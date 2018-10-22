Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings For The Third Quarter Of 2018

TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the "Company") today announced earnings results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018. Net income for the third quarter of 2018 was $32.0 million, an increase of 20.98%, as compared to $26.4 million for the third quarter of 2017. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.61 for the third quarter of 2018, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.54 and $0.53, respectively, for the third quarter of 2017.

Net income for the nine months ending September 30, 2018, was $102.5 million, an increase of 35.44%, as compared to $75.7 million for the same time period in 2017. Basic and diluted EPS were $2.03 for the first nine months of 2018, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $1.64 for the same time period in 2017.

Brand Acquisition

The Company completed its acquisition by merger of Brand Group Holdings, Inc. ("Brand") on September 1, 2018.  As of the acquisition date, Brand operated 13 locations throughout the greater Atlanta market and, prior to purchase accounting adjustments, had approximately $2.0 billion in assets, which included approximately $1.6 billion in loans, and approximately $1.7 billion in deposits. The Company's balance sheet and results of operations as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, include the impact of the Company's acquisition of Brand since the acquisition date. The assets acquired and liabilities assumed, as presented in the table below, have been recorded at estimated fair value and are subject to change pending finalization of all valuations.

(in thousands)

September 1, 2018

Cash and cash equivalents

$

193,436

Securities

70,123

Loans including loans held for sale, net of unearned income

1,593,894

Premises and equipment

20,782

Intangible assets

343,569

Other assets

113,324

Total assets

$

2,335,128

Deposits

$

1,714,177

Borrowings

90,912

Other liabilities

95,520

$

1,900,609

As part of the merger agreement, Brand agreed to divest the operations of its subsidiary Brand Mortgage Group, LLC ("BMG").  Prior to completing the merger, Brand had entered into an agreement to sell BMG, and the Company currently anticipates that this transaction will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018 following the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.  As a result, the balance sheet and results of operations of BMG are included in the Company's results for the third quarter of 2018 since the acquisition date and will continue to be included in the Company's balance sheet and consolidated results of operations until the sale is completed.  The following table summarizes the significant assets acquired and liabilities assumed from BMG:

(in thousands)

September 1, 2018

Loans held for sale

48,100

Borrowings

34,139

Impact of Certain Expenses and Charges

The Company incurred expenses and charges in connection with certain transactions with respect to which management is unable to accurately predict the timing of when these expenses or charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount of such expenses or charges. The following table presents the impact of these expenses and charges on reported earnings per share for the dates presented (in thousands, except per share data):

  

Three months ended 
September 30, 2018

Three months ended
September 30, 2017

Pre-tax

After-tax

Impact to Diluted EPS

Pre-tax

After-tax

Impact to Diluted EPS

Merger and conversion expenses

$

11,221

$

8,857

$

0.17

$

6,266

$

4,075

$

0.09

Nine months ended 
September 30, 2018

Nine months ended 

September 30, 2017

Pre-tax

After-tax

Impact to Diluted EPS

Pre-tax

After-tax

Impact to Diluted EPS

Merger and conversion expenses

$

12,621

$

9,866

$

0.20

$

9,655

$

6,459

$

0.14

Debt prepayment penalty

205

137

"We are pleased with our strong results for the third quarter of 2018, which are highlighted by a stable core margin and a significant improvement in our core efficiency ratio. After excluding the impact from merger and conversion expenses associated with our recent acquisition of Brand, we once again achieved record earnings and earnings per share," said Renasant Executive Chairman, E. Robinson McGraw.  "Our successful quarter is further evidenced by our strong profitability metrics as return on average tangible assets and average tangible equity, when excluding merger and conversion expenses, have continued to improve from prior quarters."

"As we look ahead, we anticipate strong future results as we continue to capitalize on opportunities for profitable organic balance sheet growth and focus on margin management, disciplined loan underwriting, prudent provisioning for loan losses and continued management of expenses to further improve our efficiency ratio," said C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer.  "Additionally, we successfully completed the Brand merger during the third quarter.  The integration of Brand has gone smoothly, and we expect the same for the client conversion later this quarter."

Profitability Metrics

The following table presents the Company's profitability metrics for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2018, including and excluding the impact of after-tax merger and conversion expenses described above.  

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2018

As Reported

Excluding merger and conversion expenses(Non-GAAP)

As Reported

Excluding merger and conversion expenses (Non-GAAP)

Return on average assets

1.12

%

1.44

%

1.30

%

1.42

%

Return on average tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

1.26

%

1.59

%

1.44

%

1.57

%

Return on average equity

7.40

%

9.46

%

8.60

%

9.43

%

Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)

13.65

%

17.28

%

15.42

%

16.85

%

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $12.7 billion at September 30, 2018, as compared to $9.8 billion at December 31, 2017.

Total loans increased to $9.1 billion at September 30, 2018, from $7.6 billion at December 31, 2017.  Loans not purchased increased to $6.2 billion at September 30, 2018, from $5.6 billion at December 31, 2017. Loan production for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018 was $404 million and $1.3 billion, respectively, as compared to $370 million and $1.1 billion for the same periods, respectively, in 2017. As of the acquisition date, Brand added $1.3 billion in loans held for investment.

Total deposits increased to $10.2 billion at September 30, 2018, from $7.9 billion at December 31, 2017. Non-interest bearing deposits averaged $1.9 billion, or 22.51% of average deposits, for the first nine months of 2018, compared to $1.7 billion, or 22.40% of average deposits, for the same period in 2017.  As of the acquisition date, Brand added $1.7 billion in deposits, which included $433.4 million in non-interest bearing deposits.

At September 30, 2018, Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 9.85%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.80%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.84%, and total risk-based capital ratio was 13.85%. All regulatory ratios exceed the minimums required to be considered "well-capitalized."

Our ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 15.77% at September 30, 2018, as compared to 15.41% at December 31, 2017. Our tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.80% at September 30, 2018, as compared to 9.56% at December 31, 2017.

Results of Operations

Net interest income was $99.4 million for the third quarter of 2018, as compared to $92.4 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $90.0 million for third quarter of 2017. The following table presents reported taxable equivalent net interest margin and yield on loans for the periods presented (in thousands).  

Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2018

2018

2017

Taxable equivalent net interest income

$

100,880

$

93,806

$

91,935

Average earning assets

$

9,843,870

$

9,067,016

$

8,944,067

Net interest margin

4.07

%

4.15

%

4.08

%

Taxable equivalent interest income on loans

$

105,722

$

97,045

$

90,693

Average loans

$

8,228,053

$

7,704,221

$

7,375,410

Loan yield

5.10

%

5.05

%

4.88

%

The impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on loans to total interest income on loans, loan yield and net interest margin is shown in the following table for the periods presented (in thousands).

Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2018

2018

2017

Net interest income collected on problem loans

$

714

$

1,045

$

963

Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1)

5,261

5,719

6,259

Total impact to interest income

$

5,975

$

6,764

$

7,222

Impact to loan yield

0.29

%

0.35

%

0.39

%

Impact to net interest margin

0.24

%

0.30

%

0.32

%

(1)   

Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $2,570, $3,316 and $2,770 for the three months ended September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, and September 30, 2017, respectively. This additional interest income increased loan yield by 12 basis points, 17 basis points and 15 basis points for the same periods, respectively, while increasing net interest margin by 10 basis points, 15 basis points and 12 basis points for the same periods, respectively.

Net interest income was $281.1 million for the first nine months of 2018, as compared to $243.6 million for the same period in 2017. The following table presents reported taxable equivalent net interest margin and loan yield for the periods presented (in thousands).  

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2017

Taxable equivalent net interest income

$

285,493

$

249,295

Average earning assets

$

9,227,822

$

8,094,838

Net interest margin

4.14

%

4.12

%

Taxable equivalent interest income on loans

$

296,140

$

243,260

Average loans

$

7,861,883

$

6,626,848

Loan yield

5.04

%

4.91

%

The impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on loans to total interest income on loans, loan yield and net interest margin is shown in the following table for the periods presented (in thousands).  

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2017

Net interest income collected on problem loans

$

2,117

$

4,264

Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1)

17,098

17,273

Total impact to interest income

$

19,215

$

21,537

Impact to loan yield

0.33

%

0.44

%

Impact to net interest margin

0.28

%

0.36

%

(1)    

Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $9,244 and $8,185 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017, respectively, which increased loan yield by 16 basis points and 17 basis points for the same periods, respectively, while increasing net interest margin by 13 basis points and 14 basis points for the same periods, respectively.

For the third quarter of 2018, the cost of total deposits was 60 basis points, as compared to 52 basis points for the second quarter of 2018 and 33 basis points in the third quarter of 2017. The cost of total deposits was 51 basis points for the first nine months of 2018, as compared to 31 basis points for the same time period in 2017. The following tables present the mix and cost of all funding sources for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 as well as for the three months ending June 30, 2018.  

Percentage of Total Average Deposits and
Borrowed Funds

Cost of Funds

Three Months Ending

Three Months Ending

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2018

2018

2017

2018

2018

2017

Noninterest-bearing demand

21.68

%

21.43

%

21.30

%

%

%

%

Interest-bearing demand

45.01

46.51

44.55

0.62

0.54

0.28

Savings

6.31

6.80

6.63

0.15

0.15

0.07

Time deposits

21.73

21.48

20.89

1.29

1.12

0.87

Borrowed funds

5.27

3.78

6.63

3.82

3.98

2.65

Total deposits and borrowed funds

100.00

%

100.00

%

100.00

%

0.77

%

0.65

%

0.49

%

Percentage of Total Average Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Cost of Funds

Nine Months Ending

Nine Months Ending

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Noninterest-bearing demand

21.55

%

21.36

%

%

%

Interest-bearing demand

45.91

45.33

0.51

0.24

Savings

6.65

7.23

0.14

0.07

Time deposits

21.60

21.43

1.15

0.84

Borrowed funds

4.29

4.65

3.91

3.38

Total deposits and borrowed funds

100.00

%

100.00

%

0.66

%

0.45

%

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2018 was $38.1 million, as compared to $35.6 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $33.4 million for the third quarter of 2017. Noninterest income for the first nine months of 2018 was $107.6 million, as compared to $99.7 million for the same period in 2017. The linked quarter increase is primarily attributable to the Brand acquisition. Mortgage banking income for the third quarter of 2018 was $14.4 million, compared to $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $10.6 million for the third quarter of 2017. Mortgage banking income for the first nine months of 2018 was $38.1 million, as compared to $33.5 million for the same period in 2017. BMG contributed $1.7 million to mortgage banking income during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Noninterest expense was $94.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, as compared to $79.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $80.7 million for the third quarter of 2017. Noninterest expense for the first nine months of 2018 was $251.7 million, as compared to $224.8 million for the same period in 2017. Noninterest expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes $2.0 million attributable to BMG.

Excluding charges for merger and conversion expenses, amortization of intangible assets and losses on the sale of securities, the Company's efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) was 58.84% and 59.55% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018, respectively, which exceeded the Company's goal of maintaining an efficiency ratio below 60%.

Asset Quality Metrics

Total nonperforming assets were $38.9 million at September 30, 2018, as compared to $39.4 million at December 31, 2017, and at September 30, 2018, consisted of $26.3 million in nonperforming loans (loans 90 days or more past due and nonaccrual loans) and $12.6 million in other real estate owned ("OREO").

The Company's nonperforming loans and OREO that were purchased in previous acquisitions (collectively referred to as "purchased nonperforming assets") were $12.8 million and $7.9 million, respectively, at September 30, 2018, as compared to $10.2 million and $11.5 million, respectively, at December 31, 2017. The purchased nonperforming assets were recorded at fair value at the time of acquisition, which significantly mitigates the Company's actual loss. As such, the remaining information in this release on nonperforming loans, OREO and the related asset quality ratios focuses on non-purchased nonperforming assets.

  • Non-purchased nonperforming loans were $13.5 million, or 0.22% of total non-purchased loans, at September 30, 2018, as compared to $13.3 million, or 0.24% of total non-purchased loans, at December 31, 2017. Early stage delinquencies, or loans 30-to-89 days past due, as a percentage of total loans were 0.24% at September 30, 2018, as compared to 0.30% at December 31, 2017.
  • Non-purchased OREO was $4.7 million at September 30, 2018, as compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2017. OREO sales totaled $1.3 million in the first nine months of 2018.
  • The allowance for loan losses was 0.53% of total loans at September 30, 2018 and 0.61% of total loans at December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses was 0.78% of non-purchased loans at September 30, 2018, as compared to 0.83% at December 31, 2017.
    • Net loan charge-offs were $995 thousand, or 0.05% of average total loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2018, as compared to $1.8 million, or 0.10% of average total loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2017.
    • The provision for loan losses was $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2017. The provision was $5.8 million for the first nine months of 2018, as compared to $5.4 million for the same time period in 2017.

RENASANT CORPORATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2018 -

For The Nine Months Ending

2018

2017

Q3 2017

September 30,

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent

Percent

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2018

2017

Variance

Statement of earnings

Interest income - taxable equivalent basis

$

119,236

$

107,991

$

101,947

$

107,773

$

102,613

$

89,429

$

83,781

16.20

$

329,174

$

275,823

19.34

Interest income

$

117,795

$

106,574

$

100,380

$

104,587

$

100,695

$

87,579

$

81,889

16.98

$

324,749

$

270,163

20.20

Interest expense

18,356

14,185

11,140

11,325

10,678

7,976

7,874

71.90

43,681

26,528

64.66

Net interest income

99,439

92,389

89,240

93,262

90,017

79,603

74,015

10.47

281,068

243,635

15.36

Provision for loan losses

2,250

1,810

1,750

2,150

2,150

1,750

1,500

4.65

5,810

5,400

7.59

Net interest income after provision

97,189

90,579

87,490

91,112

87,867

77,853

72,515

10.61

275,258

238,235

15.54

Service charges on deposit accounts

8,847

8,271

8,473

8,659

8,676

7,958

7,931

1.97

25,591

24,565

4.18

Fees and commissions on loans and deposits

5,944

5,917

5,685

5,647

5,618

5,470

5,199

5.80

17,546

16,287

7.73

Insurance commissions and fees

2,461

2,110

2,005

1,955

2,365

2,181

1,860

4.06

6,576

6,406

2.65

Wealth management revenue

3,386

3,446

3,262

3,000

2,963

3,037

2,884

14.28

10,094

8,884

13.62

Securities gains (losses)

(16)

91

57

(128.07)

(16)

57

(128.07)

Mortgage banking income

14,350

12,839

10,960

9,871

10,616

12,424

10,504

35.17

38,149

33,544

13.73

Other

3,081

2,998

3,568

3,218

3,118

3,195

3,643

(1.19)

9,647

9,956

(3.10)

Total noninterest income

38,053

35,581

33,953

32,441

33,413

34,265

32,021

13.89

107,587

99,699

7.91

Salaries and employee benefits

55,187

52,010

48,784

48,787

48,530

45,014

42,209

13.72

155,981

135,753

14.90

Data processing

4,614

4,600

4,244

4,226

4,179

3,835

4,234

10.41

13,458

12,248

9.88

Occupancy and equipment

10,668

9,805

9,822

10,153

9,470

8,814

9,319

12.65

30,295

27,603

9.75

Other real estate

278

232

657

554

603

781

532

(53.90)

1,167

1,916

(39.09)

Amortization of intangibles

1,765

1,594

1,651

1,708

1,766

1,493

1,563

(0.06)

5,010

4,822

3.90

Merger and conversion related expenses

11,221

500

900

723

6,266

3,044

345

79.08

12,621

9,655

30.72

Debt extinguishment penalty

205

205

(100.00)

Other

11,013

10,285

11,886

10,657

9,846

11,860

10,902

11.85

33,184

32,608

1.77

Total noninterest expense

94,746

79,026

77,944

76,808

80,660

74,841

69,309

17.46

251,716

224,810

11.97

Income before income taxes

40,496

47,134

43,499

46,745

40,620

37,277

35,227

(0.31)

131,129

113,124

15.92

Income taxes

8,532

10,424

9,673

30,234

14,199

11,993

11,255

(39.91)

28,629

37,447

(23.55)

Net income

$

31,964

$

36,710

$

33,826

$

16,511

$

26,421

$

25,284

$

23,972

20.98

$

102,500

$

75,677

35.44

Basic earnings per share

$

0.61

$

0.74

$

0.69

$

0.33

$

0.54

$

0.57

$

0.54

12.96

$

2.03

$

1.64

23.78

Diluted earnings per share

0.61

0.74

0.68

0.33

0.53

0.57

0.54

15.09

2.03

1.64

23.78

Average basic shares outstanding

52,472,971

49,413,754

49,356,417

49,320,377

49,316,572

44,415,423

44,364,337

6.40

50,425,797

46,050,250

9.50

Average diluted shares outstanding

52,609,902

49,549,761

49,502,950

49,456,289

49,435,225

44,523,541

44,480,499

6.42

50,553,191

46,167,764

9.50

Common shares outstanding

58,743,814

49,424,339

49,392,978

49,321,231

49,320,225

44,430,335

44,394,707

19.11

58,743,814

49,320,225

19.11

Cash dividend per common share

$

0.20

$

0.20

$

0.19

$

0.19

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.18

11.11

$

0.59

$

0.54

9.26

Performance ratios

Return on avg shareholders' equity

7.40

%

9.55

%

9.00

%

4.31

%

7.01

%

8.06

%

7.80

%

8.60

%

7.58

%

Return on avg tangible s/h's equity (1)

13.65

%

16.75

%

16.02

%

7.94

%

12.74

%

13.76

%

13.48

%

15.42

%

13.3

%

Return on avg assets

1.12

%

1.42

%

1.36

%

0.64

%

1.02

%

1.16

%

1.11

%

1.30

%

1.09

%

Return on avg tangible assets (2)

1.26

%

1.57

%

1.51

%

0.73

%

1.13

%

1.28

%

1.23

%

1.44

%

1.21

%

Net interest margin (FTE)

4.07

%

4.15

%

4.20

%

4.25

%

4.08

%

4.27

%

4.01

%

4.14

%

4.12

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE)

4.81

%

4.78

%

4.72

%

4.75

%

4.55

%

4.68

%

4.43

%

4.77

%

4.56

%

Cost of funding

0.77

%

0.65

%

0.53

%

0.52

%

0.49

%

0.43

%

0.43

%

0.66

%

0.45

%

Average earning assets to average assets

87.29

%

87.67

%

87.12

%

86.92

%

87.03

%

87.81

%

87.55

%

87.36

%

87.44

%

Average loans to average deposits

91.74

%

91.84

%

94.04

%

93.51

%

90.96

%

88.03

%

86.81

%

92.50

%

88.72

%

Noninterest income (less securities gains/

losses) to average assets

1.34

%

1.38

%

1.37

%

1.25

%

1.29

%

1.58

%

1.48

%

1.36

%

1.44

%

Noninterest expense (less debt prepayment penalties/

penalties/merger-related expenses) to

average assets

2.94

%

3.05

%

3.11

%

2.94

%

2.87

%

3.30

%

3.18

%

3.03

%

3.10

%

Net overhead ratio

1.60

%

1.67

%

1.74

%

1.69

%

1.58

%

1.72

%

1.70

%

1.67

%

1.66

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (4)

58.84

%

59.46

%

60.43

%

57.75

%

57.97

%

60.75

%

62.26

%

59.55

%

60.22

%

RENASANT CORPORATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2018 -

For The Nine Months Ending

2018

2017

Q3 2017

September 30,

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent

Percent

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2018

2017

Variance

Average Balances

Total assets

$

11,276,587

$

10,341,863

$

10,055,755

$

10,254,774

$

10,277,476

$

8,720,660

$

8,759,448

9.72

$

10,562,540

$

9,258,088

14.09

Earning assets

9,843,870

9,067,016

8,760,679

8,913,675

8,944,067

7,657,849

7,668,582

10.06

9,227,822

8,094,838

14.00

Securities

1,129,010

1,039,947

833,076

1,043,075

1,147,157

1,069,244

1,043,697

(1.58)

1,001,762

1,087,078

(7.85)

Loans held for sale

297,692

209,652

152,299

188,795

226,512

168,650

112,105

31.42

220,413

169,508

30.03

Loans, net of unearned

8,228,053

7,704,221

7,646,991

7,535,199

7,375,410

6,293,497

6,198,705

11.56

7,861,883

6,626,848

18.64

Intangibles

743,567

633,155

634,898

636,533

636,977

492,349

493,816

16.73

670,938

541,571

23.89

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

2,052,226

$

1,867,925

$

1,817,848

$

1,877,789

$

1,849,396

$

1,608,467

$

1,558,809

10.97

$

1,913,525

$

1,673,289

14.36

Interest-bearing deposits

6,916,699

6,521,123

6,314,114

6,180,075

6,259,249

5,540,698

5,581,853

10.50

6,586,186

5,796,415

13.63

Total deposits

8,968,925

8,389,048

8,131,962

8,057,864

8,108,645

7,149,165

7,140,662

10.61

8,499,711

7,469,704

13.79

Borrowed funds

499,054

329,287

314,228

579,920

575,816

233,542

282,008

(13.33)

381,533

364,865

4.57

Shareholders' equity

1,712,757

1,542,071

1,523,873

1,518,131

1,495,591

1,258,935

1,246,903

14.52

1,593,592

1,334,721

19.40

Q3 2018 -

As of

2018

2017

Q4 2017

September 30,

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent

Percent

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2018

2017

Variance

Balances at period end

Total assets

$

12,746,939

$

10,544,475

$

10,238,313

$

9,829,981

$

10,323,687

$

8,872,272

$

8,764,711

29.67

$

12,746,939

$

10,323,687

23.47

Earning assets

10,962,958

9,239,200

8,938,117

8,493,741

8,943,570

7,763,775

7,690,045

29.07

10,962,958

8,943,570

22.58

Securities

1,177,606

1,088,779

948,365

671,488

1,150,459

1,076,625

1,044,862

75.37

1,177,606

1,150,459

2.36

Loans held for sale

463,287

245,046

204,472

108,316

207,288

232,398

158,619

327.72

463,287

207,288

123.50

Non purchased loans

6,210,238

6,057,766

5,830,122

5,588,556

5,293,467

5,058,898

4,834,085

11.12

6,210,238

5,293,467

17.32

Purchased loans

2,912,669

1,709,891

1,867,948

2,031,766

2,155,141

1,312,109

1,401,720

43.36

2,912,669

2,155,141

35.15

Total loans

9,122,907

7,767,657

7,698,070

7,620,322

7,448,608

6,371,007

6,235,805

19.72

9,122,907

7,448,608

22.48

Intangibles

974,115

632,311

633,905

635,556

637,264

491,552

493,045

53.27

974,115

637,264

52.86

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

2,359,859

$

1,888,561

$

1,861,136

$

1,840,424

$

1,835,300

$

1,642,863

$

1,579,581

28.22

$

2,359,859

$

1,835,300

28.58

Interest-bearing deposits

7,812,089

6,492,159

6,496,633

6,080,651

6,283,218

5,559,162

5,651,269

28.47

7,812,089

6,283,218

24.33

Total deposits

10,171,948

8,380,720

8,357,769

7,921,075

8,118,518

7,202,025

7,230,850

28.42

10,171,948

8,118,518

25.29

Borrowed funds

439,516

520,747

265,191

297,360

591,933

312,077

202,006

47.81

439,516

591,933

(25.75)

Shareholders' equity

2,010,711

1,558,668

1,532,765

1,514,983

1,511,826

1,271,786

1,251,065

32.72

2,010,711

1,511,826

33.00

Market value per common share

$

41.21

$

45.52

$

42.56

$

40.89

$

42.90

$

43.74

$

39.69

0.78

$

41.21

$

42.9

(3.94)

Book value per common share

34.23

31.54

31.03

30.72

30.65

28.62

28.18

11.43

34.23

30.65

11.68

Tangible book value per common share

17.65

18.74

18.2

17.83

17.73

17.56

17.07

(1.01)

17.65

17.73

(0.45)

Shareholders' equity to assets (actual)

15.77

%

14.78

%

14.97

%

15.41

%

14.64

%

14.33

%

14.27

%

15.77

%

14.64

%

Tangible capital ratio (3)

8.80

%

9.35

%

9.36

%

9.56

%

9.03

%

9.31

%

9.16

%

8.80

%

9.03

%

Leverage ratio

9.85

%

10.63

%

10.61

%

10.18

%

10.05

%

10.68

%

10.39

%

9.85

%

10.05

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

10.80

%

11.71

%

11.38

%

11.34

%

11.21

%

11.65

%

11.69

%

10.80

%

11.21

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.84

%

12.73

%

12.41

%

12.39

%

12.26

%

12.86

%

12.93

%

11.84

%

12.26

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.85

%

14.75

%

14.44

%

14.46

%

14.30

%

15.00

%

15.11

%

13.85

%

14.30

%

RENASANT CORPORATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2018 -

As of

2018

2017

Q4 2017

September 30,

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent

Percent

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2018

2017

Variance

Non purchased loans

Commercial, financial, agricultural

$

817,799

$

790,363

$

803,146

$

763,823

$

707,835

$

657,713

$

626,237

7.07

$

817,799

$

707,835

15.54

Lease Financing

54,272

52,423

52,536

54,013

51,902

49,066

47,816

0.48

54,272

51,902

4.57

Real estate- construction

624,892

642,380

582,430

547,658

477,638

424,861

378,061

14.10

624,892

477,638

30.83

Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages

2,000,770

1,912,450

1,785,271

1,729,534

1,644,060

1,551,934

1,485,663

15.68

2,000,770

1,644,060

21.70

Real estate - commercial mortgages

2,609,510

2,554,955

2,503,680

2,390,076

2,311,340

2,281,220

2,203,639

9.18

2,609,510