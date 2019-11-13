Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

TUPELO, Miss., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid January 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 18, 2019.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation, a 115 year-old financial services institution, is the parent of Renasant Bank. Renasant has assets of approximately $13.0 billion and operates more than 190 banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

