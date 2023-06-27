RENATUS ROBOTICS Inc. announces $2 million in seed funding to shape the future of fully unmanned and autonomous logistics infrastructures, starting with e-commerce

The logistics, robotics, and blockchain company is seeking an additional $2 million for its pre-Series A round as it prepares for its first commercial installation at an e-commerce fulfillment center 

LEWES, Del., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RENATUS ROBOTICS Inc., a logistics startup, has announced the successful closing of its initial seed round. The company secured $2 million in funding from e-commerce logistics company e-LogiT co., ltd. and CVC fund Dawn Capital. This key funding milestone is a testament to the industry's faith in RENATUS ROBOTICS' groundbreaking vision to revolutionize logistics through its end-to-end automation technologies starting with their automated robot storage system RENATUS. The company's eventual goal is to create a fully unmanned and autonomous logistics network under its motto, "Toward a Creative Society."

PV (RENATUS System Overview):https://youtu.be/UrkULdULVGM

Installation of the first commercial RENATUS system is already underway and slated for operation starting in Q2 2024. A majority of the system is planned to be portioned and contracted with e-LogiT for use in their order fulfillment operations, while the remaining portion will be reserved for use by RENATUS ROBOTICS for its RENATUS NETWORK blockchain project.

The purpose of this round of fundraising is multifaceted. The key aim is to leverage the cutting-edge AI and robotics technology of RENATUS ROBOTICS with the e-commerce logistics expertise of e-LogiT and the blockchain acumen of Dawn Capital. E-LogiT operates a domestic network of 8 fulfillment centers with over 1700 clients. Dawn Capital's Akatsuki Ventures has a well-established record of strategic investment in the blockchain space, having previously backed STEPN through its Emoote fund. By combining expertise, RENATUS ROBOTICS aims to accelerate its business growth and push forward automation in the logistics industry.

As part of its growth trajectory, RENATUS ROBOTICS is currently considering an additional $2 million pre-Series A round, with future rounds of fundraising expected. This move is designed to provide the capital required to scale up its operations and expand within the US. The funding will also be allocated to the expansion of sales partnerships and OEM contracts with logistics vendors, solutions companies, and system integrators.

The company cordially invites interested investors, media outlets, and job candidates to get in touch. Online appointments for a live streamed demo of RENATUS are available for waitlist scheduling via Google Form (forms.gle/9jPsMos45sUtXDELA).

INVESTOR AND PARTNER COMMENTS (Translated from Japanese)

We firmly believe that RENATUS ROBOTICS, consisting of top-tier members with backgrounds in AI and robotics, is exactly what the logistics industry needs, which has led us to invest. We are very much looking forward to the launch of the automated robot warehouse system "RENATUS," its completion and commencement of operations. We, Dawn Capital, fully support RENATUS ROBOTICS to ensure their strengths are further highlighted.

-Taisei Yamazaki, Director at Dawn Capital

In carrying out logistics operations, investments in "AI" and "automation", and the implementation of "automated warehouse systems", will become indispensable elements for the entire logistics industry in the future. With the cooperation of RENATUS ROBOTICS, our company has decided to implement a full-scale "AI-powered automated warehouse system." With the "One-Stop Pick & Pack" of RENATUS, it is expected to improve work productivity, improve warehouse utilization, and significantly reduce costs, enabling the realization of a warehouse with high ROI. Please look forward to it!

-Ryoichi Kakui, President & CEO at e-LogiT co., ltd.

Around the fall of 2021, our company began working on a performance verification project with RENATUS ROBOTICS in order to consider the implementation of "RENATUS" to our large-scale logistics centers.

We've had the opportunity to talk with various logistics vendors, but the team at RENATUS ROBOTICS embodies a very high aspiration and expertise in both the algorithm and robotics aspects.

I think it's an extremely attractive team where each member, excelling in their respective fields of hardware and software, is working well in unison towards organizational goals. We look forward to their future achievements.

-Masaya Suzuki, President & CEO at MonotaRO 

ABOUT RENATUS ROBOTICS Inc.

RENATUS ROBOTICS is a logistics, robotics, and blockchain company based in Delaware, USA and Tokyo, Japan. The company is building logistics automation systems like RENATUS automated robot storage system to realize fully unmanned and autonomous logistics networks. By combining expertise in logistics, hardware, and algorithms, RENATUS ROBOTICS is striving to shape the future "Toward a Creative Society."

PV(Image of RENATUS fully unmanned warehouse):
https://youtu.be/4fYXs-A4LAI
https://youtu.be/EAAngB8oMWI

For more information, visit www.renatus-robotics.com

CONTACT
Yodai Takeuchi
[email protected]
www.linkedin.com/in/yodai-takeuchi/

Contact Google Form
forms.gle/9jPsMos45sUtXDELA

SOURCE RENATUS ROBOTICS Inc.

