or 0.31% on an annualized basis of average total loans, for the fourth quarter of 2016. The provision for loan losses was $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, as compared to $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. The provision was $7.6 million for the full year of 2017, as compared to $7.5 million for the same time period in 2016.

for the fourth quarter of 2017, as compared to for the fourth quarter of 2016. The provision was for the full year of 2017, as compared to for the same time period in 2016. Excluding purchased loans, nonperforming loans decreased to $13.3 million , or 0.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2017 , from $13.4 million , or 0.28% of total loans, at December 31, 2016 . Early stage delinquencies, or loans 30-to-89 days past due, as a percentage of total loans were 0.30% at December 31, 2017 , as compared to 0.23% at December 31, 2016 .

, or 0.24% of total loans, at , from , or 0.28% of total loans, at . Early stage delinquencies, or loans 30-to-89 days past due, as a percentage of total loans were 0.30% at , as compared to 0.23% at . Excluding purchased OREO, OREO was $4.4 million at December 31, 2017 , as compared to $5.9 million at December 31, 2016 . OREO sales totaled $3.0 million for 2017 and $6.5 million for 2016.

at , as compared to at . OREO sales totaled for 2017 and for 2016. The allowance for loan losses was 0.61% of total loans at December 31, 2017 , as compared to 0.69% at December 31, 2016 . The allowance for loan losses was 0.83% of non-purchased loans at December 31, 2017 , as compared to 0.91% at December 31, 2016 .

Capital Metrics

At December 31, 2017 , Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.16%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.32%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.37%, and total risk-based capital ratio was 14.43%. All regulatory ratios exceed the minimums required to be considered "well-capitalized."

, Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.16%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.32%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.37%, and total risk-based capital ratio was 14.43%. All regulatory ratios exceed the minimums required to be considered "well-capitalized." Tangible common equity ratio was 9.56% at December 31, 2017 , as compared to 9.00% at December 31, 2016 .

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

The webcast can be accessed through Renasant's investor relations website at www.renasant.com or http://services.choruscall.com/links/rnst180117.html . To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation Fourth Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com beginning one hour after the call and will remain accessible for one year. Replays can also be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 10115657 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until January 31, 2018.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 114-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $9.8 billion and operates more than 175 banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

This news release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward looking statements usually include words such as "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "potential," "possible," "approximately," "should" and variations of such words and other similar expressions. In this release in particular, the Company's statements about the outlook and expectations with respect to the enactment of H.R.1, commonly known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, including, among other things, the expected impact of this legislation on the Company's net deferred tax assets and the impact of the revaluation of such net deferred tax assets on the Company's fourth quarter 2017 earnings, are forward-looking statements.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties in the Company's preliminary review of, and additional analysis with respect to, the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the risk that the Company may not be able to realize the value of its net deferred tax assets. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks and uncertainties arising in connection with the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include significant fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, economic recession, significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment in addition to the recent tax legislation, significant underperformance in the Company's portfolio of outstanding loans, and competition in the Company's markets. Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company's forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Certain non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses exclude purchase accounting adjustments and interest income collected (foregone) on problem loans from loan interest income and net interest income when calculating the Company's taxable equivalent loan yields and net interest margin, respectively. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is presented with these non-GAAP measures. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate ongoing operating results and to assess ongoing profitability.

Certain other non-GAAP financial measures (namely, return on average tangible shareholders' equity, return on average tangible assets, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets (commonly referred to as the "tangible capital ratio") and the efficiency ratio) adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and certain charges that the Company considers to be non-recurring in nature. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets, such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, and non-recurring charges can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution's regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company's results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the table at the end of this release under the caption "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP."

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release is intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company's calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

RENASANT CORPORATION













































(Unaudited)













































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















































































Q4 2017 -

Twelve Months Ended







2017

2016

Q4 2016

December 31,







Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent









Percent

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2017

2016

Variance Statement of earnings













































Interest income - taxable equivalent basis $ 107,773



$ 102,613



$ 89,429



$ 83,781



$ 87,564



$ 84,784



$ 85,783



$ 78,009



23.08



$ 383,596



$ 336,149



14.11

Interest income $ 104,587



$ 100,695



$ 87,579



$ 81,889



$ 85,840



$ 83,032



$ 84,008



$ 76,259



21.84



$ 374,750



$ 329,138



13.86

Interest expense 11,325



10,678



7,976



7,874



7,791



7,301



6,851



6,205



45.35



37,853



28,147



34.48



Net interest income 93,262



90,017



79,603



74,015



78,049



75,731



77,157



70,054



19.49



336,897



300,991



11.93

Provision for loan losses 2,150



2,150



1,750



1,500



1,650



2,650



1,430



1,800



30.30



7,550



7,530



0.27



Net interest income after provision 91,112



87,867



77,853



72,515



76,399



73,081



75,727



68,254



19.26



329,347



293,461



12.23

Service charges on deposit accounts 8,659



8,676



7,958



7,931



8,163



8,200



7,521



7,991



6.08



33,224



31,875



4.23

Fees and commissions on loans and deposits 5,647



5,618



5,470



5,199



4,772



4,921



4,877



4,244



18.34



21,934



18,814



16.58

Insurance commissions and fees 1,955



2,365



2,181



1,860



1,951



2,420



2,175



1,962



0.21



8,361



8,508



(1.73)

Wealth management revenue 3,000



2,963



3,037



2,884



2,849



3,040



2,872



2,891



5.30



11,884



11,652



1.99

Securities gains (losses) 91



57



—



—



—



—



1,257



(71)



100.00



148



1,186



(87.52)

Mortgage banking income 9,871



10,616



12,424



10,504



8,262



15,846



13,420



11,915



19.47



43,415



49,443



(12.19)

Other 3,218



3,118



3,195



3,643



4,258



3,845



3,464



4,370



(24.42)



13,174



15,937



(17.34)



Total noninterest income 32,441



33,413



34,265



32,021



30,255



38,272



35,586



33,302



7.23



132,140



137,415



(3.84)

Salaries and employee benefits 48,787



48,530



45,014



42,209



39,966



44,702



45,387



42,393



22.07



184,540



172,448



7.01

Data processing 4,226



4,179



3,835



4,234



4,503



4,560



4,502



4,158



(6.15)



16,474



17,723



(7.05)

Occupancy and equipment 10,153



9,470



8,814



9,319



8,809



8,830



8,531



8,224



15.26



37,756



34,394



9.77

Other real estate 554



603



781



532



1,585



1,540



1,614



957



(65.05)



2,470



5,696



(56.64)

Amortization of intangibles 1,708



1,766



1,493



1,563



1,624



1,684



1,742



1,697



5.17



6,530



6,747



(3.22)

Merger and conversion related expenses 723



6,266



3,044



345



—



268



2,807



948



100.00



10,378



4,023



157.97

Debt extinguishment penalty —



—



—



205



—



2,210



329



—



—



205



2,539



(91.93)

Loss share termination —



—



—



—



2,053



—



—



—



(100.00)



—



2,053



(100.00)

Other 10,657



9,846



11,860



10,902



13,018



12,674



12,347



11,437



(18.14)



43,265



49,476



(12.55)



Total noninterest expense 76,808



80,660



74,841



69,309



71,558



76,468



77,259



69,814



7.34



301,618



295,099



2.21

Income before income taxes 46,745



40,620



37,277



35,227



35,096



34,885



34,054



31,742



33.19



159,869



135,777



17.74

Income taxes 30,234



14,199



11,993



11,255



11,461



11,706



11,154



10,526



163.80



67,681



44,847



50.92



Net income $ 16,511



$ 26,421



$ 25,284



$ 23,972



$ 23,635



$ 23,179



$ 22,900



$ 21,216



(30.14)



$ 92,188



$ 90,930



1.38

Basic earnings per share $ 0.33



$ 0.54



$ 0.57



$ 0.54



$ 0.56



$ 0.55



$ 0.54



$ 0.53



(41.07)



$ 1.97



$ 2.18



(9.63)

Diluted earnings per share 0.33



0.53



0.57



0.54



0.55



0.55



0.54



0.52



(40.00)



1.96



2.17



(9.68)

Average basic shares outstanding 49,320,377



49,316,572



44,415,423



44,364,337



42,441,588



42,091,164



42,066,168



40,324,475



16.21



46,874,502



41,737,636



12.31

Average diluted shares outstanding 49,456,289



49,435,225



44,523,541



44,480,499



42,636,325



42,310,358



42,303,626



40,559,145



16.00



47,001,516



41,989,455



11.94

Common shares outstanding 49,321,231



49,320,225



44,430,335



44,394,707



44,332,273



42,102,224



42,085,690



40,373,753



11.25



49,321,231



44,332,273



11.25

Cash dividend per common share $ 0.19



$ 0.18



$ 0.18



$ 0.18



$ 0.18



$ 0.18



$ 0.18



$ 0.17



5.56



$ 0.73



$ 0.71



2.82

Performance ratios













































Return on avg shareholders' equity 4.31 %

7.01 %

8.06 %

7.80 %

8.14 %

8.12 %

8.21 %

8.12 %





6.68 %

8.15 %



Return on avg tangible s/h's equity (1) 7.94 %

12.74 %

13.76 %

13.48 %

14.90 %

15.15 %

15.57 %

15.58 %





11.84 %

15.28 %



Return on avg assets 0.64 %

1.02 %

1.16 %

1.11 %

1.09 %

1.08 %

1.08 %

1.07 %





0.97 %

1.08 %



Return on avg tangible assets (2) 0.73 %

1.13 %

1.28 %

1.23 %

1.22 %

1.20 %

1.20 %

1.20 %





1.08 %

1.20 %



Net interest margin (FTE) 4.25 %

4.08 %

4.27 %

4.01 %

4.24 %

4.15 %

4.29 %

4.21 %





4.16 %

4.22 %



Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.75 %

4.55 %

4.68 %

4.43 %

4.66 %

4.54 %

4.66 %

4.57 %





4.62 %

4.61 %



Cost of funding 0.52 %

0.49 %

0.43 %

0.43 %

0.42 %

0.40 %

0.38 %

0.37 %





0.47 %

0.39 %



Average earning assets to average assets 86.92 %

87.03 %

87.81 %

87.55 %

87.10 %

86.82 %

86.59 %

86.21 %





87.30 %

86.69 %



Average loans to average deposits 93.51 %

90.96 %

88.03 %

86.81 %

88.89 %

89.40 %

87.73 %

87.39 %





90.00 %

88.38 %



Noninterest income (less securities gains/















































losses) to average assets 1.25 %

1.29 %

1.58 %

1.48 %

1.40 %

1.78 %

1.62 %

1.69 %





1.39 %

1.62 %



















































Noninterest expense (less debt prepayment penalties/































































































merger-related expenses) to average assets 2.94 %

2.87 %

3.30 %

3.18 %

3.22 %

3.44 %

3.49 %

3.48 %





3.06 %

3.43 %



Net overhead ratio 1.69 %

1.58 %

1.72 %

1.70 %

1.82 %

1.66 %

1.87 %

1.79 %





1.67 %

1.81 %



Efficiency ratio (FTE) (4) 57.75 %

57.97 %

60.75 %

62.26 %

61.69 %

62.46 %

63.91 %

63.86 %





59.55 %

63.43 %























































RENASANT CORPORATION (Unaudited)













































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















































































Q4 2017

Twelve Months Ended







2017

2016

Q4 2016

December 31,







Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent









Percent

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2017

2016

Variance Average Balances













































Total assets $ 10,254,774



$ 10,277,476



$ 8,720,660



$ 8,759,448



$ 8,591,795



$ 8,562,199



$ 8,541,818



$ 7,961,700



19.36



$ 9,509,308



$ 8,416,510



12.98

Earning assets 8,913,675



8,944,067



7,657,849



7,668,582



7,483,222



7,433,461



7,396,284



6,863,905



19.12



8,301,230



7,296,296



13.77

Securities 1,043,075



1,147,157



1,069,244



1,043,697



1,034,270



1,045,905



1,111,831



1,103,504



0.85



1,075,987



1,073,611



0.22

Mortgage loans held for sale 188,795



226,512



168,650



112,105



184,583



241,314



306,011



217,200



2.28



174,369



237,199



(26.49)

Loans, net of unearned 7,535,199



7,375,410



6,293,497



6,198,705



6,147,077



6,048,017



5,897,650



5,482,167



22.58



6,855,802



5,895,972



16.28

Intangibles 636,533



636,977



492,349



493,816



495,404



497,064



499,503



473,852



28.49



565,507



491,530



15.05

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,877,789



$ 1,849,396



$ 1,608,467



$ 1,558,809



$ 1,564,150



$ 1,510,309



$ 1,477,380



$ 1,316,495



20.05



$ 1,724,834



$ 1,467,881



17.51

Interest-bearing deposits 6,180,075



6,259,249



5,540,698



5,581,853



5,351,354



5,255,102



5,245,406



4,956,983



15.49



5,893,118



5,203,437



13.25

Total deposits 8,057,864



8,108,645



7,149,165



7,140,662



6,915,505



6,765,411



6,722,786



6,273,478



16.52



7,617,952



6,671,318



14.19

Borrowed funds 579,920



575,816



233,542



282,008



412,589



550,222



594,459



539,078



40.56



419,070



523,812



(20.00)

Shareholders' equity 1,518,131



1,495,591



1,258,935



1,246,903



1,155,749



1,135,073



1,121,298



1,050,668



31.35



1,380,950



1,116,038



23.74



























































































































































































































































Q4 2017 -

As of

2017

2016

Q4 2016

December 31,

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent









Percent

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2017

2016

Variance Balances at period end













































Total assets $ 9,829,981



$ 10,323,687



$ 8,872,272



$ 8,764,711



$ 8,699,851



$ 8,542,471



$ 8,529,566



$ 8,146,229



12.99



$ 9,829,981



$ 8,699,851



12.99

Earning assets 8,493,741



8,943,570



7,763,775



7,690,045



7,556,760



7,409,068



7,396,888



7,045,179



12.40



8,493,741



7,556,760



12.40

Securities 671,488



1,150,459



1,076,625



1,044,862



1,030,530



1,039,957



1,063,592



1,101,820



(34.84)



671,488



1,030,530



(34.84)

Mortgage loans held for sale 108,316



207,288



232,398



158,619



177,866



189,965



276,782



298,365



(39.10)



108,316



177,866



(39.10)

Loans not purchased 5,588,556



5,293,467



5,058,898



4,834,085



4,713,572



4,526,026



4,292,549



4,074,413



18.56



5,588,556



4,713,572



18.56

Loans purchased & covered by FDIC loss-share agreements —



—



—



—



—



30,533



42,171



44,989



—



—



—



—

Loans purchased & not covered by FDIC loss-share agreements 2,031,766



2,155,141



1,312,109



1,401,720



1,489,137



1,548,674



1,630,709



1,453,328



36.44



2,031,766



1,489,137



36.44

Total loans 7,620,322



7,448,608



6,371,007



6,235,805



6,202,709



6,105,233



5,965,429



5,572,730



22.85



7,620,322



6,202,709



22.85

Intangibles 635,556



637,264



491,552



493,045



494,608



496,233



497,917



476,539



28.50



635,556



494,608



28.50

Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,840,424



$ 1,835,300



$ 1,642,863



$ 1,579,581



$ 1,561,357



$ 1,514,820



$ 1,459,383



$ 1,384,503



17.87



$ 1,840,424



$ 1,561,357



17.87

Interest-bearing deposits 6,080,651



6,283,218



5,559,162



5,651,269



5,497,780



5,302,978



5,243,104



5,046,874



10.60



6,080,651



5,497,780



10.60

Total deposits 7,921,075



8,118,518



7,202,025



7,230,850



7,059,137



6,817,798



6,702,487



6,431,377



12.21



7,921,075



7,059,137



12.21

Borrowed funds 297,360



591,933



312,077



202,006



312,135



469,580



588,650



561,671



(4.73)



297,360



312,135



(4.73)

Shareholders' equity 1,514,983



1,511,826



1,271,786



1,251,065



1,232,883



1,142,247



1,124,256



1,053,178



22.88



1,514,983



1,232,883



22.88

Market value per common share $ 40.89



$ 42.90



$ 43.74



$ 39.69



$ 42.22



$ 33.63



$ 32.33



$ 32.91



(3.15)



$ 40.89



$ 42.22



(3.15)

Book value per common share 30.72



30.65



28.62



28.18



27.81



27.13



26.71



26.09



10.46



30.72



27.81



10.46

Tangible book value per common share 17.83



17.73



17.56



17.07



16.65



15.34



14.88



14.28



7.07



17.83



16.65



7.07

Shareholders' equity to assets (actual) 15.41 %

14.64 %

14.33 %

14.27 %

14.17 %

13.37 %

13.18 %

12.93 %





15.41 %

14.17 %



Tangible capital ratio (3) 9.56 %

9.03 %

9.31 %

9.16 %

9.00 %

8.03 %

7.80 %

7.52 %





9.56 %

9.00 %



Leverage ratio 10.16 %

10.05 %

10.68 %

10.39 %

10.59 %

9.38 %

9.18 %

9.19 %





10.16 %

10.59 %



Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.32 %

11.21 %

11.65 %

11.69 %

11.47 %

10.16 %

10.13 %

9.88 %





11.32 %

11.47 %



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.37 %

12.25 %

12.86 %

12.93 %

12.86 %

11.57 %

11.56 %

11.38 %





12.37 %

12.86 %



Total risk-based capital ratio 14.43 %

14.29 %

15.00 %

15.11 %

15.03 %

13.84 %

12.31 %

12.17 %





14.43 %

15.03 %





















































RENASANT CORPORATION (Unaudited)













































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















































































Q4 2017 -

As of







2017

2016

Q4 2016

December 31,







Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent









Percent

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2017

2016

Variance Loans not purchased













































Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 763,823



$ 707,835



$ 657,713



$ 626,237



$ 589,290



$ 554,151



$ 530,258



$ 520,463



29.62



$ 763,823



$ 589,290



29.62

Lease Financing 54,013



51,902



49,066



47,816



46,841



45,510



43,116



41,937



15.31



54,013



46,841



15.31

Real estate- construction 547,658



477,638



424,861



378,061



483,926



415,934



381,690



325,188



13.17



547,658



483,926



13.17

Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages 1,729,534



1,644,060



1,551,934



1,485,663



1,425,730



1,388,066



1,328,948



1,263,879



21.31



1,729,534



1,425,730



21.31

Real estate - commercial mortgages 2,390,076



2,311,340



2,281,220



2,203,639



2,075,137



2,030,626



1,918,778



1,836,053



15.18



2,390,076



2,075,137



15.18

Installment loans to individuals 103,452



100,692



94,104



92,669



92,648



91,739



89,759



86,893



11.66



103,452



92,648



11.66

Loans, net of unearned $ 5,588,556



$ 5,293,467



$ 5,058,898



$ 4,834,085



$ 4,713,572



$ 4,526,026



$ 4,292,549



$ 4,074,413



18.56



$ 5,588,556



$ 4,713,572



18.56

Loans purchased and covered by FDIC loss-share agreements













































Commercial, financial, agricultural $ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 14



$ 607



$ 624



—



$ —



$ —



—

Lease Financing —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Real estate- construction —



—



—



—



—



—



83



86



—



—



—



—

Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages —



—



—



—



—



30,304



34,640



36,350



—



—



—



—

Real estate - commercial mortgages —



—



—



—



—



180



6,790



7,870



—



—



—



—

Installment loans to individuals —



—



—



—



—



35



51



59



—



—



—



—

Loans, net of unearned $ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 30,533



$ 42,171



$ 44,989



—



$ —



$ —



—

Loans purchased and not covered by FDIC loss-share agreements













































Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 275,570



$ 301,100



$ 102,869



$ 115,229



$ 128,200



$ 139,961



$ 152,071



$ 133,847



114.95



$ 275,570



$ 128,200



114.95

Lease Financing —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Real estate- construction 85,731



100,082



35,946



35,673



68,753



71,704



70,958



52,300



24.69



85,731



68,753



24.69

Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages 614,187



651,792



400,460



431,904



452,447



452,274



485,458



477,266



35.75



614,187



452,447



35.75

Real estate - commercial mortgages 1,037,454



1,079,049



759,743



804,790



823,758



864,825



898,108



763,587



25.94



1,037,454



823,758



25.94

Installment loans to individuals 18,824



23,118



13,091



14,124



15,979



19,910



24,114



26,328



17.80



18,824



15,979



17.80

Loans, net of unearned $ 2,031,766



$ 2,155,141



$ 1,312,109



$ 1,401,720



$ 1,489,137



$ 1,548,674



$ 1,630,709



$ 1,453,328



36.44



$ 2,031,766



$ 1,489,137



36.44

Asset quality data













































Assets not purchased:













































Nonaccrual loans $ 10,250



$ 9,970



$ 11,413



$ 12,629



$ 11,273



$ 12,454



$ 10,591



$ 11,690



(9.07)



$ 10,250



$ 11,273



(9.07)

Loans 90 past due or more 3,015



3,295



1,283



2,175



2,079



2,315



1,428



2,495



45.02



3,015



2,079



45.02

Nonperforming loans 13,265



13,265



12,696



14,804



13,352



14,769



12,019



14,185



(0.65)



13,265



13,352



(0.65)

Other real estate owned 4,410



4,524



4,305



5,056



5,929



8,429



9,575



12,810



(25.62)



4,410



5,929



(25.62)

Nonperforming assets not purchased $ 17,675



$ 17,789



$ 17,001



$ 19,860



$ 19,281



$ 23,198



$ 21,594



$ 26,995



(8.33)



$ 17,675



$ 19,281



(8.33)

Assets purchased and subject to loss share:













































Nonaccrual loans $ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 1,628



$ 2,060



$ 2,708



—



$ —



$ —



—

Loans 90 past due or more —



—



—



—



—



786



2,076



4,343



—



—



—



—

Nonperforming loans —



—



—



—



—



2,414



4,136



7,051



—



—



—



—

Other real estate owned —



—



—



—



—



926



2,618



1,373



—



—



—



—

Nonperforming assets purchased and subject to loss share $ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 3,340



$ 6,754



$ 8,424



—



$ —



$ —



—

Assets purchased and not subject to loss share:













































Nonaccrual loans $ 4,424



$ 4,868



$ 5,927



$ 8,495



$ 11,347



$ 12,105



$ 13,312



$ 12,368



(61.01)



$ 4,424



$ 11,347



(61.01)

Loans 90 past due or more 5,731



7,349



8,128



11,897



10,815



12,619



13,650



10,805



(47.01)



5,731



10,815



(47.01)

Nonperforming loans 10,155



12,217



14,055



20,392



22,162



24,724



26,962



23,173



(54.18)



10,155



22,162



(54.18)

Other real estate owned 11,524



13,296



15,409



16,266



17,370



16,973



17,146



19,051



(33.66)



11,524



17,370



(33.66)

Nonperforming assets purchased $ 21,679



$ 25,513



$ 29,464



$ 36,658



$ 39,532



$ 41,697



$ 44,108



$ 42,224



(45.16)



$ 21,679



$ 39,532



(45.16)

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 470



$ 1,768



$ 524



$ 1,314



$ 4,837



$ 824



$ 191



$ 1,378



(90.28)



$ 4,076



$ 7,230



(43.62)

Allowance for loan losses $ 46,211



$ 44,531



$ 44,149



$ 42,923



$ 42,737



$ 45,924



$ 44,098



$ 42,859



8.13



$ 46,211



$ 42,737



8.13

Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.02 %

0.10 %

0.03 %

0.09 %

0.31 %

0.05 %

0.01 %

0.10 %





0.06 %

0.12 %



Nonperforming loans / total loans* 0.31 %

0.34 %

0.42 %

0.56 %

0.57 %

0.69 %

0.72 %

0.80 %





0.31 %

0.57 %



Nonperforming assets / total assets* 0.40 %

0.42 %

0.52 %

0.64 %

0.68 %

0.80 %

0.85 %

0.95 %





0.40 %

0.68 %



Allowance for loan losses / total loans* 0.61 %

0.60 %

0.69 %

0.69 %

0.69 %

0.75 %

0.74 %

0.77 %





0.61 %

0.69 %



Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans* 197.31 %

174.75 %

165.04 %

121.95 %

120.34 %

109.59 %

102.28 %

96.51 %





197.31 %

120.34 %



Nonperforming loans / total loans** 0.24 %

0.25 %

0.25 %

0.31 %

0.28 %

0.33 %

0.28 %

0.35 %





0.24 %

0.28 %



Nonperforming assets / total assets** 0.18 %

0.17 %

0.19 %

0.23 %

0.22 %

0.27 %

0.25 %

0.33 %





0.18 %

0.22 %



Allowance for loan losses / total loans** 0.83 %

0.84 %

0.87 %

0.89 %

0.91 %

1.01 %

1.03 %

1.05 %





0.83 %

0.91 %



Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans** 348.37 %

335.70 %

347.74 %

289.94 %

320.08 %

310.95 %

366.90 %

302.14 %





348.37 %

320.08 %



*Based on all assets (includes purchased assets)































**Excludes all assets purchased

































RENASANT CORPORATION









































































































(Unaudited)









































































































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31, 2017



September 30, 2017



December 31, 2016



December 31, 2017



December 31, 2016







Average





Interest



Yield/





Average





Interest



Yield/





Average





Interest



Yield/





Average





Interest



Yield/





Average





Interest



Yield/



Balance



Income/

Rate

Balance

Income/

Rate



Balance



Income/



Rate





Balance





Income/



Rate





Balance





Income/



Rate









Expense









Expense













Expense



















Expense



















Expense







Assets













































































































Interest-earning assets:













































































































Loans













































































































Not purchased

$ 5,446,973



$ 62,994



4.51 %

$ 5,095,445



$ 57,560



4.48 %

$ 4,612,237



$ 50,073



4.32 %

$ 5,060,496



$ 226,524



4.48 %

$ 4,294,032



$ 187,055



4.36 % Purchased

2,088,226



34,313



6.52



2,279,965



33,133



5.77



1,513,121



27,808



7.31



1,795,306



114,043



6.35



1,555,502



104,983



6.75

Purchased and covered(1)

—



—



—



—



—



—



21,718



386



7.07



—



—



—



46,438



3,295



7.10

Total loans

7,535,199



97,307



5.07



7,375,410



90,693



4.88



6,147,076



78,267



5.07



6,855,802



340,567



4.97



5,895,972



295,333



5.01

Mortgage loans held for sale

188,795



2,071



4.35



226,512



2,419



4.24



184,584



1,627



3.51



174,369



7,469



4.28



237,199



8,497



3.58

Securities:



























































Taxable(2)

735,923



4,240



2.29



807,001



4,758



2.34



688,268



3,430



1.98



746,557



17,408



2.33



721,661



15,305



2.12

Tax-exempt

307,152



3,604



4.66



340,156



4,046



4.72



346,002



4,089



4.70



329,430



15,838



4.81



351,950



16,555



4.70

Total securities

1,043,075



7,844



2.98



1,147,157



8,804



3.04



1,034,270



7,519



2.89



1,075,987



33,246



3.09



1,073,611



31,860



2.97

Interest-bearing balances with banks

146,606



551



1.49



194,988



697



1.42



117,292



151



0.51



195,072



2,314



1.19



89,514



459



0.51

Total interest-earning assets

8,913,675



107,773



4.75



8,944,067



102,613



4.55



7,483,222



87,564



4.66



8,301,230



383,596



4.62



7,296,296



336,149



4.61

Cash and due from banks

161,202











152,654











118,851











140,742











130,360









Intangible assets

636,533











636,977











495,404











565,507











491,530









FDIC loss-share indemnification asset

—











—











2,693











—











4,961









Other assets

543,364











543,778











491,625











501,829











493,363









Total assets

$ 10,254,774











$ 10,277,476











$ 8,591,795











$ 9,509,308











$ 8,416,510









Liabilities and shareholders' equity



























































Interest-bearing liabilities:



























































Deposits:



























































Interest-bearing demand(3)

3,783,056



3,072



0.32



3,869,297



2,757



0.28



3,184,949



1,597



0.20



3,609,567



9,559



0.26



3,090,495



5,874



0.19

Savings deposits

572,397



99



0.07



575,684



101



0.07



538,323



96



0.07



567,723



394



0.07



525,498



372



0.07

Time deposits

1,824,622



4,152



0.90



1,814,268



3,976



0.87



1,628,082



3,145



0.77



1,715,828



14,667



0.85



1,587,444



11,610



0.73

Total interest-bearing deposits

6,180,075



7,323



0.47



6,259,249



6,834



0.43



5,351,354



4,838



0.36



5,893,118



24,620



0.42



5,203,437



17,856



0.34

Borrowed funds

579,920



4,002



2.74



575,816



3,844



2.65



412,589



2,952



2.85



419,070



13,233



3.16



523,812



10,291



1.96

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,759,995



11,325



0.66



6,835,065



10,678



0.62



5,763,943



7,790



0.54



6,312,188



37,853



0.60



5,727,249



28,147



0.49

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,877,789











1,849,396











1,564,150











1,724,834











1,467,881









Other liabilities

98,859











97,424











107,953











91,336











105,342









Shareholders' equity

1,518,131











1,495,591











1,155,749











1,380,950











1,116,038









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 10,254,774











$ 10,277,476











$ 8,591,795











$ 9,509,308











$ 8,416,510









Net interest income/ net interest margin





$ 96,448



4.25 %





$ 91,935



4.08 %





$ 79,774



4.24 %





$ 345,743



4.16 %





$ 308,002



4.22 %



























































































































(1)Represents information associated with purchased loans covered under loss sharing agreements prior to their termination on December 8, 2016. (2)U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which we operate. (3)Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

RENASANT CORPORATION













































(Unaudited)













































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP











































Twelve Months Ended







2017

2016





December 31,







Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First













Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter





2017

2016 Net income (GAAP) $ 16,511



$ 26,421



$ 25,284



$ 23,972



$ 23,635



$ 23,179



$ 22,900



$ 21,216







$ 92,188



$ 90,930



Amortization of intangibles, net of tax 1,133



1,149



1,013



1,064



1,094



1,119



1,171



1,134







4,358



4,518

Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 17,644



$ 27,570



$ 26,297



$ 25,036



$ 24,729



$ 24,298



$ 24,071



$ 22,350







$ 96,546



$ 95,448



















































Net income (GAAP) 16,511



$ 26,421



$ 25,284



$ 23,972



$ 23,635



$ 23,179



$ 22,900



$ 21,216







$ 92,188



$ 90,930



Merger & conversion expenses, net of tax 479



4,075



2,065



235



—



178



1,888



634







6,925



2,694



Debt prepayment penalties, net of tax —



—



—



140



—



1,468



221



—







137



1,700



Loss share termination, net of tax —



—



—



—



1,495



—



—



—







—



1,495



Write-down of net deferred tax assets 14,486



—



—



—



—



—



—



—







14,486



—



Net income with exclusions (non-GAAP) $ 31,476



$ 30,496



$ 27,349



$ 24,347



$ 25,130



$ 24,825



$ 25,009



$ 21,850







$ 113,736



$ 96,819













































Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,518,131



$ 1,495,591



$ 1,258,935



$ 1,246,903



$ 1,155,749



$ 1,135,073



$ 1,121,298



$ 1,050,668







$ 1,380,950



$ 1,116,038



Intangibles 636,533



636,977



492,349



493,816



495,404



497,064



499,503



473,852







565,507



491,530

Average tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP) $ 881,598



$ 858,614



$ 766,586



$ 753,087



$ 660,345



$ 638,009



$ 621,795



$ 576,816







$ 815,443



$ 624,508



















































Average total assets (GAAP) $ 10,254,774



$ 10,277,476



$ 8,720,660



$ 8,759,448



$ 8,591,795



$ 8,562,199



$ 8,541,818



$ 7,961,700







$ 9,509,308



$ 8,416,510



Intangibles 636,533



636,977



492,349



493,816



495,404



497,064



499,503



473,852







565,507



491,530

Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 9,618,240



$ 9,640,499



$ 8,228,311



$ 8,265,632



$ 8,096,391



$ 8,065,135



$ 8,042,315



$ 7,487,848







$ 8,943,801



$ 7,924,980



















































Actual shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,514,983



$ 1,511,826



$ 1,271,786



$ 1,251,065



$ 1,232,883



$ 1,142,247



$ 1,124,256



$ 1,053,178







$ 1,514,983



$ 1,232,883



Intangibles 635,556



637,264



491,552



493,045



494,608



496,233



497,917



476,539







635,556



494,608

Actual tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP) $ 879,427



$ 874,562



$ 780,234



$ 758,020



$ 738,275



$ 646,014



$ 626,339



$ 576,639







$ 879,427



$ 738,275



















































Actual total assets (GAAP) $ 9,829,981



$ 10,323,687



$ 8,872,272



$ 8,764,711



$ 8,699,851



$ 8,542,471



$ 8,529,566



$ 8,146,229







$ 9,829,981



$ 8,699,851



Intangibles 635,556



637,264



491,552



493,045



494,608



496,233



497,917



476,539







635,556



494,608

Actual tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 9,194,425



$ 9,686,423



$ 8,380,720



$ 8,271,666



$ 8,205,243



$ 8,046,238



$ 8,031,649



$ 7,669,690







$ 9,194,425



$ 8,205,243



















































(1) Return on Average Equity









































Return on avg s/h's equity (GAAP) 4.31 %

7.01 %

8.06 %

7.80 %

8.14 %

8.12 %

8.21 %

8.12 %





6.68 %

8.15 %

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 3.63 %

5.73 %

5.70 %

5.69 %

6.76 %

7.03 %

7.36 %

7.46 %





5.16 %

7.14 % Return on avg tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP) 7.94 %

12.74 %

13.76 %

13.48 %

14.90 %

15.15 %

15.57 %

15.58 %





11.84 %

15.28 %

















































Return on avg s/h's equity with exclusions (GAAP) 8.23 %

8.09 %

8.71 %

7.92 %

8.65 %

8.70 %

8.97 %

8.36 %





8.24 %

8.68 %

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 6.45 %

6.53 %

6.13 %

5.77 %

7.12 %

7.48 %

7.96 %

7.66 %





6.25 %

7.55 % Return on avg tangible s/h's equity with exclusion (non-GAAP) 14.67 %

14.62 %

14.84 %

13.68 %

15.80 %

16.18 %

16.93 %

16.03 %





14.48 %

16.23 %

















































(2) Return on Average Assets









































Return on (average) assets (GAAP) 0.64 %

1.02 %

1.16 %

1.11 %

1.09 %

1.08 %

1.08 %

1.07 %





0.97 %

1.08 %

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 0.09 %

0.11 %

0.12 %

0.12 %

0.12 %

0.12 %

0.13 %

0.13 %





0.11 %

0.12 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 0.73 %

1.13 %

1.28 %

1.23 %

1.22 %

1.20 %

1.20 %

1.20 %





1.08 %

1.20 %

















































Return on avg assets with exclusions (GAAP) 1.22 %

1.18 %

1.26 %

1.13 %

1.16 %

1.15 %

1.18 %

1.10 %





1.20 %

1.15 %

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 0.13 %

0.11 %

0.12 %

0.12 %

0.12 %

0.12 %

0.13 %

0.13 %





0.12 %

0.13 % Return on avg tangible assets with exclusions (non-GAAP) 1.35 %

1.30 %

1.38 %

1.25 %

1.28 %

1.28 %

1.31 %

1.23 %





1.32 %

1.28 %

















































(3) Shareholder Equity Ratio









































Shareholders' equity to (actual) assets (GAAP) 15.41 %

14.64 %

14.33 %

14.27 %

14.17 %

13.37 %

13.18 %

12.93 %





15.41 %

14.17 %

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets 5.85 %

5.62 %

5.02 %

5.11 %

5.17 %

5.34 %

5.38 %

5.41 %





5.85 %

5.17 % Tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP) 9.56 %

9.03 %

9.31 %

9.16 %

9.00 %

8.03 %

7.80 %

7.52 %





9.56 %

9.00 %

RENASANT CORPORATION









































(Unaudited)









































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

































































CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO









































































































Twelve Months Ended







2017

2016





December 31,







Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First



















Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter





2017

2016 Interest income (FTE) $ 107,773



$ 102,613



$ 89,429



$ 83,781



$ 87,564



$ 84,784



$ 85,783



$ 78,009







$ 383,596



$ 336,149



Interest expense 11,325



10,678



7,976



7,874



7,791



7,301



6,851



6,205







37,853



28,147

Net Interest income (FTE) $ 96,448



$ 91,935



$ 81,453



$ 75,907



$ 79,773



$ 77,483



$ 78,932



$ 71,804







$ 345,743



$ 308,002



















































Total noninterest income $ 32,441



$ 33,413



$ 34,265



$ 32,021



$ 30,255



$ 38,272



$ 35,586



$ 33,302







$ 132,140



$ 137,415



Securities gains (losses) 91



57



—



—



—



—



1,257



(71 )





148



1,186

Total noninterest income $ 32,350



$ 33,356



$ 34,265



$ 32,021



$ 30,255



$ 38,272



$ 34,329



$ 33,373







$ 131,992



$ 136,229

Total Income (FTE) $ 128,798



$ 125,291



$ 115,718



$ 107,928



$ 110,028



$ 115,755



$ 113,261



$ 105,177







$ 477,735



$ 444,231



















































Total noninterest expense $ 76,808



$ 80,660



$ 74,841



$ 69,309



$ 71,558



$ 76,468



$ 77,259



$ 69,814







$ 301,618



$ 295,099



Amortization of intangibles 1,708



1,766



1,493



1,563



1,624



1,684



1,742



1,697







6,530



6,747



Merger-related expenses 723



6,266



3,044



345



—



268



2,807



948







10,378



4,023



Debt extinguishment penalty —



—



—



205



—



2,210



329



—







205



2,539



Loss share termination $ —



$ —



—



—



2,053



—



—



—







—



2,053

Total noninterest expense $ 74,377



$ 72,628



$ 70,304



$ 67,196



$ 67,881



$ 72,306



$ 72,381



$ 67,169







$ 284,505



$ 279,737



















































(4) Efficiency Ratio 57.75 %

57.97 %

60.75 %

62.26 %

61.69 %

62.46 %

63.91 %

63.86 %





59.55 %

62.97 %

