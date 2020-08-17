Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

TUPELO, Miss., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid September 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2020.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation, a 116 year-old financial services institution, is the parent of Renasant Bank. Renasant has assets of approximately $14.9 billion and operates more than 200 banking, mortgage, and wealth management offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

