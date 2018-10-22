Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings For The Third Quarter Of 2018
TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the "Company") today announced earnings results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018. Net income for the third quarter of 2018 was $32.0 million, an increase of 20.98%, as compared to $26.4 million for the third quarter of 2017. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.61 for the third quarter of 2018, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.54 and $0.53, respectively, for the third quarter of 2017.
Net income for the nine months ending September 30, 2018, was $102.5 million, an increase of 35.44%, as compared to $75.7 million for the same time period in 2017. Basic and diluted EPS were $2.03 for the first nine months of 2018, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $1.64 for the same time period in 2017.
Brand Acquisition
The Company completed its acquisition by merger of Brand Group Holdings, Inc. ("Brand") on September 1, 2018. As of the acquisition date, Brand operated 13 locations throughout the greater Atlanta market and, prior to purchase accounting adjustments, had approximately $2.0 billion in assets, which included approximately $1.6 billion in loans, and approximately $1.7 billion in deposits. The Company's balance sheet and results of operations as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, include the impact of the Company's acquisition of Brand since the acquisition date. The assets acquired and liabilities assumed, as presented in the table below, have been recorded at estimated fair value and are subject to change pending finalization of all valuations.
|
(in thousands)
|
September 1, 2018
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
193,436
|
Securities
|
70,123
|
Loans including loans held for sale, net of unearned income
|
1,593,894
|
Premises and equipment
|
20,782
|
Intangible assets
|
343,569
|
Other assets
|
113,324
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,335,128
|
Deposits
|
$
|
1,714,177
|
Borrowings
|
90,912
|
Other liabilities
|
95,520
|
$
|
1,900,609
As part of the merger agreement, Brand agreed to divest the operations of its subsidiary Brand Mortgage Group, LLC ("BMG"). Prior to completing the merger, Brand had entered into an agreement to sell BMG, and the Company currently anticipates that this transaction will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018 following the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. As a result, the balance sheet and results of operations of BMG are included in the Company's results for the third quarter of 2018 since the acquisition date and will continue to be included in the Company's balance sheet and consolidated results of operations until the sale is completed. The following table summarizes the significant assets acquired and liabilities assumed from BMG:
|
(in thousands)
|
September 1, 2018
|
Loans held for sale
|
48,100
|
Borrowings
|
34,139
Impact of Certain Expenses and Charges
The Company incurred expenses and charges in connection with certain transactions with respect to which management is unable to accurately predict the timing of when these expenses or charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount of such expenses or charges. The following table presents the impact of these expenses and charges on reported earnings per share for the dates presented (in thousands, except per share data):
|
Three months ended
|
Three months ended
|
Pre-tax
|
After-tax
|
Impact to Diluted EPS
|
Pre-tax
|
After-tax
|
Impact to Diluted EPS
|
Merger and conversion expenses
|
$
|
11,221
|
$
|
8,857
|
$
|
0.17
|
$
|
6,266
|
$
|
4,075
|
$
|
0.09
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
September 30, 2017
|
Pre-tax
|
After-tax
|
Impact to Diluted EPS
|
Pre-tax
|
After-tax
|
Impact to Diluted EPS
|
Merger and conversion expenses
|
$
|
12,621
|
$
|
9,866
|
$
|
0.20
|
$
|
9,655
|
$
|
6,459
|
$
|
0.14
|
Debt prepayment penalty
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
205
|
137
|
—
"We are pleased with our strong results for the third quarter of 2018, which are highlighted by a stable core margin and a significant improvement in our core efficiency ratio. After excluding the impact from merger and conversion expenses associated with our recent acquisition of Brand, we once again achieved record earnings and earnings per share," said Renasant Executive Chairman, E. Robinson McGraw. "Our successful quarter is further evidenced by our strong profitability metrics as return on average tangible assets and average tangible equity, when excluding merger and conversion expenses, have continued to improve from prior quarters."
"As we look ahead, we anticipate strong future results as we continue to capitalize on opportunities for profitable organic balance sheet growth and focus on margin management, disciplined loan underwriting, prudent provisioning for loan losses and continued management of expenses to further improve our efficiency ratio," said C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, we successfully completed the Brand merger during the third quarter. The integration of Brand has gone smoothly, and we expect the same for the client conversion later this quarter."
Profitability Metrics
The following table presents the Company's profitability metrics for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2018, including and excluding the impact of after-tax merger and conversion expenses described above.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2018
|
As Reported
|
Excluding merger and conversion expenses(Non-GAAP)
|
As Reported
|
Excluding merger and conversion expenses (Non-GAAP)
|
Return on average assets
|
1.12
|
%
|
1.44
|
%
|
1.30
|
%
|
1.42
|
%
|
Return on average tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
|
1.26
|
%
|
1.59
|
%
|
1.44
|
%
|
1.57
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
7.40
|
%
|
9.46
|
%
|
8.60
|
%
|
9.43
|
%
|
Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)
|
13.65
|
%
|
17.28
|
%
|
15.42
|
%
|
16.85
|
%
A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release.
Financial Condition
Total assets were $12.7 billion at September 30, 2018, as compared to $9.8 billion at December 31, 2017.
Total loans increased to $9.1 billion at September 30, 2018, from $7.6 billion at December 31, 2017. Loans not purchased increased to $6.2 billion at September 30, 2018, from $5.6 billion at December 31, 2017. Loan production for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018 was $404 million and $1.3 billion, respectively, as compared to $370 million and $1.1 billion for the same periods, respectively, in 2017. As of the acquisition date, Brand added $1.3 billion in loans held for investment.
Total deposits increased to $10.2 billion at September 30, 2018, from $7.9 billion at December 31, 2017. Non-interest bearing deposits averaged $1.9 billion, or 22.51% of average deposits, for the first nine months of 2018, compared to $1.7 billion, or 22.40% of average deposits, for the same period in 2017. As of the acquisition date, Brand added $1.7 billion in deposits, which included $433.4 million in non-interest bearing deposits.
At September 30, 2018, Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 9.85%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.80%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.84%, and total risk-based capital ratio was 13.85%. All regulatory ratios exceed the minimums required to be considered "well-capitalized."
Our ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 15.77% at September 30, 2018, as compared to 15.41% at December 31, 2017. Our tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.80% at September 30, 2018, as compared to 9.56% at December 31, 2017.
Results of Operations
Net interest income was $99.4 million for the third quarter of 2018, as compared to $92.4 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $90.0 million for third quarter of 2017. The following table presents reported taxable equivalent net interest margin and yield on loans for the periods presented (in thousands).
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
Taxable equivalent net interest income
|
$
|
100,880
|
$
|
93,806
|
$
|
91,935
|
Average earning assets
|
$
|
9,843,870
|
$
|
9,067,016
|
$
|
8,944,067
|
Net interest margin
|
4.07
|
%
|
4.15
|
%
|
4.08
|
%
|
Taxable equivalent interest income on loans
|
$
|
105,722
|
$
|
97,045
|
$
|
90,693
|
Average loans
|
$
|
8,228,053
|
$
|
7,704,221
|
$
|
7,375,410
|
Loan yield
|
5.10
|
%
|
5.05
|
%
|
4.88
|
%
The impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on loans to total interest income on loans, loan yield and net interest margin is shown in the following table for the periods presented (in thousands).
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net interest income collected on problem loans
|
$
|
714
|
$
|
1,045
|
$
|
963
|
Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1)
|
5,261
|
5,719
|
6,259
|
Total impact to interest income
|
$
|
5,975
|
$
|
6,764
|
$
|
7,222
|
Impact to loan yield
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.35
|
%
|
0.39
|
%
|
Impact to net interest margin
|
0.24
|
%
|
0.30
|
%
|
0.32
|
%
|
(1)
|
Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $2,570, $3,316 and $2,770 for the three months ended September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018, and September 30, 2017, respectively. This additional interest income increased loan yield by 12 basis points, 17 basis points and 15 basis points for the same periods, respectively, while increasing net interest margin by 10 basis points, 15 basis points and 12 basis points for the same periods, respectively.
Net interest income was $281.1 million for the first nine months of 2018, as compared to $243.6 million for the same period in 2017. The following table presents reported taxable equivalent net interest margin and loan yield for the periods presented (in thousands).
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Taxable equivalent net interest income
|
$
|
285,493
|
$
|
249,295
|
Average earning assets
|
$
|
9,227,822
|
$
|
8,094,838
|
Net interest margin
|
4.14
|
%
|
4.12
|
%
|
Taxable equivalent interest income on loans
|
$
|
296,140
|
$
|
243,260
|
Average loans
|
$
|
7,861,883
|
$
|
6,626,848
|
Loan yield
|
5.04
|
%
|
4.91
|
%
The impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on loans to total interest income on loans, loan yield and net interest margin is shown in the following table for the periods presented (in thousands).
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net interest income collected on problem loans
|
$
|
2,117
|
$
|
4,264
|
Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1)
|
17,098
|
17,273
|
Total impact to interest income
|
$
|
19,215
|
$
|
21,537
|
Impact to loan yield
|
0.33
|
%
|
0.44
|
%
|
Impact to net interest margin
|
0.28
|
%
|
0.36
|
%
|
(1)
|
Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $9,244 and $8,185 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017, respectively, which increased loan yield by 16 basis points and 17 basis points for the same periods, respectively, while increasing net interest margin by 13 basis points and 14 basis points for the same periods, respectively.
For the third quarter of 2018, the cost of total deposits was 60 basis points, as compared to 52 basis points for the second quarter of 2018 and 33 basis points in the third quarter of 2017. The cost of total deposits was 51 basis points for the first nine months of 2018, as compared to 31 basis points for the same time period in 2017. The following tables present the mix and cost of all funding sources for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 as well as for the three months ending June 30, 2018.
|
Percentage of Total Average Deposits and
|
Cost of Funds
|
Three Months Ending
|
Three Months Ending
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
21.68
|
%
|
21.43
|
%
|
21.30
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
45.01
|
46.51
|
44.55
|
0.62
|
0.54
|
0.28
|
Savings
|
6.31
|
6.80
|
6.63
|
0.15
|
0.15
|
0.07
|
Time deposits
|
21.73
|
21.48
|
20.89
|
1.29
|
1.12
|
0.87
|
Borrowed funds
|
5.27
|
3.78
|
6.63
|
3.82
|
3.98
|
2.65
|
Total deposits and borrowed funds
|
100.00
|
%
|
100.00
|
%
|
100.00
|
%
|
0.77
|
%
|
0.65
|
%
|
0.49
|
%
|
Percentage of Total Average Deposits and Borrowed Funds
|
Cost of Funds
|
Nine Months Ending
|
Nine Months Ending
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
21.55
|
%
|
21.36
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
45.91
|
45.33
|
0.51
|
0.24
|
Savings
|
6.65
|
7.23
|
0.14
|
0.07
|
Time deposits
|
21.60
|
21.43
|
1.15
|
0.84
|
Borrowed funds
|
4.29
|
4.65
|
3.91
|
3.38
|
Total deposits and borrowed funds
|
100.00
|
%
|
100.00
|
%
|
0.66
|
%
|
0.45
|
%
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2018 was $38.1 million, as compared to $35.6 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $33.4 million for the third quarter of 2017. Noninterest income for the first nine months of 2018 was $107.6 million, as compared to $99.7 million for the same period in 2017. The linked quarter increase is primarily attributable to the Brand acquisition. Mortgage banking income for the third quarter of 2018 was $14.4 million, compared to $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $10.6 million for the third quarter of 2017. Mortgage banking income for the first nine months of 2018 was $38.1 million, as compared to $33.5 million for the same period in 2017. BMG contributed $1.7 million to mortgage banking income during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.
Noninterest expense was $94.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, as compared to $79.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $80.7 million for the third quarter of 2017. Noninterest expense for the first nine months of 2018 was $251.7 million, as compared to $224.8 million for the same period in 2017. Noninterest expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes $2.0 million attributable to BMG.
Excluding charges for merger and conversion expenses, amortization of intangible assets and losses on the sale of securities, the Company's efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) was 58.84% and 59.55% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018, respectively, which exceeded the Company's goal of maintaining an efficiency ratio below 60%.
Asset Quality Metrics
Total nonperforming assets were $38.9 million at September 30, 2018, as compared to $39.4 million at December 31, 2017, and at September 30, 2018, consisted of $26.3 million in nonperforming loans (loans 90 days or more past due and nonaccrual loans) and $12.6 million in other real estate owned ("OREO").
The Company's nonperforming loans and OREO that were purchased in previous acquisitions (collectively referred to as "purchased nonperforming assets") were $12.8 million and $7.9 million, respectively, at September 30, 2018, as compared to $10.2 million and $11.5 million, respectively, at December 31, 2017. The purchased nonperforming assets were recorded at fair value at the time of acquisition, which significantly mitigates the Company's actual loss. As such, the remaining information in this release on nonperforming loans, OREO and the related asset quality ratios focuses on non-purchased nonperforming assets.
- Non-purchased nonperforming loans were $13.5 million, or 0.22% of total non-purchased loans, at September 30, 2018, as compared to $13.3 million, or 0.24% of total non-purchased loans, at December 31, 2017. Early stage delinquencies, or loans 30-to-89 days past due, as a percentage of total loans were 0.24% at September 30, 2018, as compared to 0.30% at December 31, 2017.
- Non-purchased OREO was $4.7 million at September 30, 2018, as compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2017. OREO sales totaled $1.3 million in the first nine months of 2018.
- The allowance for loan losses was 0.53% of total loans at September 30, 2018 and 0.61% of total loans at December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses was 0.78% of non-purchased loans at September 30, 2018, as compared to 0.83% at December 31, 2017.
- Net loan charge-offs were $995 thousand, or 0.05% of average total loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2018, as compared to $1.8 million, or 0.10% of average total loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2017.
- The provision for loan losses was $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2017. The provision was $5.8 million for the first nine months of 2018, as compared to $5.4 million for the same time period in 2017.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.
The webcast can be accessed through Renasant's investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://services.choruscall.com/links/rnst181023.html. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation Third Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.
The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com beginning one hour after the call and will remain accessible for one year. Replays can also be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 10125038 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until November 6, 2018.
ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 114-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $12.7 billion and operates more than 190 banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward looking statements usually include words such as "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "potential," "possible," "approximately," "should" and variations of such words and other similar expressions.
Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include significant fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, economic recession, significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment, significant underperformance in the Company's portfolio of outstanding loans, and competition in the Company's markets. Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company's forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, namely, return on average tangible shareholders' equity, return on average tangible assets, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets (commonly referred to as the "tangible capital ratio") and the efficiency ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and certain charges (such as merger and conversion expenses and debt prepayment penalties) with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict the timing of when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets, such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, and charges such as merger and conversion expenses can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution's regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company's results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the table at the end of this release under the caption "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP."
None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release is intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company's calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
RENASANT CORPORATION
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Q3 2018 -
|
For The Nine Months Ending
|
2018
|
2017
|
Q3 2017
|
September 30,
|
Third
|
Second
|
First
|
Fourth
|
Third
|
Second
|
First
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Variance
|
2018
|
2017
|
Variance
|
Statement of earnings
|
Interest income - taxable equivalent basis
|
$
|
119,236
|
$
|
107,991
|
$
|
101,947
|
$
|
107,773
|
$
|
102,613
|
$
|
89,429
|
$
|
83,781
|
16.20
|
$
|
329,174
|
$
|
275,823
|
19.34
|
Interest income
|
$
|
117,795
|
$
|
106,574
|
$
|
100,380
|
$
|
104,587
|
$
|
100,695
|
$
|
87,579
|
$
|
81,889
|
16.98
|
$
|
324,749
|
$
|
270,163
|
20.20
|
Interest expense
|
18,356
|
14,185
|
11,140
|
11,325
|
10,678
|
7,976
|
7,874
|
71.90
|
43,681
|
26,528
|
64.66
|
Net interest income
|
99,439
|
92,389
|
89,240
|
93,262
|
90,017
|
79,603
|
74,015
|
10.47
|
281,068
|
243,635
|
15.36
|
Provision for loan losses
|
2,250
|
1,810
|
1,750
|
2,150
|
2,150
|
1,750
|
1,500
|
4.65
|
5,810
|
5,400
|
7.59
|
Net interest income after provision
|
97,189
|
90,579
|
87,490
|
91,112
|
87,867
|
77,853
|
72,515
|
10.61
|
275,258
|
238,235
|
15.54
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
8,847
|
8,271
|
8,473
|
8,659
|
8,676
|
7,958
|
7,931
|
1.97
|
25,591
|
24,565
|
4.18
|
Fees and commissions on loans and deposits
|
5,944
|
5,917
|
5,685
|
5,647
|
5,618
|
5,470
|
5,199
|
5.80
|
17,546
|
16,287
|
7.73
|
Insurance commissions and fees
|
2,461
|
2,110
|
2,005
|
1,955
|
2,365
|
2,181
|
1,860
|
4.06
|
6,576
|
6,406
|
2.65
|
Wealth management revenue
|
3,386
|
3,446
|
3,262
|
3,000
|
2,963
|
3,037
|
2,884
|
14.28
|
10,094
|
8,884
|
13.62
|
Securities gains (losses)
|
(16)
|
—
|
—
|
91
|
57
|
—
|
—
|
(128.07)
|
(16)
|
57
|
(128.07)
|
Mortgage banking income
|
14,350
|
12,839
|
10,960
|
9,871
|
10,616
|
12,424
|
10,504
|
35.17
|
38,149
|
33,544
|
13.73
|
Other
|
3,081
|
2,998
|
3,568
|
3,218
|
3,118
|
3,195
|
3,643
|
(1.19)
|
9,647
|
9,956
|
(3.10)
|
Total noninterest income
|
38,053
|
35,581
|
33,953
|
32,441
|
33,413
|
34,265
|
32,021
|
13.89
|
107,587
|
99,699
|
7.91
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
55,187
|
52,010
|
48,784
|
48,787
|
48,530
|
45,014
|
42,209
|
13.72
|
155,981
|
135,753
|
14.90
|
Data processing
|
4,614
|
4,600
|
4,244
|
4,226
|
4,179
|
3,835
|
4,234
|
10.41
|
13,458
|
12,248
|
9.88
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
10,668
|
9,805
|
9,822
|
10,153
|
9,470
|
8,814
|
9,319
|
12.65
|
30,295
|
27,603
|
9.75
|
Other real estate
|
278
|
232
|
657
|
554
|
603
|
781
|
532
|
(53.90)
|
1,167
|
1,916
|
(39.09)
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
1,765
|
1,594
|
1,651
|
1,708
|
1,766
|
1,493
|
1,563
|
(0.06)
|
5,010
|
4,822
|
3.90
|
Merger and conversion related expenses
|
11,221
|
500
|
900
|
723
|
6,266
|
3,044
|
345
|
79.08
|
12,621
|
9,655
|
30.72
|
Debt extinguishment penalty
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
205
|
—
|
—
|
205
|
(100.00)
|
Other
|
11,013
|
10,285
|
11,886
|
10,657
|
9,846
|
11,860
|
10,902
|
11.85
|
33,184
|
32,608
|
1.77
|
Total noninterest expense
|
94,746
|
79,026
|
77,944
|
76,808
|
80,660
|
74,841
|
69,309
|
17.46
|
251,716
|
224,810
|
11.97
|
Income before income taxes
|
40,496
|
47,134
|
43,499
|
46,745
|
40,620
|
37,277
|
35,227
|
(0.31)
|
131,129
|
113,124
|
15.92
|
Income taxes
|
8,532
|
10,424
|
9,673
|
30,234
|
14,199
|
11,993
|
11,255
|
(39.91)
|
28,629
|
37,447
|
(23.55)
|
Net income
|
$
|
31,964
|
$
|
36,710
|
$
|
33,826
|
$
|
16,511
|
$
|
26,421
|
$
|
25,284
|
$
|
23,972
|
20.98
|
$
|
102,500
|
$
|
75,677
|
35.44
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.61
|
$
|
0.74
|
$
|
0.69
|
$
|
0.33
|
$
|
0.54
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.54
|
12.96
|
$
|
2.03
|
$
|
1.64
|
23.78
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.61
|
0.74
|
0.68
|
0.33
|
0.53
|
0.57
|
0.54
|
15.09
|
2.03
|
1.64
|
23.78
|
Average basic shares outstanding
|
52,472,971
|
49,413,754
|
49,356,417
|
49,320,377
|
49,316,572
|
44,415,423
|
44,364,337
|
6.40
|
50,425,797
|
46,050,250
|
9.50
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
52,609,902
|
49,549,761
|
49,502,950
|
49,456,289
|
49,435,225
|
44,523,541
|
44,480,499
|
6.42
|
50,553,191
|
46,167,764
|
9.50
|
Common shares outstanding
|
58,743,814
|
49,424,339
|
49,392,978
|
49,321,231
|
49,320,225
|
44,430,335
|
44,394,707
|
19.11
|
58,743,814
|
49,320,225
|
19.11
|
Cash dividend per common share
|
$
|
0.20
|
$
|
0.20
|
$
|
0.19
|
$
|
0.19
|
$
|
0.18
|
$
|
0.18
|
$
|
0.18
|
11.11
|
$
|
0.59
|
$
|
0.54
|
9.26
|
Performance ratios
|
Return on avg shareholders' equity
|
7.40
|
%
|
9.55
|
%
|
9.00
|
%
|
4.31
|
%
|
7.01
|
%
|
8.06
|
%
|
7.80
|
%
|
8.60
|
%
|
7.58
|
%
|
Return on avg tangible s/h's equity (1)
|
13.65
|
%
|
16.75
|
%
|
16.02
|
%
|
7.94
|
%
|
12.74
|
%
|
13.76
|
%
|
13.48
|
%
|
15.42
|
%
|
13.3
|
%
|
Return on avg assets
|
1.12
|
%
|
1.42
|
%
|
1.36
|
%
|
0.64
|
%
|
1.02
|
%
|
1.16
|
%
|
1.11
|
%
|
1.30
|
%
|
1.09
|
%
|
Return on avg tangible assets (2)
|
1.26
|
%
|
1.57
|
%
|
1.51
|
%
|
0.73
|
%
|
1.13
|
%
|
1.28
|
%
|
1.23
|
%
|
1.44
|
%
|
1.21
|
%
|
Net interest margin (FTE)
|
4.07
|
%
|
4.15
|
%
|
4.20
|
%
|
4.25
|
%
|
4.08
|
%
|
4.27
|
%
|
4.01
|
%
|
4.14
|
%
|
4.12
|
%
|
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
|
4.81
|
%
|
4.78
|
%
|
4.72
|
%
|
4.75
|
%
|
4.55
|
%
|
4.68
|
%
|
4.43
|
%
|
4.77
|
%
|
4.56
|
%
|
Cost of funding
|
0.77
|
%
|
0.65
|
%
|
0.53
|
%
|
0.52
|
%
|
0.49
|
%
|
0.43
|
%
|
0.43
|
%
|
0.66
|
%
|
0.45
|
%
|
Average earning assets to average assets
|
87.29
|
%
|
87.67
|
%
|
87.12
|
%
|
86.92
|
%
|
87.03
|
%
|
87.81
|
%
|
87.55
|
%
|
87.36
|
%
|
87.44
|
%
|
Average loans to average deposits
|
91.74
|
%
|
91.84
|
%
|
94.04
|
%
|
93.51
|
%
|
90.96
|
%
|
88.03
|
%
|
86.81
|
%
|
92.50
|
%
|
88.72
|
%
|
Noninterest income (less securities gains/
|
losses) to average assets
|
1.34
|
%
|
1.38
|
%
|
1.37
|
%
|
1.25
|
%
|
1.29
|
%
|
1.58
|
%
|
1.48
|
%
|
1.36
|
%
|
1.44
|
%
|
Noninterest expense (less debt prepayment penalties/
|
penalties/merger-related expenses) to
|
average assets
|
2.94
|
%
|
3.05
|
%
|
3.11
|
%
|
2.94
|
%
|
2.87
|
%
|
3.30
|
%
|
3.18
|
%
|
3.03
|
%
|
3.10
|
%
|
Net overhead ratio
|
1.60
|
%
|
1.67
|
%
|
1.74
|
%
|
1.69
|
%
|
1.58
|
%
|
1.72
|
%
|
1.70
|
%
|
1.67
|
%
|
1.66
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (4)
|
58.84
|
%
|
59.46
|
%
|
60.43
|
%
|
57.75
|
%
|
57.97
|
%
|
60.75
|
%
|
62.26
|
%
|
59.55
|
%
|
60.22
|
%
|
RENASANT CORPORATION
|
Q3 2018 -
|
For The Nine Months Ending
|
2018
|
2017
|
Q3 2017
|
September 30,
|
Third
|
Second
|
First
|
Fourth
|
Third
|
Second
|
First
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Variance
|
2018
|
2017
|
Variance
|
Average Balances
|
Total assets
|
$
|
11,276,587
|
$
|
10,341,863
|
$
|
10,055,755
|
$
|
10,254,774
|
$
|
10,277,476
|
$
|
8,720,660
|
$
|
8,759,448
|
9.72
|
$
|
10,562,540
|
$
|
9,258,088
|
14.09
|
Earning assets
|
9,843,870
|
9,067,016
|
8,760,679
|
8,913,675
|
8,944,067
|
7,657,849
|
7,668,582
|
10.06
|
9,227,822
|
8,094,838
|
14.00
|
Securities
|
1,129,010
|
1,039,947
|
833,076
|
1,043,075
|
1,147,157
|
1,069,244
|
1,043,697
|
(1.58)
|
1,001,762
|
1,087,078
|
(7.85)
|
Loans held for sale
|
297,692
|
209,652
|
152,299
|
188,795
|
226,512
|
168,650
|
112,105
|
31.42
|
220,413
|
169,508
|
30.03
|
Loans, net of unearned
|
8,228,053
|
7,704,221
|
7,646,991
|
7,535,199
|
7,375,410
|
6,293,497
|
6,198,705
|
11.56
|
7,861,883
|
6,626,848
|
18.64
|
Intangibles
|
743,567
|
633,155
|
634,898
|
636,533
|
636,977
|
492,349
|
493,816
|
16.73
|
670,938
|
541,571
|
23.89
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
2,052,226
|
$
|
1,867,925
|
$
|
1,817,848
|
$
|
1,877,789
|
$
|
1,849,396
|
$
|
1,608,467
|
$
|
1,558,809
|
10.97
|
$
|
1,913,525
|
$
|
1,673,289
|
14.36
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
6,916,699
|
6,521,123
|
6,314,114
|
6,180,075
|
6,259,249
|
5,540,698
|
5,581,853
|
10.50
|
6,586,186
|
5,796,415
|
13.63
|
Total deposits
|
8,968,925
|
8,389,048
|
8,131,962
|
8,057,864
|
8,108,645
|
7,149,165
|
7,140,662
|
10.61
|
8,499,711
|
7,469,704
|
13.79
|
Borrowed funds
|
499,054
|
329,287
|
314,228
|
579,920
|
575,816
|
233,542
|
282,008
|
(13.33)
|
381,533
|
364,865
|
4.57
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,712,757
|
1,542,071
|
1,523,873
|
1,518,131
|
1,495,591
|
1,258,935
|
1,246,903
|
14.52
|
1,593,592
|
1,334,721
|
19.40
|
Q3 2018 -
|
As of
|
2018
|
2017
|
Q4 2017
|
September 30,
|
Third
|
Second
|
First
|
Fourth
|
Third
|
Second
|
First
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Variance
|
2018
|
2017
|
Variance
|
Balances at period end
|
Total assets
|
$
|
12,746,939
|
$
|
10,544,475
|
$
|
10,238,313
|
$
|
9,829,981
|
$
|
10,323,687
|
$
|
8,872,272
|
$
|
8,764,711
|
29.67
|
$
|
12,746,939
|
$
|
10,323,687
|
23.47
|
Earning assets
|
10,962,958
|
9,239,200
|
8,938,117
|
8,493,741
|
8,943,570
|
7,763,775
|
7,690,045
|
29.07
|
10,962,958
|
8,943,570
|
22.58
|
Securities
|
1,177,606
|
1,088,779
|
948,365
|
671,488
|
1,150,459
|
1,076,625
|
1,044,862
|
75.37
|
1,177,606
|
1,150,459
|
2.36
|
Loans held for sale
|
463,287
|
245,046
|
204,472
|
108,316
|
207,288
|
232,398
|
158,619
|
327.72
|
463,287
|
207,288
|
123.50
|
Non purchased loans
|
6,210,238
|
6,057,766
|
5,830,122
|
5,588,556
|
5,293,467
|
5,058,898
|
4,834,085
|
11.12
|
6,210,238
|
5,293,467
|
17.32
|
Purchased loans
|
2,912,669
|
1,709,891
|
1,867,948
|
2,031,766
|
2,155,141
|
1,312,109
|
1,401,720
|
43.36
|
2,912,669
|
2,155,141
|
35.15
|
Total loans
|
9,122,907
|
7,767,657
|
7,698,070
|
7,620,322
|
7,448,608
|
6,371,007
|
6,235,805
|
19.72
|
9,122,907
|
7,448,608
|
22.48
|
Intangibles
|
974,115
|
632,311
|
633,905
|
635,556
|
637,264
|
491,552
|
493,045
|
53.27
|
974,115
|
637,264
|
52.86
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
2,359,859
|
$
|
1,888,561
|
$
|
1,861,136
|
$
|
1,840,424
|
$
|
1,835,300
|
$
|
1,642,863
|
$
|
1,579,581
|
28.22
|
$
|
2,359,859
|
$
|
1,835,300
|
28.58
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
7,812,089
|
6,492,159
|
6,496,633
|
6,080,651
|
6,283,218
|
5,559,162
|
5,651,269
|
28.47
|
7,812,089
|
6,283,218
|
24.33
|
Total deposits
|
10,171,948
|
8,380,720
|
8,357,769
|
7,921,075
|
8,118,518
|
7,202,025
|
7,230,850
|
28.42
|
10,171,948
|
8,118,518
|
25.29
|
Borrowed funds
|
439,516
|
520,747
|
265,191
|
297,360
|
591,933
|
312,077
|
202,006
|
47.81
|
439,516
|
591,933
|
(25.75)
|
Shareholders' equity
|
2,010,711
|
1,558,668
|
1,532,765
|
1,514,983
|
1,511,826
|
1,271,786
|
1,251,065
|
32.72
|
2,010,711
|
1,511,826
|
33.00
|
Market value per common share
|
$
|
41.21
|
$
|
45.52
|
$
|
42.56
|
$
|
40.89
|
$
|
42.90
|
$
|
43.74
|
$
|
39.69
|
0.78
|
$
|
41.21
|
$
|
42.9
|
(3.94)
|
Book value per common share
|
34.23
|
31.54
|
31.03
|
30.72
|
30.65
|
28.62
|
28.18
|
11.43
|
34.23
|
30.65
|
11.68
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
17.65
|
18.74
|
18.2
|
17.83
|
17.73
|
17.56
|
17.07
|
(1.01)
|
17.65
|
17.73
|
(0.45)
|
Shareholders' equity to assets (actual)
|
15.77
|
%
|
14.78
|
%
|
14.97
|
%
|
15.41
|
%
|
14.64
|
%
|
14.33
|
%
|
14.27
|
%
|
15.77
|
%
|
14.64
|
%
|
Tangible capital ratio (3)
|
8.80
|
%
|
9.35
|
%
|
9.36
|
%
|
9.56
|
%
|
9.03
|
%
|
9.31
|
%
|
9.16
|
%
|
8.80
|
%
|
9.03
|
%
|
Leverage ratio
|
9.85
|
%
|
10.63
|
%
|
10.61
|
%
|
10.18
|
%
|
10.05
|
%
|
10.68
|
%
|
10.39
|
%
|
9.85
|
%
|
10.05
|
%
|
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|
10.80
|
%
|
11.71
|
%
|
11.38
|
%
|
11.34
|
%
|
11.21
|
%
|
11.65
|
%
|
11.69
|
%
|
10.80
|
%
|
11.21
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
11.84
|
%
|
12.73
|
%
|
12.41
|
%
|
12.39
|
%
|
12.26
|
%
|
12.86
|
%
|
12.93
|
%
|
11.84
|
%
|
12.26
|
%
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
13.85
|
%
|
14.75
|
%
|
14.44
|
%
|
14.46
|
%
|
14.30
|
%
|
15.00
|
%
|
15.11
|
%
|
13.85
|
%
|
14.30
|
%
|
RENASANT CORPORATION
|
Q3 2018 -
|
As of
|
2018
|
2017
|
Q4 2017
|
September 30,
|
Third
|
Second
|
First
|
Fourth
|
Third
|
Second
|
First
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Quarter
|
Variance
|
2018
|
2017
|
Variance
|
Non purchased loans
|
Commercial, financial, agricultural
|
$
|
817,799
|
$
|
790,363
|
$
|
803,146
|
$
|
763,823
|
$
|
707,835
|
$
|
657,713
|
$
|
626,237
|
7.07
|
$
|
817,799
|
$
|
707,835
|
15.54
|
Lease Financing
|
54,272
|
52,423
|
52,536
|
54,013
|
51,902
|
49,066
|
47,816
|
0.48
|
54,272
|
51,902
|
4.57
|
Real estate- construction
|
624,892
|
642,380
|
582,430
|
547,658
|
477,638
|
424,861
|
378,061
|
14.10
|
624,892
|
477,638
|
30.83
|
Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages
|
2,000,770
|
1,912,450
|
1,785,271
|
1,729,534
|
1,644,060
|
1,551,934
|
1,485,663
|
15.68
|
2,000,770
|
1,644,060
|
21.70
|
Real estate - commercial mortgages
|
2,609,510
|
2,554,955
|
2,503,680
|
2,390,076
|
2,311,340
|
2,281,220
|
2,203,639
|
9.18
|
2,609,510