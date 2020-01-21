Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings For The Fourth Quarter Of 2019

TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the "Company") today announced earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $38.7 million, as compared to $44.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.68 and $0.67, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.76 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net income for the year ending December 31, 2019, was $167.9 million, as compared to $146.9 million for the same period in 2018. Basic and diluted EPS were $2.89 and $2.88, respectively, for 2019, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $2.80 and $2.79, respectively, for the same period in 2018.

"We closed 2019 on a strong note and maintained solid performance ratios through the fourth quarter even while absorbing the full impact of two interest rate cuts on our margin during the quarter," said Renasant Chairman, E. Robinson McGraw. "Our management team did an excellent job of navigating through the headwinds we faced throughout 2019 and has us well positioned for continued success in 2020 and beyond. We also continued to prudently manage our capital structure and repurchased approximately $21.3 million of our common stock in the quarter."

As previously discussed, the Company targeted market disruption across its footprint by hiring new production team members throughout 2019. The Company's net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 includes approximately $3.5 million in after-tax expense related to team members that have joined the Company in 2019. The expense related to these strategic hires decreased diluted EPS by $0.06 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

"Our fourth quarter results were highlighted by continued strong loan growth," commented C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. "Throughout our footprint our team members are continuing to execute our growth strategy previously laid out. In addition to strong loan growth year over year, we continued to prioritize growing non-interest bearing deposits, which lowers the cost of funding needed to support our loan growth. As Robin previously mentioned, we believe that we have positioned ourselves well for success in the coming years."

Impact of Certain Expenses and Charges

From time to time, the Company incurs expenses and charges in connection with certain transactions with respect to which management is unable to accurately predict when these expenses or charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount of such expenses or charges. The following table presents the impact of these expenses and charges on reported earnings per share for the dates presented (in thousands, except per share data):



Three months ended

December 31, 2019

Three months ended

December 31, 2018

Pre-tax After-tax Impact to Diluted

EPS

Pre-tax After-tax Impact to Diluted

EPS Earnings, as reported $ 48,266

$ 38,733

$ 0.67



$ 57,518

$ 44,420

$ 0.76

Merger and conversion expenses 76

61

—



1,625

1,255

0.02

MSR valuation adjustment (1,296)

(1,040)

(0.01)



—

—

—

Earnings, with exclusions (Non-GAAP) $ 47,046

$ 37,754

$ 0.66



$ 59,143

$ 45,675

$ 0.78



















Year ended December 31, 2019

Year ended December 31, 2018

Pre-tax After-tax Impact to Diluted

EPS

Pre-tax After-tax Impact to Diluted

EPS Earnings, as reported $ 216,114

$ 167,914

$ 2.88



$ 188,647

$ 146,920

$ 2.79

Merger and conversion expenses 279

216

—



14,246

11,095

0.21

Debt prepayment penalty 54

41

—



—

—

—

MSR valuation adjustment 1,836

1,427

0.03



—

—

—

Earnings, with exclusions (Non-GAAP) $ 218,283

$ 169,598

$ 2.91



$ 202,893

$ 158,015

$ 3.00



A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Profitability Metrics

The following table presents the Company's profitability metrics, including and excluding the impact of after-tax merger and conversion expenses, debt prepayment penalties and the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation adjustment, as applicable, for the dates presented:



As Reported With Exclusions (Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Return on average assets 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.39 % 1.14 % 1.23 % 1.43 % Return on average tangible assets

(Non-GAAP) 1.31 % 1.30 % 1.56 % 1.28 % 1.39 % 1.60 % Return on average equity 7.21 % 6.97 % 8.72 % 7.03 % 7.43 % 8.97 % Return on average tangible equity

(Non-GAAP) 13.86 % 13.38 % 17.44 % 13.52 % 14.23 % 17.92 %



As Reported With Exclusions (Non-GAAP)

Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Return on average assets 1.30 %

1.32 % 1.32 %

1.42 % Return on average tangible assets

(Non-GAAP) 1.46 %

1.47 % 1.48 %

1.58 % Return on average equity 7.97 %

8.64 % 8.05 %

9.29 % Return on average tangible equity

(Non-GAAP) 15.39 %

15.98 % 15.54 %

17.14 %

Financial Condition

Total assets were $13.40 billion at December 31, 2019, as compared to $12.93 billion at December 31, 2018. The Company's acquisition of Brand Group Holdings, Inc. was completed on September 1, 2018; the Company's results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2018 reflect the impact of this acquisition.

Total loans held for investment were $9.69 billion at December 31, 2019, as compared to $9.08 billion at December 31, 2018, representing annual net loan growth of 5.46% after excluding the balance of a portfolio of non-mortgage consumer loans, which was transferred from our held for sale portfolio during the year. When compared to the balance at September 30, 2019 of $9.31 billion, the Company had linked-quarter annualized net loan growth of 16.01%.

Total deposits increased to $10.21 billion at December 31, 2019, from $10.13 billion at December 31, 2018. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $233.1 million to $2.55 billion, or 24.99% of total deposits, at December 31, 2019, as compared to $2.32 billion, or 22.89% of total deposits, at December 31, 2018.

Results of Operations

Net interest income was $109.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $108.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $115.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The following table presents reported taxable equivalent net interest margin and yield on loans, including loans held for sale, for the periods presented (in thousands).



Three Months Ended

December 31, September 30, December 31,

2019 2019 2018 Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 111,283

$ 110,276

$ 116,933

Average earning assets $ 11,277,000

$ 10,993,645

$ 10,952,024

Net interest margin 3.90 % 3.98 % 4.24 %













Taxable equivalent interest income on loans $ 124,919

$ 125,391

$ 127,880

Average loans, including loans held for sale $ 9,808,441

$ 9,494,689

$ 9,548,486

Loan yield 5.04 % 5.24 % 5.31 %

The impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on loans to total interest income on loans, including loans held for sale, loan yield and net interest margin is shown in the following table for the periods presented (in thousands).











Three Months Ended

December 31, September 30, December 31,

2019 2019 2018 Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 152

$ 905

$ 744

Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1) 6,661

5,510

7,236

Total impact to interest income $ 6,813

$ 6,415

$ 7,980









Impact to total loan yield 0.28 % 0.27 % 0.33 % Impact to net interest margin 0.24 % 0.23 % 0.29 %

(1) Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $4,041, $2,564 and $3,095 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. This additional interest income increased total loan yield by 16 basis points, 11 basis points and 13 basis points for the same periods, respectively, while increasing net interest margin by 14 basis points, 9 basis points and 11 basis points for the same periods, respectively.

Net interest income was $444.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $396.5 million for the same period in 2018. The following table presents reported taxable equivalent net interest margin and yield on loans, including loans held for sale, for the periods presented (in thousands).



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, December 31,

2019 2018 Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 450,413

$ 402,426

Average earning assets $ 11,028,040

$ 9,662,416

Net interest margin 4.08 % 4.16 %









Taxable equivalent interest income on loans $ 505,411

$ 431,734

Average loans, including loans held for sale $ 9,527,290

$ 8,451,857

Loan yield 5.30 % 5.11 %

The impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on loans to total interest income on loans, including loans held for sale, loan yield and net interest margin is shown in the following table for the periods presented (in thousands).



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, December 31,

2019 2018 Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 4,042

$ 2,861

Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1) 27,227

24,454

Total impact to interest income $ 31,269

$ 27,315







Impact to total loan yield 0.33 % 0.32 % Impact to net interest margin 0.28 % 0.28 %

(1) Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $14,635 and $12,460 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. This additional interest income increased total loan yield by 15 basis points for the same periods, while increasing net interest margin by 13 basis points for the same periods.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the cost of total deposits was 75 basis points, as compared to 84 basis points for the third quarter of 2019 and 67 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2018. The cost of total deposits was 80 basis points for the year ending December 31, 2019, as compared to 56 basis points for the same period in 2018. The table below presents, by type, our funding sources and the total cost of each funding source for the periods presented:



Percentage of Total Average Deposits and

Borrowed Funds

Cost of Funds

Three Months Ending

Three Months Ending

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018 Noninterest-bearing demand 24.12 %

23.75 %

22.71 %

— %

— %

— % Interest-bearing demand 43.86



45.02



44.89



0.77



0.90



0.69

Savings 6.11



6.19



5.82



0.17



0.22



0.16

Time deposits 20.41



22.10



22.73



1.76



1.77



1.45

Borrowed funds 5.50



2.94



3.85



3.02



5.31



4.31

Total deposits and borrowed funds 100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %

0.87 %

0.97 %

0.81 %



Percentage of Total Average

Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Cost of Funds

Twelve Months Ending

Twelve Months Ending

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Noninterest-bearing demand 23.26 %

21.88 %

— %

— % Interest-bearing demand 44.89



45.62



0.85



0.56

Savings 6.11



6.41



0.19



0.15

Time deposits 21.91



21.92



1.71



1.24

Borrowed funds 3.83



4.17



4.17



4.01

Total deposits and borrowed funds 100.00 %

100.00 %

0.93 %

0.70 %

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $37.5 million, as compared to $38.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $36.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Noninterest income for 2019 was $153.3 million, as compared to $144.0 million for 2018. Effective July 1, 2019, the Company became subject to the limitations on interchange fees imposed by the Durbin Amendment under the Dodd-Frank Act, which resulted in an approximate $3.0 million reduction in fees and commissions on loans and deposits in each of the the third and fourth quarters of 2019. Mortgage banking income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $15.2 million, compared to $15.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $12.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Mortgage banking income during the third quarter of 2019 was negatively impacted by a MSR valuation adjustment of $3.1 million, of which $1.3 million was recovered during the fourth quarter of 2019. Mortgage banking income for 2019 was $57.9 million, as compared to $50.1 million for 2018.

Noninterest expense was $95.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $96.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $93.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company experienced an increase in salaries and employee benefits during the quarter. This was primarily driven by the impact from new hires made throughout the footprint and the impact from the wholesale mortgage acquisition in the second quarter of 2019. The Company's efficiency ratio (GAAP) was 64.24% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 61.98% for the year 2019, while its adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) was 63.43% and 60.44% for the same respective periods. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes charges for merger and conversion expenses, debt extinguishment penalties, amortization of intangible assets, gains and losses on the sale of securities and the MSR valuation adjustment.

Continued Focus on Prudent Capital Management

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company completed the remaining repurchases authorized under its previous $50.0 million stock repurchase program and initiated repurchases under its new $50.0 million stock repurchase program authorized by the Company's Board of Directors in October 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased $21.3 million of common stock under both programs at a weighted average price of $35.20. There is $30.0 million of repurchase availability remaining under the new stock repurchase program, which will remain in effect until the earlier of October 2020 or the repurchase of the entire amount of common stock authorized to be repurchased by the Board of Directors.

At December 31, 2019, Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.37%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.12%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.14%, and total risk-based capital ratio was 13.78%. All regulatory ratios exceed the minimums required to be considered "well-capitalized."

Our ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 15.87% at December 31, 2019, as compared to 15.80% at December 31, 2018. Our tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP) was 9.25% at December 31, 2019, as compared to 8.92% at December 31, 2018.

Asset Quality Metrics

Total nonperforming assets were $44.3 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $7.3 million from December 31, 2018, and consisted of $36.3 million in nonperforming loans (loans 90 days or more past due and nonaccrual loans) and $8.0 million in other real estate owned ("OREO").

The Company's nonperforming loans and OREO that were purchased in previous acquisitions (collectively referred to as "purchased nonperforming assets") were $11.4 million and $5.2 million, respectively, at December 31, 2019, as compared to $13.1 million and $6.2 million, respectively, at December 31, 2018. The purchased nonperforming assets were recorded at fair value at the time of acquisition, which significantly mitigates the Company's actual loss. As such, the remaining information in this release on nonperforming loans, OREO and the related asset quality ratios focuses on non-purchased nonperforming assets.

Non-purchased nonperforming loans were $25.0 million , or 0.33% of total non-purchased loans, at December 31, 2019 , as compared to $12.9 million , or 0.20% of total non-purchased loans, at December 31, 2018 . Early stage delinquencies, or loans 30-to-89 days past due, as a percentage of total non-purchased loans were 0.30% at December 31, 2019 , as compared to 0.27% at December 31, 2018 .

, or 0.33% of total non-purchased loans, at , as compared to , or 0.20% of total non-purchased loans, at . Early stage delinquencies, or loans 30-to-89 days past due, as a percentage of total non-purchased loans were 0.30% at , as compared to 0.27% at . Non-purchased OREO was $2.8 million at December 31, 2019 , as compared to $4.9 million at December 31, 2018 . Non-purchased OREO sales totaled $4.2 million during 2019.

at , as compared to at . Non-purchased OREO sales totaled during 2019. The allowance for loan losses was 0.54% of total loans held for investment at each of December 31, 2019 and 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 0.69% of total non-purchased loans at December 31, 2019 , as compared to 0.77% at December 31, 2018 .

and 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 0.69% of total non-purchased loans at , as compared to 0.77% at . Net loan charge-offs were $1.6 million , or 0.07% of average loans held for investment on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $584 thousand , or 0.03% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net loan charge-offs were $3.9 million , or 0.04% of average loans for the year 2019, as compared to $4.0 million , or 0.05% of average loans for the year 2018.

, or 0.07% of average loans held for investment on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to , or 0.03% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net loan charge-offs were , or 0.04% of average loans for the year 2019, as compared to , or 0.05% of average loans for the year 2018.

The provision for loan losses was $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The provision was $7.1 million for the year 2019, as compared to $6.8 million for the year 2018.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

The webcast can be accessed through Renasant's investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://services.choruscall.com/links/rnst200122.html . To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com beginning one hour after the call and will remain accessible for one year. Replays can also be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 10138528 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until February 5, 2020.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 115-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $13.4 billion and operates more than 190 banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward looking statements usually include words such as "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "potential," "possible," "approximately," "should" and variations of such words and other similar expressions.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include significant fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, economic recession, significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment, significant underperformance in the Company's portfolio of outstanding loans, and competition in the Company's markets. Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company's forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, namely, return on average tangible shareholders' equity, return on average tangible assets, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets (commonly referred to as the "tangible capital ratio"), tangible book value per share and the adjusted efficiency ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and/or certain charges (such as, when applicable, merger and conversion expenses, debt prepayment penalties and asset valuation adjustments) with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible and charges such as merger and conversion expenses can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution's regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company's results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the table at the end of this release under the caption "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP."

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release is intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company's calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

RENASANT CORPORATION







































(Unaudited)













































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

































































Q4 2019 -

Twelve Months Ended









2019

2018

Q4 2018

December 31,









Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent









Percent



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2019

2018

Variance Statement of earnings















































Interest income - taxable equivalent basis

$ 135,119



$ 135,927



$ 139,285



$ 138,578



$ 138,581



$ 119,236



$ 107,991



$ 101,947



(2.50) %

$ 548,909



$ 467,755



17.35 % Interest income

$ 133,148



$ 134,476



$ 137,862



$ 137,094



$ 137,105



$ 117,795



$ 106,574



$ 100,380



(2.89)



$ 542,580



$ 461,854



17.48

Interest expense

23,836



25,651



25,062



23,947



21,648



18,356



14,185



11,140



10.11



98,496



65,329



50.77



Net interest income

109,312



108,825



112,800



113,147



115,457



99,439



92,389



89,240



(5.32)



444,084



396,525



11.99

Provision for loan losses

2,950



1,700



900



1,500



1,000



2,250



1,810



1,750



195.00



7,050



6,810



3.52



Net interest income after provision

106,362



107,125



111,900



111,647



114,457



97,189



90,579



87,490



(7.07)



437,034



389,715



12.14

Service charges on deposit accounts

9,273



8,992



8,605



9,102



9,069



8,847



8,271



8,473



2.25



35,972



34,660



3.79

Fees and commissions on loans and deposits

2,822



3,090



7,047



6,471



6,322



5,944



5,917



5,685



(55.36)



19,430



23,868



(18.59)

Insurance commissions and fees

2,105



2,508



2,190



2,116



2,014



2,461



2,110



2,005



4.52



8,919



8,590



3.83

Wealth management revenue

3,920



3,588



3,601



3,324



3,446



3,386



3,446



3,262



13.76



14,433



13,540



6.60

Securities gains (losses)

—



343



(8)



13



—



(16)



—



—



100.00



348



(16)



100.00

Mortgage banking income

15,165



15,710



16,620



10,401



11,993



14,350



12,839



10,960



26.45



57,896



50,142



15.46

Other

4,171



3,722



3,905



4,458



3,530



3,081



2,998



3,568



18.16



16,256



13,177



23.37



Total noninterest income

37,456



37,953



41,960



35,885



36,374



38,053



35,581



33,953



2.97



153,254



143,961



6.46

Salaries and employee benefits

67,684



65,425



60,325



57,350



58,313



55,187



52,010



48,784



16.07



250,784



214,294



17.03

Data processing

5,095



4,980



4,698



4,906



5,169



4,614



4,600



4,244



(1.43)



19,679



18,627



5.65

Occupancy and equipment

13,231



12,943



11,544



11,835



11,816



10,668



9,805



9,822



11.98



49,553



42,111



17.67

Other real estate

339



418



252



1,004



725



278



232



657



(53.24)



2,013



1,892



6.40

Amortization of intangibles

1,946



1,996



2,053



2,110



2,169



1,765



1,594



1,651



(10.28)



8,105



7,179



12.90

Merger and conversion related expenses

76



24



179



—



1,625



11,221



500



900



(95.32)



279



14,246



(98.04)

Debt extinguishment penalty

—



54



—



—



—



—



—



—



100.00



54



—



100.00

Other

7,181



10,660



14,239



11,627



13,496



11,013



10,285



11,886



(46.79)



43,707



46,680



(6.37)



Total noninterest expense

95,552



96,500



93,290



88,832



93,313



94,746



79,026



77,944



2.40



374,174



345,029



8.45

Income before income taxes

48,266



48,578



60,570



58,700



57,518



40,496



47,134



43,499



(16.09)



216,114



188,647



14.56

Income taxes

9,533



11,132



13,945



13,590



13,098



8,532



10,424



9,673



(27.22)



48,200



41,727



15.51



Net income

$ 38,733



$ 37,446



$ 46,625



$ 45,110



$ 44,420



$ 31,964



$ 36,710



$ 33,826



(12.80)



$ 167,914



$ 146,920



14.29

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.68



$ 0.65



$ 0.80



$ 0.77



$ 0.76



$ 0.61



$ 0.74



$ 0.69



(10.53)



$ 2.89



$ 2.80



3.21

Diluted earnings per share

0.67



0.64



0.80



0.77



0.76



0.61



0.74



0.68



(11.84)



2.88



2.79



3.23

Average basic shares outstanding

57,153,160



58,003,215



58,461,024



58,585,517



58,623,646



52,472,971



49,413,754



49,356,417



(2.51)



58,046,716



52,492,104



10.58

Average diluted shares outstanding

57,391,876



58,192,419



58,618,976



58,730,535



58,767,519



52,609,902



49,549,761



49,502,950



(2.34)



58,226,686



52,626,850



10.64

Common shares outstanding

56,855,002



57,455,306



58,297,670



58,633,630



58,546,480



58,743,814



49,424,339



49,392,978



(2.89)



56,855,002



58,546,480



(2.89)

Cash dividend per common share

$ 0.22



$ 0.22



$ 0.22



$ 0.21



$ 0.21



$ 0.20



$ 0.20



$ 0.19



4.76



$ 0.87



$ 0.80



8.75

Performance ratios















































Return on avg shareholders' equity

7.21 %

6.97 %

8.90 %

8.86 %

8.72 %

7.40 %

9.55 %

9.00 %





7.97 %

8.64 %



Return on avg tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP) (1)

13.86 %

13.38 %

17.15 %

17.41 %

17.44 %

13.65 %

16.75 %

16.02 %





15.39 %

15.98 %



Return on avg assets

1.17 %

1.16 %

1.47 %

1.44 %

1.39 %

1.12 %

1.42 %

1.36 %





1.30 %

1.32 %



Return on avg tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)

1.31 %

1.30 %

1.64 %

1.61 %

1.56 %

1.26 %

1.57 %

1.51 %





1.46 %

1.47 %



Net interest margin (FTE)

3.90 %

3.98 %

4.19 %

4.27 %

4.24 %

4.07 %

4.15 %

4.20 %





4.08 %

4.16 %



Yield on earning assets (FTE)

4.74 %

4.91 %

5.11 %

5.16 %

5.02 %

4.81 %

4.78 %

4.72 %





4.98 %

4.84 %



Cost of funding

0.87 %

0.97 %

0.96 %

0.92 %

0.81 %

0.77 %

0.65 %

0.53 %





0.93 %

0.70 %



Average earning assets to average assets

85.71 %

85.58 %

85.72 %

85.58 %

86.15 %

87.29 %

87.67 %

87.12 %





85.65 %

87.01 %



Average loans to average deposits

92.43 %

89.13 %

89.13 %

89.33 %

89.77 %

91.74 %

91.84 %

94.04 %





90.01 %

91.71 %



Noninterest income (less securities gains/

















































losses) to average assets

1.13 %

1.16 %

1.32 %

1.14 %

1.14 %

1.34 %

1.38 %

1.37 %





1.19 %

1.30 %



Noninterest expense (less debt prepayment penalties/

















































penalties/merger-related expenses) to

















































average assets

2.88 %

2.98 %

2.93 %

2.83 %

2.86 %

2.94 %

3.05 %

3.11 %





2.9 %

2.98 %



Net overhead ratio

1.75 %

1.82 %

1.61 %

1.69 %

1.72 %

1.60 %

1.67 %

1.74 %





1.71 %

1.68 %



Efficiency ratio (FTE)

64.24 %

65.10 %

59.73 %

59.02 %

60.87 %

68.20 %

61.08 %

62.48 %





61.98 %

63.15 %



Adjusted efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) (4)

63.43 %

62.53 %

58.30 %

57.62 %

58.39 %

58.84 %

59.46 %

60.43 %





60.44 %

59.22 %





RENASANT CORPORATION







































(Unaudited)













































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

































































Q4 2019 -

As of









2019

2018

Q4 2018

December 31,









Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent









Percent



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2019

2018

Variance Average Balances















































Total assets

$ 13,157,843



$ 12,846,131



$ 12,764,669



$ 12,730,939



$ 12,713,000



$ 11,276,587



$ 10,341,863



$ 10,055,755



3.50 %

$ 12,875,986



$ 11,104,567



15.95 % Earning assets

11,277,000



10,993,645



10,942,492



10,895,205



10,952,023



9,843,870



9,067,016



8,760,679



2.97



11,028,040



9,662,416



14.13

Securities

1,234,718



1,227,678



1,262,271



1,253,224



1,240,283



1,129,010



1,039,947



833,076



(0.45)



1,244,376



1,061,882



17.19

Loans held for sale

350,783



385,437



353,103



345,264



418,213



297,692



209,652



152,299



(16.12)



358,735



270,270



32.73

Loans, net of unearned

9,457,658



9,109,252



9,043,788



9,059,802



9,130,273



8,228,053



7,704,221



7,646,991



3.59



9,168,555



8,181,587



12.06

Intangibles

977,506



975,306



974,628



976,820



972,736



743,567



633,155



634,898



0.49



976,065



747,008



30.66

Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,611,265



2,500,810



2,395,899



2,342,406



2,402,422



2,052,226



1,867,925



1,817,848



8.69



2,463,436



2,036,754



20.95

Interest-bearing deposits

7,620,602



7,719,510



7,750,986



7,799,892



7,768,724



6,916,699



6,521,123



6,314,114



(1.91)



7,722,247



6,884,250



12.17

Total deposits

10,231,867



10,220,320



10,146,885



10,142,298



10,171,146



8,968,925



8,389,048



8,131,962



0.60



10,185,683



8,921,004



14.18

Borrowed funds

596,101



308,931



354,234



363,140



407,496



499,054



329,287



314,228



46.28



405,975



388,077



4.61

Shareholders' equity

2,131,345



2,131,537



2,102,093



2,065,370



2,021,075



1,712,757



1,542,071



1,523,873



5.46



2,107,832



1,701,334



23.89



































































































































Q4 2019 -

As of



2019

2018

Q4 2018

December 31,



Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent









Percent



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2019

2018

Variance Balances at period end















































Total assets

$ 13,400,510



$ 13,039,674



$ 12,892,653



$ 12,862,395



$ 12,934,878



$ 12,746,939



$ 10,544,475



$ 10,238,313



3.60 %

$ 13,400,510



$ 12,934,878



3.60 % Earning assets

11,522,388



11,145,052



11,064,957



11,015,535



11,115,929



10,962,958



9,239,200



8,938,117



3.66



11,522,388



11,115,929



3.66

Securities

1,290,613



1,238,577



1,268,280



1,255,353



1,250,777



1,177,606



1,088,779



948,365



3.18



1,290,613



1,250,777



3.18

Loans held for sale

318,272



392,448



461,681



318,563



411,427



463,287



245,046



204,472



(22.64)



318,272



411,427



(22.64)

Non purchased loans

7,587,974



7,031,818



6,704,288



6,565,599



6,389,712



6,210,238



6,057,766



5,830,122



18.75



7,587,974



6,389,712



18.75

Purchased loans

2,101,664



2,281,966



2,350,366



2,522,694



2,693,417



2,912,669



1,709,891



1,867,948



(21.97)



2,101,664



2,693,417



(21.97)



Total loans

9,689,638



9,313,784



9,054,654



9,088,293



9,083,129



9,122,907



7,767,657



7,698,070



6.68



9,689,638



9,083,129



6.68

Intangibles

976,943



978,390



973,673



975,726



977,793



974,115



632,311



633,905



(0.09)



976,943



977,793



(0.09)

Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,551,771



2,607,056



2,408,984



2,366,223



2,318,706



2,359,859



1,888,561



1,861,136



10.05



2,551,771



2,318,706



10.05

Interest-bearing deposits

7,661,398



7,678,980



7,781,077



7,902,689



7,809,851



7,812,089



6,492,159



6,496,633



(1.90)



7,661,398



7,809,851



(1.90)



Total deposits

10,213,169



10,286,036



10,190,061



10,268,912



10,128,557



10,171,948



8,380,720



8,357,769



0.84



10,213,169



10,128,557



0.84

Borrowed funds

865,598



433,705



401,934



350,859



651,324



439,516



520,747



265,191



32.90



865,598



651,324



32.90

Shareholders' equity

2,126,008



2,119,659



2,119,696



2,088,877



2,043,913



2,010,711



1,558,668



1,532,765



4.02



2,126,008



2,043,913



4.02

Market value per common share

35.42



35.01



35.94



33.85



30.18



41.21



45.52



42.56



17.36



35.42



30.18



17.36

Book value per common share

37.39



36.89



36.36



35.63



34.91



34.23



31.54



31.03



7.10



37.39



34.91



7.10

Tangible book value per common share

20.21



19.86



19.66



18.98



18.21



17.65



18.74



18.20



10.98



20.21



18.21



10.98

Shareholders' equity to assets (actual)

15.87 %

16.26 %

16.44 %

16.24 %

15.80 %

15.77 %

14.78 %

14.97 %





15.87 %

15.80 %



Tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP)(3)

9.25 %

9.46 %

9.62 %

9.36 %

8.92 %

8.80 %

9.35 %

9.36 %





9.25 %

8.92 %



Leverage ratio

10.37 %

10.56 %

10.65 %

10.44 %

10.11 %

9.85 %

10.63 %

10.61 %





10.37 %

10.11 %



Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.12 %

11.36 %

11.64 %

11.49 %

11.05 %

10.80 %

11.71 %

11.38 %





11.12 %

11.05 %



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.14 %

12.40 %

12.69 %

12.55 %

12.10 %

11.84 %

12.73 %

12.41 %





12.14 %

12.10 %



Total risk-based capital ratio

13.78 %

14.07 %

14.62 %

14.57 %

14.12 %

13.85 %

14.75 %

14.44 %





13.78 %

14.12 %





RENASANT CORPORATION







































(Unaudited)













































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

































































Q4 2019 -

As of









2019

2018

Q4 2018

December 31,









Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent









Percent



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2019

2018

Variance Non purchased loans















































Commercial, financial, agricultural

$ 1,052,353



$ 988,867



$ 930,598



$ 921,081

$ 875,649



$ 817,799



$ 790,363



$ 803,146



20.18 %

$ 1,052,353



$ 875,649



20.18 % Lease financing

81,875



69,953



59,158



58,651

61,865



54,272



52,423



52,536



32.34



81,875



61,865



32.34

Real estate- construction

774,901



764,589



716,129



651,119

635,519



624,892



642,380



582,430



21.93



774,901



635,519



21.93

Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages

2,350,126



2,235,908



2,160,617



2,114,908

2,087,890



2,000,770



1,912,450



1,785,271



12.56



2,350,126



2,087,890



12.56

Real estate - commercial mortgages

3,128,876



2,809,470



2,741,402



2,726,186

2,628,365



2,609,510



2,554,955



2,503,680



19.04



3,128,876



2,628,365



19.04

Installment loans to individuals

199,843



163,031



96,384



93,654

100,424



102,995



105,195



103,059



99.00



199,843



100,424



99.00

Loans, net of unearned

$ 7,587,974



$ 7,031,818



$ 6,704,288



$ 6,565,599

$ 6,389,712



$ 6,210,238



$ 6,057,766



$ 5,830,122



18.75



$ 7,587,974



$ 6,389,712



18.75

Purchased loans













































Commercial, financial, agricultural

$ 315,619



$ 339,693



$ 374,478



$ 387,376

$ 420,263



$ 495,545



$ 197,455



$ 243,672



(24.90)



$ 315,619



$ 420,263



(24.90)

Lease financing

—



—



—



—

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Real estate- construction

51,582



52,106



65,402



89,954

105,149



112,093



70,438



75,061



(50.94)



51,582



105,149



(50.94)

Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages

516,487



561,725



604,855



654,265

707,453



761,913



520,649



572,830



(26.99)



516,487



707,453



(26.99)

Real estate - commercial mortgages

1,115,389



1,212,905



1,276,567



1,357,446

1,423,144



1,503,075



906,219



960,273



(21.63)



1,115,389



1,423,144



(21.63)

Installment loans to individuals

102,587



115,537



29,064



33,653

37,408



40,043



15,130



16,112



174.24



102,587



37,408



174.24

Loans, net of unearned

$ 2,101,664



$ 2,281,966



$ 2,350,366



$ 2,522,694

$ 2,693,417



$ 2,912,669



$ 1,709,891



$ 1,867,948



(21.97)



$ 2,101,664



$ 2,693,417



(21.97)

Asset quality data













































Non purchased assets













































Nonaccrual loans

$ 21,509



$ 15,733



$ 14,268



$ 12,507

$ 10,218



$ 9,696



$ 8,921



$ 9,403



110.50



$ 21,509



$ 10,218



110.50

Loans 90 past due or more

3,458



7,325



4,175



1,192

2,685



3,806



2,190



3,605



28.79



3,458



2,685



28.79

Nonperforming loans

24,967



23,058



18,443



13,699

12,903



13,502



11,111



13,008



93.50



24,967



12,903



93.50

Other real estate owned

2,762



1,975



3,475



4,223

4,853



4,665



4,698



4,801



(43.09)



2,762



4,853



(43.09)

Nonperforming assets

$ 27,729



$ 25,033



$ 21,918



$ 17,922

$ 17,756



$ 18,167



$ 15,809



$ 17,809



56.17



$ 27,729



$ 17,756



56.17

Purchased assets













































Nonaccrual loans

$ 7,038



$ 6,123



$ 7,250



$ 7,828

$ 5,836



$ 4,809



$ 4,561



$ 5,340



20.60



$ 7,038



$ 5,836



20.60

Loans 90 past due or more

4,317



7,034



7,687



5,436

7,232



7,960



5,491



4,564



(40.31)



4,317



7,232



(40.31)

Nonperforming loans

11,355



13,157



14,937



13,264

13,068



12,769



10,052



9,904



(13.11)



11,355



13,068



(13.11)

Other real estate owned

5,248



6,216



5,258



5,932

6,187



7,932



9,006



9,754



(15.18)



5,248



6,187



(15.18)

Nonperforming assets

$ 16,603



$ 19,373



$ 20,195



$ 19,196

$ 19,255



$ 20,701



$ 19,058



$ 19,658



(13.77)



$ 16,603



$ 19,255



(13.77)

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 1,602



$ 945



$ 676



$ 691

$ 584



$ 995



$ 856



$ 1,560



174.32



$ 3,914



$ 3,995



174.32

Allowance for loan losses

$ 52,162



$ 50,814



$ 50,059



$ 49,835

$ 49,026



$ 48,610



$ 47,355



$ 46,401



6.40



$ 52,162



$ 49,026



6.40

Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans

0.07 %

0.04 %

0.03 %

0.03 % 0.03 %

0.05 %

0.04 %

0.08 %





0.04 %

0.05 %



Nonperforming loans / total loans*

0.37 %

0.39 %

0.37 %

0.30 % 0.29 %

0.29 %

0.27 %

0.30 %





0.37 %

0.29 %



Nonperforming assets / total assets*

0.33 %

0.34 %

0.33 %

0.29 % 0.29 %

0.30 %

0.33 %

0.37 %





0.33 %

0.29 %



Allowance for loan losses / total loans*

0.54 %

0.55 %

0.55 %

0.55 % 0.54 %

0.53 %

0.61 %

0.60 %





0.54 %

0.54 %



Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans*

143.61 %

140.31 %

149.97 %

184.83 % 188.77 %

185.03 %

223.76 %

202.52 %





143.61 %

188.77 %



Nonperforming loans / total loans**

0.33 %

0.33 %

0.28 %

0.21 % 0.20 %

0.22 %

0.18 %

0.22 %





0.33 %

0.20 %



Nonperforming assets / total assets**

0.21 %

0.19 %

0.17 %

0.14 % 0.14 %

0.14 %

0.15 %

0.17 %





0.21 %

0.14 %



Allowance for loan losses / total loans**

0.69 %

0.72 %

0.75 %

0.76 % 0.77 %

0.78 %

0.78 %

0.80 %





0.69 %

0.77 %



Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans**

208.92 %

220.37 %

271.43 %

363.79 % 379.96 %

360.02 %

426.20 %

356.71 %





208.92 %

379.96 %



*Based on all assets (includes purchased assets)















**Excludes all purchased assets

















RENASANT CORPORATION







































































































(Unaudited)











































































































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ending





For The Twelve Months Ending





December 31, 2019





September 30, 2019





December 31, 2018





December 31, 2019





December 31, 2018













Interest



















Interest



















Interest



















Interest



















Interest











Average





Income/



Yield/





Average





Income/



Yield/





Average





Income/



Yield/





Average





Income/



Yield/





Average





Income/



Yield/





Balance





Expense



Rate





Balance





Expense



Rate





Balance





Expense



Rate





Balance





Expense



Rate





Balance





Expense



Rate

Assets











































































































Interest-earning assets:











































































































Loans











































































































Non purchased $ 7,258,517



$ 87,482



4.76 %

$ 6,792,021



$ 85,084



4.97 %

$ 6,318,434



$ 78,633



4.94 %

$ 6,784,132



$ 337,672



4.98 %

$ 6,019,177



$ 286,643



4.76 % Purchased 2,199,141



34,270



6.18 %

2,317,231



36,330



6.22 %

2,811,839



44,070



6.22 %

2,384,423



149,568



6.27 %

2,162,410



132,199



6.11 % Total loans 9,457,658



121,752



5.09 %

9,109,252



121,414



5.29 %

9,130,273



122,703



5.33 %

9,168,555



487,240



5.31 %

8,181,587



418,842



5.12 % Loans held for sale 350,783



3,167



3.58 %

385,437



3,977



4.09 %

418,213



5,177



4.91 %

358,735



18,171



5.07 %

270,270



12,892



4.77 % Securities:

























































Taxable(1) 1,018,076



6,994



2.73 %

1,040,302



7,200



2.75 %

1,033,288



7,587



2.91 %

1,051,124



29,786



2.83 %

844,692



23,713



2.81 % Tax-exempt 216,642



2,093



3.83 %

187,376



1,846



3.91 %

206,996



2,184



4.19 %

193,252



7,821



4.05 %

217,190



9,232



4.25 % Total securities 1,234,718



9,087



2.92 %

1,227,678



9,046



2.92 %

1,240,284



9,771



3.13 %

1,244,376



37,607



3.02 %

1,061,882



32,945



3.10 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 233,841



1,113



1.89 %

271,278



1,490



2.18 %

163,254



930



2.26 %

256,374



5,891



2.30 %

148,677



3,076



2.07 % Total interest-earning assets 11,277,000



135,119



4.74 %

10,993,645



135,927



4.91 %

10,952,024



138,581



5.02 %

11,028,040



548,909



4.98 %

9,662,416



467,755



4.84 % Cash and due from banks 176,582











173,156











177,601











179,991











163,286









Intangible assets 977,506











975,306











972,736











976,065











747,008









Other assets 726,755











704,024











610,639











691,890











531,857









Total assets $ 13,157,843











$ 12,846,131











$ 12,713,000











$ 12,875,986











$ 11,104,567









Liabilities and shareholders' equity

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Deposits:

























































Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 4,749,018



$ 9,226



0.77 %

$ 4,740,426



$ 10,769



0.90 %

$ 4,748,320



$ 8,201



0.69 %

$ 4,754,201



$ 40,564



0.85 %

$ 4,246,585



$ 23,678



0.56 % Savings deposits 661,362



282



0.17 %

652,121



355



0.22 %

615,812



256



0.16 %

647,271



1258



0.19 %

596,990



868



0.15 % Time deposits 2,210,222



9,783



1.76 %

2,326,963



10,390



1.77 %

2,404,592



8,769



1.45 %

2,320,775



39,746



1.71 %

2,040,675



25,214



1.24 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,620,602



19,291



1.00 %

7,719,510



21,514



1.11 %

7,768,724



17,226



0.88 %

7,722,247



81,568



1.06 %

6,884,250



49,760



0.72 % Borrowed funds 596,101



4,545



3.02 %

308,931



4,137



5.31 %

407,496



4,422



4.31 %

405,975



16,928



4.17 %

388,077



15,569



4.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,216,703



23,836



1.15 %

8,028,441



25,651



1.27 %

8,176,220



21,648



1.05 %

8,128,222



98,496



1.21 %

7,272,327



65,329



0.90 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,611,265











2,500,810











2,402,422











2,463,436











2,036,754









Other liabilities 198,530











185,343











113,283











176,496











94,152









Shareholders' equity 2,131,345











2,131,537











2,021,075











2,107,832











1,701,334









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,157,843











$ 12,846,131











$ 12,713,000











$ 12,875,986











$ 11,104,567









Net interest income/ net interest margin



$ 111,283



3.90 %





$ 110,276



3.98 %





$ 116,933



4.24 %





$ 450,413



4.08 %





$ 402,426



4.16 % Cost of funding







0.87 %









0.97 %









0.81 %









0.93 %









0.70 % Cost of total deposits







0.75 %









0.84 %









0.67 %









0.80 %









0.56 %



























































(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which we operate.











































(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.











































