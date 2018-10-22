Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings For The Third Quarter Of 2018

TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the "Company") today announced earnings results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018. Net income for the third quarter of 2018 was $32.0 million, an increase of 20.98%, as compared to $26.4 million for the third quarter of 2017. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.61 for the third quarter of 2018, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.54 and $0.53, respectively, for the third quarter of 2017.

Net income for the nine months ending September 30, 2018, was $102.5 million, an increase of 35.44%, as compared to $75.7 million for the same time period in 2017. Basic and diluted EPS were $2.03 for the first nine months of 2018, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $1.64 for the same time period in 2017.

Brand Acquisition

The Company completed its acquisition by merger of Brand Group Holdings, Inc. ("Brand") on September 1, 2018. As of the acquisition date, Brand operated 13 locations throughout the greater Atlanta market and, prior to purchase accounting adjustments, had approximately $2.0 billion in assets, which included approximately $1.6 billion in loans, and approximately $1.7 billion in deposits. The Company's balance sheet and results of operations as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, include the impact of the Company's acquisition of Brand since the acquisition date. The assets acquired and liabilities assumed, as presented in the table below, have been recorded at estimated fair value and are subject to change pending finalization of all valuations.

(in thousands) September 1, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 193,436 Securities 70,123 Loans including loans held for sale, net of unearned income 1,593,894 Premises and equipment 20,782 Intangible assets 343,569 Other assets 113,324 Total assets $ 2,335,128 Deposits $ 1,714,177 Borrowings 90,912 Other liabilities 95,520 $ 1,900,609

As part of the merger agreement, Brand agreed to divest the operations of its subsidiary Brand Mortgage Group, LLC ("BMG"). Prior to completing the merger, Brand had entered into an agreement to sell BMG, and the Company currently anticipates that this transaction will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018 following the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. As a result, the balance sheet and results of operations of BMG are included in the Company's results for the third quarter of 2018 since the acquisition date and will continue to be included in the Company's balance sheet and consolidated results of operations until the sale is completed. The following table summarizes the significant assets acquired and liabilities assumed from BMG:

(in thousands) September 1, 2018 Loans held for sale 48,100 Borrowings 34,139

Impact of Certain Expenses and Charges

The Company incurred expenses and charges in connection with certain transactions with respect to which management is unable to accurately predict the timing of when these expenses or charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount of such expenses or charges. The following table presents the impact of these expenses and charges on reported earnings per share for the dates presented (in thousands, except per share data):

Three months ended

September 30, 2018 Three months ended

September 30, 2017 Pre-tax After-tax Impact to Diluted EPS Pre-tax After-tax Impact to Diluted EPS Merger and conversion expenses $ 11,221 $ 8,857 $ 0.17 $ 6,266 $ 4,075 $ 0.09

Nine months ended

September 30, 2018 Nine months ended September 30, 2017 Pre-tax After-tax Impact to Diluted EPS Pre-tax After-tax Impact to Diluted EPS Merger and conversion expenses $ 12,621 $ 9,866 $ 0.20 $ 9,655 $ 6,459 $ 0.14 Debt prepayment penalty — — — 205 137 —

"We are pleased with our strong results for the third quarter of 2018, which are highlighted by a stable core margin and a significant improvement in our core efficiency ratio. After excluding the impact from merger and conversion expenses associated with our recent acquisition of Brand, we once again achieved record earnings and earnings per share," said Renasant Executive Chairman, E. Robinson McGraw. "Our successful quarter is further evidenced by our strong profitability metrics as return on average tangible assets and average tangible equity, when excluding merger and conversion expenses, have continued to improve from prior quarters."

"As we look ahead, we anticipate strong future results as we continue to capitalize on opportunities for profitable organic balance sheet growth and focus on margin management, disciplined loan underwriting, prudent provisioning for loan losses and continued management of expenses to further improve our efficiency ratio," said C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, we successfully completed the Brand merger during the third quarter. The integration of Brand has gone smoothly, and we expect the same for the client conversion later this quarter."

Profitability Metrics

The following table presents the Company's profitability metrics for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2018, including and excluding the impact of after-tax merger and conversion expenses described above.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 As Reported Excluding merger and conversion expenses(Non-GAAP) As Reported Excluding merger and conversion expenses (Non-GAAP) Return on average assets 1.12 % 1.44 % 1.30 % 1.42 % Return on average tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 1.26 % 1.59 % 1.44 % 1.57 % Return on average equity 7.40 % 9.46 % 8.60 % 9.43 % Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 13.65 % 17.28 % 15.42 % 16.85 %

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $12.7 billion at September 30, 2018, as compared to $9.8 billion at December 31, 2017.

Total loans increased to $9.1 billion at September 30, 2018, from $7.6 billion at December 31, 2017. Loans not purchased increased to $6.2 billion at September 30, 2018, from $5.6 billion at December 31, 2017. Loan production for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018 was $404 million and $1.3 billion, respectively, as compared to $370 million and $1.1 billion for the same periods, respectively, in 2017. As of the acquisition date, Brand added $1.3 billion in loans held for investment.

Total deposits increased to $10.2 billion at September 30, 2018, from $7.9 billion at December 31, 2017. Non-interest bearing deposits averaged $1.9 billion, or 22.51% of average deposits, for the first nine months of 2018, compared to $1.7 billion, or 22.40% of average deposits, for the same period in 2017. As of the acquisition date, Brand added $1.7 billion in deposits, which included $433.4 million in non-interest bearing deposits.

At September 30, 2018, Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 9.85%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.80%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.84%, and total risk-based capital ratio was 13.85%. All regulatory ratios exceed the minimums required to be considered "well-capitalized."

Our ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 15.77% at September 30, 2018, as compared to 15.41% at December 31, 2017. Our tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.80% at September 30, 2018, as compared to 9.56% at December 31, 2017.

Results of Operations

Net interest income was $99.4 million for the third quarter of 2018, as compared to $92.4 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $90.0 million for third quarter of 2017. The following table presents reported taxable equivalent net interest margin and yield on loans for the periods presented (in thousands).

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2018 2018 2017 Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 100,880 $ 93,806 $ 91,935 Average earning assets $ 9,843,870 $ 9,067,016 $ 8,944,067 Net interest margin 4.07 % 4.15 % 4.08 % Taxable equivalent interest income on loans $ 105,722 $ 97,045 $ 90,693 Average loans $ 8,228,053 $ 7,704,221 $ 7,375,410 Loan yield 5.10 % 5.05 % 4.88 %

The impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on loans to total interest income on loans, loan yield and net interest margin is shown in the following table for the periods presented (in thousands).

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2018 2018 2017 Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 714 $ 1,045 $ 963 Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1) 5,261 5,719 6,259 Total impact to interest income $ 5,975 $ 6,764 $ 7,222 Impact to loan yield 0.29 % 0.35 % 0.39 % Impact to net interest margin 0.24 % 0.30 % 0.32 %

(1) Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $2,570, $3,316 and $2,770 for the three months ended September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, and September 30, 2017, respectively. This additional interest income increased loan yield by 12 basis points, 17 basis points and 15 basis points for the same periods, respectively, while increasing net interest margin by 10 basis points, 15 basis points and 12 basis points for the same periods, respectively.

Net interest income was $281.1 million for the first nine months of 2018, as compared to $243.6 million for the same period in 2017. The following table presents reported taxable equivalent net interest margin and loan yield for the periods presented (in thousands).

Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 285,493 $ 249,295 Average earning assets $ 9,227,822 $ 8,094,838 Net interest margin 4.14 % 4.12 % Taxable equivalent interest income on loans $ 296,140 $ 243,260 Average loans $ 7,861,883 $ 6,626,848 Loan yield 5.04 % 4.91 %

The impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on loans to total interest income on loans, loan yield and net interest margin is shown in the following table for the periods presented (in thousands).

Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 2,117 $ 4,264 Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1) 17,098 17,273 Total impact to interest income $ 19,215 $ 21,537 Impact to loan yield 0.33 % 0.44 % Impact to net interest margin 0.28 % 0.36 %

(1) Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $9,244 and $8,185 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017, respectively, which increased loan yield by 16 basis points and 17 basis points for the same periods, respectively, while increasing net interest margin by 13 basis points and 14 basis points for the same periods, respectively.

For the third quarter of 2018, the cost of total deposits was 60 basis points, as compared to 52 basis points for the second quarter of 2018 and 33 basis points in the third quarter of 2017. The cost of total deposits was 51 basis points for the first nine months of 2018, as compared to 31 basis points for the same time period in 2017. The following tables present the mix and cost of all funding sources for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 as well as for the three months ending June 30, 2018.

Percentage of Total Average Deposits and

Borrowed Funds Cost of Funds Three Months Ending Three Months Ending September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2018 2017 Noninterest-bearing demand 21.68 % 21.43 % 21.30 % — % — % — % Interest-bearing demand 45.01 46.51 44.55 0.62 0.54 0.28 Savings 6.31 6.80 6.63 0.15 0.15 0.07 Time deposits 21.73 21.48 20.89 1.29 1.12 0.87 Borrowed funds 5.27 3.78 6.63 3.82 3.98 2.65 Total deposits and borrowed funds 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 0.77 % 0.65 % 0.49 %

Percentage of Total Average Deposits and Borrowed Funds Cost of Funds Nine Months Ending Nine Months Ending September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Noninterest-bearing demand 21.55 % 21.36 % — % — % Interest-bearing demand 45.91 45.33 0.51 0.24 Savings 6.65 7.23 0.14 0.07 Time deposits 21.60 21.43 1.15 0.84 Borrowed funds 4.29 4.65 3.91 3.38 Total deposits and borrowed funds 100.00 % 100.00 % 0.66 % 0.45 %

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2018 was $38.1 million, as compared to $35.6 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $33.4 million for the third quarter of 2017. Noninterest income for the first nine months of 2018 was $107.6 million, as compared to $99.7 million for the same period in 2017. The linked quarter increase is primarily attributable to the Brand acquisition. Mortgage banking income for the third quarter of 2018 was $14.4 million, compared to $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $10.6 million for the third quarter of 2017. Mortgage banking income for the first nine months of 2018 was $38.1 million, as compared to $33.5 million for the same period in 2017. BMG contributed $1.7 million to mortgage banking income during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Noninterest expense was $94.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, as compared to $79.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $80.7 million for the third quarter of 2017. Noninterest expense for the first nine months of 2018 was $251.7 million, as compared to $224.8 million for the same period in 2017. Noninterest expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes $2.0 million attributable to BMG.

Excluding charges for merger and conversion expenses, amortization of intangible assets and losses on the sale of securities, the Company's efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) was 58.84% and 59.55% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018, respectively, which exceeded the Company's goal of maintaining an efficiency ratio below 60%.

Asset Quality Metrics

Total nonperforming assets were $38.9 million at September 30, 2018, as compared to $39.4 million at December 31, 2017, and at September 30, 2018, consisted of $26.3 million in nonperforming loans (loans 90 days or more past due and nonaccrual loans) and $12.6 million in other real estate owned ("OREO").

The Company's nonperforming loans and OREO that were purchased in previous acquisitions (collectively referred to as "purchased nonperforming assets") were $12.8 million and $7.9 million, respectively, at September 30, 2018, as compared to $10.2 million and $11.5 million, respectively, at December 31, 2017. The purchased nonperforming assets were recorded at fair value at the time of acquisition, which significantly mitigates the Company's actual loss. As such, the remaining information in this release on nonperforming loans, OREO and the related asset quality ratios focuses on non-purchased nonperforming assets.

Non-purchased nonperforming loans were $13.5 million , or 0.22% of total non-purchased loans, at September 30, 2018 , as compared to $13.3 million , or 0.24% of total non-purchased loans, at December 31, 2017 . Early stage delinquencies, or loans 30-to-89 days past due, as a percentage of total loans were 0.24% at September 30, 2018 , as compared to 0.30% at December 31, 2017 .

, or 0.22% of total non-purchased loans, at , as compared to , or 0.24% of total non-purchased loans, at . Early stage delinquencies, or loans 30-to-89 days past due, as a percentage of total loans were 0.24% at , as compared to 0.30% at . Non-purchased OREO was $4.7 million at September 30, 2018 , as compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2017 . OREO sales totaled $1.3 million in the first nine months of 2018.

at , as compared to at . OREO sales totaled in the first nine months of 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 0.53% of total loans at September 30, 2018 and 0.61% of total loans at December 31, 2017 . The allowance for loan losses was 0.78% of non-purchased loans at September 30, 2018 , as compared to 0.83% at December 31, 2017 .

and 0.61% of total loans at . The allowance for loan losses was 0.78% of non-purchased loans at , as compared to 0.83% at . Net loan charge-offs were $995 thousand , or 0.05% of average total loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2018, as compared to $1.8 million , or 0.10% of average total loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2017.

, or 0.05% of average total loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2018, as compared to , or 0.10% of average total loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2017.

The provision for loan losses was $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2017. The provision was $5.8 million for the first nine months of 2018, as compared to $5.4 million for the same time period in 2017.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.

The webcast can be accessed through Renasant's investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://services.choruscall.com/links/rnst181023.html . To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation Third Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com beginning one hour after the call and will remain accessible for one year. Replays can also be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 10125038 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until November 6, 2018.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 114-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $12.7 billion and operates more than 190 banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward looking statements usually include words such as "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "potential," "possible," "approximately," "should" and variations of such words and other similar expressions.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include significant fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, economic recession, significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment, significant underperformance in the Company's portfolio of outstanding loans, and competition in the Company's markets. Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company's forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, namely, return on average tangible shareholders' equity, return on average tangible assets, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets (commonly referred to as the "tangible capital ratio") and the efficiency ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and certain charges (such as merger and conversion expenses and debt prepayment penalties) with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict the timing of when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets, such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, and charges such as merger and conversion expenses can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution's regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company's results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the table at the end of this release under the caption "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP."

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release is intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company's calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Contacts: For Media: For Financials: John Oxford Kevin Chapman Senior Vice President Executive Vice President Director of Marketing and Public Relations Chief Operating and Financial Officer (662) 680-1219 (662) 680-1450 joxford@renasant.com kchapman@renasant.com

RENASANT CORPORATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q3 2018 - For The Nine Months Ending 2018 2017 Q3 2017 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third Second First Percent Percent Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Variance 2018 2017 Variance Statement of earnings Interest income - taxable equivalent basis $ 119,236 $ 107,991 $ 101,947 $ 107,773 $ 102,613 $ 89,429 $ 83,781 16.20 $ 329,174 $ 275,823 19.34 Interest income $ 117,795 $ 106,574 $ 100,380 $ 104,587 $ 100,695 $ 87,579 $ 81,889 16.98 $ 324,749 $ 270,163 20.20 Interest expense 18,356 14,185 11,140 11,325 10,678 7,976 7,874 71.90 43,681 26,528 64.66 Net interest income 99,439 92,389 89,240 93,262 90,017 79,603 74,015 10.47 281,068 243,635 15.36 Provision for loan losses 2,250 1,810 1,750 2,150 2,150 1,750 1,500 4.65 5,810 5,400 7.59 Net interest income after provision 97,189 90,579 87,490 91,112 87,867 77,853 72,515 10.61 275,258 238,235 15.54 Service charges on deposit accounts 8,847 8,271 8,473 8,659 8,676 7,958 7,931 1.97 25,591 24,565 4.18 Fees and commissions on loans and deposits 5,944 5,917 5,685 5,647 5,618 5,470 5,199 5.80 17,546 16,287 7.73 Insurance commissions and fees 2,461 2,110 2,005 1,955 2,365 2,181 1,860 4.06 6,576 6,406 2.65 Wealth management revenue 3,386 3,446 3,262 3,000 2,963 3,037 2,884 14.28 10,094 8,884 13.62 Securities gains (losses) (16) — — 91 57 — — (128.07) (16) 57 (128.07) Mortgage banking income 14,350 12,839 10,960 9,871 10,616 12,424 10,504 35.17 38,149 33,544 13.73 Other 3,081 2,998 3,568 3,218 3,118 3,195 3,643 (1.19) 9,647 9,956 (3.10) Total noninterest income 38,053 35,581 33,953 32,441 33,413 34,265 32,021 13.89 107,587 99,699 7.91 Salaries and employee benefits 55,187 52,010 48,784 48,787 48,530 45,014 42,209 13.72 155,981 135,753 14.90 Data processing 4,614 4,600 4,244 4,226 4,179 3,835 4,234 10.41 13,458 12,248 9.88 Occupancy and equipment 10,668 9,805 9,822 10,153 9,470 8,814 9,319 12.65 30,295 27,603 9.75 Other real estate 278 232 657 554 603 781 532 (53.90) 1,167 1,916 (39.09) Amortization of intangibles 1,765 1,594 1,651 1,708 1,766 1,493 1,563 (0.06) 5,010 4,822 3.90 Merger and conversion related expenses 11,221 500 900 723 6,266 3,044 345 79.08 12,621 9,655 30.72 Debt extinguishment penalty — — — — — — 205 — — 205 (100.00) Other 11,013 10,285 11,886 10,657 9,846 11,860 10,902 11.85 33,184 32,608 1.77 Total noninterest expense 94,746 79,026 77,944 76,808 80,660 74,841 69,309 17.46 251,716 224,810 11.97 Income before income taxes 40,496 47,134 43,499 46,745 40,620 37,277 35,227 (0.31) 131,129 113,124 15.92 Income taxes 8,532 10,424 9,673 30,234 14,199 11,993 11,255 (39.91) 28,629 37,447 (23.55) Net income $ 31,964 $ 36,710 $ 33,826 $ 16,511 $ 26,421 $ 25,284 $ 23,972 20.98 $ 102,500 $ 75,677 35.44 Basic earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.74 $ 0.69 $ 0.33 $ 0.54 $ 0.57 $ 0.54 12.96 $ 2.03 $ 1.64 23.78 Diluted earnings per share 0.61 0.74 0.68 0.33 0.53 0.57 0.54 15.09 2.03 1.64 23.78 Average basic shares outstanding 52,472,971 49,413,754 49,356,417 49,320,377 49,316,572 44,415,423 44,364,337 6.40 50,425,797 46,050,250 9.50 Average diluted shares outstanding 52,609,902 49,549,761 49,502,950 49,456,289 49,435,225 44,523,541 44,480,499 6.42 50,553,191 46,167,764 9.50 Common shares outstanding 58,743,814 49,424,339 49,392,978 49,321,231 49,320,225 44,430,335 44,394,707 19.11 58,743,814 49,320,225 19.11 Cash dividend per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 11.11 $ 0.59 $ 0.54 9.26 Performance ratios Return on avg shareholders' equity 7.40 % 9.55 % 9.00 % 4.31 % 7.01 % 8.06 % 7.80 % 8.60 % 7.58 % Return on avg tangible s/h's equity (1) 13.65 % 16.75 % 16.02 % 7.94 % 12.74 % 13.76 % 13.48 % 15.42 % 13.3 % Return on avg assets 1.12 % 1.42 % 1.36 % 0.64 % 1.02 % 1.16 % 1.11 % 1.30 % 1.09 % Return on avg tangible assets (2) 1.26 % 1.57 % 1.51 % 0.73 % 1.13 % 1.28 % 1.23 % 1.44 % 1.21 % Net interest margin (FTE) 4.07 % 4.15 % 4.20 % 4.25 % 4.08 % 4.27 % 4.01 % 4.14 % 4.12 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.81 % 4.78 % 4.72 % 4.75 % 4.55 % 4.68 % 4.43 % 4.77 % 4.56 % Cost of funding 0.77 % 0.65 % 0.53 % 0.52 % 0.49 % 0.43 % 0.43 % 0.66 % 0.45 % Average earning assets to average assets 87.29 % 87.67 % 87.12 % 86.92 % 87.03 % 87.81 % 87.55 % 87.36 % 87.44 % Average loans to average deposits 91.74 % 91.84 % 94.04 % 93.51 % 90.96 % 88.03 % 86.81 % 92.50 % 88.72 % Noninterest income (less securities gains/ losses) to average assets 1.34 % 1.38 % 1.37 % 1.25 % 1.29 % 1.58 % 1.48 % 1.36 % 1.44 % Noninterest expense (less debt prepayment penalties/ penalties/merger-related expenses) to average assets 2.94 % 3.05 % 3.11 % 2.94 % 2.87 % 3.30 % 3.18 % 3.03 % 3.10 % Net overhead ratio 1.60 % 1.67 % 1.74 % 1.69 % 1.58 % 1.72 % 1.70 % 1.67 % 1.66 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) (4) 58.84 % 59.46 % 60.43 % 57.75 % 57.97 % 60.75 % 62.26 % 59.55 % 60.22 %

RENASANT CORPORATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q3 2018 - For The Nine Months Ending 2018 2017 Q3 2017 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third Second First Percent Percent Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Variance 2018 2017 Variance Average Balances Total assets $ 11,276,587 $ 10,341,863 $ 10,055,755 $ 10,254,774 $ 10,277,476 $ 8,720,660 $ 8,759,448 9.72 $ 10,562,540 $ 9,258,088 14.09 Earning assets 9,843,870 9,067,016 8,760,679 8,913,675 8,944,067 7,657,849 7,668,582 10.06 9,227,822 8,094,838 14.00 Securities 1,129,010 1,039,947 833,076 1,043,075 1,147,157 1,069,244 1,043,697 (1.58) 1,001,762 1,087,078 (7.85) Loans held for sale 297,692 209,652 152,299 188,795 226,512 168,650 112,105 31.42 220,413 169,508 30.03 Loans, net of unearned 8,228,053 7,704,221 7,646,991 7,535,199 7,375,410 6,293,497 6,198,705 11.56 7,861,883 6,626,848 18.64 Intangibles 743,567 633,155 634,898 636,533 636,977 492,349 493,816 16.73 670,938 541,571 23.89 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,052,226 $ 1,867,925 $ 1,817,848 $ 1,877,789 $ 1,849,396 $ 1,608,467 $ 1,558,809 10.97 $ 1,913,525 $ 1,673,289 14.36 Interest-bearing deposits 6,916,699 6,521,123 6,314,114 6,180,075 6,259,249 5,540,698 5,581,853 10.50 6,586,186 5,796,415 13.63 Total deposits 8,968,925 8,389,048 8,131,962 8,057,864 8,108,645 7,149,165 7,140,662 10.61 8,499,711 7,469,704 13.79 Borrowed funds 499,054 329,287 314,228 579,920 575,816 233,542 282,008 (13.33) 381,533 364,865 4.57 Shareholders' equity 1,712,757 1,542,071 1,523,873 1,518,131 1,495,591 1,258,935 1,246,903 14.52 1,593,592 1,334,721 19.40 Q3 2018 - As of 2018 2017 Q4 2017 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third Second First Percent Percent Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Variance 2018 2017 Variance Balances at period end Total assets $ 12,746,939 $ 10,544,475 $ 10,238,313 $ 9,829,981 $ 10,323,687 $ 8,872,272 $ 8,764,711 29.67 $ 12,746,939 $ 10,323,687 23.47 Earning assets 10,962,958 9,239,200 8,938,117 8,493,741 8,943,570 7,763,775 7,690,045 29.07 10,962,958 8,943,570 22.58 Securities 1,177,606 1,088,779 948,365 671,488 1,150,459 1,076,625 1,044,862 75.37 1,177,606 1,150,459 2.36 Loans held for sale 463,287 245,046 204,472 108,316 207,288 232,398 158,619 327.72 463,287 207,288 123.50 Non purchased loans 6,210,238 6,057,766 5,830,122 5,588,556 5,293,467 5,058,898 4,834,085 11.12 6,210,238 5,293,467 17.32 Purchased loans 2,912,669 1,709,891 1,867,948 2,031,766 2,155,141 1,312,109 1,401,720 43.36 2,912,669 2,155,141 35.15 Total loans 9,122,907 7,767,657 7,698,070 7,620,322 7,448,608 6,371,007 6,235,805 19.72 9,122,907 7,448,608 22.48 Intangibles 974,115 632,311 633,905 635,556 637,264 491,552 493,045 53.27 974,115 637,264 52.86 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,359,859 $ 1,888,561 $ 1,861,136 $ 1,840,424 $ 1,835,300 $ 1,642,863 $ 1,579,581 28.22 $ 2,359,859 $ 1,835,300 28.58 Interest-bearing deposits 7,812,089 6,492,159 6,496,633 6,080,651 6,283,218 5,559,162 5,651,269 28.47 7,812,089 6,283,218 24.33 Total deposits 10,171,948 8,380,720 8,357,769 7,921,075 8,118,518 7,202,025 7,230,850 28.42 10,171,948 8,118,518 25.29 Borrowed funds 439,516 520,747 265,191 297,360 591,933 312,077 202,006 47.81 439,516 591,933 (25.75) Shareholders' equity 2,010,711 1,558,668 1,532,765 1,514,983 1,511,826 1,271,786 1,251,065 32.72 2,010,711 1,511,826 33.00 Market value per common share $ 41.21 $ 45.52 $ 42.56 $ 40.89 $ 42.90 $ 43.74 $ 39.69 0.78 $ 41.21 $ 42.9 (3.94) Book value per common share 34.23 31.54 31.03 30.72 30.65 28.62 28.18 11.43 34.23 30.65 11.68 Tangible book value per common share 17.65 18.74 18.2 17.83 17.73 17.56 17.07 (1.01) 17.65 17.73 (0.45) Shareholders' equity to assets (actual) 15.77 % 14.78 % 14.97 % 15.41 % 14.64 % 14.33 % 14.27 % 15.77 % 14.64 % Tangible capital ratio (3) 8.80 % 9.35 % 9.36 % 9.56 % 9.03 % 9.31 % 9.16 % 8.80 % 9.03 % Leverage ratio 9.85 % 10.63 % 10.61 % 10.18 % 10.05 % 10.68 % 10.39 % 9.85 % 10.05 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.80 % 11.71 % 11.38 % 11.34 % 11.21 % 11.65 % 11.69 % 10.80 % 11.21 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.84 % 12.73 % 12.41 % 12.39 % 12.26 % 12.86 % 12.93 % 11.84 % 12.26 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.85 % 14.75 % 14.44 % 14.46 % 14.30 % 15.00 % 15.11 % 13.85 % 14.30 %