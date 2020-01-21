Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings For The Fourth Quarter Of 2019

TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the "Company") today announced earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $38.7 million, as compared to $44.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.68 and $0.67, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.76 for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net income for the year ending December 31, 2019, was $167.9 million, as compared to $146.9 million for the same period in 2018. Basic and diluted EPS were $2.89 and $2.88, respectively,  for 2019, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $2.80 and $2.79, respectively, for the same period in 2018.

"We closed 2019 on a strong note and maintained solid performance ratios through the fourth quarter even while absorbing the full impact of two interest rate cuts on our margin during the quarter," said Renasant Chairman, E. Robinson McGraw. "Our management team did an excellent job of navigating through the headwinds we faced throughout 2019 and has us well positioned for continued success in 2020 and beyond. We also continued to prudently manage our capital structure and repurchased approximately $21.3 million of our common stock in the quarter."

As previously discussed, the Company targeted market disruption across its footprint by hiring new production team members throughout 2019. The Company's net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 includes approximately $3.5 million in after-tax expense related to team members that have joined the Company in 2019.  The expense related to these strategic hires decreased diluted EPS by $0.06 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

"Our fourth quarter results were highlighted by continued strong loan growth," commented C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. "Throughout our footprint our team members are continuing to execute our growth strategy previously laid out. In addition to strong loan growth year over year, we continued to prioritize growing non-interest bearing deposits, which lowers the cost of funding needed to support our loan growth. As Robin previously mentioned, we believe that we have positioned ourselves well for success in the coming years."

Impact of Certain Expenses and Charges
From time to time, the Company incurs expenses and charges in connection with certain transactions with respect to which management is unable to accurately predict when these expenses or charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount of such expenses or charges. The following table presents the impact of these expenses and charges on reported earnings per share for the dates presented (in thousands, except per share data):

Three months ended
December 31, 2019

Three months ended
December 31, 2018

Pre-tax

After-tax

Impact to Diluted
EPS

Pre-tax

After-tax

Impact to Diluted
EPS

Earnings, as reported

$

48,266

$

38,733

$

0.67

$

57,518

$

44,420

$

0.76

Merger and conversion expenses

76

61



1,625

1,255

0.02

MSR valuation adjustment

(1,296)

(1,040)

(0.01)




Earnings, with exclusions (Non-GAAP)

$

47,046

$

37,754

$

0.66

$

59,143

$

45,675

$

0.78









Year ended December 31, 2019

Year ended December 31, 2018

Pre-tax

After-tax

Impact to Diluted
EPS

Pre-tax

After-tax

Impact to Diluted
EPS

Earnings, as reported

$

216,114

$

167,914

$

2.88

$

188,647

$

146,920

$

2.79

Merger and conversion expenses

279

216



14,246

11,095

0.21

Debt prepayment penalty

54

41






MSR valuation adjustment

1,836

1,427

0.03




Earnings, with exclusions (Non-GAAP)

$

218,283

$

169,598

$

2.91

$

202,893

$

158,015

$

3.00

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Profitability Metrics
The following table presents the Company's profitability metrics, including and excluding the impact of after-tax merger and conversion expenses, debt prepayment penalties and the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation adjustment, as applicable, for the dates presented:

As Reported

With Exclusions

(Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Return on average assets

1.17

%

1.16

%

1.39

%

1.14

%

1.23

%

1.43

%

Return on average tangible assets
(Non-GAAP)

1.31

%

1.30

%

1.56

%

1.28

%

1.39

%

1.60

%

Return on average equity

7.21

%

6.97

%

8.72

%

7.03

%

7.43

%

8.97

%

Return on average tangible equity
(Non-GAAP)

13.86

%

13.38

%

17.44

%

13.52

%

14.23

%

17.92

%

As Reported

With Exclusions

(Non-GAAP)

Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Return on average assets

1.30

%

1.32

%

1.32

%

1.42

%

Return on average tangible assets
(Non-GAAP)

1.46

%

1.47

%

1.48

%

1.58

%

Return on average equity

7.97

%

8.64

%

8.05

%

9.29

%

Return on average tangible equity
(Non-GAAP)

15.39

%

15.98

%

15.54

%

17.14

%

Financial Condition
Total assets were $13.40 billion at December 31, 2019, as compared to $12.93 billion at December 31, 2018. The Company's acquisition of Brand Group Holdings, Inc. was completed on September 1, 2018; the Company's results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2018 reflect the impact of this acquisition.

Total loans held for investment were $9.69 billion at December 31, 2019, as compared to $9.08 billion at December 31, 2018, representing annual net loan growth of 5.46% after excluding the balance of a portfolio of non-mortgage consumer loans, which was transferred from our held for sale portfolio during the year. When compared to the balance at September 30, 2019 of $9.31 billion, the Company had linked-quarter annualized net loan growth of 16.01%.

Total deposits increased to $10.21 billion at December 31, 2019, from $10.13 billion at December 31, 2018. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $233.1 million to $2.55 billion, or 24.99% of total deposits, at December 31, 2019, as compared to $2.32 billion, or 22.89% of total deposits, at December 31, 2018.

Results of Operations
Net interest income was $109.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $108.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $115.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The following table presents reported taxable equivalent net interest margin and yield on loans, including loans held for sale, for the periods presented (in thousands).

Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2019

2019

2018

Taxable equivalent net interest income

$

111,283

$

110,276

$

116,933

Average earning assets

$

11,277,000

$

10,993,645

$

10,952,024

Net interest margin

3.90

%

3.98

%

4.24

%







Taxable equivalent interest income on loans

$

124,919

$

125,391

$

127,880

Average loans, including loans held for sale

$

9,808,441

$

9,494,689

$

9,548,486

Loan yield

5.04

%

5.24

%

5.31

%

The impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on loans to total interest income on loans, including loans held for sale, loan yield and net interest margin is shown in the following table for the periods presented (in thousands).



Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2019

2019

2018

Net interest income collected on problem loans

$

152

$

905

$

744

Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1)

6,661

5,510

7,236

Total impact to interest income

$

6,813

$

6,415

$

7,980




Impact to total loan yield

0.28

%

0.27

%

0.33

%

Impact to net interest margin

0.24

%

0.23

%

0.29

%

(1)      

Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $4,041, $2,564 and $3,095 for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. This additional interest income increased total loan yield by 16 basis points, 11 basis points and 13 basis points for the same periods, respectively, while increasing net interest margin by 14 basis points, 9 basis points and 11 basis points for the same periods, respectively.

Net interest income was $444.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $396.5 million for the same period in 2018. The following table presents reported taxable equivalent net interest margin and yield on loans, including loans held for sale, for the periods presented (in thousands).

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

Taxable equivalent net interest income

$

450,413

$

402,426

Average earning assets

$

11,028,040

$

9,662,416

Net interest margin

4.08

%

4.16

%





Taxable equivalent interest income on loans

$

505,411

$

431,734

Average loans, including loans held for sale

$

9,527,290

$

8,451,857

Loan yield

5.30

%

5.11

%

The impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on loans to total interest income on loans, including loans held for sale, loan yield and net interest margin is shown in the following table for the periods presented (in thousands).

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

Net interest income collected on problem loans

$

4,042

$

2,861

Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1)

27,227

24,454

Total impact to interest income

$

31,269

$

27,315



Impact to total loan yield

0.33

%

0.32

%

Impact to net interest margin

0.28

%

0.28

%

(1)      

Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $14,635 and $12,460 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. This additional interest income increased total loan yield by 15 basis points for the same periods, while increasing net interest margin by 13 basis points for the same periods.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the cost of total deposits was 75 basis points, as compared to 84 basis points for the third quarter of 2019 and 67 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2018. The cost of total deposits was 80 basis points for the year ending December 31, 2019, as compared to 56 basis points for the same period in 2018. The table below presents, by type, our funding sources and the total cost of each funding source for the periods presented:

Percentage of Total Average Deposits and
Borrowed Funds

Cost of Funds

Three Months Ending

Three Months Ending

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

Noninterest-bearing demand

24.12

%

23.75

%

22.71

%

%

%

%

Interest-bearing demand

43.86

45.02

44.89

0.77

0.90

0.69

Savings

6.11

6.19

5.82

0.17

0.22

0.16

Time deposits

20.41

22.10

22.73

1.76

1.77

1.45

Borrowed funds

5.50

2.94

3.85

3.02

5.31

4.31

Total deposits and borrowed funds

100.00

%

100.00

%

100.00

%

0.87

%

0.97

%

0.81

%

Percentage of Total Average
Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Cost of Funds

Twelve Months Ending

Twelve Months Ending

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Noninterest-bearing demand

23.26

%

21.88

%

%

%

Interest-bearing demand

44.89

45.62

0.85

0.56

Savings

6.11

6.41

0.19

0.15

Time deposits

21.91

21.92

1.71

1.24

Borrowed funds

3.83

4.17

4.17

4.01

Total deposits and borrowed funds

100.00

%

100.00

%

0.93

%

0.70

%

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $37.5 million, as compared to $38.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $36.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.   Noninterest income for 2019 was $153.3 million, as compared to $144.0 million for 2018. Effective July 1, 2019, the Company became subject to the limitations on interchange fees imposed by the Durbin Amendment under the Dodd-Frank Act, which resulted in an approximate $3.0 million reduction in fees and commissions on loans and deposits in each of the the third and fourth quarters of 2019. Mortgage banking income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $15.2 million, compared to $15.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $12.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Mortgage banking income during the third quarter of 2019 was negatively impacted by a MSR valuation adjustment of $3.1 million, of which $1.3 million was recovered during the fourth quarter of 2019.  Mortgage banking income for 2019 was $57.9 million, as compared to $50.1 million for 2018.

Noninterest expense was $95.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $96.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $93.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company experienced an increase in salaries and employee benefits during the quarter. This was primarily driven by the impact from new hires made throughout the footprint and the impact from the wholesale mortgage acquisition in the second quarter of 2019. The Company's efficiency ratio (GAAP) was 64.24% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 61.98% for the year 2019, while its adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) was 63.43% and 60.44% for the same respective periods. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes charges for merger and conversion expenses, debt extinguishment penalties, amortization of intangible assets, gains and losses on the sale of securities and the MSR valuation adjustment.

Continued Focus on Prudent Capital Management
In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company completed the remaining repurchases authorized under its previous $50.0 million stock repurchase program and initiated repurchases under its new $50.0 million stock repurchase program authorized by the Company's Board of Directors in October 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased $21.3 million of common stock under both programs at a weighted average price of $35.20. There is $30.0 million of repurchase availability remaining under the new stock repurchase program, which will remain in effect until the earlier of October 2020 or the repurchase of the entire amount of common stock authorized to be repurchased by the Board of Directors.

At December 31, 2019, Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.37%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.12%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.14%, and total risk-based capital ratio was 13.78%. All regulatory ratios exceed the minimums required to be considered "well-capitalized."

Our ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 15.87% at December 31, 2019, as compared to 15.80% at December 31, 2018. Our tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP) was 9.25% at December 31, 2019, as compared to 8.92% at December 31, 2018.

Asset Quality Metrics
Total nonperforming assets were $44.3 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $7.3 million from December 31, 2018, and consisted of $36.3 million in nonperforming loans (loans 90 days or more past due and nonaccrual loans) and $8.0 million in other real estate owned ("OREO").

The Company's nonperforming loans and OREO that were purchased in previous acquisitions (collectively referred to as "purchased nonperforming assets") were $11.4 million and $5.2 million, respectively, at December 31, 2019, as compared to $13.1 million and $6.2 million, respectively, at December 31, 2018. The purchased nonperforming assets were recorded at fair value at the time of acquisition, which significantly mitigates the Company's actual loss. As such, the remaining information in this release on nonperforming loans, OREO and the related asset quality ratios focuses on non-purchased nonperforming assets.

  • Non-purchased nonperforming loans were $25.0 million, or 0.33% of total non-purchased loans, at December 31, 2019, as compared to $12.9 million, or 0.20% of total non-purchased loans, at December 31, 2018. Early stage delinquencies, or loans 30-to-89 days past due, as a percentage of total non-purchased loans were 0.30% at December 31, 2019, as compared to 0.27% at December 31, 2018.
  • Non-purchased OREO was $2.8 million at December 31, 2019, as compared to $4.9 million at December 31, 2018. Non-purchased OREO sales totaled $4.2 million during 2019.
  • The allowance for loan losses was 0.54% of total loans held for investment at each of December 31, 2019 and 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 0.69% of total non-purchased loans at December 31, 2019, as compared to 0.77% at December 31, 2018.
    • Net loan charge-offs were $1.6 million, or 0.07% of average loans held for investment on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $584 thousand, or 0.03% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net loan charge-offs were $3.9 million, or 0.04% of average loans for the year 2019, as compared to $4.0 million, or 0.05% of average loans for the year 2018.
    • The provision for loan losses was $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The provision was $7.1 million for the year 2019, as compared to $6.8 million for the year 2018.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

The webcast can be accessed through Renasant's investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://services.choruscall.com/links/rnst200122.html. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com beginning one hour after the call and will remain accessible for one year. Replays can also be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 10138528 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until February 5, 2020.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 115-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $13.4 billion and operates more than 190 banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:
This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward looking statements usually include words such as "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "potential," "possible," "approximately," "should" and variations of such words and other similar expressions.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include significant fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, economic recession, significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment, significant underperformance in the Company's portfolio of outstanding loans, and competition in the Company's markets. Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company's forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.  The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, namely, return on average tangible shareholders' equity, return on average tangible assets, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets (commonly referred to as the "tangible capital ratio"), tangible book value per share and the adjusted efficiency ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and/or certain charges (such as, when applicable, merger and conversion expenses, debt prepayment penalties and asset valuation adjustments) with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible and charges such as merger and conversion expenses can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution's regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company's results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the table at the end of this release under the caption "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP."

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release is intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company's calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

RENASANT CORPORATION



















(Unaudited)






















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
































Q4 2019 -

Twelve Months Ended





2019

2018

Q4 2018

December 31,





Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent




Percent


Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2019

2018

Variance

Statement of earnings























Interest income - taxable equivalent basis

$

135,119

$

135,927

$

139,285

$

138,578

$

138,581

$

119,236

$

107,991

$

101,947

(2.50)

%

$

548,909

$

467,755

17.35

%

Interest income

$

133,148

$

134,476

$

137,862

$

137,094

$

137,105

$

117,795

$

106,574

$

100,380

(2.89)

$

542,580

$

461,854

17.48

Interest expense

23,836

25,651

25,062

23,947

21,648

18,356

14,185

11,140

10.11

98,496

65,329

50.77

Net interest income

109,312

108,825

112,800

113,147

115,457

99,439

92,389

89,240

(5.32)

444,084

396,525

11.99

Provision for loan losses

2,950

1,700

900

1,500

1,000

2,250

1,810

1,750

195.00

7,050

6,810

3.52

Net interest income after provision

106,362

107,125

111,900

111,647

114,457

97,189

90,579

87,490

(7.07)

437,034

389,715

12.14

Service charges on deposit accounts

9,273

8,992

8,605

9,102

9,069

8,847

8,271

8,473

2.25

35,972

34,660

3.79

Fees and commissions on loans and deposits

2,822

3,090

7,047

6,471

6,322

5,944

5,917

5,685

(55.36)

19,430

23,868

(18.59)

Insurance commissions and fees

2,105

2,508

2,190

2,116

2,014

2,461

2,110

2,005

4.52

8,919

8,590

3.83

Wealth management revenue

3,920

3,588

3,601

3,324

3,446

3,386

3,446

3,262

13.76

14,433

13,540

6.60

Securities gains (losses)



343

(8)

13



(16)





100.00

348

(16)

100.00

Mortgage banking income

15,165

15,710

16,620

10,401

11,993

14,350

12,839

10,960

26.45

57,896

50,142

15.46

Other

4,171

3,722

3,905

4,458

3,530

3,081

2,998

3,568

18.16

16,256

13,177

23.37

Total noninterest income

37,456

37,953

41,960

35,885

36,374

38,053

35,581

33,953

2.97

153,254

143,961

6.46

Salaries and employee benefits

67,684

65,425

60,325

57,350

58,313

55,187

52,010

48,784

16.07

250,784

214,294

17.03

Data processing

5,095

4,980

4,698

4,906

5,169

4,614

4,600

4,244

(1.43)

19,679

18,627

5.65

Occupancy and equipment

13,231

12,943

11,544

11,835

11,816

10,668

9,805

9,822

11.98

49,553

42,111

17.67

Other real estate

339

418

252

1,004

725

278

232

657

(53.24)

2,013

1,892

6.40

Amortization of intangibles

1,946

1,996

2,053

2,110

2,169

1,765

1,594

1,651

(10.28)

8,105

7,179

12.90

Merger and conversion related expenses

76

24

179



1,625

11,221

500

900

(95.32)

279

14,246

(98.04)

Debt extinguishment penalty



54













100.00

54



100.00

Other

7,181

10,660

14,239

11,627

13,496

11,013

10,285

11,886

(46.79)

43,707

46,680

(6.37)

Total noninterest expense

95,552

96,500

93,290

88,832

93,313

94,746

79,026

77,944

2.40

374,174

345,029

8.45

Income before income taxes

48,266

48,578

60,570

58,700

57,518

40,496

47,134

43,499

(16.09)

216,114

188,647

14.56

Income taxes

9,533

11,132

13,945

13,590

13,098

8,532

10,424

9,673

(27.22)

48,200

41,727

15.51

Net income

$

38,733

$

37,446

$

46,625

$

45,110

$

44,420

$

31,964

$

36,710

$

33,826

(12.80)

$

167,914

$

146,920

14.29

Basic earnings per share

$

0.68

$

0.65

$

0.80

$

0.77

$

0.76

$

0.61

$

0.74

$

0.69

(10.53)

$

2.89

$

2.80

3.21

Diluted earnings per share

0.67

0.64

0.80

0.77

0.76

0.61

0.74

0.68

(11.84)

2.88

2.79

3.23

Average basic shares outstanding

57,153,160

58,003,215

58,461,024

58,585,517

58,623,646

52,472,971

49,413,754

49,356,417

(2.51)

58,046,716

52,492,104

10.58

Average diluted shares outstanding

57,391,876

58,192,419

58,618,976

58,730,535

58,767,519

52,609,902

49,549,761

49,502,950

(2.34)

58,226,686

52,626,850

10.64

Common shares outstanding

56,855,002

57,455,306

58,297,670

58,633,630

58,546,480

58,743,814

49,424,339

49,392,978

(2.89)

56,855,002

58,546,480

(2.89)

Cash dividend per common share

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.21

$

0.21

$

0.20

$

0.20

$

0.19

4.76

$

0.87

$

0.80

8.75

Performance ratios























Return on avg shareholders' equity

7.21

%

6.97

%

8.90

%

8.86

%

8.72

%

7.40

%

9.55

%

9.00

%


7.97

%

8.64

%

Return on avg tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP) (1)

13.86

%

13.38

%

17.15

%

17.41

%

17.44

%

13.65

%

16.75

%

16.02

%


15.39

%

15.98

%

Return on avg assets

1.17

%

1.16

%

1.47

%

1.44

%

1.39

%

1.12

%

1.42

%

1.36

%


1.30

%

1.32

%

Return on avg tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)

1.31

%

1.30

%

1.64

%

1.61

%

1.56

%

1.26

%

1.57

%

1.51

%


1.46

%

1.47

%

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.90

%

3.98

%

4.19

%

4.27

%

4.24

%

4.07

%

4.15

%

4.20

%


4.08

%

4.16

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE)

4.74

%

4.91

%

5.11

%

5.16

%

5.02

%

4.81

%

4.78

%

4.72

%


4.98

%

4.84

%

Cost of funding

0.87

%

0.97

%

0.96

%

0.92

%

0.81

%

0.77

%

0.65

%

0.53

%


0.93

%

0.70

%

Average earning assets to average assets

85.71

%

85.58

%

85.72

%

85.58

%

86.15

%

87.29

%

87.67

%

87.12

%


85.65

%

87.01

%

Average loans to average deposits

92.43

%

89.13

%

89.13

%

89.33

%

89.77

%

91.74

%

91.84

%

94.04

%


90.01

%

91.71

%

Noninterest income (less securities gains/
























losses) to average assets

1.13

%

1.16

%

1.32

%

1.14

%

1.14

%

1.34

%

1.38

%

1.37

%


1.19

%

1.30

%

Noninterest expense (less debt prepayment penalties/
























penalties/merger-related expenses) to
























average assets

2.88

%

2.98

%

2.93

%

2.83

%

2.86

%

2.94

%

3.05

%

3.11

%


2.9

%

2.98

%

Net overhead ratio

1.75

%

1.82

%

1.61

%

1.69

%

1.72

%

1.60

%

1.67

%

1.74

%


1.71

%

1.68

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE)

64.24

%

65.10

%

59.73

%

59.02

%

60.87

%

68.20

%

61.08

%

62.48

%


61.98

%

63.15

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) (4)

63.43

%

62.53

%

58.30

%

57.62

%

58.39

%

58.84

%

59.46

%

60.43

%


60.44

%

59.22

%

RENASANT CORPORATION



















(Unaudited)






















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
































Q4 2019 -

As of





2019

2018

Q4 2018

December 31,





Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent




Percent


Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2019

2018

Variance

Average Balances























Total assets

$

13,157,843

$

12,846,131

$

12,764,669

$

12,730,939

$

12,713,000

$

11,276,587

$

10,341,863

$

10,055,755

3.50

%

$

12,875,986

$

11,104,567

15.95

%

Earning assets

11,277,000

10,993,645

10,942,492

10,895,205

10,952,023

9,843,870

9,067,016

8,760,679

2.97

11,028,040

9,662,416

14.13

Securities

1,234,718

1,227,678

1,262,271

1,253,224

1,240,283

1,129,010

1,039,947

833,076

(0.45)

1,244,376

1,061,882

17.19

Loans held for sale

350,783

385,437

353,103

345,264

418,213

297,692

209,652

152,299

(16.12)

358,735

270,270

32.73

Loans, net of unearned

9,457,658

9,109,252

9,043,788

9,059,802

9,130,273

8,228,053

7,704,221

7,646,991

3.59

9,168,555

8,181,587

12.06

Intangibles

977,506

975,306

974,628

976,820

972,736

743,567

633,155

634,898

0.49

976,065

747,008

30.66

Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,611,265

2,500,810

2,395,899

2,342,406

2,402,422

2,052,226

1,867,925

1,817,848

8.69

2,463,436

2,036,754

20.95

Interest-bearing deposits

7,620,602

7,719,510

7,750,986

7,799,892

7,768,724

6,916,699

6,521,123

6,314,114

(1.91)

7,722,247

6,884,250

12.17

Total deposits

10,231,867

10,220,320

10,146,885

10,142,298

10,171,146

8,968,925

8,389,048

8,131,962

0.60

10,185,683

8,921,004

14.18

Borrowed funds

596,101

308,931

354,234

363,140

407,496

499,054

329,287

314,228

46.28

405,975

388,077

4.61

Shareholders' equity

2,131,345

2,131,537

2,102,093

2,065,370

2,021,075

1,712,757

1,542,071

1,523,873

5.46

2,107,832

1,701,334

23.89

































































Q4 2019 -

As of


2019

2018

Q4 2018

December 31,


Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent




Percent


Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2019

2018

Variance

Balances at period end























Total assets

$

13,400,510

$

13,039,674

$

12,892,653

$

12,862,395

$

12,934,878

$

12,746,939

$

10,544,475

$

10,238,313

3.60

%

$

13,400,510

$

12,934,878

3.60

%

Earning assets

11,522,388

11,145,052

11,064,957

11,015,535

11,115,929

10,962,958

9,239,200

8,938,117

3.66

11,522,388

11,115,929

3.66

Securities

1,290,613

1,238,577

1,268,280

1,255,353

1,250,777

1,177,606

1,088,779

948,365

3.18

1,290,613

1,250,777

3.18

Loans held for sale

318,272

392,448

461,681

318,563

411,427

463,287

245,046

204,472

(22.64)

318,272

411,427

(22.64)

Non purchased loans

7,587,974

7,031,818

6,704,288

6,565,599

6,389,712

6,210,238

6,057,766

5,830,122

18.75

7,587,974

6,389,712

18.75

Purchased loans

2,101,664

2,281,966

2,350,366

2,522,694

2,693,417

2,912,669

1,709,891

1,867,948

(21.97)

2,101,664

2,693,417

(21.97)

Total loans

9,689,638

9,313,784

9,054,654

9,088,293

9,083,129

9,122,907

7,767,657

7,698,070

6.68

9,689,638

9,083,129

6.68

Intangibles

976,943

978,390

973,673

975,726

977,793

974,115

632,311

633,905

(0.09)

976,943

977,793

(0.09)

Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,551,771

2,607,056

2,408,984

2,366,223

2,318,706

2,359,859

1,888,561

1,861,136

10.05

2,551,771

2,318,706

10.05

Interest-bearing deposits

7,661,398

7,678,980

7,781,077

7,902,689

7,809,851

7,812,089

6,492,159

6,496,633

(1.90)

7,661,398

7,809,851

(1.90)

Total deposits

10,213,169

10,286,036

10,190,061

10,268,912

10,128,557

10,171,948

8,380,720

8,357,769

0.84

10,213,169

10,128,557

0.84

Borrowed funds

865,598

433,705

401,934

350,859

651,324

439,516

520,747

265,191

32.90

865,598

651,324

32.90

Shareholders' equity

2,126,008

2,119,659

2,119,696

2,088,877

2,043,913

2,010,711

1,558,668

1,532,765

4.02

2,126,008

2,043,913

4.02

Market value per common share

35.42

35.01

35.94

33.85

30.18

41.21

45.52

42.56

17.36

35.42

30.18

17.36

Book value per common share

37.39

36.89

36.36

35.63

34.91

34.23

31.54

31.03

7.10

37.39

34.91

7.10

Tangible book value per common share

20.21

19.86

19.66

18.98

18.21

17.65

18.74

18.20

10.98

20.21

18.21

10.98

Shareholders' equity to assets (actual)

15.87

%

16.26

%

16.44

%

16.24

%

15.80

%

15.77

%

14.78

%

14.97

%


15.87

%

15.80

%

Tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP)(3)

9.25

%

9.46

%

9.62

%

9.36

%

8.92

%

8.80

%

9.35

%

9.36

%


9.25

%

8.92

%

Leverage ratio

10.37

%

10.56

%

10.65

%

10.44

%

10.11

%

9.85

%

10.63

%

10.61

%


10.37

%

10.11

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.12

%

11.36

%

11.64

%

11.49

%

11.05

%

10.80

%

11.71

%

11.38

%


11.12

%

11.05

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.14

%

12.40

%

12.69

%

12.55

%

12.10

%

11.84

%

12.73

%

12.41

%


12.14

%

12.10

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.78

%

14.07

%

14.62

%

14.57

%

14.12

%

13.85

%

14.75

%

14.44

%


13.78

%

14.12

%

RENASANT CORPORATION



















(Unaudited)






















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
































Q4 2019 -

As of





2019

2018

Q4 2018

December 31,





Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent




Percent


Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2019

2018

Variance

Non purchased loans























Commercial, financial, agricultural

$

1,052,353

$

988,867

$

930,598

$

921,081

$

875,649

$

817,799

$

790,363

$

803,146

20.18

%

$

1,052,353

$

875,649

20.18

%

Lease financing

81,875

69,953

59,158

58,651

61,865

54,272

52,423

52,536

32.34

81,875

61,865

32.34

Real estate- construction

774,901

764,589

716,129

651,119

635,519

624,892

642,380

582,430

21.93

774,901

635,519

21.93

Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages

2,350,126

2,235,908

2,160,617

2,114,908

2,087,890

2,000,770

1,912,450

1,785,271

12.56

2,350,126

2,087,890

12.56

Real estate - commercial mortgages

3,128,876

2,809,470

2,741,402

2,726,186

2,628,365

2,609,510

2,554,955

2,503,680

19.04

3,128,876

2,628,365

19.04

Installment loans to individuals

199,843

163,031

96,384

93,654

100,424

102,995

105,195

103,059

99.00

199,843

100,424

99.00

Loans, net of unearned

$

7,587,974

$

7,031,818

$

6,704,288

$

6,565,599

$

6,389,712

$

6,210,238

$

6,057,766

$

5,830,122

18.75

$

7,587,974

$

6,389,712

18.75

Purchased loans






















Commercial, financial, agricultural

$

315,619

$

339,693

$

374,478

$

387,376

$

420,263

$

495,545

$

197,455

$

243,672

(24.90)

$

315,619

$

420,263

(24.90)

Lease financing























Real estate- construction

51,582

52,106

65,402

89,954

105,149

112,093

70,438

75,061

(50.94)

51,582

105,149

(50.94)

Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages

516,487

561,725

604,855

654,265

707,453

761,913

520,649

572,830

(26.99)

516,487

707,453

(26.99)

Real estate - commercial mortgages

1,115,389

1,212,905

1,276,567

1,357,446

1,423,144

1,503,075

906,219

960,273

(21.63)

1,115,389

1,423,144

(21.63)

Installment loans to individuals

102,587

115,537

29,064

33,653

37,408

40,043

15,130

16,112

174.24

102,587

37,408

174.24

Loans, net of unearned

$

2,101,664

$

2,281,966

$

2,350,366

$

2,522,694

$

2,693,417

$

2,912,669

$

1,709,891

$

1,867,948

(21.97)

$

2,101,664

$

2,693,417

(21.97)

Asset quality data






















Non purchased assets






















Nonaccrual loans

$

21,509

$

15,733

$

14,268

$

12,507

$

10,218

$

9,696

$

8,921

$

9,403

110.50

$

21,509

$

10,218

110.50

Loans 90 past due or more

3,458

7,325

4,175

1,192

2,685

3,806

2,190

3,605

28.79

3,458

2,685

28.79

Nonperforming loans

24,967

23,058

18,443

13,699

12,903

13,502

11,111

13,008

93.50

24,967

12,903

93.50

Other real estate owned

2,762

1,975

3,475

4,223

4,853

4,665

4,698

4,801

(43.09)

2,762

4,853

(43.09)

Nonperforming assets

$

27,729

$

25,033

$

21,918

$

17,922

$

17,756

$

18,167

$

15,809

$

17,809

56.17

$

27,729

$

17,756

56.17

Purchased assets






















Nonaccrual loans

$

7,038

$

6,123

$

7,250

$

7,828

$

5,836

$

4,809

$

4,561

$

5,340

20.60

$

7,038

$

5,836

20.60

Loans 90 past due or more

4,317

7,034

7,687

5,436

7,232

7,960

5,491

4,564

(40.31)

4,317

7,232

(40.31)

Nonperforming loans

11,355

13,157

14,937

13,264

13,068

12,769

10,052

9,904

(13.11)

11,355

13,068

(13.11)

Other real estate owned

5,248

6,216

5,258

5,932

6,187

7,932

9,006

9,754

(15.18)

5,248

6,187

(15.18)

Nonperforming assets

$

16,603

$

19,373

$

20,195

$

19,196

$

19,255

$

20,701

$

19,058

$

19,658

(13.77)

$

16,603

$

19,255

(13.77)

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

1,602

$

945

$

676

$

691

$

584

$

995

$

856

$

1,560

174.32

$

3,914

$

3,995

174.32

Allowance for loan losses

$

52,162

$

50,814

$

50,059

$

49,835

$

49,026

$

48,610

$

47,355

$

46,401

6.40

$

52,162

$

49,026

6.40

Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans

0.07

%

0.04

%

0.03

%

0.03

%

0.03

%

0.05

%

0.04

%

0.08

%


0.04

%

0.05

%

Nonperforming loans / total loans*

0.37

%

0.39

%

0.37

%

0.30

%

0.29

%

0.29

%

0.27

%

0.30

%


0.37

%

0.29

%

Nonperforming assets / total assets*

0.33

%

0.34

%

0.33

%

0.29

%

0.29

%

0.30

%

0.33

%

0.37

%


0.33

%

0.29

%

Allowance for loan losses / total loans*

0.54

%

0.55

%

0.55

%

0.55

%

0.54

%

0.53

%

0.61

%

0.60

%


0.54

%

0.54

%

Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans*

143.61

%

140.31

%

149.97

%

184.83

%

188.77

%

185.03

%

223.76

%

202.52

%


143.61

%

188.77

%

Nonperforming loans / total loans**

0.33

%

0.33

%

0.28

%

0.21

%

0.20

%

0.22

%

0.18

%

0.22

%


0.33

%

0.20

%

Nonperforming assets / total assets**

0.21

%

0.19

%

0.17

%

0.14

%

0.14

%

0.14

%

0.15

%

0.17

%


0.21

%

0.14

%

Allowance for loan losses / total loans**

0.69

%

0.72

%

0.75

%

0.76

%

0.77

%

0.78

%

0.78

%

0.80

%


0.69

%

0.77

%

Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans**

208.92

%

220.37

%

271.43

%

363.79

%

379.96

%

360.02

%

426.20

%

356.71

%


208.92

%

379.96

%

*Based on all assets (includes purchased assets)







**Excludes all purchased assets







RENASANT CORPORATION



















































(Unaudited)





















































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































































































































































Three Months Ending


For The Twelve Months Ending


December 31, 2019


September 30, 2019


December 31, 2018


December 31, 2019


December 31, 2018






Interest









Interest









Interest









Interest









Interest





Average


Income/

Yield/


Average


Income/

Yield/


Average


Income/

Yield/


Average


Income/

Yield/


Average


Income/

Yield/


Balance


Expense

Rate


Balance


Expense

Rate


Balance


Expense

Rate


Balance


Expense

 Rate


Balance


Expense

Rate

Assets





















































Interest-earning assets:





















































Loans





















































Non purchased

$

7,258,517

$

87,482

4.76

%

$

6,792,021

$

85,084

4.97

%

$

6,318,434

$

78,633

4.94

%

$

6,784,132

$

337,672

4.98

%

$

6,019,177

$

286,643

4.76

%

Purchased

2,199,141

34,270

6.18

%

2,317,231

36,330

6.22

%

2,811,839

44,070

6.22

%

2,384,423

149,568

6.27

%

2,162,410

132,199

6.11

%

Total loans

9,457,658

121,752

5.09

%

9,109,252

121,414

5.29

%

9,130,273

122,703

5.33

%

9,168,555

487,240

5.31

%

8,181,587

418,842

5.12

%

Loans held for sale

350,783

3,167

3.58

%

385,437

3,977

4.09

%

418,213

5,177

4.91

%

358,735

18,171

5.07

%

270,270

12,892

4.77

%

Securities:




























Taxable(1)

1,018,076

6,994

2.73

%

1,040,302

7,200

2.75

%

1,033,288

7,587

2.91

%

1,051,124

29,786

2.83

%

844,692

23,713

2.81

%

Tax-exempt

216,642

2,093

3.83

%

187,376

1,846

3.91

%

206,996

2,184

4.19

%

193,252

7,821

4.05

%

217,190

9,232

4.25

%

Total securities

1,234,718

9,087

2.92

%

1,227,678

9,046

2.92

%

1,240,284

9,771

3.13

%

1,244,376

37,607

3.02

%

1,061,882

32,945

3.10

%

Interest-bearing balances with banks

233,841

1,113

1.89

%

271,278

1,490

2.18

%

163,254

930

2.26

%

256,374

5,891

2.30

%

148,677

3,076

2.07

%

Total interest-earning assets

11,277,000

135,119

4.74

%

10,993,645

135,927

4.91

%

10,952,024

138,581

5.02

%

11,028,040

548,909

4.98

%

9,662,416

467,755

4.84

%

Cash and due from banks

176,582





173,156





177,601





179,991





163,286




Intangible assets

977,506





975,306





972,736





976,065





747,008




Other assets

726,755





704,024





610,639





691,890





531,857




Total assets

$

13,157,843





$

12,846,131





$

12,713,000





$

12,875,986





$

11,104,567




Liabilities and shareholders' equity




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




























Deposits:




























Interest-bearing demand(2)

$

4,749,018

$

9,226

0.77

%

$

4,740,426

$

10,769

0.90

%

$

4,748,320

$

8,201

0.69

%

$

4,754,201

$

40,564

0.85

%

$

4,246,585

$

23,678

0.56

%

Savings deposits

661,362

282

0.17

%

652,121

355

0.22

%

615,812

256

0.16

%

647,271

1258

0.19

%

596,990

868

0.15

%

Time deposits

2,210,222

9,783

1.76

%

2,326,963

10,390

1.77

%

2,404,592

8,769

1.45

%

2,320,775

39,746

1.71

%

2,040,675

25,214

1.24

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

7,620,602

19,291

1.00

%

7,719,510

21,514

1.11

%

7,768,724

17,226

0.88

%

7,722,247

81,568

1.06

%

6,884,250

49,760

0.72

%

Borrowed funds

596,101

4,545

3.02

%

308,931

4,137

5.31

%

407,496

4,422

4.31

%

405,975

16,928

4.17

%

388,077

15,569

4.01

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,216,703

23,836

1.15

%

8,028,441

25,651

1.27

%

8,176,220

21,648

1.05

%

8,128,222

98,496

1.21

%

7,272,327

65,329

0.90

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,611,265





2,500,810





2,402,422





2,463,436





2,036,754




Other liabilities

198,530





185,343





113,283





176,496





94,152




Shareholders' equity

2,131,345





2,131,537





2,021,075





2,107,832





1,701,334




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,157,843





$

12,846,131





$

12,713,000





$

12,875,986





$

11,104,567




Net interest income/ net interest margin

$

111,283

3.90

%


$

110,276

3.98

%


$

116,933

4.24

%


$

450,413

4.08

%


$

402,426

4.16

%

Cost of funding



0.87

%




0.97

%




0.81

%




0.93

%




0.70

%

Cost of total deposits



0.75

%




0.84

%




0.67

%




0.80

%




0.56

%






























(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which we operate.





















(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.





















RENASANT CORPORATION


















(Unaudited)





















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)




















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP























Twelve Months Ended





2019

2018


December 31,





Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First







Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter


2019

2018

Net income (GAAP)

$

38,733

$

37,446

$

46,625

$

45,110

$

44,420

$

31,964

$

36,710

$

33,826



$

167,914

$

146,920

Amortization of intangibles

1,946

1,996

2,053

2,110

2,169

1,765

1,594

1,651



8,105

7,179

Tax effect of adjustment noted above (A)

(384)

(457)

(473)

(488)

(494)

(372)

(353)

(367)



(1,808)

(1,588)

Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$

40,295

$

38,985

$

48,205

$

46,732

$

46,095

$

33,357

$

37,951

$

35,110



$

174,211

$

152,511


























Net income (GAAP)

$

38,733

$

37,446

$

46,625

$

45,110

$

44,420

$

31,964

$

36,710

$

33,826



$

167,914

$

146,920

Merger & conversion expenses

76

24

179



1,625

11,221

500

900



279

14,246

Debt prepayment penalties



54















54



MSR valuation adjustment

(1,296)

3,132















1,836



Tax effect of adjustment noted above (A)

241

(736)

(41)



(370)

(2,364)

(111)

(200)



(484)

(3,151)

Net income with exclusions (non-GAAP)

$

37,754

$

39,920

$

46,763

$

45,110

$

45,675

$

40,821

$

37,099

$

34,526



$

169,599

$

158,015


























Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

2,131,345

$

2,131,537

$

2,102,093

$

2,065,370

$

2,021,075

$

1,712,757

$

1,542,071

$

1,523,873



$

2,107,832

$

1,701,334

Intangibles

977,506

975,306

974,628

976,820

972,736

743,567

633,155

634,898



976,065

747,008

Average tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP)

$

1,153,839

$

1,156,231

$

1,127,465

$

1,088,550

$

1,048,339

$

969,190

$

908,916

$

888,975



$

1,131,767

$

954,326


























Average total assets (GAAP)

$

13,157,843

$

12,846,131

$

12,764,669

$

12,730,939

$

12,713,000

$

11,276,587

$

10,341,863

$

10,055,755



$

12,875,986

$

11,104,567

Intangibles

977,506

975,306

974,628

976,820

972,736

743,567

633,155

634,898



976,065

747,008

Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

12,180,337

$

11,870,825

$

11,790,041

$

11,754,119

$

11,740,264

$

10,533,020

$

9,708,708

$

9,420,857



$

11,899,921

$

10,357,559


























Actual shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

2,126,008

$

2,119,659

$

2,119,696

$

2,088,877

$

2,043,913

$

2,010,711

$

1,558,668

$

1,532,765



$

2,126,008